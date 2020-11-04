Bingen-White Salmon Police
Oct. 19-25
Agency assists:
Oct. 22 — White Salmon — Damaged natural gas line reported.
Animal calls:
Oct. 19 — White Salmon — Injured deer reported. Officers were unable to locate.
Oct. 23 — White Salmon — Goat at large reported. Officers were unable to locate.
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
Oct. 22 — White Salmon — Domestic violence reported. The incident was verbal, and both parties were separated upon arrival.
Oct. 23 — White Salmon — Threatening text messages reported.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
Oct. 22 — White Salmon — Disorderly conduct reported. The subject was gone when officers arrived.
Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:
Oct. 23 — White Salmon — Internet fraud reported.
Motor vehicle crashes, incidents, offenses and impounds:
Oct. 21 — Bingen — Male cited for driving while suspended III.
Oct. 22 — White Salmon — Female cited for driving while suspended III.
Oct. 23 — White Salmon — Officers assisted a subject who was locked out of a vehicle.
Oct. 24 — Bingen — Two vehicle, non-injury traffic crash reported.
Oct. 25 — Bingen — Male cited for driving while suspended III.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
Oct. 19 — White Salmon — Theft of a road sign reported.
Oct. 21 — Bingen — Theft of vehicle parts reported.
Oct. 22 — White Salmon — Burglary reported. No damage or theft was found.
Oct. 22 — White Salmon — Robbery reported.
Other:
Oct. 22 — White Salmon — Lost debit card reported.
Oct. 24 — White Salmon — Officers provided a welfare check.
Hood River County Sheriff
Sept. 18-30
Agency assists:
Sept. 27 — Highway 126, Vida, Ore. — Deputy conducted a traffic stop while assisting Lane County Sheriff’s Office. The driver was subsequently arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and reckless driving by a Lane County Sheriff’s deputy.
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
Sept. 19 — Collins Road, Hood River — Disturbance reported. Two males were cited for criminal mischief.
Sept. 21 — Odell Highway — Harassment and potential no contact order violation reported.
Sept. 29 — S.E. Windsong Drive, Cascade Locks — Assault reported.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
Sept. 25 — May Street, Hood River — Criminal mischief reported.
Sept. 25 — Odell Highway — Criminal mischief reported.
Sept. 26 — Riverdale Road, Hood River — Criminal mischief reported.
Sept. 27 — Baseline Drive, Parkdale — Possible criminal mischief reported. A south facing window of a building had been broken out. It was later learned the window had been accidentally broken by an employee.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
Sept. 21 — 12th near Pine Street, Hood River — Male cited for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:
Sept. 25 — Linnaeus Road, Dee Highway — Fraud reported.
Motor vehicle crashes, incidents, offenses and impounds:
Sept. 20 — I-84 at milepost 47, Cascade Locks — Non-injury traffic crash reported.
Sept. 25 — Tucker Road, Hood River — County units responded to a single vehicle, non-injury traffic crash on Highway 281 near milepost 4. The male driver was cited for driving uninsured and issued a written warning for careless driving.
Sept. 25 — Cascade Locks — Male cited for misdemeanor driving while suspended.
Sept. 26 — Lost Lake Road, Dee — Single car traffic crash reported.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
Sept. 21 — N.E. Forest Lane, Cascade Locks — Male arrested on a probation violation and lodged at NORCOR.
Sept. 27 — Parkdale — Male arrested for violating a no contact order.
Sept. 28 — Hood River County — Male reported to have violated a no contact order with the victim of an assault on at least two occasions while incarcerated at NORCOR.
Sept. 30 — S.W. Taylor Street, Cascade Locks — Probation violation observed by a deputy.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
Sept. 18 — Red Hill Road, Parkdale — Deputies responded to a residential burglary alarm.
Sept. 21 — Wy’east Road, Odell — Theft reported.
Sept. 22 — I-84 at exit 51, Cascade Locks — Stolen vehicle recovered; the driver was cited for theft by receiving.
Sept. 22 — Mitchell Point — Theft from a motor vehicle reported.
Sept. 24 — Post Canyon Drive, Hood River — Theft reported.
Sept. 24 — Government Island, Cascade Locks — Theft from a motor vehicle reported.
Sept. 25 — Cunningham Road, Hood River — Suspected theft reported.
Sept. 26 — Wy’east Road, Odell — Cold burglary reported.
Sept. 28 — Neal Creek Road, Odell — Stolen property recovered.
Other:
Sept. 25 — Hood River County — Male taken into custody on a mental hold.
Hood River Police
Oct. 18-24
Agency assists:
Oct. 18 — Hood River — Juvenile transported to the hospital, from which she had fled earlier. She was on a guardian hold, followed by a director hold.
Oct. 20 — I-84 at milepost 67 — Officer given mail that had been recovered by the Oregon State Police.
Oct. 23 — Westcliff Drive, 4100 block — Possible fight between two females reported (agency assist).
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
Oct. 21 — Button Bridge Road — Stevenson resident arrested and lodged at NORCOR on the charge of driving under the influence of alcohol. BAC registered almost twice the legal limit. In addition, the Stevenson resident was lodged on an outstanding driving under the influence of intoxicants arrest warrant out of Wasco County.
Oct. 22 — I-84 at milepost 63 — Lyle resident arrested, cited and released on the charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and reckless driving. BAC registered almost twice the legal limit.
Oct. 23 — Westcliff Drive — Sutherlin, Ore., resident arrested, cited and released on the charge of driving under the influence of alcohol. BAC registered above the legal limit.
Oct. 24 — Seventh Street — Hood River resident arrested and lodged at NORCOR on the charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and reckless driving.
Oct. 24 — Seventh Street — Hood River resident arrested and lodged at NORCOR on the charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and reckless driving.
Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:
Oct. 20 — Pine Street, 1000 block — Fraud reported.
Motor vehicle crashes, incidents, offenses and impounds:
Oct. 19 — I-84 at exit 63 — Officers stopped a vehicle for a minor traffic violation. The driver as detained for a felony statewide warrant, but was advised to see his probation officer instead of being arrested.
Oct. 21 — Hood River — Female issued a misdemeanor criminal driving citation. She was cited and released.
Oct. 22 — Cascade Avenue — Hood River resident was arrested, cited and released on the charge of misdemeanor driving while criminally suspended.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
Oct. 22 — State Street, 300 block — Male cited and released for an active warrant.
Oct. 23 — Hood River — Hood River male issued a criminal warrant citation and released.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
Oct. 18 — Wasco and Hope streets — Officers responded to a report of a car prowl in progress. Two of the three suspects were located and cited for attempted unlawful entry into a motor vehicle, unlawful possession of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of heroin. The third suspect is still outstanding.
Oct. 18 — Hood River — Unlawful entry into a motor vehicle, theft I and possession of burglary tools reported.
Oct. 18 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Shoplifting reported.
Oct. 20 — Montello Avenue, 2400 block — Burglary reported. Human ashes and a collectible baseball card were stolen.
Oct. 21 — N. Wasco Court, 200 block — Unlawful entry into a motor vehicle reported.
Oct. 21 — Cascade Avenue, 2900 block — Attempted burglary reported.
Oct. 21 — N. First Street, 100 block — Theft of a steering wheel from a vehicle reported.
Oct 21 — Columbia Street, 500 block — Parkdale resident asked for officer contact regarding a car prowl.
Oct. 22 — Hood River — A homeless subject reported a theft.
Oct. 22 — Old Columbia River Drive, 2600 block — Officer stopped a vehicle in reference to a driving complaint. Dispatch advised the vehicle was stolen. The driver and passenger sped away from the stop and eluded police. The vehicle was later found on Gateway Drive. The vehicle was towed to the city impound and lodged. The driver was not located at the time the report was filed.
Other:
Oct. 22 — Railroad Street, 0-100 block — Abandoned bikes were reported. They were later placed in the city’s bike shed.
Oct. 22 — 20th and Cascade — Abandoned bike reported.
Wasco County Sheriff
Oct. 23-29
Agency assists:
Oct. 27 — Ridgetop Road, 10000 block, Dufur — Fire reported. The fire was stopped.
Oct. 27 — Chenowith Creek Road, 5900 block — Car fire in a field reported.
Oct. 28 — Mosier exit — Oregon State Police reported a hit and run to a Fed Ex vehicle and requested lookout for the suspect vehicle. All units were unable to locate the suspect vehicle.
Oct. 29 — W. Irvine Street, 900 block — Structure fire reported. The fire was in an outbuilding in a field and was put out by the fire department.
Animal calls:
Oct. 23 — S.E. Heimrich Street, 0-100 block — Three cows at large reported.
Oct. 26 — Browns Creek and Chenowith Road — Horses at large reported.
Oct. 27 — Cherry Heights, 1900 block — Deer vs. vehicle crash reported. The deer was injured and dispatched.
Oct. 28 — Browns Creek Road — Citizen dropped off a written, formal animal complaint requesting deputies investigate.
Oct. 29 — Ayers Road — Deer dispatched after being hit by a vehicle.
Oct. 29 — Sevenmile Hill Road, 7000 block — Approximately six tagged cows at large reported.
Oct. 29 — Frontage Road — Three cows at large reported on the road.
Oct. 30 — Mill Creek Road, 6300 block — Cattle at large reported. Some were in the roadway.
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
Oct. 25 — Celilo Village Road — Domestic dispute reported. A male was lodged at NORCOR on the charges of giving false information and a warrant out of Jefferson County.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
Oct. 27 — W. Murray Drive, 1100 block — Criminal mischief reported. A tire was slashed overnight.
Oct. 28 — E. Highway 216, 82000 block — Criminal mischief reported.
Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:
Oct. 23 — Mission Ridge Road, 900 block — Identity theft reported. Someone took out a small business loan in the reporting party’s name for $4,000.
Oct. 23 — Highway 216, 77000 block — Theft reported of a $310.22 payroll check from a mailbox.
Oct. 28 — Threemile Road, 2400 block — Identity theft reported. Female received a bill for a $9,300 disaster loan that was taken out in her name through the Small Business Administration. She did not take out the loan.
Oct. 29 — Badger Creek Road, 81000 block — Identity theft reported. A male reported receiving a statement from the Small Business Administration for a disaster loan of $20,000. He neither applied for or received the money.
Motor vehicle crashes, incidents, offenses and impounds:
Oct. 23 — Wamic Market Road — Male contacted by phone and counseled regarding his driving.
Oct. 24 — Wamic Market Road — Traffic crash reported.
Oct. 24 — E. Second, 2300 block — Male warned for no operator’s license. In the same incident, another male was warned for violation driving while suspended.
Oct. 27 — Highway 218 at milepost 2-3 — Single vehicle traffic crash with injury reported. Lifeflight was launched.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
Oct. 27 — Portland — Male from Wasco County arrested on a felony circuit court warrant for parole violation / assault constituting domestic violence. He had local charges of identity theft and multiple drug charges. He was lodged at Multnomah County Jail.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
Oct. 26 — Shadybrook Road, 81000 block — Theft reported. Someone used a driver’s license number in 2018 to rent a truck and left a $6,000 balance.
Oct. 29 — W. Highway 30, 6000 block — Car prowl reported. Items were taken out of a vehicle.
Other:
Oct. 23-29 — Wasco County — Deputies responded to four welfare and/or mental health calls.
Oct. 23 — Wasco County — Male cited for residing on federal land.
Oct. 28 — The Dalles — Suicidal subject reported.
The Dalles Police
Oct. 23-29
Agency assists:
Oct. 27 — The Dalles — Suicidal subject reported. The subject agreed to go to the hospital.
Oct. 28 — The Dalles — Suicidal subject was assisted in seeing a crisis worker.
Oct. 28 — W. Sixth, 2600 block — Explosion reported; officers learned it was a blown transformer. In-formation was relayed to the power company.
Animal calls:
Oct. 23 — W. Sixth, 3500 block — Subject reported that his three dogs ate rat poison that was in a box in an RV. He later reported that he thought only one of dogs had ingested poison. The veterinary office was contacted.
Oct. 23 — W. Seventh, 2000 block — A dog, which the reporting party believed was not supposed to be in town, was back on a property. Officers contacted the dog’s owner, who said she would not surrender the dog without a court order. Officers made arrangements to obtain an order and present it to her.
Oct. 24 — Floral and Seventh — A duck was reported to be standing in the middle of the road and not moving for vehicles. The duck eventually crossed the road and remained on the shoulder.
Oct. 27 — E. 16th, 2100 block — A dog was reported to have attacked another dog.
Oct. 29 — W. Seventh, 400 block — A dog was reported to have attacked another dog. The owners of the dog who attacked went with the owner of the second dog to the vet; the vet advised filing a report.
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
Oct. 23 — E. 10th — Domestic dispute reported.
Oct. 24 — Cherry Heights Road — Domestic dispute reported. A female was cited for a failure to appear warrant (disorderly conduct).
Oct. 24 — W. 10th and Garrison — Domestic dispute reported.
Oct. 24 — Mt. Hood Street — Physical fight between two males reported.
Oct. 25 — Eagle Crest Drive — Domestic dispute reported.
Oct. 26 — W. Floral Court — Domestic dispute reported.
Oct. 27 — W. 10th — Disturbance reported.
Oct. 27 — W. 10th — Domestic dispute reported.
Oct. 27 — E. Ninth and Oregon Avenue — Disturbance reported.
Oct. 27 — W. 10th and Irvine — Harassment reported.
Oct. 28 — The Dalles — Harassment reported.
Oct. 28 — E. Second — Disturbance reported.
Oct. 28 — W. Seventh — Domestic dispute reported.
Oct. 28 — F Street — Harassment reported.
Oct. 29 — F Street — Harassment reported.
Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):
Oct. 26 — E. 11th, 1100 block — Male and female cited and released for possession of a schedule II.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
Oct. 23 — W. Sixth, 1200 block — Subject reported that, while in a store, someone let the air out of her vehicle’s tires.
Oct. 24 — W. Eighth, 100 block — Criminal mischief II reported. The ignition was torn out of a vehicle.
Oct. 24 — Barge Way Road — Male trespassed from a business.
Oct. 24 — W. second, 1400 block — Disorderly conduct and theft reported. A male came in and threatened an employee with a knife, then left with a bag of chips. The male was located and arrested for theft III and lodged at NORCOR after medical clearance.
Oct. 25 — W. Seventh, 2700 block — Criminal mischief reported.
Oct. 25 — E. 10th, 300 block — Male trespassed from a property (criminal trespass II).
Oct. 26 — W. Chenowith Loop Road, 800 block — Male trespassed from a property. He advised that a mechanic was coming to fix his RV and asked to stay another day. The male was given permission and said he would be gone before dark on Oct. 27.
Oct. 26 — Bret Clodfelter Way, 3200 block — Male reported to be harassing customers and staff. The male was trespassed.
Oct. 27 — W. Third Place — It was reported that someone came onto a property within the past two nights and tried to light a wood pile on fire. They were unsuccessful.
Oct. 27 — W. Second, 2000 block — RV occupant trespassed from private property.
Oct. 27 — W. Chenowith Loop Road, 800 block — Criminal mischief reported. Three BB holes were found in a window.
Oct. 27 — W. Second Street, 1400 block — Male cited for criminal mischief after emptying a bottle of wine on the floor of a business. He was additionally trespassed.
Oct. 27 — Madison Street — Male trespassed from a property after threatening others with bodily harm.
Oct. 28 — Lone Pine Drive, 300 block — Fire reported at a hotel. A male used a fire extinguisher; windows were also broken and the hotel evacuated. The male was arrested and lodged at NORCOR on the charges of disorderly conduct I, criminal mischief I and two counts of criminal mischief II.
Oct. 28 — Bret Clodfelter Way, 3200 block — Male charged with criminal mischief after being caught on cameras causing damage and a water leak to an ice machine. The charges were added to the male’s booking sheet as he was already lodged at NORCOR.
Oct. 28 — Cherry Heights Road, 900 block — Two males trespassed from a property.
Oct. 28 — E. 19th — Male reported to be disturbing people at a hospital and not wanting to leave. Officers drove him to his residence.
Oct. 28 — W. Second, 600 block — Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct. A male was arrested and lodged at NORCOR for a probation violation.
Oct. 28 — W. Pomona Street, 900 block — Male reported to have returned to a property from which he had been previously trespassed.
Oct. 29 — W. Cherry Heights Road and Mt. Hood Street — Male cited and released for criminal mischief III.
Oct. 29 — W. Second Place, 400 block — Male cited and released for criminal mischief II and criminal trespass II.
Oct. 29 — Garrison Street, 1600 block — Trespass reported.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
Oct. 23 — Fourth and Court streets — Male stopped for driving without headlights on. He was cited and released for driving under the influence of alcohol. BAC registered .21 percent.
Oct. 28 — E. 19th, 1700 block — Three subjects were reported to be getting into a vehicle while intoxicated. Officers made contact with the patients as they were discharged from the ER. They were warned not to drive and walked home.
Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:
Oct. 27 — Third and Lincoln — Officers confiscated a $100 bill from a male that had been used in a fraud at a grocery store. The male said he found the bill and didn’t know it was fake.
Motor vehicle crashes, incidents, offenses and impounds:
Oct. 23 — Cherry Heights Road, 300 block — Officers responded to a call regarding a car that almost hit a pole. The female driver could not roll down the window when officers tried to speak with her; they spoke with the passenger instead, who stated her mother possibly had just suffered a stroke. Medics were called and the female was transported to the hospital.
Oct. 24 — Seventh and Snipes — Male cited for no insurance, driving while suspended, driving under the influence of alcohol (BAC registered .04 percent) and marijuana.
Oct. 24 — E. Second and Boat Basin — Female warned for failure to maintain lane.
Oct. 25 — W. Sixth, 3900 block — Two vehicle traffic crash reported.
Oct. 26 — W. 10th, 2400 block — Traffic crash reported.
Oct. 27 — W. 10th and Chinook — Male warned for parking in a bike lane.
Oct. 28 — Klindt Cove — Officers assisted a male who had run out of gas. The officers went to the gas station, borrowed a gas can and brought gas back to the male.
Oct. 28 — Pomona and Eighth — Male warned for expired vehicle registration from 2018.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
Oct. 23 — W. Sixth, 1200 block — Male cited and released for four warrants out of Wasco County Circuit Court.
Oct. 23 — The Dalles — Male arrested for violating a no contact release agreement and lodged at NORCOR.
Oct. 24 — W. 10th — Male cited and released on a failure to appear warrant.
Oct. 28 — Eighth and Laughlin — Male cited and released for a Wasco County Circuit Court warrant for attempt to elude police on foot and advised to report to probation.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
Oct. 23 — E. 21st, 1400 block — Political banner reported as stolen. The reporting party asked for extra patrols.
Oct. 23 — E. Second, 700 block — Stolen iPad reported out of a work truck on Oct. 15.
Oct. 23 — E. Ninth, 1400 block — Theft II reported. Hedge trimmers, valued at about $600, were taken from a yard.
Oct. 24 — W. Second — Theft of a bicycle reported.
Oct. 24 — E. 20th, 800 block — Attempted theft of a Trump sign reported. The sign was chained to a large flower planter, which resulted in the planter breaking. Multiple instances of criminal mischief were also reported, including the house being egged several times.
Oct. 24 — Bret Clodfelter Way, 3200 block — A vehicle was stolen from Clackamas County on Monday. The victim of that crime discovered the male who was suspected of stealing the car was located in The Dalles. The male stated he was robbed when he had the vehicle. The reporting party gave several names of witnesses who corroborated their stories. Officers then called Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office; they requested a written report be sent to their district attorney’s office.
Oct. 26 — W. Fourth, 100 block — Theft reported.
Oct. 27 — W. 12th, 200 block — Car prowl reported. A radio was stolen.
Oct. 27 — River Road, 200 block — Theft of dogs from a side kennel reported. A female was cited for theft III and the dogs returned.
Oct. 27 — W. Sixth, 1200 block — Theft of services reported. A male left without paying at a restaurant. The male was trespassed.
Oct. 28 — Crates Way, 3500 block — Theft III reported. Over the counter medication and an infrared thermometer were stolen.
