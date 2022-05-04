NORCOR, April 22-28
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
April 22 — Ryan Ortiz, 27, The Dalles, assault on a public safety officer, theft II and III, resisting arrest and post-prison supervision sanction.
April 24 — Christopher T. Wilt, 48, Hood River, domestic menacing, harassment and criminal mischief II; released.
April 24 — Ricardo Guerrero Gomez, 34, The Dalles, felony domestic assault IV; released.
April 25 — Luciano Hernandez Cruz, 44, The Dalles, felony domestic assault IV; released.
April 27 — Jesus Carranza, 27, Portland, two counts kidnapping I, assault IV, menacing, recklessly endangering another person, attempt to elude police officer (vehicle offense) and reckless driving.
April 27 — Stephanie Michelle Wells, 32, The Dalles, harassment; released.
April 27 — Lupita Gutierrez Navarro, 19, Hood River, misdemeanor domestic assault IV and assault III; released.
Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):
April 25 — Dustin Allan Litchfield, 39, Corvallis, unlawful possession of methamphetamine I.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
April 22 — Cherrie Jean Wolf, 35, The Dalles, deposit trash within 100 yards of water and offensive littering; released.
April 24 — Benjamin Henry Niedzienski, 38, The Dalles, criminal trespass II and misdemeanor fugitive from another state; released.
April 25 — Michael James Miles, 37 The Dalles, two counts criminal mischief II; released.
April 26 and April 28 — Benjamin Henry Niedzienski, 38, The Dalles, criminal trespass II.
April 28 — Byron Kelly Erickson, 31, Portland, disorderly conduct II.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
April 22 — Angela May Clarke, 39, Forest Grove, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol; re-leased.
April 23 — Daniel Edward Flock, 46, The Dalles, misdemeanor driving under the influence of a controlled substance, resisting arrest, harassment, attempt to elude police officer (vehicle offense); released.
April 23 — Kenneth Everett Henley, 37, The Dalles, felony driving under the influence of alcohol and reckless driving; released.
April 27 — J. Kaylin Taylor, 29, The Dalles, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol; released.
April 27 — Jose Luis Morales Morales (sic), 37, The Dalles, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol; released.
April 28 — Luis Martin Chijate Galindo, 36, Hood River, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol; released.
April 28 — Alexander Maurice Fullerton, 44, Vancouver, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol; released.
April 28 — Joshue Fajardo, 23, Grandview, Wash., misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol; released.
Motor vehicle crashes, incidents, offenses and impounds:
April 23 — David Wayne Frost, 48, Arlington, felony driving while suspended or revoked, probation violation and felony fugitive from another state.
April 24 — Chad Lawrence Daggy, 49, Portland, attempt to elude police officer (vehicle offense), attempt to elude police officer (foot), reckless driving, three counts failure to appear I, failure to appear II, criminal trespass II and theft I.
April 25 — Dakota Elie Walker Wright, 29, Portland, misdemeanor driving while suspended or revoked; re-leased.
April 25 — Karl George Sterr, 63, Hood River, felony driving while suspended or revoked and three parole violations.
April 28 — Jessica Viann Shuler, 37, The Dalles, driving a motor vehicle while using a mobile device; re-leased.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
April 22 — Danielle Nadine Maddux, 34, Washougal, probation violation; released.
April 23 — Reagan Marie Noel, 24, Milwaukie, probation violation and theft III (possession of stolen property).
April 24 — Erica Jo Parkin, 30, The Dalles, failure to appear I and two counts failure to appear II; released.
April 25 — Jenica Mason, 26, Rufus, probation violation and contempt of court.
April 25 — Noe Zaragoza Martinez, 40, The Dalles, failure to appear II; released.
April 25 — Michael Joseph Sampson, 35, no city listed, two parole violations.
April 27 — Dylan Andrew Smed, 29, Vancouver, failure to appear II; released.
April 27 — Teri Ann Park, 47, Sandy, three counts failure to appear II; released.
April 27 — Joseph Gabriel Aguilar, 38, Madras, five probation violations; released.
April 27 — Michael John Wisecarver, 40, Portland, failure to appear I; released.
April 27 — Josue Antonio Romero, 39, Boardman, failure to appear II and reckless driving; released.
April 27 — Andrew Thomas Brown, 35, Bend, failure to appear (bench warrant).
April 27 — Gurinder Singh, 40, Fresno, felony fugitive from another state; released.
April 27 — Jacob Jeremiah Smith, 20, Sandy, parole violation, theft II and false information to a police officer.
April 27 — Jeramy Jackson Nelson, 52, failure to appear I and three counts failure to appear III; released.
April 28 — Rochelle Christine Smith, 25, Corvallis, parole violation and failure to appear I and II.
April 28 — Javier Mateo Gomez, 28, Corvallis, probation violation.
April 28 — Christopher Alan Pitts, 33, Corvallis, probation violation.
April 28 — Brandon Aaron Williams, 29, The Dalles, two post-prison supervision sanctions.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
April 27 — William Douglas Harth, 61, The Dalles, theft III; released.
April 27 — Saul Schindler, 20, Portland, theft III; released.
April 28 — Elaina Marie Courtier, 22, The Dalles, theft II; released.
April 28 — Nathan Joel Burrone, 38, Hood River, theft I; released.
Bingen-White Salmon Police, April 18-24
The following crimes were reported, which resulted in arrests: Weapons offense (one).
Notable incidents:
Graffiti was reported in White Salmon.
Credit card fraud was reported in White Salmon; investigation is ongoing. An attempted vehicle prowl was also reported, as was two attempted thefts, one in Bingen.
Disorderly conduct reported in Bingen; the subjects were contacted.
An owner was warned for aggressive dogs in Bingen.
Hood River Police, April 17-23
The following crimes were reported, which resulted in arrests: Assault (one), disorderly conduct (one), driving under the influence of intoxicants (one), driving while suspended (one), forgery (one), restraining order violation (one), theft (two) and warrant (five).
Notable incidents
Three hit and runs: In one incident, an officer took a report of a vehicle that struck a young child on a bicycle. The child was crossing an exit of a business parking lot and the front of the vehicle struck them. The child received some abrasions to their elbow, as they fell off the bike.
Two reports of eluding: Officers attempted to stop a vehicle near 12th Street and Pacific Avenue; five hours later, officers assisted Hood River County Sheriff’s Office in a pursuit of the same vehicle as it crossed into Washington. The pursuit was terminated, and the male suspect ultimately taken into custody by Klickitat County Sheriff.
Officers responded to a male causing a disturbance at a downtown hotel. The male ran from officers onto I-84, where law enforcement did not pursue for safety reasons. A short time later, dispatch received a call of a man throwing himself into traffic. Officers located the male and he was taken into custody for disorderly conduct II.
Officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for moving violations. The male driver was detained for failure to carry/present a driver’s license. The female passenger was detained after admitting she stole items from Walmart. The female was on felony probation and had methamphetamine she admitted to using. Officers located a check for more than $1,000 in the vehicle that had been “washed” to cash. The female was taken into custody for parole violation and theft. The male driver was issued a citation for forgery I and released.
The Dalles Police, April 22
The following crimes were reported, which resulted in arrests: Driving under the influence of intoxicants (two), harassment (one), reckless driving (one), trespass (one) and warrant (five).
Notable incidents
Fourteen thefts: Clothing, keys, three catalytic converters, shoes from a porch, backpack and wallet, two incidents of shoplifting, three incidents of stolen bags of cans, firearm from a vehicle and a basketball hoop from a school.
Six motor vehicle crashes: In one incident, multiple callers reported a vehicle jumped the curb and the driver got out and ran away. Law enforcement arrived and searched the area for the male driver. The crashed vehicle ended up in the movie theater parking lot, with the front passenger side wheel completely sheered off, front end damage and leaking fluid. Front windows were rolled down and on the front driver’s seat was a handgun, which was seized. The vehicle was seized pursuant to a search warrant.
In another traffic crash incident, a vehicle was reported to be parked in the middle of the road in the 1500 block of E. 12th Street; a male was seen with a beer in his hand. He was contacted and arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving. The vehicle was towed. BAC registered .026%
Officers assisted with a male who was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants and had to be removed from his vehicle after locking the doors and rolling up the windows, then preparing to leave. Force was used to remove him from the vehicle; paramedics came to the scene but the male refused to let them look at the wounds from taser deployments.
Wasco County Sheriff, April 22-28
The following crimes were reported, which resulted in arrests: Assault (one), attempt to escape (one), criminal mischief (one), driving under the influence of intoxicants (one), driving uninsured (one), harassment (two), resisting arrest (one), theft (two), trespass (two) and warrants (four).
Notable incidents
Deputies assisted with a search for a missing autistic kindergartner who had left the school. The child was located. Deputies also assisted with an intoxicated female who fell 5-8 feet at Rock Creek Reservoir and hit her head. She was unconscious and unresponsive. Life Flight was deployed.
Deputies responded to a structure fire in the 100 block of NW. Vanderpool Street, Dufur.
One burglaries: Multiple items from a home.
Eleven thefts: three car prowls, two vehicles, phone, bike, garbage cans, services and a gun. In one incident, it was reported that a subject in a U-Haul was attempting to steal items from a property. The subject also destroyed a gate on the property. The subject was arrested for criminal mischief III and trespass II.
Two motor vehicle crashes: In one incident, injuries were reported when a vehicle swerved to miss a deer and ended up in the ditch on Threemile Road.
One hit and run.
Oregon State Police
On April 24 at approximately 6:06 a.m., a wrong way driver was reported to be traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes near milepost 46 on I-84. Four more reports of a wrong way driver were taken. The vehicle was reported to be a two-toned Ford F-150. A silver Honda Civic crashed into the concrete median, spun across into the steel guardrail and then back across into the concrete barrier, blocking the fast lane near milepost 48 as it was trying to avoid a head-on collision with the Ford. The driver was not injured and the vehicle towed. New information was obtained on the Ford; Hood River Police stopped a similar vehicle with a driver who said he was going to an orchard in Parkdale. He was read his Miranda rights. He admitted to driving the wrong way on I-84 briefly before turning around and getting into the correct side of the interstate. The driver was determined not to be impaired at the time of field sobriety tests. He was cited for reckless driving, reckless endangering, no operators license and driving uninsured.
