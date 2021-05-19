NORCOR
May 6-13
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
May 11 — Jeffrey Michael Beck, misdemeanor domestic assault IV and three probation violations.
May 12 — Asja Lynne Bartsma, felony domestic assault IV; released.
May 12 — Joseph Gabriel Aguilar, resisting arrest, menacing and two counts criminal mischief II.
Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):
May 12 — Lonnie Lee Wright, two counts unlawful distribution of methamphetamine and two counts unlawful possession of methamphetamine I; released.
May 13 — Rebekah Lee Wiese, two counts unlawful distribution of methamphetamine and two counts unlawful possession of methamphetamine II; released.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
May 6 — Echo Cryingwind, criminal trespass II, disorderly conduct II, resisting arrest and harassment.
May 10 — Cynthia Lee Ike, disorderly conduct II.
May 12 — Abraham Guzman Baltazar, criminal mischief II; released.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
May 6 — Kevin Patrick Rodriguez, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol and reckless driving; released.
May 8 — Jeramy Jeffrey Bracken, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol and contempt of court.
May 10 — David Ryan Newsom, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol; released.
May 10 — Pedro Ayala Solorio, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol and reckless driving; released.
May 11 — Vanessa Renee Bria, misdemeanor driving under the influence of a controlled substance and reckless driving; released.
May 11 — Mark Joseph Bradshaw, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol and reckless driving.
May 12 — Kati Renae Selfridge, misdemeanor driving under the influence of a controlled substance and resisting arrest; released.
May 12 — Dwayne John Hathaway, misdemeanor driving under the influence of a controlled sub-stance, disorderly conduct II and two counts resisting arrest.
May 13 — Emanuel Dominguez Ramos, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol.
Motor vehicle crashes, incidents, offenses and impounds:
May 6 — Jorge Alejandro Panchelo, reckless driving; released.
May 10 — Barbara Lee Drenon Speck, failure to perform the duties of a driver (hit and run, property damage); released.
May 10 — Carla Christine Johnson, felony driving while suspended or revoked, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol, reckless driving and unlawful possession of a schedule III.
May 11 — Dakota James Christopher Glenn, failure to perform the duties of a driver to injured persons (hit and run) and reckless driving; released.
May 13 — Clay Scott Baxter, reckless driving; released.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
May 7 — Jorge Luis Guzman Arreola, failure to appear II; released.
May 8 — Jimmy Dean Looney, post-prison supervision sanction.
May 8 — Laren Allen Jackson, parole violation and felony fugitive from another state.
May 9 — Bailey Teryn Wilde, failure to appear II; released.
May 10 — Luke Elbinger, post-prison supervision sanction.
May 10 — Randy Scott Ross, probation violation.
May 10 — Todd Caudill, probation violation.
May 10 — Michael Jay Baker, parole violation, unlawful possession of methamphetamine I and failure to appear I.
May 11 — Alan Jay Miller, five counts failure to appear II.
May 11 — Jacee Rae Richards, failure to appear I and two counts failure to appear II.
May 12 — Tayler Marie Scarratt, eight counts failure to appear II.
May 12 — Alan Sablan Baker, failure to appear II.
May 12 — Tayler Marie Scarratt, eight counts failure to appear II.
May 12 — Jordan Charles Bay, parole violation.
May 13 — Jason Allen Denault, post-prison supervision sanction.
May 13 — Reid Arthur Ischinger, probation violation.
May 13 — Michael Allen Copple, post-prison supervision sanction.
May 13 — Karly Ann Tarvin, failure to appear (bench warrant), failure to appear (violation proceeding), two counts of interfering with a police officer, unlawful possession of heroin II, unlawful possession of methamphetamine I, theft III, burglary II and criminal mischief II.
May 13 — Caleb Andrew Massengale, 11 counts failure to appear II.
May 14 — Corbin Lewis Carter, contempt of court (violation of a restraining order).
May 14 — Ciarra Morgan Fallon, failure to appear I.
Sex offenses:
May 7 — Carey Laverine Gaskins, misdemeanor failure to register as a sex offender; released.
May 11 — Matthew James McCarty, sex abuse II.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
May 7 — Stephanie Marie Primley, mail theft; released.
May 8 — Waylon Willie Looney, theft I, unlawful possession / concealment of firearms, felony felon in possession of a weapon, identity theft, false information to a police officer, obstructing government / judicial administration and a parole violation.
May 12 — Alan Sablan Baker, theft II.
Other:
May 11 — Steven Eric Garner, two counts recklessly endangering another person.
Hood River Police
May 2-8
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
May 2 — Hood River — Female cited and released for disorderly conduct and minor in possession of alcohol by consumption.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
May 2 — Ninth and State — Officer observed a vehicle run a stop sign. Further observation of the vehicle revealed unusual operator behavior that appeared to indicate possible impairment. A traffic stop was initiated at Cascade Avenue and 10th to investigate.
May 7 — State Street, 1200 block — Officer observed a vehicle driving at an excessive rate of speed. The vehicle was intermittently drifting from the roadway into the parking lane along the east side of 13th. After stopping at a red light at the intersection of 13th and Oak, the vehicle failed to activate its turn signal. Additional observation of the vehicle led to a traffic stop, where the driver was arrested and cited for driving under the influence of intoxicants in addition to the initial traffic violations.
Motor vehicle crashes, incidents, offenses and impounds:
May 7 — Hood River — Vehicle stopped for having switched plates. The driver was misdemeanor suspended and had an outstanding warrant. He was issued citations and released.
May 8 — Hood River — The Dalles resident arrested on the charge of misdemeanor criminally driving while suspended.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
May 2 — Belmont Drive — Officers responded to a report of a domestic problem. It was reported a female and her father were fighting and she threatened him with a knife (parole violation).
May 8 — I-84 at exit 63 — Washington resident arrested on an outstanding parole violation and Washington State warrants. In the same incident, a The Dalles resident was arrested for an outstanding parole violation warrant. A third individual was arrested on the charges of theft I (firearm), unlawful possession of a concealed firearm, felon in possession of a firearm, identity theft, false information to a police officer, obstruction and a parole violation warrant. All three were lodged at NORCOR.
May 8 — Hood River — Male cited for a failure to appear warrant out of Wasco County.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
May 2 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Theft reported.
May 3 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Washington resident was arrested on attempted theft II and cited for violation possession of methamphetamine. The male was cited and released, and trespassed from the property until further notice.
May 3 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Officer responded to a report of a female pushing a cart of merchandise out of a garden section. The female was located with the cart of stolen items. She was cited and released for theft I. The total amount stolen was in excess of $1,000.
Other:
May 7 — Hood River — Officers made contact with a subject reporting potential child abandonment.
May 8 — Hood River — Suicide reported.
The Dalles Police
May 6-14
Agency assists:
May 6 — The Dalles — Officers assisted with a suicidal subject.
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
May 8 — W. Pomona Street — Disturbance reported. A female was trespassed.
May 10 — The Dalles — Child abuse reported.
May 10 — E. 12th Street — Harassment reported.
May 10 — The Dalles — Possible child abuse reported.
May 10 — W. Seventh — Domestic dispute reported.
May 11 — E. 12th — Male arrested and lodged at NORCOR for domestic assault IV and a parole violation.
May 11 — E. 10th — Female arrested for assault IV.
May 12 — W. Seventh — Harassment reported. Two subjects were trespassed from a property.
May 13 — E. 19th — Male threatening staff. He was ultimately transported to NORCOR to await transport to another hospital.
May 14 — Jefferson Street — Domestic dispute in progress reported.
Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):
May 10 — Lone Pine Drive, 300 block — Small bag of a crystallized substance reported. The bag was picked up and placed in the evidence room for destruction.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
May 6 — W. Third — Female trespassed.
May 6 — W. First Street — Male trespassed.
May 6 — W. First Street, 800 block — Male trespassed.
May 6 — E. 19th — Aggressive subject lodged at NORCOR.
May 6 — E. Second, 200 block — Slashed vehicle tires reported.
May 6 — W. Sixth — Female trespassed.
May 6 — Cherry Heights Road, 800 block — Female trespassed from a property
May 6 — Jefferson Street, 1400 block — Slashed vehicle tires reported.
May 6 — W. Sixth, 2100 block — Female trespassed.
May 7 — Creek View Lane, 700 block — Criminal mischief reported.
May 7 — Washington Street, 400 block — Male trespassed from a property.
May 7 — E. 14th, 1800 block — Female cited for criminal mischief III.
May 8 — W. Seventh, 400 block — Male trespassed.
May 8 — Mt. Hood Street, 500 block — Male reported to be cursing at employees and throwing tables around.
May 9 — W. Eighth, 500 block — Two juveniles were seen throwing rocks at a window. They were transported to their residences by officers and cited for criminal mischief II.
May 10 — E. 13th — Male trespassed from a property.
May 10 — E. Second, 100 block — Vandalism to a window reported.
May 11 — E. 10th, 400 block — Male trespassed.
May 10 — W. Sixth and Webber — Female arrested for disorderly conduct.
May 11 — Blue Heron Court — Trespass reported.
May 12 — W. Second, 3500 block — Male trespassed from a property.
May 12 — E. 13th and Jefferson — Criminal mischief reported.
May 12 — Union Street, 700 block — Male returned to a property from which he had been previously trespassed.
May 13 — W. Second, 600 block — Trespass reported.
May 13 — E. 13th, 600 block — Trespass reported.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
May 8 — W. Second, 200 block — Male lodged at NORCOR for driving under the influence of intoxicants and a misdemeanor warrant out of Multnomah County. BAC registered .17 percent.
May 10 — Terminal Avenue, 200 block — Male arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Motor vehicle crashes, incidents, offenses and impounds:
April 6 — Mt. Hood Street, 400 block — Non-injury traffic crash reported.
May 6 — E. 13th, 700 block — Hit and run reported.
May 6 — Dry Hollow Road and E. 12th — Two car motor vehicle accident reported. One subject was transported to the hospital. The suspect vehicle was seized.
May 6 — W. 10th, 1500 block — Hit and run reported.
May 7 — E. 11th, 1400 block — Hit and run reported.
May 9 — Bret Clodfelter Way, 3200 block — Two vehicle, non-injury traffic crash reported.
May 9 — W. Sixth, 1400 block — A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle as it backed up.
May 10 — W. Sixth, 2100 block — Non-injury traffic crash reported. A vehicle was parked at a fuel pump and another vehicle pulling a horse trailer and collided with the front driver’s side of the parked vehicle.
May 10 — The Dalles — Hit and run reported to have occurred May 6.
May 11 — Seventh Street — Male arrested and lodged at NORCOR for felony hit and run and reckless driving.
May 12 — W. Sixth, 3600 block — Traffic crash reported. A vehicle backed into another vehicle.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
May 7 — W. Eric Court, 1100 block — Male cited and released for a Hood River failure to appear warrant.
May 10 — W. Fourth, 100 block — Female arrested on a warrant.
May 10 — Steelhead Way, 200 block — Male cited and released on warrants.
May 11 — 11th and Dry Hollow — Male arrested and lodged at NORCOR for five failure to appear warrants.
May 11 — E. Third, 400 block — Female arrested on three Hood River County warrants.
May 11 — The Dalles — Male cited and released for a Wasco County failure to appear warrant.
May 13 — Sixth and Myrtle — Male arrested on nine misdemeanor Wasco County warrants and lodged at NORCOR.
May 13 — Webber Street, 200 block — Subject cited and released on a warrant.
May 14 — 14th and Madison — Female arrested on a warrant and lodged at NORCOR.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
May 6 — Court Street, 300 block — Theft of a chain-link fence gate reported.
May 6 — W. 11th, 800 block — Car prowl reported. A purse was stolen and a door handle damaged.
May 6 — W. Second and Highway 197 — Theft of items reported.
May 6 — Mt. Hood Street, 500 block — Theft of items reported. The male was trespassed.
May 7 — W. Second, 2400 block — Someone broke into a yard and moved two vehicles; it was unknown if anything was taken from the vehicles.
May 7 — W. 10th, 3600 block — Theft of a catalytic converter reported. Cost of repairs was estimated at $3,000.
May 9 — W. Sixth, 1400 block — Theft of a cell phone and laptop reported.
May 10 — W. First, 1500 block — Attempted break in to a building reported. There was damage done to a door.
May 10 — W. Second, 1300 block — Theft of a catalytic converter reported.
May 10 — W. Sixth, 2600 block — Two generators, valued at $1,200 each, were reported as stolen.
May 10 — W. Sixth, 3600 block — Stolen vehicle reported.
May 11 — Mt. Hood Street, 500 block — Theft of items reported.
May 11 — W. Pomona Street, 1000 block — Theft of prescription medications and cash reported.
May 12 — Crest Court, 3500 block — Car prowl reported. A wallet was stolen.
May 12 — E. Third, 500 block — Attempted theft of a coin-operated newspaper box reported.
May 12 — W. Second, 800 block — Burglary reported.
May 13 — E. 12th, 300 block — Theft reported.
May 13 — E. 18th, 1300 block — Theft of a stimulus check was reported.
May 13 — N. Old Dufur Road, 3200 block — Prescription medication and cash were reported as stolen.
May 13 — E. Seventh and Laughlin — An abandoned vehicle was towed and was later found to be stolen out of Gresham.
Other:
May 6-14 — The Dalles — Officers responded to 29 mental health and 17 welfare check calls.
Wasco County Sheriff
May 6-13
Agency assists:
May 6 — W. Eric Court, 1100 block — Deputies assisted The Dalles Police with a trespass call.
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
May 6 — E. Highway 216 — Harassment reported.
May 6 — Fred Ashley Road, Dufur — Assault reported.
May 12 — First Avenue, Mosier — Assault reported to have happened in the past two weeks. Medics transported a male to the hospital.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
May 6 — Highway 30 and Celilo Park — Several vehicles were reportedly blocking the access road.
May 6 — W. 13th, 3700 block — Two windows were reported to have been broken on a building.
May 10 — Fargher Road, 64000 block, Dufur — Vandalism reported.
May 11 — Digger Grade Road, Mosier — Trespass reported.
May 12 — Digger Road, 2000 block, Mosier — Ongoing issue of abandoned vehicles being dumped at the listed location reported.
Motor vehicle crashes, incidents, offenses and impounds:
May 11 — N.W. Johnson Street, 300 block, Dufur — A parked vehicle was hit by another vehicle.
May 13 — Sevenmile Hill and Mountain View Drive — Traffic crash with possible injuries reported.
May 13 — Browns Creek Road, 4600 block — A vehicle rolled into a ditch.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
May 11 — Highway 216, 77000 block — Juvenile male cited and released on a warrant.
Search and rescue:
May 7 — Flagpoint Lookout — Vehicle stuck in the snow reported and a tow requested. The vehicle was eventually pulled out by another subject.
May 9 – Clear Creek Campground — Four adults between two vehicles were reported as stuck in the snow. They were eventually pulled out by subjects in another vehicle.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
May 6 — Heritage Boat Landing — Theft of gas cans reported.
May 6 — W. 10th, 3800 block — Car prowl reported.
May 9 — S. Lousia Road, 100 block, Wamic — Theft reported.
May 9 — Highway 206 — Car prowl reported. A wallet and jacket were stolen, and the back window broken out.
May 10 — N. Main, 100 block, Dufur — Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle reported.
May 10 — N.W. Heisler Street, 100 block — Vehicle reported to have been ransacked for the second time in a week.
May 10 — N.E. Fourth Street, 400 block, Dufur — Stolen camera and shotgun reported.
May 10 — N.W. Heisler, 100 block, Dufur — Car prowl reported. Registration, insurance cards and a pack of cigarettes were stolen.
May 11 — Huskey Road, 1200 block, Mosier — Burglary reported. A lock was cut from a gate.
Other:
May 6-13 — Wasco County — Deputies responded to three mental health and seven welfare check calls.
