NORCOR, Feb. 25 to March 4
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
Feb. 26 — Edward Allan Whitecotton, 52, Hood River, assault IV; released.
Feb. 28 — Richard Scott Lewis, 41, Silverton, misdemeanor domestic assault IV and strangulation; released.
Feb. 28 — Cesar Rodriguez Valencia, 31, The Dalles, domestic menacing, harassment and criminal mischief III.
March 1 — Miguel Angel Rodriguez Sanchez, 22, The Dalles, harassment and disorderly conduct II; released.
March 1 — Jacob David Wilson, 30, The Dalles, assault IV, menacing, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and criminal mischief II.
March 2 — Brooklyn Joe Williams, 18, The Dalles, Harassment, endangering the welfare of a minor, five counts failure to appear I, three counts failure to appear II and recklessly endangering another person.
March 3 — Daniel Bible, 25, Corvallis, assault III.
March 3 — Allyn Wesley Williams, 56, Libby, Mont., assault IV and harassment.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
March 4 — Ryan John Bolan, 27, Antelope, criminal trespass I and III, assault IV and theft III; released.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
Feb. 25 — Jorge Luis Valencia, 23, Vancouver, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol; released.
Feb. 25 — Cristian Alex DeLeon, 33, The Dalles, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol; released.
Feb. 25 — Daniel Lee Green Jr., 56, The Dalles, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol; released.
Feb. 27 — Gary Wayne Ramsey, 58, Wamic, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol; released.
Feb. 28 — Adam William Ihrig, 34, The Dalles, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol, six counts failure to perform the duties of a driver with property damage (hit and run), recklessly endangering another person, two counts assault on a public safety officer, reckless driving and resisting arrest.
March 1 — Jimmy Dean Culps, 32, Warm Springs, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol, recklessly endangering another person, reckless driving and failure to perform the duties of a driver with property damage (hit and run).
March 1 — Kenneth Joseph Heard, 31, The Dalles, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol; released.
March 1 — Arnulfo Perez-Munoz, 22, Hood River, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol and reckless driving; released.
March 2 — Ruark Anthony Miller, 33, Cave Junction, Ore., misdemeanor driving under a controlled substance, unlawful distribution of a controlled substance schedule I and felony driving while suspended or revoked.
March 2 — Lori Lynn Krueger, 62, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol and reckless driving; released.
March 2 — Sarah Leeanne Bettineski, 39, Portland, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol, reckless driving and recklessly endangering another person; released.
March 2 — Paul Carey Hartzell, 49, Portland, misdemeanor driving under the influence of a controlled substance, reckless driving and unlawful possession of methamphetamine I.
March 3 — Jedidiah James Gober, 39, Corvallis, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol.
March 4 — Isaac Roberto Ruiz, 28, Hood River, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol.
Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:
March 3 — Jill Anne Hendricks, 45, Gresham, identity theft.
Motor vehicle crashes, incidents, offenses and impounds:
Feb. 28 — B Chaz Ybarra, 22, Hood River, misdemeanor driving while suspended or revoked, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol (release revoked), recklessly endangering another person (release revoked) and reckless driving (release revoked); released.
Feb. 28 — Jimmy Jason Tohet, 41, Warm Springs, attempt to elude police officer (vehicle offense), recklessly endangering another person, probation violation and failure to appear I.
March 1 — Edgar Barajas, 22, The Dalles, misdemeanor driving while suspended or revoked; released.
March 3 — Nicole Bergstrom, 44, Corvallis, misdemeanor driving while suspended or revoked.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
Feb. 25 — Roni Raquel Blegen, 51, The Dalles, probation violation and failure to appear II.
Feb. 28 — David Wayne Bryans Thompson, 43, Corvallis, parole violation.
Feb. 28 — Cynthia Michelle Marquez, 33, Corvallis, failure to appear I and II and a parole violation.
Feb. 28 — Dustin Eugene Whinnery, 35, Corvallis, failure to appear II, three counts contempt of court, violation of a restraining order, four counts misdemeanor driving while suspended or revoked, misdemeanor attempt to commit a crime, unlawful possession of methamphetamine I, felony stalking and felony strangulation.
Feb. 28 — Jonathan Daniel Short, 44, The Dalles, probation violation.
Feb. 28 — Clifford George, 46, Goldendale, violation of a restraining order, misdemeanor felon in possession of a weapon, carrying of concealed weapons (knife) and harassment.
March 1 — Aarin William Wynn, 58, Condon, parole violation.
March 2 — Jose Ernesto Garcia, 47, The Dalles, misdemeanor fugitive from another state.
March 2 — Troy Jamie Espinoza, 35, Portland, parole violation.
March 2 — Robert Clark, 43, Redmond, felony agency hold.
March 3 — Roland Jack Spencer, 63, Hood River, contempt of court.
Sex offenses:
March 1 — Mack Arthur Smith, 79, Terrebonne, using child in display of sexually explicit conduct; released.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
Feb. 25 — Jared Garrison Seay, 36, Stevenson, two counts theft II, unlawful possession of heroin II, unlawful possession of methamphetamine 1 and theft III.
March 1 — Megan Michelle Chapman, 36, Moses Lake, Wash., identity theft and theft I; released.
March 1 — Dustin Cody Hardin, 31, The Dalles, theft I and II; released.
Other:
Feb. 28 — Wade Latham Curtis, 38, Cascade Locks, criminal mistreatment I.
Bingen-White Salmon Police, Feb. 21-27
Notable incidents
Two reports of threatening, one in Bingen and one in White Salmon.
A disorderly subject was trespassed in Bingen.
Sex offense reported in White Salmon; the investigation is ongoing.
Hood River Police, Feb. 20-26
During this period, Hood River Police Department responded to the following crimes, which resulted in arrests: Criminal mischief (one), driving under the influence of intoxicants (three), driving while suspended (one), intimidation (one), theft (three), unlawful entry into a motor vehicle (one) and warrant (two).
Notable incidents
Seven thefts reported: Three shoplifting incidents, identity theft, scooter taken from outside a residence, gas from a station and a license plate from a vehicle.
Six criminal mischief reports: Eggs thrown at a vehicle, graffiti at a business, vandalism at a school and three incidents of vandalism to vehicles.
Three DUII arrests: In one incident, a male driver was reported as possibly being intoxicated. The suspect driver allegedly was stumbling inside a business, ran over a curb and blew a stop sign as he drove away. The vehicle description was given out and the van located within minutes of the call. Officers contacted the male driver at his residence and field sobriety tests were conducted. He was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of intoxicants; BAC registered .19%.
One burglary reported: Multiple items of jewelry and other items were stolen from inside a residence. The victim believes the suspect may be an ex-family member.
One non-injury motor vehicle crash: Two vehicles had been stopped at a four-way intersection when another vehicle struck a vehicle, causing it to strike the next vehicle. The at-fault driver was cited for following too closely.
The mother of a minor female reported her daughter had been chased by a locally known transient, who was yelling racist epithets. The child became scared and ran into a local gas station to get away. The suspect was later located and criminally cited for intimidation.
An informational report was generated regarding an alleged adult encounter for potential monetary exchange.
Hood River County Sheriff, Feb. 25 to March 3
During this period, Hood River County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following crimes, which resulted in arrests: Driving under the influence of intoxicants (two), reckless driving (one), theft (one) and warrant (one).
Notable incidents
Three motor vehicle crashes: One injury crash was reported on Eastside Road.
Three thefts reported: Motor vehicle, trailer and wheels and tires.
The Dalles Police, Feb. 25 to March 3
During this period, The Dalles Police Department responded to the following crimes, which resulted in arrests: Assault (one), conspiracy (one), driving under the influence of intoxicants (two), endangering the welfare of a minor (one), false information to a police officer (one), harassment (two), hit and run (five), reckless driving (one), reckless endangering (one), resisting arrest (one), restraining order violation (one), theft (four) and warrant (14).
Notable incidents
Five motor vehicle crashes, all non-injury, and three hit and runs reported.
Twelve thefts: Services, two bicycles, license plate in 2019, five shoplifting, items from vehicles, catalytic converter and bank fraud.
Four burglaries: Trailer and three business.
Officers assisted with an overdose call on a juvenile, who was transported to the hospital.
Officers received a report of a shed on fire March 1 on Irvine Street; the fire had been put out by the fire department when officers arrived. Wasco deputies arrived to relieve city officers.
A vehicle was reported to have hit other vehicles without stopping. A male was subsequently lodged at NORCOR for five counts of hit and run, driving under the influence, reckless endangering and reckless driving.
Wasco County Sheriff, Feb. 25 to March 3
During this period, Wasco County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following crimes, which resulted in arrests: Assault (one), criminal mischief (two), driving under the influence of intoxicants (one), interference with a 911 call (one), theft (one), trespass (one) and warrant (three).
Notable incidents
Three motor vehicle crashes reported; injuries were reported in one incident.
Three thefts: Around $600 from a soda machine, headphones and bank fraud.
A wide-spread power outage was reported in Dufur Feb. 26.
Oregon State Police
On March 1 at 1:59 a.m., a semi-truck hit a large rock in the lane of travel on I-84 eastbound at milepost 75. The rock damaged the undercarriage of the vehicle, spilling oil, and also damaging the air lines on the trailer. Three passenger cars and another semi hit the debris, causing flat tires. The only vehicle with reportable damage was the initial semi. All of the vehicles were towed.
