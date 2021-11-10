NORCOR, Oct. 29 to Nov. 4
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
Oct. 29 — Keith Boyd Austin, assault on a public safety officer, disorderly conduct II, two counts failure to appear II, harassment and resisting arrest.
Oct. 31 — Mayanne Catherine Mitchell, assault IV and harassment; released.
Nov. 2 — Kody Mitchell Eastman, two counts harassment; released.
Nov. 2 — Juan Pablo Sanchez-Chacon, felony domestic assault IV and felony strangulation.
Nov. 2 — Mark Edward Justice, assault IV and harassment; released.
Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):
Oct. 29 — Alejandra K. Farias, three counts unlawful distribution of marijuana; released.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
Oct. 30 — David Antonio Chavez Tafolla, criminal mischief II and III; released.
Nov. 4 — David James Sendejas, resisting arrest, criminal trespass II, parole violation and two counts failure to appear I.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
Nov. 1 — Vanity M. Riojas, reckless driving and misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol; released.
Nov. 3 — Hannah Rosalee Utley, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol and reckless driving; released.
Nov. 3 — Antonio Diaz Barrera, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol; released.
Motor vehicle crashes, incidents, offenses and impounds:
Nov. 1 — Shasta Marie Cable, misdemeanor driving while suspended or revoked; released.
Nov. 3 — Joshua John Randall, failure to carry/present operators license, interference with a police officer, probation violation, unlawful possession of heroin II and failure to appear II.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
Oct. 30 — John Andrew Middleton, failure to appear I and seven counts failure to appear II.
Oct. 31 — Steven Daniel Pharris, three counts probation violation; released.
Nov. 1 — Stanley Kunawa Pomaikai, parole violation.
Nov. 1 — Danielle Nadine Maddux, failure to appear II and theft II (possession of stolen property).
Nov. 2 — Dennis James Hester, parole violation.
Nov. 3 — Scott Alan Kurilo, two counts probation violation.
Nov. 3 — Cecilia Jewel Crawford, two counts failure to appear I.
Nov. 4 — Lia Tamica Pope, probation violation.
Nov. 4 — Megan Evans, probation violation.
Nov. 4 — Jameson Honeyman, failure to appear I.
Nov. 4 — Nabor Flores, post-prison supervision sanction.
Sex offenses:
Nov. 1 — Donald Monroe Beall, 11 counts encouraging child sex abuse I; released.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
Oct. 31 — Stephen Randall Shockey, theft III, escape III, and six counts failure to appear II.
Nov. 2 — Rodney Jean McGraw, theft I.
Nov. 2 — David Jaafe Wentworth, theft II; released.
Other:
Nov. 3 — Brandon Michael Bertram, child neglect II; released.
Nov. 4 — Levi Deeds Bell, unlawful use of a weapon, felon in possession of a weapon, two counts misdemeanor felon in possession of a weapon, possession of a prohibited gun and disorderly conduct II.
Bingen-White Salmon, Oct. 25-31
During this time period, the Bingen-White Salmon Police Department responded to the following crimes, which resulted in arrests: Assault (one).
Notable incidents
One non-injury motor vehicle accident was reported in White Salmon; the investigation is ongoing.
A disorderly subject was advised to leave the area in White Salmon; in another incident, a threatening subject was trespassed from a business, also in White Salmon.
Two thefts: A license plate was stolen in Bingen and had been reported in another jurisdiction; in another incident, items were stolen during a vehicle prowl in White Salmon.
Graffiti and a damaged tire were reported in White Salmon in separate incidents.
Hood River Police, Oct. 24-30
During this time period, the Hood River Police Department responded to the following crimes, which resulted in arrests: Criminal mischief (one), driving under the influence of intoxicants (one), theft (three) and warrant (four).
Notable incidents
Four warrant arrests: In one incident, a male was found to have two active warrants out of Multnomah County, in addition to shoplifting more than $200 worth of items. Due to COVID jail restrictions, the male was cited and released for the warrants and theft charges.
Three thefts: Two incidents of shoplifting and one vehicle.
Three criminal mischief reports: A vehicle was damaged in the parking lot of a local company while the victim was working, a suspect attempted to pry locks off the vacuum machine at Heights Car Wash, and a homeless male spray painted a large section of fencing owned by the State of Oregon.
One motor vehicle crash: The at-fault driver was cited for an illegal U-turn.
Officers stopped a vehicle for unlawful use of studded tires. The male driver was cited for driving while suspended and driving uninsured. The individual was a convicted felon and had an inoperable firearm inside his vehicle, which as taken and logged into evidence.
A Washington female was stopped for expired registration. She was found to be driving while suspended and driving uninsured, which resulted in having her vehicle towed.
Hood River County Sheriff, Oct. 20 to Nov. 2
During this time period, Hood River County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following crimes, which resulted in arrests: Driving under the influence of intoxicants (four), sex abuse (one), trespass (one) and warrant (three).
Notable incidents
Three driving under the influence: A Tualatin male was arrested for driving under the influence of a controlled substance in Parkdale. In another incident, a female was arrested following a DUII crash on Glass Drive in Hood River. A juvenile male was additionally arrested for driving under the influence of marijuana in Hood River.
Three thefts reported, including theft by deception and a car prowl.
One identity theft.
Four motor vehicle accidents: Injury was reported in one incident (single vehicle on Deadpoint Road in Parkdale).
Two hit and run.
Two burglary: In one incident, forced entry into a cabin was reported, with little to no damage and nothing appearing to be stolen.
Child neglect was reported in Odell.
The Dalles Police, Oct. 29 to Nov. 4
During this time period, The Dalles Police Department responded to the following crimes, which resulted in arrests: Assault on a police officer (one), criminal mischief (two), criminal trespass (one), disorderly conduct (one), driving under the influence of intoxicants (two), escape (one), felon in possession of a weapon (three), possession of a prohibited firearm (one), resisting arrest (one), theft (two), trespass (one), unlawful use of a weapon (one), and warrant (14).
Notable incidents
An employee was found deceased at a workplace.
Eighteen thefts: Pellet gun from a vehicle (the passenger window had been shot out), two reports of stolen services, two vehicles (one was later recovered), one motorcycle, two reports of shoplifting, two reports of stolen wallets, catalytic converter, shotgun, pistol, propane tank, phone, bicycle, large flag, and jewelry. There was additionally one report of attempted theft of a catalytic converter.
One report of identity theft.
One robbery was reported at the Eagles Lodge.
One report of vehicle prowl/vandalism: A padlock was cut from a trailer and the trailer rummaged; nothing appeared stolen.
Four hit and run and four motor vehicle accidents.
A male was cited and released for driving under the influence of intoxicants after backing into a parked vehicle; BAC registered .21%. In another incident, a male was also cited for DUII; BAC registered .016%.
Officers assisted with a subject who had overdosed. Narcan was administered and the subject transported to the hospital.
Two incidents of found syringes, turned over to police for destruction.
Officers reported to a brush fire at what appeared to be a homeless camp on W. Second.
Criminal mischief was reported at City Park; someone kicked in the dividers in the men’s restroom.
Officers received a report of people arguing and what sounded like two gunshots going off at a residence. Officers arrived and spoke with a roommate, who advised a male had shot off a round into the air from a shotgun. The male was arrested and lodged at NORCOR for unlawful use of a weapon, three counts felon in possession of a weapon and possession of a prohibited firearm.
A male returned to a property from which he had been previously trespassed, and refused to leave as requested. He was later lodged at NORCOR for resisting arrest, criminal trespass II, two felony warrants out of Wasco County and an Oregon State Parole Board warrant.
Wasco County sheriff, Oct. 29 to Nov. 4
During this time period, Wasco County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following crimes, which resulted in arrests: Burglary (one), criminal mischief (one), possession of stolen property (one) and warrant (three).
Notable incidents
Six thefts: Items included a side by side and trailer, a trailer containing tools and supplies, two vehicles in separate incidents, and a chainsaw valued at $900.
One burglary: A house door was found open.
Deputies assisted with a wrong way driver crash on I-84 at milepost 76.
Deputies assisted with a search and rescue of a Hood River male in the Godberson Road area.
