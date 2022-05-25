NORCOR, May 13-20
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
May 14 — Cesar Rodriguez Valencia, 31, The Dalles, misdemeanor domestic assault IV and criminal mischief III.
May 14 — Lena J. Elachik, 39, Hood River, domestic menacing.
May 15 — Benjamin James Slusher, 37, The Dalles, misdemeanor domestic assault IV.
May 17 — Devon Wolfe, 25, Warm Springs, misdemeanor domestic assault IV, harassment and disorderly conduct II; released.
May 19 — Ismael Sigala Guzman, 46, Parkdale, harassment; released.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
May 13 — Brian Corbett Wellington, 27, Corvallis, criminal trespass II.
May 14 — Johnny Rafael Gregory Valencia, 38, Astoria, disorderly conduct II.
May 18 — Wesley Lee Martens, 37, The Dalles, criminal trespass II.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
May 13 — Scott Patrick Alii Suda, 23, Portland, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol; released.
May 13 — Zeke Allen Rockwell, 42, The Dalles, misdemeanor driving under the influence of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of methamphetamine I and escape III; released.
May 13 — Alfredo Eudave Perez, 21, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol; released.
May 13 — Edgar Rivera Dimas, 22, Hood River, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol; released.
May 15 — Gustavo Garcia Lopez, 20, Gresham, misdemeanor driving under the influence of a controlled substance and misdemeanor domestic assault IV; released.
May 15 — Michael Robert Wilson, 61, The Dalles, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol; released.
May 16 — Earnest Allen Schumacher, 32, Fairview, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol and failure to perform the duties of a driver with property damage (hit and run).
May 16 — Jaremaine Hubbard, 35, Corvallis, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol and misdemeanor driving while suspended or revoked.
May 19 — Miguel Angel Meza, 33, Hood River, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol; released.
May 19 — Luke Clifford Schiel, 55, Tygh Valley, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol.
Motor vehicle crashes, incidents, offenses and impounds:
May 13 — Lawrence Fred Black, 45, Dufur, misdemeanor driving while suspended or revoked; released.
May 13 — Travis Michael Lloyd Norton, 24, Wamic, misdemeanor driving while suspended or revoked; released.
May 16 — Douglas Leon Marsh, 57, Spanaway, Wash., reckless driving and recklessly endangering another person; released.
May 17 — Corey Adam Monette, 31, The Dalles, misdemeanor driving while suspended or revoked; released.
May 17 — James Eugene Jones, 52, Prineville, three counts recklessly endangering another person and reckless driving.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
May 13 — Donald Richard Merrill, 37, Parkdale, parole violation.
May 14 — Tyler James Ellis, 27, Kent, Wash., failure to appear II.
May 15 — Cory James Widner, 30, Mosier, failure to appear II (violation of a release agreement) and misdemeanor driving while suspended or revoked; released.
May 15 — Kathleen Pickthorne, 63, Baker City, failure to appear I and II.
May 15 — Gerardo Alvarez, 28, The Dalles, five parole violations.
May 16 — Dustin Trevor Mackie, 41, Corvallis, probation violation.
May 16 — William Scott Turner, 54, Portland, 11 counts failure to appear I and seven counts failure to appear II.
May 16 — Ford Roland Sargento, 58, Portland, U.S. Marshal federal hold.
May 17 — Chance Widner, 32, Mosier, failure to appear II; released.
May 17 — Elizabeth Yaw, 62, Warm Springs, two counts contempt of court.
May 17 — Joseph Gabriel Aguilar, Madras, five counts failure to appear II.
May 17 — Kyle Ryle Frizzell McIntyre, 29, Hood River, violation of a restraining order; released.
May 18 — Daisy Galvan Montanez, 22, Hood River, six probation violations; released.
May 18 — Jermy Patrick Jeppeson, 44, Salem, parole violation.
May 18 — Jorge Luis Gomez Lopez, 35, Gresham, failure to appear I and II; released.
May 18 — Markel Storm Jackson, 30, White Swan, Wash., two counts felony fugitive from another state, criminal mischief III and burglary II (attempted).
May 19 — Abel Lomeli, 33, Corvallis, probation violation.
May 19 — Kyle Ryle Frizzell McIntyre, 29, Hood River, failure to appear I (violation of a release agreement), unlawful possession of a controlled substance schedule II and three counts failure to appear I; released.
May 20 — Dylan Michael Grant, 30, The Dalles, two counts failure to appear I.
May 20 — Daniel Garcia Gandara, 22, Hood River, violation of a release agreement.
Sex offenses:
May 18 — Jacob Henry Guardia, 40, Prineville, commercial sexual solicitation.
May 19 — Buddy Goodell, 58, Corvallis, online sexual corruption of a child I.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
May 13 — Jesus Delgado Gonzales, 23, The Dalles, robbery II and theft II.
May 16 — Caleb Alan Maszk, 30, La Grande, theft II and misdemeanor felon in possession of a weapon; released.
May 17 — Lorenzo Kelly Kimball, 65, The Dalles, theft III, misdemeanor driving while suspended or revoked and a parole violation; released.
Bingen-White Salmon Police, May 9-15
The following crimes were reported, which resulted in arrests: Assault (one), driving while suspended (one) and malicious mischief (one).
Notable incidents
One non injury motor vehicle accident in Bingen.
Officers assisted with a wildlife complaint in White Salmon.
Hood River Police, May 8-14
The following crimes were reported, which resulted in arrests: Disorderly conduct (one), driving under the influence of intoxicants (two), driving while suspended (one), drug law violation (five), escape (one), harassment (one), improper use of 911 (one), menacing (one), resisting arrest (two), theft (two), unlawful possession of a firearm (one) and warrant (six).
Notable incidents
Six warrant arrests: In one incident, a Hood River woman was arrested for an outstanding warrant and charged with resisting arrest.
Three thefts, including two identity theft cases: In one incident, an Oregon man was charged with theft of services after entering a local gym without paying dues. He was additionally charged with resisting arrest.
Two DUII arrests: In one incident, a male was arrested and lodged at NORCOR on the charges of driving under the influence of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of both methamphetamine and heroin.
A resident of Estacada was lodged at NORCOR on the charges of driving under the influence of a controlled substance, driving while suspended, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, attempted unlawful delivery of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of a schedule II, attempted delivery of a schedule II, theft III, unlawful possession of a firearm and a warrant issued out of Troutdale Municipal Court.
Officers responded to a local motel regarding a report of a female attempting to attack her boyfriend with a kitchen knife. The female was arrested and transported to NORCOR, where she was booked and lodged for menacing.
A shipping company discovered marijuana in a package that was being shipped out of state. The marijuana was seized as evidence.
Hood River County Sheriff, May 7-19
The following crimes were reported, which resulted in arrests: Assault (one), harassment (one), menacing (one), robbery (two) and warrant (four).
Notable incidents
Two thefts: Online theft and a kayak.
One motor vehicle crash: An injury crash was reported on Dee Highway May 9.
A robbery was reported in Cascade Locks; the suspect was later arrested on additional charges May 9.
A male was arrested for attempted robbery III, menacing and harassment on I-84 following a report of carjacking May 9.
On May 10, deputies responded to a report of a home invasion, where a female was tied up. The male was later arrested and lodged at NORCOR.
The Dalles Police, May 13-19
The following crimes were reported, which resulted in arrests: Assault (one), criminal mischief (one), disorderly conduct (one), dog as a public nuisance (one), felon in possession of a restricted weapon (one), harassment (two), parking in a handicap space (one), robbery (one), strangulation (one), theft (three), trespass (two), unlawful possession of methamphetamine (one) and warrant (seven).
Notable incidents
Seventeen thefts: Items included wood worth $300-$400, two reports of bags of cans, and four reports of shoplifting. In one incident, a male was arrested for theft II and felon in possession of a restricted weapon (knife) and lodged at NORCOR following a shoplifting report.
Eight motor vehicle crashes: In one incident, a motorcycle and a vehicle collided; the motorcyclist was escorted to an ambulance.
Possible BB gun damage was reported to a large window of a car dealership showroom, and another possible BB caused damage to a vehicle displayed in front of the store.
Wasco County Sheriff, May 13-19
The following crimes were reported, which resulted in arrests: Driving under the influence of intoxicants (two), failure to perform the duties of a driver (one), speed (one) and warrant (three).
Notable incidents
Two thefts: Firearm and a computer.
Four motor vehicle crashes: In one incident, injuries were reported in a rollover crash. In another, a vehicle was reported to have accidentally crashed into a building in the 57000 block of Wamic Market Road; no injuries were reported. Damage was reported to the store, as well as to goods inside.
A motorcycle and ATV were reported to be stuck in the snow on Forest Service Road 4811. The subjects were later found and reported safe.
Deputies received a report of a rider of an e-bike falling off multiple times. The male was subsequently lodged at NORCOR for DUII; BAC registered .16%.
