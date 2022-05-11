NORCOR, April 29 to May 6
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
April 29 — Raymond Henry Hale, 41, The Dalles, felony domestic assault IV.
April 30 — Nicholas Andrew Bruce, 34, Portland, assault IV.
April 30 — Jose Armando Cortez Barrera, 27, Hood River felony assault IV; released.
May 4 — Roslynn Celine Simmons, 23, Pendleton, misdemeanor domestic assault IV and post-prison supervision sanction.
May 5 — Scott Anthony Newman, 47, Goldendale, assault IV; released.
May 5 — Rafael Morales Neri, 27, The Dalles, two counts harassment.
May 5 — Clifton Layne Adams, 62, Hood River, assault II, menacing and criminal mischief II.
Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):
May 3 — Justin Alexander Handke, 38, Gresham, unlawful possession of a controlled substance schedule II; released.
May 5 — Brittanny Marie Day, 35, Matheson, Colo., unlawful possession of cocaine II.
May 5 — Gary Davidson, 53, Corvallis, unlawful possession of methamphetamine I.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
April 29 — Timothy Nathanial Teegarden, 45, Rufus, criminal mischief I and interfere with making a police report; released.
May 1 — Jay Benjamin Hayes, 49, no city listed, criminal trespass II; released.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
April 29 — Rodell Castillo Esteban, 43, Hillsboro, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol; released.
April 29 — Hector Manuel Lopez, 22, The Dalles, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol and reckless driving; released.
April 29 — Jose Alfredo Ruvalcaba Pacheco, 50, Hood River, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol; released.
April 30 — Jeffrey Lee Olenick, 33, Boring, misdemeanor driving under the influence of a controlled substance; released.
May 1 — Jason Scott Rounds, 47, Prineville, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol and misdemeanor driving while suspended or revoked; released.
May 1 — Zachary Nathaniel Flock, 26, The Dalles, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol, aggravated harassment, criminal mischief I and failure to perform the duties of a driver with property damage (hit and run).
May 2 — Eduardo Adolfo Linares, 31, Hood River, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol; released.
May 2 — Kristine Patricia Sullivan, 36, Underwood, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol; released.
May 2 — Cory Steven Anderson, 33, Corvallis, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol.
May 2 — Allen Lee Nolan, 25, Corvallis, contempt of court, criminal trespass II, false information to a police officer, three counts failure to appear II, interfere with a police officer and a parole violation.
May 2 — Michael Rey Giles, 26, Corvallis, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol.
My 2 — Forest Moomey, 36, Corvallis, harassment.
May 2 — Rodrigo Ortiz-Torres, 55, The Dalles, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol; released.
May 3 — Lucy Janice Wight, 46, Lake Stevens, Wash., misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol and reckless driving; released.
May 3 — Everado Pizano Vences, 33, The Dalles, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol; released.
May 3 — Jose A. Pascali Hernandez, 39, Yakima, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol and reckless driving; released.
May 3 — Logan Daniel Winborn, 35, Portland, driving under the influence of a controlled substance and post-prison supervision sanction.
May 4 — Adrian Castellanos, 22, The Dalles, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol, misdemeanor driving while suspended or revoked and a probation violation; released.
May 4 — Michael Scott Stenberg, 36, Hood River, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol and reckless driving.
May 4 — Kacy Lynn Buffum, 47, Hood River, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol and failure to perform the duties of a driver with property damage (hit and run); released.
May 5 — Jaime Torres Ramos, 24, The Dalles, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol, reckless driving and criminal mischief II; released.
May 6 — Francisco Valdovinos Rodriguez, 53, The Dalles, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol; released.
Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:
April 29 — Tyler Jacob Foster, 27, Klickitat, identity theft, false information to a police officer, theft II and failure to appear I and II; released.
Motor vehicle crashes, incidents, offenses and impounds:
April 29 — Karen Marie McGirr, 53, Parkdale, reckless driving; released.
April 29 — Marcus Lee Gibson, 35, Portland, misdemeanor driving while suspended or revoked; released.
May 3 — Juan Enrique Jaime Aguirre Olmos, 23, The Dalles, attempt to elude police officer (vehicle offense) and misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol.
May 3 — Kenneth Lee Wentz, 41, Dallesport, misdemeanor driving while suspended or revoked; released.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
April 29 — David Matthew Glenn, 57, The Dalles, failure to appear II; released.
April 29 — Henry Russell Benson, 50, homeless, parole violation.
April 29 — Robert William Rule, 30, Rufus, probation violation.
May 1 — Jacee Rae Richards, 25, Hood River, failure to appear II, criminal trespass I and theft III; released.
May 2 — Troy Sam Smith, 31, Warm Springs, violation of a restraining order; released.
May 2 — Dawson Tyler DeWolfe, 23, Corvallis, failure to appear I.
May 3 — Jay Benjamin Hayes, 49, no city listed, misdemeanor felon in possession of a weapon; released.
May 3 — John Andrew Lee, 55, Hood River, probation violation.
May 3 — John David Eneas, 35, Toppenish, failure to appear II.
May 3 — Karera Katherine Carrell, 29, Goldendale, probation violation and failure to appear I.
May 3 — Michael Dean Jenkins, 34, Hood River, parole violation.
May 3 — Lawrence Fred Black, 45, Dufur, violation of a release agreement; released.
May 4 — Dakota Lee Parmiter, 21, Hood River, three probation violations.
May 4 — Rebecca Sue Shockley, 34, Cascade Locks, probation violation; released.
May 4 — James Earl Mulvaney, 28, The Dalles, post-prison supervision sanction and a probation violation.
May 4 — Daniel Curtis Myers, 55, Cascade Locks, two probation violations.
May 4 — Jay Benjamin Hayes, 50, The Dalles, probation violation and theft III.
May 5 — Jasper Gabriel Kamerer, 25, Hood River, failure to appear I.
May 5 — Derek Scott Hilstad, 37, Hood River, eight counts failure to appear II, misdemeanor felon in possession of a weapon and two counts failure to appear on criminal citation.
May 5 — Kyler James Fonger, 27, Corvallis, post-prison supervision sanction.
May 5 — Kellie Griffin Ike, 29, Warm Springs, five parole violations.
May 5 — Corbin Lewis Carter, 52, Hood River, two probation violations; released.
May 6 — Eric Robert Fountaine, 30, no city listed, felony fugitive from another state.
Sex offenses:
May 4 — Austin David Daniel Hopper, 37, Milwuakie, two counts sexual penetration with a foreign object I and three counts sex abuse I.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
April 30 — Bazileo Angel Hernandez, 29, no city listed, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, theft I, burglary II and criminal mischief III; released.
April 30 — Jimmie Lee Champion, 33, Hod River, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and unlawful possession of a controlled substance (schedule II); released.
May 1 — Miranda Ann Levenhagen, 42, Lyle, theft I, and two counts felony fraudulent use of a credit card; released.
May 1 — Cari Elizabeth Kegarise, 21, Redding, Calif., unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, reckless driving, attempt to elude a police officer (vehicle offense) and criminal mischief I; released.
May 3 — Ashlee Renae Oliva, 35, The Dalles, theft II and III and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle; released.
May 4 — William Charles Herndon, 36, burglary I and theft I; released.
May 4 — Steven Glen Cosgrove, 58, The Dalles, theft II; released.
Other:
April 29 — Eugene Dewayne Emett, 74, The Dalles, improper use of 911; released.
Bingen-White Salmon Police, April 25 to May 1
Notable incidents
Officers received an illegal burning complaint in White Salmon.
Trespassing was reported in Bingen; the investigation is ongoing.
Fraud was reported in White Salmon and referred to another agency.
Hood River Police, April 24-30
The following crimes were reported, which resulted in arrests: Criminal mischief (one), disorderly conduct (two), driving under the influence of intoxicants (one), driving while suspended (two), menacing (one), harassment (one), providing false information (one), restraining order violation (one), theft (two), trespass (one) and warrant (four).
Notable incidents
Five reports of unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle: Of the vehicles entered, three were unlocked.
Four warrant arrests: In one incident, a transient male from The Dalles was arrested on a felony parole warrant. The male was additionally charged with providing false information to a police officer pertaining to a warrant, and theft for shoplifting at Walmart.
Two theft reports: Both involved Walmart. In one incident, a transient female was cited and released for shoplifting two items.
Two motor vehicle crashes: Both were non-injury. In one incident, the at fault driver was cited for careless driving.
An individual reported items stolen from their vehicle. The suspect was later seen driving on I-84 in a silver BMW. Officers located the vehicle and attempted to initiate a traffic stop. The vehicle failed to yield and began driving at speeds excess of 100 mph; the individual operating the BMW was later located and arrested by Oregon State Police.
Officers and deputies responded to a man with a gun. There were eight 911 calls regarding a male with a gun and another male chasing the vehicle. One of the male subjects was in violation of an active restraining order. Both were ultimately taken into custody and lodged at NORCOR.
The Dalles Police, April 28 to May 5
The following crimes were reported, which resulted in arrests: Assault (one), criminal mischief (one), disorderly conduct (one), driving under the influence of intoxicants (two), harassment (two), misuse of 911 (one), theft (three), trespass (one), unauthorized use of a motor vehicle (one) and warrant (nine).
Notable incidents
Three motor vehicle crashes: Minor injuries were reported in one incident.
Four hit and runs: In an incident April 28, three vehicles were reported to have been damaged sometime overnight on W. Sixth. It appeared that a vehicle from Sixth Street ran into a parked car on a lot; that car was pushed into two other cars, which were pushed into two more cars. In all, five vehicles had damage and no evidence of the suspect or suspect vehicle was found.
Nineteen thefts: Items included a car prowl, three vehicles, dog, weed wacker, two incidents of stolen purses and credit cards, online accounts, services, tires from a vehicle, license plate from a vehicle and a bike. In one incident, a subject was arrested after breaking into a lockbox and stealing a U-Haul box truck.
Two DUII arrests: A female was reported to be swerving from lane to lane, almost hitting several vehicles, on or near E. Second. She was cited for driving under the influence of alcohol and released to another person. BAC registered .27%. In another incident, a male was arrested and lodged at NORCOR for driving under the influence of intoxicants; BAC registered .15%.
Wasco County Sheriff, April 28 to May 5
The following crimes were reported, which resulted in arrests: Assault (one), criminal mischief (one), dog as public nuisance (one), driving under the influence of intoxicants (two), hit and run (one) and trespass (one).
Notable incidents
Two motor vehicle crashes: In one incident, an unconscious driver was found in a semi-truck in a ditch at milepost 23 on Highway 216. The subject regained consciousness and was out of the vehicle. Jaws of life were used; the truck was carrying fruit.
A male was reported to be causing a disturbance in Maupin. The male was ranting and threatening people, and reported himself to be drunk. He was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants, aggravated assault, criminal mischief and hit and run, and lodged at NORCOR.
A male passed out as he was getting into his vehicle at Memaloose State Park. Bystanders started CPR. An ambulance arrived at the scene and transported the subject to a hospital. The vehicle was secured on scene.
Commented