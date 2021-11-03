NORCOR, Oct. 22-26
Animal and wildlife violations:
Oct. 22 — Sebastian Price, two counts animal neglect II; released.
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
Oct. 25 — Rodney Allen Shanks, assault IV and interference with making a police report; released.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
Oct. 26 — Bruce Norman Hinman, criminal trespass II, resisting arrest and interference with a police officer.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
Oct. 22 — Jesus Reyes-Silva, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol and reckless driving; released.
Oct. 22 — Stephanie Lynn McSherry, misdemeanor driving under the influence of a controlled substance; released.
Oct. 22 — Oscar Daniel Gonzalez, two counts felony driving under the influence of alcohol.
Oct. 25 — Brian Christopher Greene, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol and reckless driving.
Oct. 25 — Shane Patrick Clausen, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol; released.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
Oct. 22 — Rocky Allen Dexter Hamilton, parole violation.
Oct. 22 — Damion Dennis, federal hold.
Oct. 22 — William Paul Mims, two counts probation violation and failure to appear II; released.
Oct 23 — Shauna Alyse McGrane Silver, probation violation.
Oct. 24 — Dennis Lee Butler, probation violation; released.
Oct. 25 — Eric Brandon Bowles, probation violation and contempt of court.
Oct. 25 — Ross Nichols Wilson, probation violation.
Oct. 25 — Hugo Monroy, probation violation.
Oct. 25 — Jacob Nate Andersen, parole violation.
Oct. 25 — Shane David Maxson, felony fugitive from another state.
Sex offenses:
Oct. 22 — Wade Zane Terry, commercial sexual solicitation; released.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
Oct. 25 — Avery Lauren Hutson, theft II; released.
Bingen-White Salmon, Oct. 18-24
During this time period, Bingen-White Salmon Police Department responded to the following crimes, which resulted in arrests: Trespassing (one).
Notable incidents
Officers responded to three animal calls, one of which included assisting the owner of a vicious animal.
Property damage (graffiti) was reported in Bingen.
Harassment was reported in White Salmon.
Three trespassing reports: In one incident, a female was cited for trespassing II in White Salmon.
Theft of a necklace was reported in Bingen.
Hood River Police, Oct. 17-23
During this time period, Hood River Police Department responded to the following crimes, which resulted in arrests: Driving under the influence of intoxicants (one), driving while suspended (four), theft (one) and warrant (five).
Notable incidents
Five thefts: Items were stolen from a hotel, in addition to four reports of catalytic converter theft. In one incident, catalytic converters were stolen from four company vehicles.
Five warrant arrests: In one incident, officers conducted a traffic stop for a lighting violation. The male driver was cited and released for three outstanding warrants and driving while suspended.
One driving under the influence arrest: After witnesses reported a woman driving into oncoming traffic, officers responded and arrested a North Carolina resident for driving under the influence of alcohol.
One non-injury motor vehicle crash was reported at the intersection of Ninth and Oak.
As requested by another law enforcement agency, an officer performed a drug recognition evaluation on a subject suspected of operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance.
A report of possible child abuse was referred to the detective.
The Dalles Police, Oct. 22-28
During this time period, The Dalles Police Department responded to the following crimes, which resulted in arrests: Driving under the influence of intoxicants (one), driving uninsured (one), driving while suspended (one), interfering with a police officer (one), minor in possession of marijuana (one), resisting arrest (one), trespass (two), unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle (one), violation of a release agreement (one) and warrant (12).
Notable incidents
Twenty-five thefts: Dump trailer from a business, tools from a yard, gun and ammunition from a storage unit, cooler, a vehicle with a weapon and clips inside, three additional vehicles (one later recovered), two reports of stolen cans, animal deterrent device from a yard, three reports of shoplifting, a trailer, two power saws from a carport, theft of a wallet and other items from a cubby, watch, wrench from a vehicle, a purse, ATV, two reports of stolen catalytic converters, vehicle plates, and items from a vehicle.
Three burglaries: Two incidents of items stolen from a storage unit, and a camp trailer that was broken into.
Two criminal mischief: Slashed vehicle tire and a damaged window. One report of vandalism was also taken (passenger side mirrors broken).
Seven hit and runs.
Six motor vehicle accidents: In one incident, a three-car pileup were reported; one driver was transported to the hospital with a head injury, and two of the vehicles were towed.
A syringe was found and disposed in a sharps container by officers.
Officers assisted with a vehicle fire.
A dog bite was reported.
Report of an intruder caught on camera reported; a male was later lodged at NORCOR for criminal trespass, resisting arrest and interfering with a police officer.
A female was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants after crashing her vehicle into a parked car.
Wasco County Sheriff, Oct. 22-28
During this time period, Wasco County Sheriff Office responded to the following crimes, which resulted in arrests: Criminal mischief (one), theft (one) and warrant (four).
Notable incidents
Three motor vehicle accidents were reported.
Two thefts: Trailer from a church parking lot, and a vehicle. One fraud (identity theft) was additionally reported.
Deputies assisted on a call regarding an overdose of sleeping pills taken by a subject on a charter bus on Highway 97.
A report was taken for drugs found inside incoming mail at NORCOR.
A syringe was found and disposed in a sharps container by deputies.
