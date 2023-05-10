Bingen-White Salmon Police, April 24 - 29
The following crimes were reported, which resulted in arrests: None.
Notable incidents
Two motor vehicle crashes were reported in White Salmon, one with injury.
A missing person was located in White Salmon.
Three animal calls.
Two drivers were cited for driving while suspended in Bingen.
Officers responded to four building alarms, all unfounded.
Hood River Police, April 23 - April 29
The following crimes were reported, which resulted in arrests: Criminal mischief (one), driving under the influence of intoxicants (two), theft (one), trespass (four), warrant (five).
Notable incidents
Five warrant arrests. In one incident, officers arrested two local transients for trespass and failure to appear warrants issued out of Hood River County.
Four trespass arrests. In one incident, a transient person unlawfully entered a local hotel. While in the hotel they used a shower area without authorization. While using this area they created a mess of the previously cleaned area, creating extra work for staff. They were arrested and lodged at NORCOR for criminal trespass and criminal mischief.
Three theft reports. Smart watch, mail, and fraudulent use of a credit card.
Two DUII arrests. In one incident, officers arrested a person for driving under the influence of alcohol. The driver consented to a breath test and had a blood alcohol level of 0.14%.
During a traffic stop for a minor infraction, officers learned the juvenile driver was reported as a missing person. The parents were contacted, and the status of missing person was removed.
A hit and run was reported on State Street. Officers were unable to locate the suspect involved in the crash.
Hood River County Sheriff, April 1 - 30
The following crimes were reported, which resulted in arrests: Arrested in association with domestic dispute (one; “cleared by arrest”), DUII (two), harassment (one), menacing (one), strangulation (one), warrant (two).
Notable incidents
Four hit and runs reported. Locations included the intersection of Riordan and Sunset roads.
Six motor vehicle crashes, one with injury. In one incident, a deputy responded to a non-injury crash involving a deer.
Deputies responded to two unattended deaths.
One report of menacing.
Four reports of identity theft.
Seven thefts reported. Incidents included stolen county property from the Hood River County Landfill, and a stolen firearm.
Three burglary reports, one from Multnomah Road, one from Odell Highway and one from Cascade Locks.
On April 27, a deputy responded to a report of a stolen vehicle in Cascade Locks. The vehicle ultimately was not reported stolen by the legal owner; however, the suspect fled the scene and was later determined to have several out-of-state warrants. The suspect has not yet been located.
One lost property report.
One stolen property report.
Two criminal mischief report.
One report of unauthorized entry into a vehicle at Starvation Creek Trail.
On April 6, deputies took an information report of an unconfirmed detonation that occurred at Mt. Hood Meadows.
The Dalles Police, April 28 to May 5
The following crimes were reported, which resulted in arrests: Assault (two), bias crime (one), criminal mischief (one), disorderly conduct (one), driving while suspended or revoked (one), DUII (one), eluding (two), harassment (two), reckless driving (two), trespass (five), warrant (two).
Notable incidents
Two hit and runs.
Three motor vehicle crashes, no reported injuries. In one incident, a Toyota Corola and a Hyundai Palisade crashed on E. Fourth and Court streets, causing more than $2,500 in damage.
A stolen vehicle was recovered in Skamania County.
A drug overdose was reported on Second Street. One individual was given CPR and six doses of narcan before they began breathing on their own.
Six thefts reported. Tent, backpack, phone/watch, vehicle dolly, theft from store (two incidents). A stolen bike was recovered and returned to owner.
One stolen vehicle. A teal Pontiac Saffire was taken from Sixth Street, and relocated by officers in Sherman County.
A burglary was reported on Eighth Street after two people entered a home.
A report was taken for counterfeit currency on April 29, after a customer tried to use a fake $20 bill in a drive through.
Forty-nine mental health calls were recorded.
Twenty-six animal calls. Incidents included dogs at large (two lodged at Home At Last), bellowing and barking dogs, missing dogs, aggressive dog, cat up a tree.
A reporting party stated 50 Porsches were speeding down Cherry Heights. Officers were out of position.
Wasco County Sheriff, April 28 to May 5
The following crimes were reported, which resulted in arrests: DUII (one), warrant (one).
Notable incidents
Three motor vehicle crash, no reported injuries. In one incident, a small white sedan hit mailboxes. In another, a jeep T-boned a tree on Fivemile Road. The driver, who fell asleep, agreed to fix the damaged fence in lieu of citations.
One theft. Items from residence.
Commented