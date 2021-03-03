Bingen-White Salmon
Feb. 15-21
Agency assists:
Feb. 15 — White Salmon — Officers assisted with a disorderly subject.
Feb. 16 — White Salmon — A report was taken for threatening and forwarded to an outside agency.
Feb. 16 — Bingen — Officers provided lift assist for EMS.
Feb. 19 — Bingen — Officers assisted EMS with a psychiatric call.
Feb. 19 — White Salmon — Officers located and provided courtesy transport for a patient.
Feb. 21 — White Salmon — Officers provided courtesy transport.
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
Feb. 16 — White Salmon — Female arrested for domestic violence assault IV.
Feb. 20 — White Salmon — Verbal domestic reported.
Feb. 21 — White Salmon — Verbal domestic reported.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
Feb. 15 — White Salmon — Suspicious activity documented.
Feb. 18 — White Salmon — Trespass reported.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
Feb. 20 — White Salmon — Theft reported. Investigation is ongoing.
Feb. 21 — White Salmon — Theft reported. Investigation is ongoing.
Hood River Police
Feb. 14-20
Agency assists:
Feb. 20 — Eliot Drive — Hit and run and possible domestic assault reported. City officers arrived on the scene and assisted Hood River County. An agency assist report was generated.
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
Feb. 14 — Prospect Avenue — Non-resident male arrested for domestic harassment and criminal mischief II and lodged at NORCOR.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
Feb. 18 — Ninth Court, 1600 block — Criminal mischief to a vehicle reported. It appeared someone had attempted to cut out the catalytic converter.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
Feb. 20 — Hood River — Hood River female arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants. BAC registered higher than the legal limit.
Motor vehicle crashes, incidents, offenses and impounds:
Feb. 14 — 17th and Prospect — Motor vehicle accident investigated. The driver was cited for having a suspended driver’s license.
Feb. 16 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Hit and run reported.
Feb. 18 — Hood River — Officers responded to a traffic crash involving a City of Hood River street sweeper.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
Feb. 15 — Cascade Avenue, 2900 block — Officer conducted a stop on a vehicle for a traffic violation. During contact with the occupants of the vehicle, it was discovered the male passenger had a warrant issued out of Wasco County. Per direction of Wasco County, the male was cited and released with a new court date to appear.
Feb. 16 — E. Marina Drive, 1000 block — Oregon male known to have a warrant and his driving privileges revoked was arrested for the warrant and additionally charged with theft I.
Feb. 17 — Hood River — Officer initiated a stop for a traffic violation. During the stop, it was learned the driver had an outstanding arrest warrant. He was issued a criminal citation for his warrant as well as traffic violations.
Feb. 18 — Ninth Street, 1500 block — Transient male cited for an outstanding felony warrant.
Feb. 18 — Hood River — Hood River County resident arrested and lodged at NORCOR on a restraining order violation.
Feb. 19 — Hood River — Hood River resident arrested on a valid Hood River Circuit Court failure to appear warrant.
Feb. 19 — E. Marina Drive — Portland resident arrested on a failure to appear warrant out of Clackamas County (larceny).
Feb. 20 — Cascade Avenue — Hood River resident arrested and lodged at NORCOR on the charges of misdemeanor driving while suspended and a Hood River probation violation detainer. In the same incident, another Hood River resident was lodged at NORCOR on the charge of unlawful possession of methamphetamine (19.4 grams) and a Hood River probation violation detainer.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
Feb. 15 — Cascade Avenue, 3400 block — Theft III reported. A female suspect drove off from a gas station without paying.
Feb. 16 — Oak Street, 100 block — The Dalles female charged with theft II after stealing merchandise from a downtown retailer.
Feb. 17 — E. Marina Drive, 1000 block — Theft of gas reported.
The Dalles Police
Feb. 19-25
Agency assists:
Feb. 20 — W. second, 800 block — Officers assisted with a medical call.
Feb. 23 — Mt. Hood Street, 500 block — Medic requested for an adult male who had drank a fifth of bourbon.
Feb. 24 — W. Sixth, 2600 block — Natural gas leak reported. An officer spoke with the fire department, who advised they did not need assistance but would advise if that changed.
Animal calls:
Feb. 23 — W. 14th, 200 block — Owner warned for dog as a public nuisance.
Feb. 23 — E. 10th, 1500 block — Male warned for loose dog.
Feb. 24 — W. Ninth and Walnut — Dog bite reported.
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
Feb. 19 — Home Street — Domestic disturbance reported.
Feb. 19 — W. Seventh — Male issued a citation for harassment.
Feb. 19 — W. 10th — Domestic dispute reported.
Feb. 21 — W. Chenowith Creek Road — Domestic dispute reported.
Feb. 21 — W. Sixth — Domestic dispute reported.
Feb. 21 — W. 10th — Harassment reported.
Feb. 21 — Kelly Avenue — An altercation started at a middle school; one child reported to his father that another dad had punched him, but it was later learned that did not happen. Officers spoke to the kids and parents, and all were separated (disturbance).
Feb. 21 — W. Scenic Drive — Domestic dispute reported.
Feb. 21 — E. Second — Harassment reported.
Feb. 21 — E. 10th — Domestic dispute reported.
Feb. 21 — W. Sixth — Harassment reported. A male was trespassed from a property.
Feb. 21 — W. Walnut Street — Harassment reported.
Feb. 23 — W. Cascade Court — Male arrested and lodged for assault I and criminal mischief III and lodged at NORCOR.
Feb. 23 — W. Sandy Lane — Domestic dispute reported. An officer arrived, knocked on the door several times and announced it was the police. No one answered the door. The officer then knocked and announced they would be making entry using a key provided by the property manager. Again, no one answered the door. The officer used a key and, after a brief struggle with a male, was able to enter the residence and confirm no one was injured. The officer left. A use of force report was filed.
Feb. 23 — E. 10th — Domestic dispute reported.
Feb. 24 — W. Sandy Lane — Domestic dispute reported.
Feb. 25 — W. Sixth — Harassment reported.
Feb. 25 — Mt. Hood Street — Harassment reported.
Feb. 25 — Union Street — Male assaulted by another male who had walked up to him on the street.
Feb. 25 — W. Second Street — Domestic dispute reported.
Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):
Feb. 25 — Court Street, 400 block — A male was reported to be smoking methamphetamine. Officers contacted the male, who admitted to taking methamphetamine but did not have a usable quantity on his person. The male had a meth pipe, which he gave to officers for destruction.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
Feb. 19 — W. Sixth, 1300 block — Male reported to be verbally aggressive with customers. The male was trespassed from the business.
Feb. 20 — E. 13th, 900 block — Male trespassed from a property.
Feb. 20 — W. Ninth, 2100 block — Male warned for trespassing.
Feb. 20 — Bret Clodfelter Way, 3200 block — Male trespassed from a property.
Feb. 20 — Sixth and Chenowith — Male cited for trespassing and issued a court date.
Feb. 21 — W. Eighth, 1200 block — Two males trespassed from a property.
Feb. 21 — W. Sixth, 1900 block — Male lodged at NORCOR for disorderly conduct for running into and across multiple roads.
Feb. 21 — E. 10th, 1300 block — Male cited for trespass II and issued a court date.
Feb. 22 — W. Sixth, 2100 block — Male returned to a property from which he had been previously trespassed.
Feb. 22 — W. Fourth, 100 block — Male trespassed from a property.
Feb. 23 — Second and Hostetler — Male reported to be standing in the middle of the railroad tracks by two different parties. The male was observed by an officer to be running on train property. The male would not speak with the officer but was warned he would face criminal charges for trespass if he continued to walk on the tracks.
Feb. 24 — W. Sixth, 2100 block — A windshield was reported to have been smashed.
Feb. 24 — The Dalles — Male trespassed from a property and served a restraining order.
Feb. 24 — Court Street, 400 block — It was reported that a male was sitting on steps surrounded by glass. Officers located the male, who was authorized to be lodged at NORCOR, and detained him until Wasco County took over the investigation (criminal mischief).
Feb. 25 — Washington Street, 400 block — Male arrested and lodged at NORCOR for criminal mischief III after taking a notice from a landlord, wiping himself with it, getting feces on the paper, and leaving it in an office. A juvenile found the paper and came into contact with it.
Feb. 25 — W. Fourth, 100 block — Criminal mischief reported. A male threw a rock at a driving vehicle; the rock hit the hood of the vehicle, causing damage. The male admitted to throwing the rock and was cited and released for criminal mischief II and disorderly conduct II.
Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:
Feb. 21 — E. 14th, 1800 block — Theft of a check reported.
Motor vehicle crashes, incidents, offenses and impounds:
Feb. 19 — Washington Street, 500 block — Hit and run reported.
Feb. 21 — W. 12th, 2300 block — A 3-year-old was reported to be locked in a vehicle with the keys (public assist).
Feb. 22 — Brewery Grade — Abandoned vehicle reported. The owner was contacted and he advised it had broken down and he didn’t know what to do with it. Officers told him he needed to arrange for it to be moved or it would be towed.
Feb. 22 — E. 11th and Kelly — Traffic complaint reported. A vehicle ran another vehicle off the road. Officers warned the driver for his actions, as well as for driving while suspended.
Feb. 23 — W. Sixth and Hostetler — Single car traffic crash reported. A van slid into a ditch. The vehicle was towed.
Feb. 25 — W. sixth, 1300 block — Traffic crash reported.
Feb. 25 — I-84 at milepost 82 — Female stopped for making an illegal U-turn and given a warning. Oregon State Police arrived on the scene and handled the driving complaint.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
Feb. 19 — E. Seventh, 400 block — Male arrested and lodged at NORCOR for a parole violation.
Feb. 20 — W. Second — Male cited for three Hood River County misdemeanor warrants (possession of heroin, driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving).
Feb. 23 — The Dalles — Male lodged at NORCOR for violating a restraining order.
Feb. 24 — The Dalles — Violation of a restraining order reported.
Feb. 25 — Portland — Portland officers arrested a The Dalles male on a warrant. He was lodged at Clackamas County Jail.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
Feb. 20 — E. Scenic Drive, 700 block — Theft of a curved mirror at the end of a driveway reported.
Feb. 20 — W. Second, 100 block — Car prowl reported. Items were taken from a glove box.
Feb. 20 — W. sixth, 2600 block — Officers warned a female for theft of services after she was observed throwing a small bag of garbage in a business dumpster.
Feb. 21 — E. 19th, 1700 block — Theft of a backpack reported. The male said he would check the last place he might have left it to see if it had been turned in. He was cleared from the hospital and officers transported him to W. Second and Lincoln.
Feb. 22 — E. 14th — Burglary reported.
Feb. 23 — E. First, 200 block — Theft of a camera off of a building reported.
Feb. 23 — Columbia View Drive, 3400 block — Theft of a kiln off a porch reported (theft I).
Feb. 23 — Mt. Hood Street, 400 block — Theft of a bottle of liquor reported. A male was served citations for theft III, criminal trespass II and criminal mischief III.
Feb. 24 — Lone Pine Drive, 300 block — Theft from a room reported that included a comforter, coffee basket, sheets, blanket and an iron.
Feb. 24 — Mt. Hood Street, 500 block — Theft of beer, valued at $13.99, reported.
Feb. 24 — Cherry Heights Road, 900 block — Theft of cash reported.
Feb. 25 — Ash, 700 block — Theft I reported. A supercharger power supply was broken into and four breakers, valued at $2,500 each, were taken.
Feb. 26 — W. Seventh, 3100 block — Prowler reported.
Other:
Feb. 19-25 — The Dalles — Officers responded to 57 mental health calls and 11 welfare checks.
Feb. 19 — Mill Creek and Mt. Hood Street — Gunshots heard.
Feb. 22 — Vey Way, 1000 block — Bomb threat reported. The office had sent customers home without services due to the threat. A walk through the building with an officer was requested. Center for Living was notified due to the mental health issues of the caller.
Feb. 22 — W. 10th — Two 3-year-olds were found alone outside. Officers spoke to the mother and a report was taken for criminal mistreatment.
Feb. 23 — The Dalles — Suicidal subject reported; location provided by the phone company was possibly Louisiana. Facebook had several people under the given name but none in the area. Attempts to contact all went to voicemail.
Feb. 24 — The Dalles — Suicidal subject reported. Officers contacted the subject, who was transported to the emergency room on a police officer hold.
Feb. 24 — The Dalles — Suicidal subject reported. A family member elected to attempt to transport the subject to the hospital.
Feb. 24 — Los Angeles — Suicide prevention in Los Angeles reported receiving a call from a suicidal subject. Officers searched the area but were unable to locate the subject.
Feb. 25 — Hostetler Street, 800 block — Runaway juvenile reported.
Wasco County
Feb. 19-25
Animal calls:
Feb. 20 — Dry Hollow Road — Male reported to have just sideswiped a large dog with his vehicle; the dog was in the middle of the road and the male had a small dent on his passenger rear door. Officers contacted the dog’s owner, who was counseled on keeping the dog out of the road.
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
Feb. 19 — Mill Creek — Harassment reported.
Feb. 19 — Stoffer Lane — Menacing reported.
Feb. 21 — W. Chenowith Creek Road — Female issued a criminal citation for harassment.
Feb. 25 — W. Chenowith Creek Road — Case number taken for domestic dispute involving menacing.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
Feb. 20 — Easton Canyon and Center Ridge Road, Dufur — Downed road signs and damage to a mailbox reported. The reporting party cleared the signs from the road and noticed his and his neighbor’s damaged mailboxes. Officers responded Feb. 21 and found three damaged road sign poles and three damaged mailboxes, as well as a dumpster pushed down the road and tipped over. A case number was taken for criminal mischief III.
Feb. 21 — The Dalles Dam Viewpoint — Group camp reported to be getting bigger and messier. It was believed the group had taken down the “no trespassing” signs. Oregon Department of Transportation advised this is an ongoing issue and they are handling.
Feb. 23 — W. Sixth, 3900 block — Disorderly conduct reported. A male was running back and forth across the interstate. Oregon State Police were advised.
Feb. 25 — W. Highway 30, 4200 block — Report taken for criminal mischief III and criminal trespass II after a male stayed on private property overnight and burned documents out of a shack on the property. Deputies attempted to speak with a possible subject at the hospital, who requested an attorney.
Feb. 25 — E. 16th, 2700 block — Unwanted male reported.
Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:
Feb. 20 — Ross Road, Tygh Valley — Officers were notified that a male was coming to collect a gift card in exchange for a check.
Feb. 23 — N.E. Aikin Street, Dufur — Female reported that her mother has been using her identification in traffic stops (warrant out of Hermiston and Spokane for failure to appear). She was advised to file a theft report with the agency where her mother had used her identification.
Motor vehicle crashes, incidents, offenses and impounds:
Feb. 21 — Wamic Market Grade — Motor vehicle crash reported.
Feb. 23 — Sandlin Road, 3300 block — Abandoned vehicle parked in the middle of the road reported. The vehicle was towed.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
Feb. 19 — 10th and Jordan — Subject issued a criminal citation for a warrant and given a new court date.
Feb. 24 — Portland — Portland Police arrested a male on a Wasco County class A misdemeanor warrant (possession of methamphetamine).
Search and rescue:
Feb. 20 — USFS Road 4440 — Vehicle stuck in the snow reported. It was determined that the two males would wait for rescue in the morning due to the lateness of the hour, as they had food, water and heat. One of the males called later to say a parent had helped them get the vehicle dug out and they were now safe and following family back home.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
Feb. 19 — Lutz Lane, 3900 block —Theft of coins valued at $20,000 and a pair of binoculars reported (aggravated theft, burglary I, burglary II and criminal mischief II).
Feb. 22 — Doanne Road, 3500 block — Burglary reported.
Feb. 23 — Discovery Drive, 5000 block — Theft of outdoor tools and gasoline reported to have occurred overnight.
Feb. 24 — E. Highway 216, 82000 block — Theft of license plates reported.
Feb. 25 — W. Eighth, 3700 block — Stolen bike from a backyard reported.
Other:
Feb. 19-25 — Wasco County — Deputies responded to two mental health calls and one welfare check.
Feb. 25 — Wasco County — Suicidal subject reported.
