NORCOR
April 30 to May 5
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
May 6 — Christopher Allen Jaha, kidnapping I, robbery I, burglary I, assault I, assault II, menacing, theft I and aggravated theft I.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
May 1 — Nicholas Michael Lowe, two counts criminal trespass I, two counts of theft III, and violation of a release agreement.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
April 30 — Esteban Delgado Bucio, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol.
April 30 — Stevie Anthony Gorman, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol; released.
April 30 — Trevor Edward Sheehan, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol; released.
May 1 — Nick Ray Linebarger, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol; released.
May 2 — Dylan Robert Lowe, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol, and failure to perform the duties of a driver (hit and run with property damage); released.
May 4 — Johnathan Michael Wallace, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol, and unlawful possession of methamphetamine I; released.
May 5 — Sarah Arlene Heany, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol; released.
Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:
April 30 — Danielle Rayvon Hale, acquiring a controlled substance by fraud, and identity theft; released.
Motor vehicle crashes, incidents, offenses and impounds:
May 4 — Paul Glen Buel, felony driving while suspended or revoked.
April 25 — Second Street, 100 block — Hit and run reported.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
May 2 — Cristyan Lara-Cisneros, violation of a restraining order; released.
May 3 — Michael Marquis, probation violation.
May 5 — Michelle Rena Roberts, failure to appear II.
May 5 — Juan Carlos Navarro, failure to appear II and post-prison supervision sanction.
May 5 — Victor Byron Freddie Snell, probation violation and unlawful possession of methamphetamine I.
May 5 — Diego Ibarra Vela, two counts failure to appear II.
May 6 — Rylie Elizabeth Hansen, probation violation.
May 6 — Michael Alan Medina, two counts probation violation.
May 6 — Dylan Lee Deer, probation violation.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
April 30 — Torrin Raven Bly, theft III; released.
May 1 — Douglas Gilbert, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, theft II (possession of stolen property), menacing, unlawful possession/concealment of firearms, unlawful use of a weapon, recklessly endangering another person, and unlawful possession of methamphetamine I.
May 5 — Dale Andrew Stevens, possession of a stolen vehicle; released.
Bingen-White Salmon Police
April 26 to May 2
Agency assists:
April 26 — Klickitat County — Officers assisted KCSO with a lockout.
April 30 — White Salmon — Officers assisted KCSO in obtaining information from a collision patient.
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
April 27 — White Salmon— Harassment reported.
May 1 — White Salmon — Domestic dispute reported. An adult offender was arrested.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
April 30 — Bingen — A transient on private property was asked to relocate.
Motor vehicle crashes, incidents, offenses and impounds:
April 26 — White Salmon — Non-injury traffic crash reported.
April 27 — Bingen — Abandon vehicle removed by owner.
April 30 — White salmon — Non-injury traffic crash reported.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
April 28 — Bingen — Theft reported. An investigation is ongoing.
April 29 — White Salmon — Theft reported. An investigation is ongoing.
May 2 — White Salmon — Theft reported. An investigation is ongoing.
Hood River Police
April 25 to May 1
Animal and wildlife violations:
April 26 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — An officer was attacked by an animal during a service call.
Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):
April 26 — Button Bridge Road — Mosier resident arrested on the charges of unlawful possession of heroin (greater than 1 gram) and felon in possession of a restricted weapon.
Motor vehicle crashes, incidents, offenses and impounds:
April 26 — I-84 — Male cited for driving while criminally suspended and no insurance. In the same incident, a female was cited for a statewide warrant.
April 29 — 12th Street, 1100 block — Injury traffic crash reported.
April 30 — Highway 35 — Two car, head-on crash reported.
April 30 — Hood River — Vehicle towed due to the driver being suspended and the vehicle being parked in a no parking area.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
April 26 — Hood River — Theft of two bikes, valued at $6,600, reported.
April 27 — Hood River — Theft I reported. A bicycle was stolen.
April 27 — Hood River — A residence and vehicle were unlawfully entered. Items were stolen from both.
April 27 — Hope Avenue — Stolen license plates from a vehicle reported.
April 28 — Second Street — Lost or stolen phone reported.
April 28 — Cascade Avenue, 3400 block — Stolen vehicle located. Officers conducted a high risk stop and later arrested three individuals who were in the car and in the vicinity of the stolen car.
April 29 — Avalon Drive — Theft of a package, valued at $90.99, reported.
April 29 — 12th Street, 1800 block — Stolen wallet reported. The complainant reported having lost possession of the wallet on April 28 at a grocery store and that a credit card had since been fraudulently used three times in and around The Dalles.
Hood River County Sheriff
April 1-20
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
April 3 — N.W. WaNaPa Street, Cascade Locks — Male arrested for menacing, criminal mischief III, disorderly conduct II, attempted criminal mischief II and multiple parole violations. He was lodged at NORCOR.
April 12 — I-84 at milepost 60 — Male arrested for assault IV, strangulation and kidnapping.
April 15 — Orchard Road — Male arrested for assault IV and strangulation, and lodged at NORCOR. In the same incident, another male was cited and released for multiple warrants.
April 16 — State Street — Domestic violence reported.
April 18 — Bailey Road, Parkdale — Deputies responded to a verbal domestic argument in Parkdale during which past violence was reported.
Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:
April 21 — AGA Road — Forgery reported.
Motor vehicle crashes, incidents, offenses and impounds:
April 1 — Wy’east Road — Two vehicle, non-injury traffic crash reported.
April 5 — Tucker Road, 1600 block — Hit and run reported.
April 9 — Cooper Spur Road, 6600 block, Parkdale — Non-injury traffic crash reported.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
April 14 — Wy’east Road — Male cited for multiple warrants.
April 16 — Eugene Street — Deputy made an arrest on an active probation violation out of Hood River County.
April 19 — Hood River — Female cited and released for a Washington County failure to appear warrant.
April 22 — State Street, 300 block — A NORCOR inmate was reported to have violated a court ordered no contact stipulation by having contact with a victim 22 times via Telmate.
April 22 — State Street, 300 block — Juvenile male taken into custody for a probation violation and lodged at NORCOR juvenile.
Search and rescue:
April 1 — Highway 35, 14000 block, Parkdale — Out of bounds skier located.
April 3 — Punchbowl Falls — Search and rescue conducted for two men and a dog that washed down-stream from Punchbowl Falls.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
April 1 — N.E. Forest Lane, Cascade Locks — Theft reported.
April 4 — Early Road, 3000 block — Deputy responded to a report of unlawful entry into a vehicle.
April 7 — Tucker Road — Burglary II reported.
April 8 — Frontage Road, Cascade Locks — Stolen vehicle recovered. The catalytic converter was taken from the vehicle.
April 11 — Highway 35 at milepost 77, Parkdale — Stolen vehicle recovered.
April 12 — Pocket Creek, Parkdale — Car prowl reported to have occurred April 11.
April 12 — Guignard Drive — Stolen license plate and catalytic converter reported.
April 17 — Powerdale Dam — Stolen wallet reported.
April 21 — Tucker Road — Theft I reported.
Other:
April 17 — Peters Drive, 3700 block — Death reported.
The Dalles Police
April 30 to May 5
Animal and wildlife violations:
April 30 — E. 19th, 1300 block — Dog at large lodged at the animal shelter.
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
April 30 — Trevitt Street — Assault reported.
May 2 — E. 14th — Harassment reported.
May 2 — Home Street — Domestic dispute reported.
May 3 — Boat Basin Road, 100 block — Harassment reported.
May 4 — W. 11th — Domestic dispute reported.
May 5 — W. Sixth — Assault reported to have occurred two weeks prior.
May 5 — Bret Clodfelter Way — Harassment reported.
May 5 — W. 10th and Mt. Hood Street — Harassment reported.
Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):
May 4 — Court Street, 300 block — Found marijuana was turned in.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
April 30 — Lone Pine Drive — Male was trespassed from a property after refusing to comply with a mask requirement.
May 1 — E. 10th, 2500 block — Slashed tires reported.
May 2 — E. Eighth and Union — Disorderly conduct reported. Officers made contact with a female, who declined assistance.
May 2 — W. Sixth, 1200 block — Male cited for criminal trespass I and theft III after returning to a property from which he had been previously trespassed.
May 2 — Cherry Heights Road, 300 block — Criminal mischief to a vehicle window reported.
May 2 — W. Third, 200 block — Female trespassed from multiple properties.
May 2 — Mt. Hood Street, 500 block — Criminal mischief reported.
May 3 — W. 10th, 3600 block — Criminal mischief reported.
May 3 — Mt. Hood Street, 500 block — Trespass reported.
May 4 — W. Sixth, 3500 block — Criminal mischief reported.
May 5 — W. Second, 3500 block — Male trespassed from a property.
May 5 — Hostetler Street, 800 block — A vehicle was reported to have been egged during the night.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
May 2 — W. Seventh, 2000 block — Male lodged at NORCOR for driving under the influence of intoxicants and hit and run. BAC registered .20 percent.
Motor vehicle crashes, incidents, offenses and impounds:
April 30 — W. Fifth Place, 1100 block — Hit and run reported.
May 1 — W. 10th and Cherry Heights Road — Two vehicle traffic crash reported. A female was cited and released for failure to obey a traffic control device. Both vehicles were towed.
May 1 — W. 10th and Garrison — A juvenile was hit by a car while riding a bike. A report was taken for hit and run.
May 1 — Mt. Hood Street, 500 block — Male cited for driving while suspended and failure to install an ignition interlock device.
May 5 — W. Seventh and Hostetler — Hit and run reported. A bicyclist crashed into a pickup and fell; the truck drove away.
May 5 — I-84 overpass — Injury and blocking traffic crash reported.
May 5 — W. Sixth, 2600 block — Hit and run reported to have occurred April 30.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
April 30 — W. Sixth, 2100 block — Female issued an arrest citation for a Multnomah County warrant and violation driving while suspended.
April 30 — The Dalles — No contact order violation reported.
May 3 — 10th and Dry Hollow — Male issued an arrest citation for a failure to appear warrant.
May 5 — W. Seventh, 3700 block — Male arrested and lodged at NORCOR on a warrant.
May 5 — Second and Liberty — Male cited and released for a failure to appear warrant.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
April 30 — Mt. Hood Street, 500 block — Male cited and released for theft III and criminal trespass II.
April 30 — W. Sixth, 2500 block — Theft of items from a motel room reported.
April 30 — W. Seventh, 2000 block — Theft of a catalytic converter reported.
April 30 — Fifteen Mile Road and Moody Road — Stolen vehicle located. The stereo had been removed. The vehicle was towed.
May 1 — W. Pomona Street, 1000 block — Burglary II reported.
May 1 — Mt. Hood Street, 500 block — Theft II reported.
May 1 — E. 19th, 1700 block — Male lodged at NORCOR on the charges of theft III, trespass I and violation of a release agreement.
May 2 — Mt. Hood Street, 500 block — Theft reported.
May 2 — E. 18th, 1300 block — Theft of a credit card reported.
May 2 — W. Ninth Place, 2100 block — Theft reported.
May 3 — Mill Creek — Male issued an arrest citation for theft III and criminal trespass I.
May 3 — W. Second, 600 block — Theft reported.
May 3 — W. Sixth, 2100 block — Theft reported.
May 4 — E. Second, 600 block — Theft of a catalytic converter reported.
May 4 — W. Sixth, 2600 block — Theft of clothing from a washer reported. Value was reported at around $900.
May 4 — W. Second, 2500 block — Theft reported.
May 4 — W. 10th, 1000 block — Burglary reported.
May 4 — W. Seventh, 2800 block — A moped that had been previously stolen was located and returned to its owner.
May 5 — Summit Ridge Drive, 400 block — Theft reported.
May 5 — Pentland, 300 block — Officer located a stolen vehicle. The owner was contacted.
Other:
April 30 to May 5 — The Dalles — Officers responded to 47 mental health and 14 welfare check calls.
May 3 — The Dalles — Suicide reported.
Wasco County Sheriff
April 30 to May 5
Agency assists:
May 5 — W. Seventh, 3700 block — Deputies assisted The Dalles Police with arresting a subject on a warrant.
Animal and wildlife violations:
May 2 — Fargher Road and Long Hollow Road — Cows at large reported. One cow was almost hit by a passing vehicle.
May 4 — Highway 97 at milepost 67 — Cows at large reported.
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
May 1 — Mill Creek Road — Harassment reported.
May 4 — N.E. Court Street, Dufur — Harassment reported.
May 5 — E. Highway 216 — Harassment reported.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
May 3 — 4850 Road — Two mushroom pickers were issued a written warning for entering the White River closure area.
May 4 — N. Main Street, 100 block — Male trespassed from a property.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
May 1 — N. Highway 197, Maupin — Male cited for misdemeanor driving under the influence of intoxicants and refusing a breath test.
Motor vehicle crashes, incidents, offenses and impounds:
April 30 — I-84 at milepost 93 — Deputies assisted Oregon State Police with a traffic crash incident in which a vehicle took down a power pole.
May 2 — W. 15th and Kingsley Street — Hit and run reported. A subject later admitted to drinking one alcoholic beverage and driving.
May 3 — First Avenue, 1100 block, Mosier — Driver cited for failure to maintain lane and careless driving after hitting a building.
May 3 — S. Access Road — A vehicle hit a mailbox.
May 4 — S. County Road, 0-100 block, Wamic — Hit and run to a mailbox reported.
May 4 — Third and Laughlin — Male cited for no operator’s license.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
April 25 — First Street, 100 block — Male contacted, who was the suspect in a theft from the previous day. Upon identifying the male, it was learned he had a parole board warrant issued from the Oregon State Parole Board. The male was lodged at NORCOR for the warrant, along with the theft III charge from the previous day.
April 30 — Hood River County Sheriff’s Office — Central confirmed a misdemeanor class A circuit court warrant on a male for failure to appear. He was cited and released with a Wasco County Circuit Court date.
Search and rescue:
May 1 — Memaloose State Park — A male and female were reported to be stuck on Memaloose Island. The subjects were located on a little island near Rowena and were taken back to the boat ramp at Rowena.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
April 30 — N.W. Main Street, 0-100 block — Theft of $1,500 reported.
May 3 — Lakeway, 100 block — Burglary reported.
May 4 — N.E. Church, 200 block, Dufur — Car prowl reported.
May 4 — N.W. Heisler Street, 100 block, Dufur — Car prowl reported.
Other:
April 30 to May 5 — Wasco County — Deputies responded to one mental health and five welfare check calls.
