NORCOR, Nov. 5-10
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
Nov. 6 — Jordan Lyle Fus, assault IV and violation of a release agreement.
Nov. 8 — Olivia Gabriella Quintana, aggravated harassment and misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol.
Nov 8 — Bambi Lynn Snyder, custodial interference II and telephonic harassment; released.
Nov. 9 — Peter Brian Erickson, assault IV and harassment; released.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
Nov. 9 — Ignacio Perez Nuno, criminal trespass II, released.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
Nov. 5 — Monique Alejandra Yanez, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol; released.
Nov. 7 — Samuel Donald Moore, misdemeanor driving under the influence of a controlled substance; released.
Nov. 8 — Robert Dale Patrick, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol; released.
Nov. 8 — Briar William Kelm, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol; released.
Nov. 10 — Tommy Ray Serres, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol and reckless driving.
Motor vehicle crashes, incidents, offenses and impounds:
Nov. 5 — Jovil Nuan Galvez Guiterrez, misdemeanor driving while suspended or revoked; released.
Nov. 5 — Juan Antonio Heredia, failure to preform the duties of a driver (hit and run); released.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
Nov. 8 — Randy Scott Ross, probation violation.
Nov. 8 — Tammy Lynn Overton, probation violation.
Nov. 8 — Dalton Jack Wolf, two counts post-prison supervision sanction.
Nov. 8 — Angelia Marie Batts, failure to appear II; released.
Nov. 9 — Christopher William Wallace, failure to appear I, criminal trespass II and unlawful possession of methamphetamine.
Nov. 9 — Aarin William Wynn, parole violation.
Nov. 10 — James Alfred Porter, six counts contempt of court and four probation violations.
Nov. 10 — Hector Miguel Reyes Abalos, failure to appear I.
Sex offenses:
Nov. 8 — Jacob Aaron Bennick, sodomy I, sex abuse I, assault II and assault III.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
Nov. 8 — Kaitlynn Mae Morrissey, 10 counts unlawful entry into a motor vehicle, theft II and misdemeanor fraudulent use of a credit card.
Nov. 8 — Bandon Charles Parsons, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, parole violation, unlawful possession of methamphetamine I and contempt of court.
Bingen-White Salmon, Nov. 1-7
During this time period, Bingen-White Salmon Police Department responded to the following crimes, which resulted in arrests: Trespass (one).
Notable incidents
One non-injury motor vehicle crash in White Salmon.
One report of fraud in White Salmon; the investigation is ongoing.
A female was arrested in White Salmon for trespass II (domestic violence).
Hood River Police, Oct. 31 to Nov. 6
During this time period, Hood River Police Department responded to the following crimes, which resulted in arrests: Assault (one), driving under the influence of intoxicants (three), driving while suspended (one), reckless driving (one), strangulation (one), theft (two) and warrant (three).
Notable incidents
Seven thefts reported: Three incidents of shoplifting, cell phone stolen from a place of employment, catalytic converter, items from a vehicle, and an attempted catalytic converter theft.
Three driving under the influence of intoxicants arrests: In one incident, officers conducted a traffic stop after observing a vehicle traveling in the designated bike lane. A breath test revealed the Hood River resident to have a blood alcohol level above the legal limit. The driver was arrested.
Two motor vehicle crashes, both non-injury. In one incident, a driver failed to remain stopped at a stop sign and entered an intersection, causing a crash. The driver was cited for the traffic violation.
Officers responded to a reported domestic assault. After interviewing the involved parties, a male was arrested for domestic assault IV and strangulation. This incident occurred in front of a 3-month-old child.
A hit and run was reported to have occurred in the parking lot of a gas station. The suspect vehicle was not located or identified.
The Dalles Police, Nov. 5-11
During this time period, The Dalles Police Department responded to the following crimes, which resulted in arrests: Criminal mischief (two), criminal trespass (one), driving while suspended (one), minor in possession of alcohol (one), possession of a controlled substance (one), reckless driving (one), theft (one), unauthorized use of a motor vehicle (two), violation of a city parking ordinance (one) and warrant (six).
Notable incidents
Fifteen thefts: Four vehicles, truck battery, three reports of shoplifting, items from a home, air compressor, catalytic converter, gas taken out of at least 11 vehicles (resulting in body damage on some), money and other personal effects, belt sander, and a mini bike.
In one theft incident, a vehicle owner reported their stolen vehicle was now at a business. A male was located inside the car; he admitted to driving the vehicle to the business but denied knowing it was stolen. He was arrested and lodged at NORCOR for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and multiple out of county warrants. In another incident, a male was cited for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle after being pulled over in a vehicle that had been confirmed as stolen. In another incident, shoplifting was reported. A male was stopped at the Chamber of Commerce and admitted to stealing a backpack and sleeping bag; he was cited for theft II.
One burglary: A door was broken and items taken from a home.
Twelve motor vehicle crashes: In one incident, a boulder was reported in the roadway near Big Jim’s Drive In that had been struck by a vehicle. The driver and a child claimed no injury but went to the hospital to check on the child. The vehicle was towed. Oregon State Police took over the crash. In another, a car coming off of the freeway on Terminal Avenue ran into the back of a school bus; the driver was the only one onboard the bus and no injuries were reported. The car was towed and the driver cited for misdemeanor driving while suspended.
Seven hit and runs.
An illegal dumping (couch, sacks of garbage and mail) was reported towards the 1300 block of W. 13th in The Dalles.
A male was arrested and lodged at NORCOR on an outstanding warrant, criminal trespass and possession of methamphetamine after returning to a business from which he had been previously trespassed.
A male was cited and released for criminal mischief III and minor in possession of alcohol after admitting to drinking and hitting a mailbox. BAC registered .148%.
Found syringes reported on Bargeway Road; one was full of an unknown substance. A sharps container was requested.
One weapons denial was reported.
Wasco County, Nov. 5-11
During this time period, Wasco County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following crimes, which resulted in arrests: Assault (one), driving while suspended (one), speeding (one), traffic violation (one), and warrant (one).
Notable incidents
Four thefts, including two vehicles; in one incident, the vehicle was located. A license plate was also as stolen.
One fraud: A food truck operator reported a subject had paid with fake currency twice this month and attempted to use fake currency a third time.
One burglary: Medications from a home.
One identity theft: A local credit card was used in Massachusetts to open an account.
Two motor vehicle crashes and one hit and run.
Deputies received a search and rescue call from a male who reported he was hunting and trying to find his way back. It was later reported that he had been found by members of his party.
A male was lodged at NORCOR for felony domestic assault IV.
