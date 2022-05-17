NORCOR, May 6-13
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
May 7 — Gustavo Adolfo Cervantes Castro, 28, The Dalles, harassment and strangulation; released.
May 9 — Shawnell Anna Yahtin, 28, Warm Springs, misdemeanor domestic assault IV, reckless driving, harassment, and disorderly conduct II.
May 9 — Adrian Lopez Ruelas, 21, Hood River, domestic assault IV; released.
May 10 — Michael Eugene Nelson Cloud, 20, The Dalles, harassment; released.
May 10 — Jennifer Michelle Ellery, 45, Concon, harassment, criminal mischief III and unlawful possession of methamphetamine I; released.
May 11 — Elizabeth Lorraine Tibbets, 26, Dufur, domestic menacing, menacing and unlawful use of a weapon.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
May 8 — David Matthew Glenn, 57, The Dalles, criminal trespass II; released.
May 10 — Kimberly Kaye Hawkins, 45, The Dalles, criminal trespass I; released.
May 11 — Stephen Randall Shockey, 30, The Dalles, criminal trespass II and escape III; released.
May 12 — Ruben Flores Huila, 31, Hood River, criminal mischief III; released.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
May 6 — Joseph Nydahl, 39, Hood River, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol; released.
May 6 — Rafael Vazquez Mendez, 53, Hood River, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol; released.
May 6 — Gary Lee Wart, 42, The Dalles, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol; released.
May 6 — Eddycliff Mugendi Mbugua 41, Federal Way, Wash., misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol and reckless driving; released.
May 8 — Kursten Marie King, 32, Sandy, misdemeanor driving under the influence of a controlled substance, misdemeanor driving while suspended or revoked, unlawful possession and distribution of a controlled substance (schedule II), unlawful possession and distribution of methamphetamine, theft III, unlawful possession/concealment of a firearm and failure to appear II.
May 9 — Vanity Mariah Rojas, 30, Walla Walla, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol.
May 10 — Sarah Jennifer Smith, 24, Vancouver, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol; released.
May 10 — Josiah Daniel Weinman, 28, Lyle, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol; released.
May 11 — Kaylee Feller, 23, Glenwood, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol and reckless driving; released.
May 12 — Derek Jay Salazar, 33, Bend, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol.
May 13 — Ty Michael Clawson, 36, Coquille, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol and reckless driving.
May 13 — Geoffrey William Ponath, 31, The Dalles, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol and reckless driving.
May 13 — Dustin Allen Murr, 26, The Dalles, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol.
Motor vehicle crashes, incidents, offenses and impounds:
May 6 — Jennifer Rose Eells, 45, Dallesport, misdemeanor driving while suspended or revoked; released.
May 9 — Lance Raymond Fletcher, 32, Wishram, misdemeanor driving while suspended or revoked; released.
May 9 — Travis Michael Lloyd Norton, 24, Wamic, misdemeanor driving while suspended or revoked; released.
May 11 — Quinton Lee Blake, 19, Rufus, misdemeanor driving while suspended or revoked; released.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
May 6 — Gabriel Angel Torres Garcia, 56, Portland, failure to appear II; released.
May 6 — Jereen Thomas, 57, The Dalles, three counts failure to appear II and two counts failure to appear I.
May 6 — Michael Alexander Diaz DeLeon, 26, Caldwell, Idaho, contempt of court; released.
May 6 — Jon Delonne Strickland, 34, The Dalles, probation violation, criminal trespass II and resisting arrest.
May 6 — Valentino Steven Romero, 24, The Dalles, misdemeanor driving while suspended or revoked; released.
May 8 — George Morton Saling, 23, The Dalles, two post-prison supervision sanctions.
May 8 — Joshua Michael Benson, 23, The Dalles, three probation violations.
May 9 — Keith Boyd Austin, 41, The Dalles, five counts failure to appear II.
May 9 — Robin Holly Rindfusz, 39, Corvallis, post-prison supervision sanction.
May 9 — Jacob Robert Smith, 30, Corvallis, post-prison supervision sanction.
May 9 — Karina Nicole Childers, 30, The Dalles, failure to appear II; released.
May 9 — Jose G. Vasquez, 37, Cascade Locks, failure to appear II; released.
May 11 — Larry Yanez Rubio, 30, no city listed, U.S. Federal Marshal hold.
May 11 — Jesse Ray Allen, 43, Portland, U.S. Federal Marshal hold.
May 11 — Esteban Delgado Bucio, 28, The Dalles, failure to appear II and false information to a police officer; released.
May 11 — Alejandro Ramirez, 22, Hood RIver, two probation violations; released.
May 11 — Dacoda Tythen Weaver, 23, Gresham, failure to appear I and II; released.
May 11 — Michael Levi-Elijah Papineau, 19, Portland, failure to appear I; released.
May 11 — Falealii Palepoi, 34, The Dalles, probation violation; released.
May 11 — Christian Dahn Dlouhy, 27, West Linn, 15 counts failure to appear I.
May 11 — Amanda Amber Parent, 35, Tigard, five counts failure to appear I and failure to appear II.
May 11 — Michael Frank Thompson, 59, Longview, probation violation.
May 11 — Chaylene Josephine Charles, 23, White Swan, Wash., failure to appear I and II.
May 11 — Devin Giovanni Delatorre, 29, The Dalles, two counts failure to appear I and six counts failure to appear II; released.
May 11 — Bobbi Jo Stroud, 43, The Dalles, contempt of court; released.
May 11 — Kelcie Nicole Rigel, 22, Hood River, two counts failure to appear II and resisting arrest.
May 12 — Caleb Andrew Massengale, 34, The Dalles, three counts failure to appear II.
May 12 — Kevin Alexander McCallum, 51, Gresham, failure to appear I, two counts burglary I, coercion, kidnapping I and menacing.
May 12 — Desirae Lynn Weatherford, 42, Umatilla, probation violation.
May 12 — Hector Angel Zaiza, 31, Gila Bend, Ariz., probation violation.
May 13 — Texavier F. Iaulualo, 25, The Dalles, failure to appear I; released.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
May 6 — Chris Martinez, 23, The Dalles, two counts forgery I and theft I; released.
May 9 — Lawrence James Berry, 41, The Dalles, robbery III, menacing and harassment.
May 9 — Jefferey Mackenzie Hoyt, 28, The Dalles, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle; released.
May 10 — Abben Holt Boorman, 28, The Dalles, theft II; released.
May 10 — Samantha Marie Solberg, 22, The Dalles, theft II; released.
Bingen-White Salmon Police, May 2-8
Notable incidents
A disorderly subject was contacted and warned in Bingen.
A subject was warned for harassment in White Salmon.
Hood River Police, May 1-7
The following crimes were reported, which resulted in arrests: Criminal mischief (one), driving under the influence of intoxicants (one), driving while suspended (one), eluding (one), interfering with a peace officer (one), reckless driving (one), unauthorized use of a motor vehicle (one) and warrant (six).
Notable incidents
Five thefts: Cash stolen from a store checkout kiosk, shoplifting at Verizon, bicycle valued at $2,500, fake receipt for purchase of store goods, and a credit card stolen from Arlington that was used at two stores in Hood River for purchases totaling more than $1,000. Additionally, officers received a report of a stolen vehicle from Ninth Court; the vehicle was recovered in Multnomah County.
Four hit and runs: Locations include Hood River Supply, the Children’s Park, Hood River Square and a power pole near Farm Stand.
Officers initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle with license plates that did not belong on the vehicle. The vehicle fled and eluded when overhead lights were activated to conduct a traffic stop. The vehicle’s tires were hit with spike strips; county deputies picked up the vehicle heading eastbound on I-84. The vehicle crashed and rolled near exit 64. The female driver was taken into custody and evaluated by medical staff. The vehicle was confirmed as stolen from the Gresham area. The female was lodged at NORCOR for eluding, reckless driving, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and criminal mischief I.
Officers responded to a local residence regarding a male who was highly intoxicated and reported to be combative to family members. The family wanted the male evaluated by medics, who would not enter the residence without law enforcement. The male because combative and had to be restrained. His probation officer was contacted and issued a detainer. The male was transported to the hospital for evaluation and kicked another officer in the nose. The male was cited and released due to NORCOR not accepting the male for lodging.
Hood River County Sheriff, April 14 to May 6
The following crimes were reported, which resulted in arrests: Assault (two), conspiracy to commit a crime (one), driving under the influence of intoxicants (four), driving while suspended (two), restraining order violation (one), selling alcohol to a minor (three), theft (one) and warrant (11).
Notable incidents
Twelve thefts: Items included a vehicle, two car prowls, and a fraud. In one incident, more than $8,000 of items were taken from a motor vehicle at Viento State Park, including a firearm.
A deputy assisted the Hood River Police Department in locating a suspect individual in Odell. The individual was detained and driven to Hood River, where he was questioned and subsequently taken into custody.
Deputies seized 14 suspected fentanyl pills.
Employees at one business in Odell and two in Cascade Locks were cited and released for selling alcohol to a minor.
The Dalles Police, May 6-12
The following crimes were reported, which resulted in arrests: Assault (one), criminal mischief (one), driving while suspended (one), escape (one), harassment (one), parked facing traffic (two), parked more than a foot from the curb (one), prohibited parking (three), resisting arrest (one), strangulation (one), trespass (four) unlawful possession of methamphetamine (one) and warrant (14).
Notable incidents
Nine thefts: Incidents included a phone scam, four reports of shoplifting, a vehicle, services, and items from a home.
Seven motor vehicle crashes: In one incident, it was believed that a driver had a possible medical issue and passed out before hitting a fence at W. Sixth. The airbags were deployed; the driver was transported to the hospital and the vehicle towed.
Six hit and runs.
A fire was reported in the 1800 block of W. Sixth Street on May 11 at 1:12 a.m. Flames could be seen coming from the south side. Multiple agencies responded.
Wasco County Sheriff, May 6-12
The following crimes were reported, which resulted in arrests: Careless driving (one), failure to register vehicle (one), speeding (one) and warrant (four).
Notable incidents
Three thefts: Mail, items from a house, and items from a property.
Three motor vehicle crashes and one hit and run reported.
Oregon State Police
Three hydroplaning accidents were reported on May 6 at milepost 51 and 54 between 3:08-10:30 p.m. Minor injuries were reported in two of the accidents, and a female transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries in the third. In one incident, a vehicle hit a tree, and in another, an embankment and stone retaining wall. In the third, the driver hit the center median. All vehicles were towed.
More than four grams of methamphetamine were seized on May 7 in a vehicle traveling eastbound on I-84. The driver was lodged at NORCOR.
