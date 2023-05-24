Bingen-White Salmon Police, May 7 - 13
The following crimes were reported, which resulted in arrests: None
Notable incidents
A person was cited for traffic offenses in Bingen.
Three animal calls recorded. In once incident, a dog attacked another dog in Bingen.
Hood River Police, May 7 - 13
The following crimes were reported, which resulted in arrests: Criminal mischief (one), driving under the influence of intoxicants (seven), driving while suspended (two), drug law violation (two), providing false information (two), tampering with evidence (one), theft (five), trespass (one), warrant (thirteen).
Notable incidents
Two motor vehicle crashes, all non-injury. In one incident, the overhang of a building was backed into
Thirteen warrant arrests. In one incident, officers responded to a construction site after an alarm activation. Upon arrival, an unknown person was contacted riding a bike away from the building. Another two people were also contacted on the other side of the building. The person riding the bike was discovered to have four warrants for seven pending local charges. They were also in possession of over two grams of methamphetamine. The bike was stolen and they admitted to being the person who stole it. They were arrested and lodged at NORCOR on charges of unlawful possession of methamphetamine, theft, and warrants. The other two individuals received criminal citations for trespass.
Seven DUII arrests. In one incident, a Hood River resident was arrested on charges of boating under the influence of alcohol and tampering with physical evidence.
Seven theft reports. Fishing gear from a boat and shoplifting (six incidents).
Officers received a report of a burglary in which two bikes and climbing gear were stolen.
The Dalles Police, May 12 - 18
The following crimes were reported, which resulted in arrests: Attempt to elude (one), false information (one), trespass (one), warrant (five).
Notable incidents
Two hit and runs. In one incident, a car hit a motorcycle, injuring the rider. In another incident, two cars crashed on 10th Street. One hit the city limit sign, went off the road, then left without exchanging information.
Officers assisted with a fire on Second Street. The fire, started by a heater, was knocked down and mopped up. No one was injured.
Two burglary reports. In one incident, a burglary and theft report was taken after a residence was broken into on 12th Street. Gold and silver coins were stolen from the residence.
Two other thefts. Bike, medicine.
In three different incidents, a local business received a $100 fake bill. In another incident, a fake $20 bill was received.
Two criminal mischief report. Tires were slashed, a car was egged.
Twenty-six mental health calls.
Nineteen animal calls. Dog in road, hot dog (four incidents), 13 allegedly barking dogs, dogs at large (four lodged at Home At Last), dog hit by car, two pitbulls attacking other dogs, cat hit by car.
Officers were unable to locate a person attempting to set ants on fire with a magnifying glass on Second Street.
Wasco County Sheriff, May 12 - 18
The following crimes were reported, which resulted in arrests: Warrant (one).
Notable incidents
Officers assisted with an out-of-control burn pile in an orchard on Skyline Road.
Two deaths occurred.
Three motor vehicle crashes. In one incident, two cars crashed on Highway 197, milepost 17. One person was injured. In another incident, a red Ford pickup was found on Fairgrounds Road, off the roadway and being held up by a tree. The plates came back stolen from Gresham and the VIN came back stolen or wanted out of Hillsboro. The vehicle was recovered.
Officers assisted a driver who was stuck in the snow near Highway 26.
An altercation resulted in a person being tasered during an agency assist.
Three animal calls recorded. Dogs at large, ongoing issue with dogs in the pasture chasing cows.
Oregon State Police, May 12 - 18
The following crimes were reported, which resulted in arrests: Driving while suspended or revoked (two), disorderly conduct (one), DUII (four), reckless driving (two), recklessly endangering another (one), organizing street racing event (one), warrant (three).
Notable incidents
Four motor vehicle crashes, all non-injury. In one incident, OSP received several calls regarding a car club speeding in and out of traffic on I-84 eastbound. They were then reported to be racing at the Rowena Overlook. Troopers responded to the area and began making a visual presence and stopping cars. The event was a full street takeover with more than 50 sports style vehicles and more than 150 people. One of the involved vehicles crashed on US-30, rolling onto its roof. The driver was located and taken into custody for reckless driving, recklessly endangering another, and organizing a street racing event. They also were cited for failure to drive within lane, failure to display temp tag, and speed racing. In another incident, a single vehicle rollover crash occurred at milepost six on US-197. The driver, who was the only occupant, stated they weren’t paying attention when they drove off the road into the ditch and tipped he truck onto its side. The truck sustained damaged to the front end and had a broken driveshaft. A passerby assisted the driver in removing the broken driveshaft and flipping the truck back onto its wheels. The driver was able to put the truck into four-wheel drive and leave the scene. In another incident, a vehicle was eastbound and steered off the road when avoiding a deer. It drove off road for about 200 feet before hitting a patch of small trees.
Three DUII arrests. In one incident, a trooper came across a gray F150 towing a U-Haul trailer blocking the off ramp from I-84 westbound to Memaloose Rest Area. The F150 was parked entirely within the lane. The driver was sleeping in the driver seat with multiple empty cans of beer in plain view. The trooper attempted to wake the driver; however, they were unresponsive. Once cover arrived, the trooper opened the door of the truck and woke the driver up. The driver was visibly intoxicated and unsteady on their feet. The driver was placed under arrest for DUII and transported the driver to NORCOR, where they provided a breath sample of 0.19%. In another incident, a single-vehicle motorcycle crash occurred on I-84, near milepost 145 eastbound. A witness reported erratic driving prior to the crash and later advised there were signs the motorcycle operator was impaired. The rider sustained non-life threatening injuries. A trooper observed they had an odor of alcohol, slurred speech and very poor balance. The driver consented to SFST’s and was only able to complete the HGN test. They were arrested and transported to MCMC in The Dalles where a warrant was obtained for their blood. The driver was issued citations and lodged at NORCOR.
A small amount of methamphetamine was seized to be destroyed. Arlington Towing requested assistance after they located multiple drug-related items in an impounded vehicle.
