NORCOR, Nov. 12-18
Animal and wildlife violations:
Nov. 15 — Silverio Arreguin Peralta, three counts misdemeanor wildlife offense; released.
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
Nov. 10 — Cody James Dooley, assault III, criminal mistreatment I and two counts criminal mistreatment II; released.
Nov. 10 — Fernando Isaias Rodriguez Estrada, misdemeanor domestic assault IV and harassment.
Nov. 11 — Brandon Zane Mooney, felony domestic assault IV, felony driving under the influence of alcohol, and reckless driving; released.
Nov. 14 — Jeffrey J. Jacobs, misdemeanor domestic assault IV; released.
Nov. 15 — Joshua Michael Gomez, menacing, disorderly conduct II, and harassment.
Nov. 16 — Anita Marie Carothers, assault IV; released.
Nov. 16 — Ida Mary Jade Higgins, misdemeanor domestic assault IV, criminal mischief III, misdemeanor disorderly conduct I and recklessly endangering another person.
Nov. 17 — Gabriel Reyes Garcia, harassment and strangulation; released.
Nov. 18 — Lauoi Joatham Tuivaiti, attempted assault II.
Nov. 18 — Daniel Lee Frost, attempt to commit a crime (murder), assault II and assault III.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
Nov. 12 — Lyn Czad, two counts criminal mischief II and reckless burning; released.
Nov. 13 — Earl Elroy Brabender, criminal trespass II, theft I, failure to appear I, four counts failure to appear II, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, three counts identity theft, two counts felony fraudulent use of a credit card, and theft II.
Nov. 15 — Kristi Marie Taylor, criminal mischief II ; released.
Nov. 18 — Nathan Tyler Pozel, criminal mischief II and disorderly conduct II.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
Nov. 10 — Taylor Garrett Kuck, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol; released.
Nov. 10 — Emilena Karleen Suppah, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol, reckless driving, two counts recklessly endangering another person and carrying of concealed weapon; released.
Nov. 10 — Margarito Perez Barrera, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol; released.
Nov. 12 — Christopher Steven Garrison, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol; released.
Nov. 15 — Grant Michael Lorkowski, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol and reckless driving; released.
Nov. 16 — Andrew Jerome Wahchumwah, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol and resisting arrest.
Nov. 16 — Vernon James Lewis, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol and reckless driving; released.
Nov. 16 — Serena Louise Thornley, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol and recklessly endangering another person.
Nov. 17 — Caleb Judah Wolf, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol, three counts misdemeanor driving while suspended or revoked, and two parole violations; released.
Nov. 17 — Casandra Schweitz, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol; released.
Nov. 18 — Byron Dean Bradley, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol.
Nov. 18 — Patrick Kenneth Smoke, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol; released.
Nov. 18 — Clayton Gene Closser, two counts misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol and reckless driving; released.
Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:
Nov. 16 — Anyssa Christine Ruiz Campos, misdemeanor fraudulent use of a credit card and failure to perform the duties of a driver with property damage (hit and run); released.
Motor vehicle crashes, incidents, offenses and impounds:
Nov. 15 — Omar Everado Barajas Flores, reckless driving; released.
Nov. 16 — Veronica Rivas Sanchez, attempt to elude police officer (vehicle offense) and misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol; released.
Nov. 16 — Rosario Javier Delgado Flores, failure to perform the duties of a driver with property damage (hit and run), failure to appear I and four counts failure to appear II; released.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
Nov. 10 — Aldair Marcelo Hernandez, two counts probation violation, failure to preform the duties of a driver with property damage (hit and run) and misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol; released.
Nov. 10 — Humberto Valdez, two counts probation violation.
Nov. 10 — James Alfred Porter, six counts contempt of court and three probation violations.
Nov. 11 — Dawson Tyler DeWolfe, post-prison supervision sanction.
Nov. 11 — Dennis Ray McCorkendale, parole violation and failure to appear II.
Nov. 11 — Casey Charles Lanphear, post-prison supervision sanction.
Nov. 12 — Jesus Miramontes-Castaneda, United States Marshal Federal Hold.
Nov. 15 — Tywon Brandon White, probation violation.
Nov. 15 — Christopher Eugene Helton, parole violation and failure to preform the duties of a driver with property damage (hit and run).
Nov. 16 — Carlos Alexander Alvarez, failure to appear II and unlawful possession of methamphetamine; released.
Nov. 16 — Joseph Wendell Chumley, United States Marshal Federal Hold; released.
Nov. 17 — Freddie Allen, four counts failure to appear II.
Nov. 17 — Sergio Gonzalez, two counts failure to appear; released.
Sex offenses:
Nov. 10 — Troy Lee Martin, 19 counts sex abuse I, three counts sodomy I, two counts rape I, three counts sexual penetration with a foreign object I, incest, using child in display of sexually explicit conduct, purchasing sex with a minor.
Nov. 18 — Alejandro Viera Solis, encouraging child sex abuse I.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
Nov. 10 — Jessica Rae Widner, theft III; released.
Nov. 18 — Peter Curry, theft II, failure to appear I and failure to appear II.
Other:
Nov. 10 — Rebecca Anne Dooley, criminal mistreatment I and two counts criminal mistreatment II; released.
Nov. 15 — Timothy Richard Nelson, felony felon in possession of a weapon; released.
Nov. 18 — Samuel Gerwe, coercion.
Bingen-White Salmon, Nov. 8-14
During this time period, Bingen-White Salmon Police Department responded to the following crimes, which resulted in arrests: Warrant (two).
Notable incidents
Two warrant arrests: Both happened in Bingen; one was an adult and another a juvenile in separate incidents.
Theft of a license plate reported in Bingen.
One non-injury motor vehicle crash in White Salmon; two vehicles were involved.
One person was trespassed from a property in White Salmon.
Officers assisted with two medical calls, both in Bingen.
Hood River Police, Nov. 7-13
During this time period, Hood River Police Department responded to the following crimes, which resulted in arrests: Eluding (one), driving under the influence of intoxicants (one), driving while suspended (one), providing false information to an officer (one), reckless driving (one), theft (two), unauthorized use of a motor vehicle (one) and warrant (six).
Notable incidents
Seven thefts reported: Four incidents of shoplifting, travel bag taken from outside a gas station bathroom, car battery stolen from a vehicle and theft of services from a hotel.
Six warrant arrests: In one incident, officers responded to a residence on Wasco Avenue on a report of a possible burglar. The male suspect was arrested for trespass and two warrants.
Two burglaries reported: In both incidents, glass was broken on the entry doors to River City Saloon and Pietro’s.
One driving under the influence arrest: A resident of Carson was arrested on the charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and reckless driving. A breath test confirmed a BAC of more than twice the legal limit. In addition, two vehicle occupants were arrested on outstanding warrants.
One non-injury motor vehicle crash occurred at 12th and Belmont.
Hood River Sheriff, Nov. 3-18
During this time period, Hood River County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following crimes, which resulted in arrests: Assault (one), criminal mischief (one), disorderly conduct (one), driving under the influence of intoxicants (four), violation of a release agreement (one) and warrant (one).
Notable incidents
Five motor vehicle crashes: In one incident, injuries were reported in an accident on Country Club and Forden Road. In another, deputies investigated a hit and run crash at Highway 281 and Woodworth Drive in Parkdale.
Seven thefts: Items included a catalytic converter, shoplifting, two license plates (found at the Wyeth train yard) and a vehicle.
A male in Cascade Locks was arrested for failure to register as a sex offender.
A juvenile female was cited for minor in possession of tobacco at Hood River Middle School.
The Dalles Police, Nov. 12-18
During this time period, The Dalles Police Department responded to the following crimes, which resulted in arrests: Misuse of 911 (17), theft (seven), unauthorized use of a motor vehicle (one), and warrant (five).
Notable incidents
Twenty-two thefts: A wallet (someone attempted to use the credit card but it was declined), two reports of vehicle batteries, backhoe trailer, tire, two vehicles, adult trike, package from a porch, six shoplifting, two reports wallet and food stamp card, purse from a vehicle, batteries and tools from a work vehicle, travel bag and groceries from a front porch, laptop and money from a vehicle (the windshield was broken), and a generator and gas can.
Three burglary: In one incident, juveniles entered Chenowith Elementary and stole candy, lotion, pens and a tripod around 1 a.m.
Four hit and run reports and three motor vehicle crashes.
A swastika was reported to have been newly spray painted near the underpass on W. Second.
A glass door at Bimart was broken.
Six vandalism/car prowl incidents were reported Nov. 16, with vehicle windows broken out or vehicles bro-ken into; in one incident money was missing from a center console and a dog was also reported as missing, and in another, jackets were taken from inside a vehicle. Theft of cash and a medical kit were additionally reported in another incident.
Officers assisted Oregon State Police with a driving under the influence of intoxicants arrest. The subject became combative and was tased. Officers assisted in placing the subject into custody and transporting to the hospital for a blood warrant.
A male was cited for misuse of 911 after calling more than 20 times before 2 p.m. in one day. He was cited two hours later with 16 counts of improper use of 911 and the case was referred to Center for Living. He called four more times; on the fourth, he was warned again for misuse. He called one more time after that.
A female assaulted another female at a business.
Wasco County, Nov. 12 -18
During this time period, Wasco County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following crimes, which resulted in arrests: Driving under the influence of intoxicants (two), driving while suspended (one), driving without insurance (one), expired registration (one), reckless endangerment (one), and warrant (one).
Notable incidents
Three identity thefts: In one incident, a subject received a call from a collection agency regarding a credit union bill of $1,300; the subject does not belong to that credit union. In another, a subject received a bill from AT&T and advised they do not have an account, and in a third, $2,000 was taken from a checking account.
Ten thefts: Items included theft of fuel, an excavator and the attempted theft of an antique fire hydrant. In one incident, an older refrigerator, miscellaneous antique tools and scrap metal were stolen from a porch and shed, and mail.
Three burglary: A subject broke into a house, stealing guns and a four-wheeler; in another incident, a cabin was broken into and two firearms taken.
A fire was reported at a trailer in Shanko. Crews were able to extinguish; no injuries reported.
Four motor vehicle crashes: In one incident, citations were issued for violation driving while suspended, expired registration and no insurance. In another, a vehicle struck a cow on Highway 197 at milepost 27; the cow was deceased and the vehicle totaled.
