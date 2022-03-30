NORCOR, March 17-25
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
March 17 — Rhett L. Braggs, 25, The Dalles, telephonic harassment and failure to appear II; released.
March 17 — John Kenneth Rose, 32, Cascade Locks, felony domestic assault IV and harassment; released.
March 18 — Meafou Siatigi, 50, The Dalles, invasion of personal privacy II; released.
March 18 — Archie Joseph Winter, 65, The Dalles, misdemeanor domestic assault IV.
March 19 — Nicholas William Temkow, 46, Kalamazoo, Mich., assault II and III, attempt to elude police officer (vehicle offense), attempt to elude police officer (foot), reckless driving, recklessly endangering another person and misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol.
March 20 — Jennifer Renee Rowan, 35, The Dalles, misdemeanor domestic assault IV; released.
March 25 — Joshua Cole Whitaker, 19, Hood River, assault II and domestic menacing.
Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):
March 18 — Jacob Jeremiah Smith, 20, Sandy, unlawful possession of heroin II, unlawful possession of methamphetamine I, reckless driving, interfere with a police officer, misdemeanor disorderly conduct I and assault IV.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
March 18 — Hermelinda Mendoza Hernandez, 24, Goldendale, disorderly conduct II; released.
March 22 — Timothy Armes Carey Jr., 53, Tygh Valley, criminal trespass II; released.
March 23 — Bryan Eugene Beatty, 50, Fairview, criminal trespass II and misdemeanor wildlife offense; released.
March 24 — Emilio Casem, 48, The Dalles, criminal mischief II and recklessly endangering another person; released.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
March 18 — Kelly William Bartsma, 33, Roosevelt, Wash., misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol; released.
March 18 — Christopher Lee Carstens, 34, The Dalles, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol; released.
March 21 — Shara Marie Powers, 39, The Dalles, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol; released.
March 21 — Ian Blair Bristow, 29, Bend, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol; released.
March 21 — Jose Pablo Perez, 32, Corvallis, two counts misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol.
March 21 — Sammantha Colleen Payment, 34, Brightwood, Ore., misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol; released.
March 22 — Grant Michael Lorkowski, 25, The Dalles, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol.
March 22 — Brandon Joe Sanchez, 30, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol; released.
March 24 — Ricky Van Tran, 52, The Dalles, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol; released.
March 24 — Erasmo Alaniz, 31, Hood River, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol; released.
March 24 — Steven Todd Nixon, 46, Parkdale, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol and unlawful possession/concealment of firearmsl; released.
March 24 — Thomas Edwin Pexa, 39, Yakima, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol and misdemeanor driving while suspended or revoked; released.
Motor vehicle crashes, incidents, offenses and impounds:
March 18 — Jesus Arceo Dorado, 18, The Dalles, reckless driving; released.
March 19 — Texavier F. Ialualo, 25, The Dalles, attempt to elude police officer (vehicle offense); released.
March 19 — Curtis Blair Calvert, 38, The Dalles, failure to perform the duties of a driver with property damage (hit and run), criminal mischief III, felony fugitive from another state, unlawful possession of methamphetamine I and unlawful possession of a controlled substance (schedule II).
March 20 — Isaiah Luke Jordan, 32, The Dalles, attempt to elude police officer (vehicle offense), reckless driving and felony driving while suspended or revoked.
March 23 — Kara Jean McAdams, 26, Happy Valley, failure to perform the duties of a driver with property damage (hit and run); released.
March 24 — Marc Allen Tullio, 39, Federal Way, Wash., recklessly endangering another person.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
March 17 — Colton Quinn Fisher, 26, Corvallis, probation violation.
March 17 — Jacob Robert Smith, 30, Corvallis, post-prison supervision sanction.
March 17 — Adam Robert Jolley, 19, probation violation.
March 18 — Chance Widner, 32, Mosier, resisting arrest, escape II, probation violation and violation of a restraining order.
March 20 — Christopher Allen Gemmell, 55, Vancouver, parole violation, contempt of court and felony failure to register as a sex offender.
March 21 — Kameron Robert Davis, 22, Corvallis, agency hold.
March 21 — Alan Thayer, 43, Corvallis, parole violation.
March 21 — Dustin Cody Hardin, 31, The Dalles, failure to appear II; released.
March 21 — Benigno Jay Pineda, 21, Corvallis, post-prison supervision sanction.
March 21 — Cristian Omar Castillo Rosales, 26, Hood River, violation of a restraining order; released.
March 22 — Joseph William Neal, 57, Lyle, felony fugitive from another state.
March 23 — Christopher William Springstead, 47, Fossil, parole violation.
March 23 — Sydney Jean Cady, 31, Hillsboro, failure to appear I and II.
March 23 — Kane Nicholas Coyle, 35, Post Falls, Idaho, failure to appear II.
March 23 — Michael Joseph Sampson, 35, no city given, failure to appear I and seven counts failure to appear II.
March 24 — Charles Thomas Hill, 33, Corvallis, post-prison supervision sanction.
March 24 — Karly Ann Tarvin, 26, Corvallis, post-prison supervision sanction.
March 24 — Lia Tamica Pope, 27, Corvallis, felony agency hold.
March 24 — Randy Scott Ross, 33, Corvallis, felony agency hold.
March 24 — Jeris Joan Wall, 43, Corvallis, post-prison supervision sanction.
March 24 — Victoria Leah Challe, 37, Corvallis, post-prison supervision sanction.
March 24 — Charles Thomas Hill, 33, Corvallis, post-prison supervision sanction.
March 24 —Karly Ann Tarvin, 26, Corvallis, post-prison supervision sanction.
March 24 — Lia Tamica Pope, 27, Corvallis, probation violation.
March 24 — Randy Scott Ross, 33, Corvallis, probation violation.
March 24 — Jeris Joan Wall, 43, Corvallis, post-prison supervision sanction.
March 24 — Victoria Leah Challe, 37, Corvallis, post-prison supervision sanction.
March 24 — Richard Allen Schatz, 44, Pasco, felony fugitive from another state, unlawful possession of methamphetamine I, unlawful distribution of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of a controlled substance schedule II.
March 25 — Oscar Danny Rosales, 28, no city given, United States Marshall federal hold.
March 25 — Jutorey Scott, 23, no city given, United States Marshall federal hold.
March 25 — Michael Brandon De Marre, 31, Portland, United States Marshall federal hold.
March 25 — Dustin Michael Halvorsen, 37, Albany, United States Marshall federal hold.
March 25 — Woter Torriente Vela, 46, Portland, United States Marshall federal hold.
Sex offenses:
March 21 — Terrence Compton, 59, Corvallis, online sexual corruption of a child I.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
March 17 — Luke Adam Corlis, 39, Casper, Wyo., two counts possession of a stolen vehicle and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
March 17 — Jillian Rene Hamilton, 32, Hermiston, theft II and two counts theft III; released.
March 18 — David Lloyd Ashbaugh, 59, Hood River, theft II.
March 22 — Anthony Orion Gehrig, 20, The Dalles, theft III; released.
March 23 — Tony Lee Anders, 25, no city given, theft I, two counts criminal mischief I, two counts unlawful entry into a motor vehicle, criminal trespass II, and three counts each failure to appear I and II.
Bingen-White Salmon, March 14-20
Bingen-White Salmon Police Department responded to the following crimes, which resulted in arrests: Assault (one), driving while suspended (one) and resisting arrest (one).
Notable incidents
A male was arrested for assault IV and resisting arrest, and another male cited for driving while suspended III, both in Bingen.
Hood River Police, March 13-19
Hood River Police Department responded to the following crimes, which resulted in arrests: Disorderly conduct (one), driving under the influence of intoxicants (one), driving while suspended (two), reckless driving (two), theft (two), trespass (two), unlawful possession of methamphetamine (one) and warrant (24).
Notable incidents
A vehicle was stopped for a few minor traffic violations. After the officer contacted the driver and observed signs of impairment, the driver consented to field sobriety tests, which he failed. He was later cited and released after providing a breath sample.
Six thefts: Two reports of shoplifting, a vehicle, two reports of items from a vehicle, and a catalytic converter. In one incident, a debit card stolen from a vehicle was used at a local business.
Two motor vehicle crashes: In one incident, a non-injury crash occurred on I-84 at milepost 64 westbound. The driver at fault was cited and released for reckless driving. In another, a collision between a bus and an SUV was reported in downtown Hood River. One of the passengers in the bus complained of pain but refused medical attention. The driver of the SUV was cited. Damages were minor to both vehicles and were driven away from the scene.
Twenty-four warrant arrests: In one incident, a transient male was contacted after officers observed him obstructing traffic. It was advised by dispatch that the male had 11 local warrants; the warrants included 2 felony offenses and 15 misdemeanor offenses. The male was lodged at NORCOR.
Hood River County Sheriff, March 17-24
Hood River County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following crimes, which resulted in arrests: Driving under the influence of intoxicants (one).
Notable incidents
The 1958 case of the missing Martin family was archived.
Deputies assisted with a vehicle pursuit March 18 initiated near Cascade Locks. The pursuit ended with a crash on I-84 near The Dalles.
Six thefts: Shoplifting, items from a building, items from private property, and three reports of car prowls/ items from a vehicle.
Three motor vehicle crashes: Deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash with minor injury on Country Club Road. Deputies also responded to a two-vehicle crash with injuries that occurred near Highway 35 and Dethman Ridge Road, and another injury crash on Country Club.
The Dalles Police, March 17-24
The Dalles Police Department responded to the following crimes, resulting in arrests: Assault (two), criminal mischief (one), criminal trespass (one), disorderly conduct (one), elude (one), escape (one), false information to an officer (one), harassment (one), hit and run (one), interfering with a police officer (one), minor in possession of alcohol (one), no operator’s license (one), reckless driving (one), speeding (one), theft (four), trespass (one), unlawful possession of a controlled substance (five) and warrant (16).
Notable incidents
Officers were advised March 18 of a driving complaint; a vehicle failed to stop and pay toll on the Hood River bridge, then ran three red lights. Oregon State Police later took over the call.
A fire was reported at The Dalles High School on March 24 at around 4:15 p.m.; a billboard, bushes and a tree were on fire. The fire was reported as cleared around 6 p.m.
Three motor vehicle crashes were reported.
Eight hit and runs were also reported. In one incident, a male was lodged at NORCOR for criminal mischief III, hit and run, and possession of methamphetamine and fentanyl following a hit and run report.
Fourteen thefts reported: Items from a storage unit, three incidents of shoplifting, three car prowls, two vehicle (one of which was later recovered), services, two catalytic converters, cans, and a wallet. A burglary to a home was also reported.
Wasco County Sheriff, March 18-24
Wasco County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following crimes, which resulted in arrests: Child crime (one), dog as a public nuisance (one), driving while suspended (two), and warrant (one).
Notable incidents
Two motor vehicle crashes: In one incident that occurred on Bakeoven Market Road, a fuel leak was reported; a gravel truck was on its side, blocking the roadway.
Three hit and runs.
Nine thefts: Vehicle prowl, three reports of services, travel trailer, fraudulent use of a credit card, fraud/identity theft, mechanical tools and other small items, and a license plate. A robbery was also reported.
A child in Maupin was counseled after playing with a toy gun near a roadway, pointing it at cars.
Oregon State Police
On March 18 at approximately 6:03 p.m. on I-84, six concerned citizens reported the driver of a Ford Mustang was driving erratically from milepost 35 eastbound in Multnomah County. OSP had no troopers in position, so a Hood River County Sheriff’s deputy waited near milepost 45 for the vehicle to pass. The deputy reported checking the speed of the Mustang at 110 mph. The deputy was unable to catch up to the driver, and reported the driver was passing on the shoulder and at one point ran over some construction zone cones. The deputy never called out a pursuit, but later said he was discontinuing.
Afterwards, a Hood River Police officer checked the driver at 133 mph and reported the vehicle almost caused a crash. An OSP sergeant was monitoring the event and headed westbound from The Dalles. The sergeant got into position at exit 70. The Mustang passed the sergeant at a high rate of speed. Based on the totality of the driving behavior reported, observed by law enforcement and the fact the behavior was continuing, the sergeant made the decision to pursue.
The driver ultimately exited at exit 82 into The Dalles. Multiple law enforcement officers had the top of the off ramp blocked, so the driver decided to turn around and travel the wrong way down the off ramp towards the eastbound lanes of I-84. The sergeant heard the driver was traveling the wrong way as he was exiting at exit 82, then saw the driver traveling the wrong way. He decided to terminate the pursuit in order to protect the lives of the motoring public by crashing into the driver.
The pursuit ended and the driver was taken into custody without further incident. The OSP sergeant and the driver were transported to local area hospitals, where they were treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The driver was ultimately lodged at NORCOR on multiple charges. The Dalles City Police is the lead investigating agency for this event.
