Bingen-White Salmon Police, April 17 - 23
The following crimes were reported, which resulted in arrests: Assault (one).
Notable incidents
One person was arrested in association with a domestic assault in Bingen.
Three animal calls were reported.
A theft was reported in Bingen, with ongoing investigation.
Hood River Police, April 16 - 22
The following crimes were reported, which resulted in arrests: Burglary (one), driving under the influence of intoxicants (five), drug law violation (one), reckless driving (one), resisting arrest (one), theft (one), trespass (two), warrant (five).
Notable incidents
Five DUII arrests. In one incident, a Hood River resident was lodged at NORCOR on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, reckless driving, and a warrant issued by Hood River Circuit Court.
Five warrant arrests. In one incident, officers arrested and lodged an individual at NORCOR on charges of possession of a controlled substance (Schedule II) and an extraditable out of state warrant.
Three theft reports. Mountain bike from a vehicle, theft of mislaid property, and a cell phone left at a hotel.
Two burglary reports. In one incident, officers responded to a residence regarding a known subject entering the home without permission. The individual entered through a back door and was immediately confronted to leave. A struggle ensued and injury occurred to an occupant inside the residence. The unwanted subject fled from the property and contact was attempted at his place of residence. In another incident, an individual was arrested and lodged at NORCOR on charges of criminal mischief I, two counts of burglary I, escape I, two counts resisting arrest, two counts criminal trespass, attempted assault on a law enforcement animal, and a parole violation detainer.
A 15-year-old called to report being assaulted by their father. Upon investigation, it was determined the 15-year-old struck their father in the face after the father attempted to remove a video game console. The 15-year-old was arrested and lodged at NORCOR Juvenile.
The Dalles Police, April 20 - 28
The following crimes were reported, which resulted in arrests: DUII (one), forgery (one), harassment (one), reckless driving (one), resisting arrest (one), theft (one), warrant (seven).
Notable incidents
One motor vehicle crash. Two vehicles collided on E. Ninth and Union, blocking traffic. One injury was reported.
Three hit and runs. In one incident, a pole near Shilo Inn was hit and fell over.
Officers responded to a kidnapping on April 22. Two people, in possession of a gun per the reporting party, forced a third to go with them. Officers located them in a house on Dodson Road and detained the victim and one suspect. Dodson Road was closed and a reverse 911 citizen alert sent. A police dog and SERT team responded. The second suspect was ultimately located and detained. (Press release.)
One burglary. A storage unit was broken into.
Four thefts reported. License plates, bike, propane fire pit and propane tank.
A vehicle prowl was reported, with a possible missing motorcycle and bags of property, and multiple cars gone through.
Twenty-nine mental health calls.
Thirteen animal calls. Barking dogs, dogs at large, aggressive dog, dog with heat exhaustion, missing dogs. In one incident, a reporting party stated they took video of a cougar on 19th Street. A drone search was conducted, and an opossum located, but no cougar. After enhancing and watching the video, officers believed it was a dog.
Wasco County Sheriff, April 21 - 28
The following crimes were reported, which resulted in arrests: Parole violation (one), warrant (two).
Notable incidents
A car was located 75 feet down an embankment near Tooley Terrace and Rowena on April 26. The car was confirmed stolen and towed.
A search and rescue was toned for two wet hikers. The pair followed the tracks of their two missing black-and-white huskies in deep snow until they had to give up and turn around. Although dressed for the weather, they became soaked and cold. They eventually reached Frog Lake parking lot and the SAR was advised to stand down. The huskies were still missing.
One mental health call.
Thirteen animal calls. Incidents included dogs at large (one lodged at Home At Last), dog on neighbor’s property, missing cattle dog, road-kill deer, allegedly neglected labradoodles, escaped horses. In one incident, the owner of a pitbull was cited after their dog acted aggressively toward a child. In another, an alleged wolf attack on a milk goat on Wolf Run Road was reported. From pictures, the goat’s death was identified as a cougar attack. ODFW and OSP assisted.
Oregon State Police, April 20 - 28
The following crimes were reported, which resulted in arrests: Attempt to elude (one), DUII (one), fail to carry an operator’s license (one), fail to register as a sex offender (one), reckless driving (one).
Notable incidents
One crash, non-injury. In one incident, a black Hyundai Accent went onto the right shoulder of I-84 at milepost 45 westbound and through a chain link fence, coming to a final rest in the ditch. The operator reported they lost control when the vehicle hydroplaned on standing water. About 60 to 80 feet of chain link fence was damaged and the vehicle towed.
On April 20, a hunter self-reported killing a hen turkey. The hunter said he had missed a legal tom turkey and ultimately hit and killed a hen turkey he did not see. The hunter received a warning for unlawful take of a hen turkey and the bird was seized.
Two subjects were observed angling in Bikini Pond. The one was observed tending two fishing rods and catching a fish. When contacted, the angler stated they weren’t fishing. They later stated they were fishing and caught a fish. They stated they had bought a fishing license online but had no way of showing it. It was determined the angler did not possess a valid 2023 fishing license. They were cited for no angling license and warned for the unlawful take of game fish. The trout was seized and placed into evidence.
On April 26, a trooper learned Crook County Sheriff’s Office was in pursuit of a red Dodge pickup pulling a camp trailer on US-26 near milepost 25. Dispatch later advised the suspect was able to detach the trailer and continued towards Wheeler County, no longer pursued. Crook County had an active warrant for the driver. The pickup passed an OSP trooper, who caught up to the vehicle near milepost 62, then followed it down Burnt Ranch Road. In Ashwood, the trooper found the pickup in front of a house, empty. The suspect had stole a black Ford Ranger and headed towards US-97. A stolen vehicle report was taken and red Dodge pickup towed as a hazard; a rifle was located inside and taken for safe keeping.
