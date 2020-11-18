Hood River Police
Nov. 1-7
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
Nov. 7 — Hood River — Assault reported.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
Nov. 1 — 15th Street, 1300 block — Criminal mischief I reported.
Nov. 2 — Prospect Avenue, 2900 block — Mail boxes reported to have been broken into (criminal mischief).
Nov. 2 — May Street, 900 block — Graffiti was spray painted on a playground wall at a school and on a fence owned by a resident.
Nov. 2 — Union Street, 900 block — Graffiti spray painted on a resident’s fence reported.
Nov. 4 — Indian Creek Trail — Graffiti reported on trail signs and historic water line.
Nov. 5 — Sherman Avenue, 1600 block — Spray paint on the sidewalk in front of a residence reported.
Nov. 6 — 13th Street, 1200 block — Damage done to a work vehicle reported (criminal mischief).
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
Nov. 4 — Hood River — Hood River resident arrested, cited and released on the charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, reckless driving and unlawful possession of a schedule I drug.
Nov. 7 — Cascade Avenue — Hood River resident arrested, cited and released on the charge of driving under the influence of alcohol. The impairment was suspected to be a combination of an alcoholic beverage and controlled substance(s).
Motor vehicle crashes, incidents, offenses and impounds:
Nov. 3 — Hood River — Hit and run reported.
Nov. 3 — Hood River — Two car traffic crash reported in downtown Hood River.
Nov. 5 — Brookside Drive, 1300 block — Damage done to a vehicle in a parking lot reported (hit and run).
Theft, burglary or robbery:
Nov. 3 — Cascade Avenue, 2200 block — Shoplifting reported. A male was cited after exiting the store with multiple unpaid items valued at more than $375.
Nov. 4 — Cascade Avenue, 2800 block — Theft of items from a vehicle reported.
Other:
Nov. 4 — Hood River — Juvenile male confirmed as a runaway out of Wasco County. The juvenile was released to his father.
Nov. 5 — N. First Street, 100 block — Juvenile reported as a runaway contacted. The officer stayed with the juvenile until his parents could arrive on the scene and take him home.
The Dalles Police
Nov. 4-12
Agency assists:
Nov. 6 — Court Street, 300 block — Officers assisted with a medical call.
Nov. 6 — W. Irvine Street — Officers assisted with an assault call.
Nov. 6 — W. 11th, 200 block — Power pole fire reported (agency assist).
Nov. 6 — E. Second — Troopers reported to have dropped off a subject with car issues at a business. They think he may be in the area for a while and wanted to give law enforcement a head’s up; the male is a sex offender wanted out of Montana.
Nov. 6 — W. 10th and Mt. Hood Street — Public works notified about a stop sign facing in the wrong direction. It may have been damaged by a vehicle, but there was no damage aside from the sign facing the wrong way.
Nov. 6 — Bret Clodfelter Way, 3200 block — Complete power outage reported. PUD was notified.
Nov. 6 — Cherry Heights Road, 1100 block — Officers assisted the sheriff’s department with a traffic stop (swapped plates).
Nov. 8 — Mt. Hood Street, 500 block — Officers assisted with a medical call.
Nov. 9 — Lone Pine In Leiu Site — Trailer fire reported. Officers were relieved by Inter Tribe.
Animal calls:
Nov. 5 — E. 11th, 900 block — Aggressive dog reported. While the officer was on the scene, the dog went after a teenager with its hackles up and the officer had to intercede. The owner was warned.
Nov. 6 — W. 20th, 300 block — Dog attack on another dog reported. The attacked dog was injured. Officers spoke with the owner of the dog that attacked and advised his dog be quarantined. He was later cited for animal as a public nuisance.
Nov. 6 — W. Seventh and Snipes — A cat was hit by a pickup truck. The cat was alive and being cared for by several people. The owners were found and advised they would take the cat to the vet. They did not have a vehicle, so officers assisted in getting them there.
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
Nov. 4 — W. Third, 300 block — Assault reported.
Nov. 4 — W. Seventh and Snipes — Fight reported.
Nov. 5 — Washington Street — Domestic dispute reported.
Nov. 5 — Home Street — Domestic dispute reported.
Nov. 5 — W. Sixth — Assault reported.
Nov. 5 — Kelly Viewpoint — Harassment reported. A male was warned for telephonic harassment and trespassed from a property.
Nov. 6 — W. 10th — Disturbance reported.
Nov. 6 — E. 10th — Domestic dispute reported.
Nov. 7 — E. 12th — Possible elder abuse from a caregiver reported. The patient was taken to the ER. Photographs were taken of the injuries.
Nov. 8 — Lincoln Street — Harassment reported.
Nov. 8 — Home Street — Domestic disturbance reported.
Nov. 8 — W. Seventh — Strangulation reported.
Nov. 8 — W. Seventh — Harassment reported.
Nov. 8 — W. Seventh — Disturbance reported.
Nov. 8 — W. Sixth — Domestic dispute reported.
Nov. 9 — W. 10th — Harassment reported.
Nov. 10 — W. Seventh and Snipes — Male arrested for strangulation and a probation warrant from a previous event.
Nov. 10 — E. Fifth — Assault reported.
Nov. 11 — Webber Street — Harassment reported.
Nov. 12 — W. 14th Street, 500 block — The station received a walk-in report of hate mail regarding political views (harassment).
Nov. 12 — W. 10th — Hate mail received due to being a Trump supporter reported (harassment).
Nov. 12 — W. Chenowith Loop Road — Political letter addressed to a resident reported. The letter was reported as somewhat harassing and vulgar.
Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):
Nov. 4 — E. Ninth, 500 block — Found bag with drugs inside reported. An officer retrieved the bag to enter into evidence and be destroyed.
Nov. 10 — Brewery Grade — Found marijuana reported.
Nov. 11 — W. Pomona Street, 900 block — Drug activity reported.
Nov. 12 — E. 19th, 1700 block — Unknown male brought in by ambulance from a drug overdose. The male had what appeared to be tar heroin on his person. Officers placed the substance into the property room for destruction.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
Nov. 4 — E. 19th — Egged residence reported.
Nov. 4 — W. Second Place, 400 block — Trespass reported.
Nov. 4 — W. Sixth — Domestic dispute reported. A male and female were warned for disorderly conduct.
Nov. 4 — W. Sixth, 1900 block — Disorderly conduct reported. A male was screaming in a parking lot and fled when law enforcement arrived.
Nov. 4 — W. Sixth, 1000 block — Male with a knife reported to be walking around a parking lot. Officers contacted the individual inside his vehicle. He was trespassed from the property but allowed to return to pick up his vehicle when sober.
Nov. 4 — W. Second, 800 block — A male was trespassed from a property and warned for disorderly conduct.
Nov. 5 — W. Pomona Street, 900 block — Trespass reported.
Nov. 5 — W. Ninth and Cherry Heights Road — Trespass reported. A male was camping with a tent.
Nov. 5 — E. Third and Court — Vandalism reported. A male with a machete was hitting a tree.
Nov. 5 — Home Street, 900 block — Trespass reported.
Nov. 6 — W. Sixth, 1300 block — Trespass reported.
Nov. 6 — W. Sixth, 2500 block — Motor home reported parked in a lot. The male was contacted and trespassed.
Nov. 6 — W. Sixth, 1200 block — Male cited for criminal trespass II.
Nov. 6 — W. Second Place, 400 block — Trespass reported.
Nov. 7 — W. Seventh, 3200 block — Female trespassed from a property.
Nov. 8 — W. Seventh Street, 2800 block — Female trespassed from a property.
Nov. 8 — W. Second, 3500 block — Trespass reported.
Nov. 8 — W. 12th — Criminal mischief reported.
Nov. 8 — Court Street, 300 block — Criminal mischief reported. Tires were slashed while parked.
Nov. 8 — Court Street, 300 block — Criminal mischief reported. All four vehicle tires were slashed. Cost to replace the tires was estimated at $600. Officers measured the cut width and it matched the same cut on another vehicle that had its tires slashed earlier.
Nov. 9 — Lewis Street, 1400 block — Trespass reported.
Nov. 9 — Oregon and E. 13th — Female cited and released for trespass, warned for driving while suspended and cited for no insurance.
Nov. 10 — W. Seventh, 2800 block — Trespass reported.
Nov. 10 — W. Pomona Street, 900 block — Disorderly conduct reported. A male was cited for trespass.
Nov. 10 — Court Street, 300 block — Criminal mischief reported. Two vehicles parked at the above address had flat tires.
Nov. 10 — E. 10th, 1700 block — Trespass reported. Officers provided a ride to a subject.
Nov. 11 — W. Ninth, 1100 block — Trespass reported.
Nov. 11 — Court Street, 300 block — A male reported his vehicle tires were slashed at the above location.
Nov. 11 — E. 10th, 1400 block — Trespass reported.
Nov. 12 — Cherry Heights Road, 600 block — Disorderly conduct reported. He was subsequently trespassed from a property.
Nov. 12 — Cherry Heights Road, 600 block — Male cited for trespass II, public indecency and resisting arrest.
Nov. 12 — W. Ninth — Male arrested and lodged at NORCOR for criminal mischief II.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
Nov. 7 — Seventh and Myrtle — Male cited and released for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Nov. 8 — Bret Clodfelter Way and Highway 197 — Female arrested for driving under the influence of marijuana.
Motor vehicle crashes, incidents, offenses and impounds:
Nov. 4 — W. Sixth, 1300 block — Traffic crash reported.
Nov. 4 — W. 10th and Cherry Heights Road — Traffic complaint reported. A vehicle ran a stop sign and was failing to maintain lane. The driver was located and was confused as to where he was going. An officer gave him directions and tried to let him drive away, but the driver was unable to maintain lane. The officer stopped the vehicle again and took the keys. The officer contacted the subject’s son-in-law, who came to the scene to drive the subject home. The subject was reported to have dementia.
Nov. 4 — W. 10th and Liberty Street — Traffic crash reported. A vehicle clipped a flatbed trailer parked on the side of the road; the trailer rolled down the side of the road and clipped another vehicle, denting the bumper. The trailer and vehicle were owned by the same person. No injuries or citations.
Nov. 5 — 10th and Mt. Hood Street — It was reported that a vehicle was having trouble maintaining lane and rolled through a stop sign. Officers located the suspect vehicle and contacted the driver, who appeared to be having some type of medical issue. She was cleared by medics and released to her brother.
Nov. 6 — W. Sixth, 1200 block — Traffic crash in a parking lot reported.
Nov. 7 — W. Second — Officers assisted three subjects requesting help due to a disabled vehicle. They were transported to a local motel.
Nov. 8 — W. Sixth, 900 block — A vehicle rolled downhill and landed in a creek after the emergency brake failed. No one was in the vehicle.
Nov. 9 — W. Second, 1400 block — Traffic crash reported. One of the drivers did not have insurance or a license.
Nov. 10 — Bret Clodfelter Way, 3200 block — Two vehicle traffic crash reported.
Nov. 10 — E. Third, 400 block — Traffic crash reported.
Nov. 10 — W. sixth, 1200 block — Traffic complaint reported. The female driver advised she could not see and it was determined she was having a diabetic episode.
Nov. 11 — E. 10th, 1400 block — Officer placed a warning on the windshield of a vehicle that was parked in a no parking area.
Nov. 11 — W. 10th and Myrtle Street — Vehicle vs. deer crash reported. The deer was dispatched.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
Nov. 8 — W. Third, 300 block — Male arrested and lodged at NORCOR on a warrant.
Nov. 8 — W. Sixth, 2600 block — Parole violation reported.
Nov. 9 — E. Seventh, 400 block — Male cited and released for a warrant.
Nov. 10 — Mt. Hood Street — Male cited for a warrant.
Nov. 10 — Garrison Street, 1000 block — Male cited and released on a failure to appear warrant.
Nov. 12 — E. 10th, 900 block — Male cited for a Hood River failure to appear for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
Nov. 4 — E. 14th, 700 block — Car prowl reported and items stolen.
Nov. 4 — W. Ninth Place, 1000 block — Theft of ice cream reported.
Nov. 4 — W. Eighth Place, 1000 block — Burglary reported.
Nov. 5 — W. First, 1300 block — Male lodged at NORCOR for burglary II, theft II, possession of methamphetamine and trespass II.
Nov. 5 — Mt. Hood Street, 400 block — Burglary II reported. A suspect used a large rock to break out a portion of glass double doors to a storage area.
Nov. 5 — E. 19th, 700 block — Theft of a Trump sign reported.
Nov. 5 — W. Second — Motor home reported to be connected to a billboard power source (theft of services) earlier in the week; the report was forwarded to code enforcement.
Nov. 6 — Court Street, 300 block — A TV and electronics were seen in the backseat of a vehicle. Officers searched a property and found an open door, with several drawers in a business open and electronics scattered around. The vehicle was seized for a possible search warrant.
Nov. 6 — W. 13th, 1900 block — Stolen bicycle reported.
Nov. 7 — E. Seventh and Union — Stolen purse from a vehicle reported.
Nov. 7 — W. Sixth — Subjects were reported to be running with a shopping cart of items that belong to a store. The male and female ditched the cart behind a neighboring business and ran into the weeds. The merchandise was located and returned. The male later returned to the store and loss prevention requested he be trespassed. The male was not located.
Nov. 7 — Walnut and Sixth Street — Male issued a criminal citation for theft III.
Nov. 8 — Wright Street, 900 block — Theft reported.
Nov. 9 — E. Second Street, 100 block — Theft of services reported. Someone dumped trash into a store’s dumpster.
Nov. 9 — E. 18th, 1300 block — Stolen vehicle, stolen firearms and other property were located while officers were investigating another incident. The owner recovered the vehicle. The items recovered were determined to be related to several burglaries and car prowls that occurred in the Maupin/Dufur area.
Nov. 9 — Mt. Hood Street, 400 block — Theft I reported.
Nov. 9 — E. 18th Street, 1800 block — Stolen license plates reported.
Nov. 10 — E. Ninth, 1600 block — Theft reported. Evicted renters took everything in the furnished apartment except for the appliances.
Nov. 10 — W. Ninth, 500 block — Shoplifting reported.
Nov. 11 — Lincoln Street, 700 block — Burglary reported. Two laptops, a partial bottle of oxycodone and approximately 1 ounce of marijuana were stolen. The laptop was valued at $300.
Nov. 12 — W. Second, 600 block — Female cited for theft.
Nov. 12 — W. Sixth, 1200 block — Female cited and released for theft II per the juvenile department.
Nov. 12 — Mt. Hood Street, 500 block — Theft of chips, ice cream and soda reported.
Other:
Nov. 4-12 — The Dalles — Officers responded to 46 welfare and/or mental health checks.
Nov. 4 — W. Seventh — A fire was reported in the middle of the street. A male driving a motor home started a fire in the westbound lane. The male was not located. No damage to the road reported.
Nov. 6 — W. 10th — Missing person reported.
Nov. 9 — W. Sixth Street — Missing person reported.
Nov. 10 — The Dalles — Suicidal subject reported.
Nov. 10 — W. Pomona Street — Underage drinking reported.
Nov. 11 — The Dalles — Male requested transport to the hospital (suicidal subject).
Nov. 12 — The Dalles — Child crime (neglect, sex or physical abuse) reported.
Nov. 12 — E. 12th, 2300 block — Juvenile runaway reported.
Wasco County Sheriff
Nov. 5-12
Agency assists:
Nov. 6 — I-84 at milepost 97 — A vehicle hydroplaned and hit a guard rail. The car came to rest against the center barrier lane. The vehicle was towed (agency assist).
Nov. 8 — Wasco County — Deputies assisted with a medical call. A male reported he may have had a stroke but did not think an ambulance could get to him due to his location.
Nov. 9 — Highway 197 at milepost 30 — Vehicle vs. deer crash reported. Oregon State Police was notified.
Animal calls:
Nov. 6 — Chenowith Road, 5400 block — Cows at large reported on a property.
Nov. 8 — Deschutes Avenue, 500 block , Maupin — Male reported to be bleeding from his mouth from a dog bite and showing signs of shock.
Nov. 12 — Bret Clodfelter Way, 3500 block — Aggressive dogs at large reported.
Nov. 12 — College Street, 600 block — Ongoing problem of an aggressive dog reported. The owner was notified.
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
Nov. 5 — W. Irvine Street — Harassment reported.
Nov. 6 — W. Irvine Street — Domestic dispute reported. A male was cited and released for harassment and trespassed from a property.
Nov. 7 — Main Street, Dufur — Harassment reported.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
Nov. 6 — Shaniko Highway — Two males trespassed from a property.
Nov. 9 — Fifteen Mile Creek — Trespass reported.
Nov. 10 — Deschutes Avenue, 400 block, Maupin — Two females trespassed from a business.
Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:
Nov. 5 — Obrist Road, 5100 block — Identity theft reported. Several accounts were taken out in the reporting party’s name and fraudulent purchases made with those accounts.
Motor vehicle crashes, incidents, offenses and impounds:
Nov. 7 — Sevenmile Hill Road and Chenowith Creek Road — Two vehicle traffic crash reported.
Nov. 8 — Sevenmile Road — Traffic crash reported.
Nov. 11 — W. Highway 30, 5700 block — Hit and run reported.
Nov. 12 — Second Street — Female warned for violation driving while suspended.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
Nov. 12 — Webber Street — Male brought in by Sherman County on a separate Wasco County warrant (failure to appear driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving misdemeanor warrant).
Theft, burglary or robbery:
Nov. 6 — Wamic — Theft reported.
Nov. 6 — Highway 197, 57000 block — Theft of tools, generators, thermal imaging tools, iPad and car reported.
Nov. 9 — Sixth Street, 500 block — Car prowl reported by an off-duty law enforcement officer. Gun safe with $50,000 cash and two handguns, including a duty weapon.
Nov. 9 — Fifth Street, 500 block — Car prowl reported.
Nov. 9 — Emmerson Loop Road, 5800 block — Theft of tools reported sometime over the weekend worth approximately $1,000.
Nov. 9 — Deschutes Avenue, 500 block — Burglary reported.
Nov. 9 — Sixth Street, 400 block — Car prowl reported. Fishing tackle stolen; a backpack was emptied and left behind the house.
Nov. 9 — Bluff Street, 600 block, Maupin — Car prowl reported. Two vehicles were entered and coins from the consoles taken; the jockey box was also rummaged through.
Nov. 9 — Dufur Avenue, 600 block, Dufur — Car prowl reported. A handgun was taken.
Nov. 9 — View Street, 600 block, Maupin — Car prowl reported. A vehicle was entered and flashlights and a charger were taken, along with a work apron and tips.
Nov. 9 — View Street, 600 block, Maupin — Car prowl reported. Nothing was taken.
Nov. 9 — Staats Avenue, 400 block, Maupin — Car prowl reported. Four firearms were stolen.
Nov. 9 — Sixth Street, 500 block — Car prowl reported. Six knives, about $50 in cash and headphones stolen.
Nov. 9 — Dufur Avenue, 600 block, Dufur — Car prowl reported. A shooters bag of knives and ammo were stolen. An additional vehicle was entered at the same address, but nothing was stolen.
Nov. 9 — Dufur Avenue, 600 block, Dufur — Car prowl reported. Nothing of value was in the vehicle.
Nov. 10 — Dufur Avenue, Dufur — Additional items taken during a car prowl reported.
Nov. 11 — Burnham Avenue, 500 block, Maupin — Car prowl reported. Nothing appeared to be missing.
Nov. 11 — Second Street, Wasco — Car prowl reported. Keys were taken.
Nov. 12 — N. Airstrip Drive, 0-100 block — Theft III reported.
Other:
Nov. 5-12 — Wasco County — Deputies responded to six welfare and/or mental health checks.
Nov. 5 — The Dalles — Suicidal subject reported. The subject was transported to the hospital.
Nov. 8 — Tygh Valley — Suicide reported.
Nov. 9 — Wasco County — Suicidal subject reported.
Commented