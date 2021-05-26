NORCOR
May 14-20
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
May 16 — McKayla Jean Lowder, domestic assault IV; released.
May 16 — Maria de los Angeles Olmos, harassment; released.
May 16 — Yaquelin Olmos, harassment; released.
May 16 — Christian Michael Lavasseur, harassment, two counts attempt to elude a police officer (vehicle offense), aggravated harassment, resisting arrest and attempt to commit a Felony C crime; released.
May 16 — Kevin Aaron Gutierrez, interfering with a police officer and harassment.
May 16 — Eric Dean Star, misdemeanor domestic assault IV; released.
May 17 — Darin Leon Dahlstrom, menacing and criminal mischief II; released.
May 17 — Victor Alonso Tapia Garcia, harassment; released.
Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):
May 18 — Benjamin James Slusher, unlawful possession of heroin I and unlawful distribution of heroin.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
May 16 — Wesley Lee Martens, criminal trespass I and II.
May 17 — Ashley Ann Barrett, misdemeanor disorderly conduct I; released.
May 18 — Cyrus Joseph Jim, disorderly conduct II; released.
May 20 — Jack Doyle Rakes, criminal trespass I, three counts menacing, criminal mischief I and criminal trespass I.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
May 14 — Timothy Dale Journot, misdemeanor diving under the influence of alcohol; released.
May 16 — Christopher T. Hooper, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol and reckless driving; released.
May 18 — Silas Michael Palmeri, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol; released.
May 18 — Luis Arturo Martinez, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol and reckless driving.
May 19 — Hope Elizabeth Baker, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol; released.
May 19 — Justin Lueher, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol; released.
May 20 — Trent Derek Horejs, felony driving under the influence of a controlled substance and misdemeanor driving while suspended or revoked; released.
May 20 — Dane Backman, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol; released.
May 20 — Justin Scott Schilling, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol and felony domestic assault IV; released.
Motor vehicle crashes, incidents, offenses and impounds:
May 14 — Victor Hugo Lagunas, reckless driving.
May 18 — Brian James Manion, reckless driving; released.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
May 14 — Asa Paul Israel, felony fugitive from another state, criminal mischief III, resisting arrest and escape II.
May 15 — Cameron Christopher Jones, felony fugitive from another state, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, four counts failure to appear I and nine counts failure to appear II.
May 17 — Felipe Leo Morfin, parole violation.
May 17 — Dawson Tyler Dewolfe, felony felon in possession of a weapon and a parole violation.
May 17 — Kevin Raymond Sullivant, failure to appear I and a parole violation.
May 18 — Jordan Lyle Fus, five counts failure to appear II.
May 18 — Tyson Lee Allen Smith, felony fugitive from another state; released.
May 19 — Gregory Dean Gilbertson, two counts failure to appear II.
May 20 — John Richard Bradley, failure to appear I and four counts failure to appear II.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
May 16 — Westun Lee Harvey, burglary I, harassment, assault IV and strangulation; released.
May 20 — Humberto Valdez, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol.
Other:
May 18 — George Morton Saling, unlawful purchase of a firearm; released.
Bingen-White Salmon Police
May 3-16
Agency assists:
May 8 — White Salmon — Officers assisted Skyline Hospital with a mental health hold.
May 9 — White Salmon — Officers assisted Klickitat County Sheriff’s Office with contacting a possible psychiatric subject.
May 10 — White Salmon — Officers assisted the fire department with a fire call.
May 11 — Bingen — Officers assisted with a domestic violence arrest.
May 13 — Bingen — Officers assisted EMS with a medical call.
May 15 — White Salmon — A patient was located and returned to the hospital.
May 16 — Bingen — Officers assisted with a domestic violence arrest.
Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):
May 11 — White Salmon — Found drugs taken in for disposal.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
May 6 — Bingen — Two different reports of property damage logged. Both investigations are ongoing.
May 12 — Bingen — Subject warned for disorderly conduct.
May 13 — Bingen — Disorderly subject contacted and warned.
May 15 — White Salmon — Officers stood by while a disorderly patient was transported.
Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:
May 3 — White Salmon — Fraud reported.
Motor vehicle crashes, incidents, offenses and impounds:
May 6 — White Salmon — Hit and run with injury reported.
May 10 — Bingen — Two vehicle, non-injury traffic crash reported.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
May 4 — White Salmon — Male arrested on warrants.
Hood River Police
May 9-15
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
May 15 — Hood River — Female arrested for domestic assault IV. In the same incident, a male was cited for criminal trespass II.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
May 13 — 12th Street — Officers responded to three incidents of criminal mischief that included a shattered door at one business, a damaged door at another and a damaged window at the third.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
May 14 — Hood River — Gresham resident arrested on the charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and misdemeanor driving while suspended. BAC registered almost three times the legal limit.
May 15 — Nichols Parkway — Non-resident male arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants. BAC registered above the legal limit.
Motor vehicle crashes, incidents, offenses and impounds:
May 10 — I-84 at milepost 66 — Non-resident male arrested for misdemeanor driving while suspended and attempt to elude. The vehicle was towed.
May 11 — Hood River Toll Bridge — Three vehicle crash reported. One driver sustained a minor neck injury.
May 12 — Second Street, 100 block — A male and female who were suspects in numerous burglaries in Portland were contacted. Both were issued traffic violation citations and the vehicle towed for no insurance. A handgun was taken in for safekeeping.
May 12 — Hood River — Officer responded to a motor vehicle accident involving a bicycle. The operator of the bicycle was taken to the hospital for a shoulder injury.
May 15 — Hood River — The Dalles resident arrested for misdemeanor driving while suspended.
May 15 — Cascade Avenue, 200 block — Officer dispatched regarding an unoccupied vehicle rolling down the road.
May 15 — Portway Avenue — Two car, non-injury traffic crash reported.
May 15 — Hood River — Officer conducted a traffic stop for a moving violation. The elderly female driver was highly confused and thought she was in Sisters, Ore. The officer contacted a family member, who came to pick up the driver.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
May 9 — Cascade Avenue, 3600 block — Suspicious vehicle in a parking lot reported. Further investigation revealed that one of the occupants had warrants for probation violations.
May 11 — Hood River — Officer conducted a vehicle stop for multiple moving violations. The female passenger came back with an outstanding warrant. A user amount of methamphetamine and pipes were located in the vehicle. Both the male driver and female passenger were cited for possession of methamphetamine. The female was also cited for the warrant.
May 15 — E. Marina Way, 900 block — Male arrested on a warrant and was cited for driving while suspended.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
May 10 — 12th Street — Officers responded to a burglary in progress at a local business. The male suspect shattered the front door and entered the business. The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived.
May 10 — Country Club Road — Bicycle theft reported. There was video of the theft and the male was located. The male ultimately admitted to stealing the bike and had it in his possession. He was cited and released for theft II and criminal mischief III.
May 13 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Theft of $60 reported.
Other:
May 12 — Marina Way, 1000 block — Found firearm reported and taken into safekeeping.
The Dalles Police
May 14-20
Agency assists:
May 14 — The Dalles — Officers assisted with evacuations on a fire moving downhill towards the freeway and near apartments.
May 19 — W. Sixth, 2600 block — Officers assisted Oregon State Police with an arrest. The male was lodged at NORCOR.
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
May 14 — E. 10th — Male stopped after a report of a domestic disturbance and transported to the hospital.
May 15 — E. 11th — Female arrested for harassment and lodged at NORCOR.
May 15 — E. 19th — Male lodged at NORCOR for interfering and harassment.
May 17 — Lone Pine Drive, 500 block — Shirtless male reported to be causing a disturbance and yelling at people entering a building. The male was later reported to be locked inside a dumpster corral, yelling for help.
May 17 — Home Street — Female lodged at NORCOR for harassment.
May 18 — W. 14th — Harassment reported. A male was trespassed.
May 18 — W. Seventh — Domestic dispute reported.
May 20 — W. Second — Female cited and released for harassment, criminal mischief II and criminal trespass II.
Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):
May 17 — E. Third, 500 block — Found methamphetamine pipe reported with methamphetamine inside.
May 18 — W. Sixth, 3600 block — Male arrested and lodged at NORCOR for possession and distribution of heroin.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
May 14 — W. Sixth, 1400 block — Male arrested for criminal trespass, cited and released.
May 14 — Court Street, 700 block — A male returned to a property in which he had been previously trespassed.
May 14 — Webber Street, 1000 block — A vehicle was keyed.
May 14 — W. Sixth, 1200 block — A group of people protesting and refusing to wear masks in a store reported. Officers were unable to locate the group.
May 14 — E. 10th, 2400 block — Trespass reported.
May 16 — E. Ninth — Female arrested for disorderly conduct.
May 17 — Highway 197 — Trespass reported.
May 17 — E. Fourth, 120 block — A male was reported to be causing a disturbance in a lobby and refusing to leave.
May 18 — W. 10th, 300 block — Trespass reported.
May 19 — River Road and Crates Way — Trespass reported.
May 19 — W. sixth, 1100 block — Single window reported to have been broken.
May 20 — W. First, 800 block — Three males asked to leave a property.
May 20 — E. 11th, 400 block — Female trespassed from a property.
Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:
May 14 — W. Sixth, 1100 block — An unknown male entered a bank and attempted to cash a check from a closed account. The bank called the actual account owner, who stated no one had permission to access the account. The account owner believed someone had stolen checks out of a mailbox.
Motor vehicle crashes, incidents, offenses and impounds:
May 15 — W. Sixth, 1100 block — Male cited for driving while suspended and driving without insurance.
May 15 — E. 10th, 200 block — Male cited for violation driving while suspended and careless driving.
May 15 — I-84 at milepost 87 — A vehicle reportedly hit a guardrail and was on fire. Oregon State Police and the fire department responded. Officers provided traffic control.
May 18 — W. 10th, 1300 block — Hit and run reported.
May 19 — I-84 at milepost 88 — A vehicle hit the median and continued to drive.
May 19 — Brewery Overpass Road — Non-injury traffic crash reported.
May 20 — Sixth Street — Driver issued citations for careless driving and no insurance.
May 20 — Bargeway Road, 1500 block — Hit and run reported.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
May 15 — Garrison Street, 1300 block — Male arrested for a felony Hood River warrant and lodged at NORCOR.
May 16 — Third Street — Male cited for a Umatilla warrant.
May 17 — E. Seventh, 400 block — Male cited and released on a warrant.
May 18 — Highway 197 and Highway 30 — Male arrested for five warrants and lodged at NORCOR.
May 18 — Mt. Hood Street, 500 block — Male arrested on a Washington State warrant and lodged at NORCOR.
May 19 – W. 17th, 500 block — Male cited and released on a Wasco County warrant.
May 19 – W. Second — Female cited and released on a Hood River warrant.
May 19 — W. Second — Male cited and released for a Hood River County warrant.
May 20 — Court Street, 300 block — Male cited and released for three Wasco County failure to appear warrants.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
May 14 — E. 12th, 300 block — Car prowl reported. Binoculars were stolen.
May 14 — W. Sixth, 1700 block — Theft of a purse reported.
May 14 — W. 10th, 100 block — Theft of gasoline from a vehicle and criminal mischief reported.
May 15 — Mt. Hood Street, 400 block — Theft of a shirt valued at $25 reported.
May 15 — W. Seventh, 2100 block — Theft of a ring reported.
May 16 — W. Sixth, 1400 block — Surveillance video showed a male on a motorcycle breaking into a business.
May 16 — W. Sixth, 1200 block — Male reported to have stolen a 12-pack of beer. Employees requested he be trespassed. Later that afternoon, the male returned and was lodged at NORCOR on the charges of trespass I and trespass II.
May 16 — Hostetler Street, 900 block — Theft of tires reported.
May 16 — W. Seventh, 300 block — Stolen backpack from a vehicle reported. The backpack contained a laptop, among other items.
May 17 — W. Chenowith Loop Road, 800 block — Catalytic converter stolen over the weekend.
May 17 — Bret Clodfelter Way, 3200 block — Prowler reported.
May 17 — E. Ninth, 1500 block — Mail theft reported.
May 18 — W. Sixth, 2600 block — Stolen bikes reported.
May 19 — Terminal Avenue, 200 block — Theft of plywood and electrical switches reported.
May 20 — E. 12th, 400 block — Theft II reported. A rack was stolen from a vehicle.
Other:
May 14-20 — The Dalles — Officers responded to 48 mental health and eight welfare check calls.
May 20 — E. 10th — Weapons violation reported.
Wasco County Sheriff
May 14-20
Agency assists:
May 14 — Highway 97 at milepost 71.5 — Vehicle fire reported. Oregon State Police were notified.
May 19 — Allen Place, 5000 block — Structure and grass fire reported.
May 19 — Highway 197 at milepost 47 — Brushfire reported by multiple callers.
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
May 15 — Smock Road, Maupin — Female arrested, cited and released for assault IV.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
May 14 — Discovery Drive, 5000 block — Unwanted subjects reported.
May 15 — W. Highway 30, 5200 block — Trespass and theft of a bench and game camera reported.
May 15 — W. Chenowith Creek Road, 4100 block — Trespass reported.
May 17 — Discovery Center Drive, 5000 block — Unwanted subjects reported.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
May 16 — Tygh Valley Road — Male cited for driving under the influence of intoxicants and released to a sober party.
Motor vehicle crashes, incidents, offenses and impounds:
May 15 — Tygh Valley Road — Driver issued a citation.
May 20 — W. Chenowith Creek Road, 4100 block — Hit and run reported.
May 20 — Oasis Campground, Maupin — A vehicle was reported to have run off the roadway, with a male in the river. Subjects were checked by medics and sustained minor injuries.
May 20 — W. Highway 30, 4500 block — A vehicle was reported to have run off the roadway. Injuries were reported. The vehicle was towed.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
May 15 — Smock Road, Tygh Valley — Male arrested on two Wasco County failure to appear warrants and one Jefferson County warrant, as well as a full extradition warrant out of Colorado. He was lodged at NORCOR.
Search and rescue:
May 14 — Deschutes River — A male and his grandson were reported to be stuck on a sand bar under a bridge in a boat.
May 15 — Cold Springs Road, Dufur — Vehicle stuck in the snow reported. Deputies were unable to respond; a tow was requested.
May 17 — Forest Service Road 2660 — Vehicle stuck in the snow reported. Deputies located two adults and a cat, who had walked out. The subjects were given courtesy rides to Government Camp, where a ride was picking them up.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
May 14 — W. Chenowith Creek Road, 4100 block — Stolen vehicle reported.
May 15 — Dufur Avenue, 500 block — Stolen game console and games from a vehicle reported.
May 15 — Rattler Ridge Road, Mosier — Stolen mail and three packages reported to have occurred May 13.
May 18 — S. Louisa Road, 100 block, Wamic — Theft III (stolen vehicle tags) reported.
Other:
May 14-20 — Wasco County — Deputies responded to two mental health and three welfare check calls.
May 15 — W. 10th, 3800 block — It was reported that a juvenile drank a fifth of vodka and was unconscious but breathing. The juvenile was transported to the hospital. Another juvenile was transported home. Both were issued citations for minor in possession of alcohol.
May 18 — Mayer State Park — Shots fired reported.
Commented