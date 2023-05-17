Bingen-White Salmon Police, April 30 - May 6
The following crimes were reported, which resulted in arrests: Warrant (one).
Notable incidents
Two burglaries were reported in White Salmon. In one incident, a window screen was damaged; no theft occurred. In the other, items were taken.
A disorderly conduct was reported in Bingen.
One animal call.
A violation of court order was reported in Bingen, with ongoing investigation.
Hood River Police, April 30 - May 6
The following crimes were reported, which resulted in arrests: Disorderly conduct (one), driving under the influence of intoxicants (seven), drug law violation (one), eluding (one), providing false information (one), reckless driving (one), theft (three), warrant (three).
Notable incidents
Nine theft reports. Bicycle, license plate from vehicle, gasoline from a vehicle, shoplifting (three incidents), tools from a storage container, gift card that was already used at time of purchase, and identity theft.
Seven DUII arrests. In one incident, a local resident was arrested and lodged at NORCOR on charges of driving under the influence of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, and a local warrant.
Three warrant arrests. In one incident, a person was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol. The passenger was arrested and lodged at NORCOR on a local warrant and providing false information.
Three motor vehicle crashes, all non-injury. Locations include 13th and May Street, 11th and Eugene Street, and a dental office parking lot.
Two hit and run reports. Locations include 12th and Pine Street and the Cascade Commons parking lot.
The Dalles Police, May 5 - 12
The following crimes were reported, which resulted in arrests: Criminal trespass (one), DUII (two), parole violation (one), reckless driving (one), warrant (five).
Notable incidents
Two hit and runs.
Five motor vehicle crashes. One or more reported injuries. In one incident, a semi-truck driver on I-84 near milepost 85 westbound reported hitting a person in the middle of their lane. The person was found conscious and breathing and was returned to their family.
A criminal mischief report was generated after an employee of a business on Second Street was shot with a BB gun.
A robbery took place on Sixth Street on May 9. A person, described as a male in their 20s with curly hair and a green shirt, robbed a business at gunpoint and took all the lottery money. Police dogs were unavailable. A drone was used to search the area and obtained video evidence, but the person was gone on officers arrival.
One burglary report. A storage closet was accessed.
Seven theft reports. Incidents included storage unit on Second Street which was broken into, fifth of fireball, cellphone (two incidents), items from vehicle (two incidents).
Unknown persons broke out a rear window of a Maroon suburban on Bret Clodfelter Way and took a camouflage bow, arrows and rangefinder.
Two stolen vehicles. A silver Toyota RAV4 was taken from 10th Street. A motorcycle was taken from the high school.
In three incidents, found drug items were turned in for destruction.
Ninety mental health calls.
Sixteen animal calls. Allegedly aggressive pitbull, hot dog in car, dogs at large, barking dogs, missing dogs, labradoodle in the roadway.
Wasco County Sheriff, May 8 - 12
The following crimes were reported, which resulted in arrests: Detainer arrest (one), DUII (one), reckless driving (one), warrant (three).
Notable incidents
One hit and run. A vehicle crashed into a yard on Mill Creek Road.
An unattended death occurred.
Two mental health calls.
Three animal calls. Dogs at large, dog lodged at Home At Last, pitbull, cows in the yard.
Oregon State Police, April 28 - May 12
The following crimes were reported, which resulted in arrests: DUII (four), failure to perform duties of driver in accident with injury (one), reckless driving (two), warrant (two).
Notable incidents
One hit and run, with injuries. Troopers responded to a hit and run crash involving a maroon Toyota Scion and green Subaru Legacy. The Toyota rear-ended the Subaru at highway speeds and then continued down the interstate for approximately eight miles. A trooper made contact with the adult driver and observed multiple signs of impairment. The driver consented to field sobriety tests and performed poorly. They also admitted to drinking and smoking marijuana while driving. The driver was arrested and transported to the Hood River County Sheriff’s Office Intoxilyzer, where he provided breath samples with a BAC of 0.00% and consented to providing a urine sample. The driver’s cognitive function showed progressive deterioration and they were transported to a hospital for evaluation, and cited and released to the hospital, and admitted to the hospital.
Three motor vehicle crashes, one injury. On May 7, a red Toyota Camry crashed into the guardrail and then hit the concrete Jersey barrier. The Camry was blocking the fast lane. The driver was reported to have been slumped over. The Camry was pulled to the shoulder of the road by a passing motorist. There was damage down the entire passenger side from sideswiping the guardrail. The front left corner was pushed in and the left front tire was bent at an angle. A white Subaru Legacy was in the slow lane and had to swerve to avoid hitting part of the Camry, which was sticking out into the slow lane. The was a little paint transfer on the Subaru. The driver of the Camry was contacted by Gilliam County Sheriff’s Office and determined to be impaired, and was asked to perform voluntary field sobriety tests. They showed signs of impairment and were arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants with a BAC of .27%.
On April 29, OSP received a report of a stolen vehicle from the Tamanawas Falls Trailhead. The vehicle owner had left their keys in the bathroom and returned from a hike to find that their silver Ford Escape had been stolen. The owner got a ride to Portland and reported the theft.
Multiple driving complaints were received regarding a silver Kia Forte. Reports indicated the driver was driving reckless and endangered multiple motorists on the road. The vehicle was located at milepost 92 and a female driver was identified. The driver initially exhibited odd behavior, as her answers were not specific and appeared evasive. She conducted Standard Field Sobriety Tests and was observed not to be impaired at that time. The driver was suspended and probable cause was established for reckless driving and multiple counts of reckless endangering.
A hunter called in to report that another hunter shot two turkeys and failed to retrieve one. The hunter who called in volunteered to clean the second turkey and put it on ice so it would not go to waste. A license plate and suspect information was obtained. A fish and wildlife trooper followed up on the complaint and was able to collect evidence and statements from three witnesses and citations were given for exceeding the daily bag limit of turkey and waste of a game bird.
An OSP was running stationary traffic on I-84 on April 30, when he was passed by two sport-bike style motorcycles traveling in excess of 140 mph. The trooper was not able to catch up to the riders and continued at normal patrol speeds until he reached the nearest gas station, where he located the riders. He then conducted a traffic stop and cited them both for reckless driving and speeding in excess of 100 mph. Hood River Police Department and Hood River County Sheriff’s Office provided assistance.
Troopers responded to an agency assist call regarding a stolen vehicle. The reporting party stated an acquaintance took their vehicle without permission from their residence in Ione and crashed it at milepost 142 on I-84 westbound. The driver of the vehicle fled the scene and was last seen walking westbound on I-84. OSP troopers as well as deputies from the Gilliam County Sheriff’s Office attempted to locate the suspect but were unable to do so.
