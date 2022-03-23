NORCOR, March 11-17
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
March 15 — Stephanie Anne Barbieri, 54, Hood River, harassment; released.
March 15 — Zachary Jordan Foster, 26, Woodland, Wash., menacing, unlawful possession/concealment of firearms and possession of firearm or ammo by persons prohibited; released.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
March 11 — Stephen Randall Shockey, 30, The Dalles, criminal mischief I and II; released.
March 13 — Sharon Marie Gowdy, 59, The Dalles, disorderly conduct II, criminal mischief III and offensive littering; released.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
March 11 — Levi William Jacobsen, 30, Hanford, Calif., misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol and failure to perform the duties of a driver with property damage (hit and run); released.
March 11 — Malindia Joy Steelman, 43, Goldendale, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol, recklessly endangering another person and reckless driving; released.
March 11 — Daniel James Stroud, 53, Yakima, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol; released.
March 12 — Christopher Hodges Iobst, 53, Hood River, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol and reckless driving; released.
March 12 — Alexander Maurice Fullerton, 44, Vancouver, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol; released.
March 14 — Clayton Gene Closser, 42, Dallesport, felony driving under the influence of alcohol.
March 14 — Gabrielle Hutchinson, 28, Hood River, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol; released.
March 14 — Robert William Rule, 30, Rufus, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol, reckless driving, misdemeanor driving while suspended or revoked and two parole violations.
March 14 — Joshua Dean Daughhetee, 25, Portland, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol, reckless driving and two counts recklessly endangering another person; released.
March 17 — Alexander Maurice Fullerton, 44, Vancouver, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol.
Motor vehicle crashes, incidents, offenses and impounds:
March 11 — Travis John Hendon, 36, Portland, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, false information to a police officer, forgery I, five counts failure to appear I, two counts failure to appear I violation of a release agreement, failure to appear II and identity theft.
March 12 — Paul Anthony Cardwell, 37, Moses Lake, Wash., reckless driving and misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol; released.
March 13 — Audrey Josephine Muehlhausen, 32, The Dalles, misdemeanor driving while suspended or revoked and failure to perform the duties of a driver with property damage (hit and run).
March 14 — Corey Takashi Kamimae, 36, The Dalles, misdemeanor driving while suspended or revoked; released.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
March 14 — Michael Jay Baker, 34, Corvallis, post-prison supervision sanction.
March 15 — Dennis James Hester, 42, The Dalles, failure to appear I and II and a parole violation.
March 16 — Dacoda Tythen Weaver, 23, Gresham, failure to appear I.
March 16 — Jesse Paul Juris, 42, Hood River, two counts failure to appear I and 15 counts failure to appear II.
March 16 — Laura Ann Marcellay, 47, Vancouver, failure to appear II; released.
March 16 — Jeramy Jackson Nelson, 52, The Dalles, two counts failure to appear II and false information to a police officer; released.
March 17 — Colton Quinn Fisher, 26, Corvallis, probation violation.
March 17 — Jacob Robert Smith, 30, Corvallis, post prison supervision sanction.
March 17 — Adam Robert Jolley, 19, Corvallis, probation violation.
Sex offenses:
March 13 — Ryan Christopher Manciu, 44, The Dalles, five counts each sex abuse III and II; released.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
March 11 — Joseph Dale Shuler, 40, The Dalles, burglary I and theft I; released.
March 16 — Cristobal Castro Guzman, 24, Parkdale, robbery III, theft III and harassment; released.
March 16 — Carlos Arias Garcia, 28, The Dalles, burglary I and violation of a restraining order.
Other:
March 11 — Barbara Lee Drenon, 54, The Dalles, interfere with a police officer; released.
March 14 — Luis Enrique Gonzalez Collazo, 32, Corvallis, coercion.
March 11 — Juan Jose Villa Bautista, 68, Hood River, coercion and two counts harassment; released.
Bingen-White Salmon, March 7-13
Bingen-White Salmon Police responded to the following crime, which resulted in an arrest: Driving while suspended (one).
Notable incidents
Fraud and a burglary were reported in Bingen, and theft of a cell phone in White Salmon.
Two vehicles were involved in a non-injury motor vehicle crash in Bingen and a collision report submitted.
Officers assisted the fire department with a fire.
Hood River Police, March 6-12
Hood River Police Department responded to the following crimes, which resulted in arrests: Assault (one), burglary (one), criminal mischief (one), driving under the influence of intoxicants (four), hit and run (one), possession of burglary tools (one), reckless driving (two), resisting arrest (one) and theft (one).
Notable incidents
Nine thefts: Stolen vehicle, three incidents of items from motor vehicles, items from a boat, three incidents of shoplifting and a victim of an online scam.
Four DUII arrests: Of these arrests, three of the four drivers reside in Hood River. In one, a resident male was arrested on the charges of reckless driving, hit and run and DUII.
Two motor vehicle crashes, both non injury: Locations were the intersection of 13th and May, as well as southbound on 12th Street.
Dispatch was advised a male subject tried to gain entry into an office building. Officers arrived on the scene and located a shattered window. A male was located inside, who then tried jumping out of a closed window. The male then jumped off a second story balcony. The male resisted arrest/commands and a taser was deployed. He was taken into custody; the suspect and officers had minor injuries. The male admitted to breaking into the business and was lodged at NORCOR on the charges of burglary II, criminal mischief I, theft II, possession of a burglary tool and resisting arrest.
Officers made contact with a mental health counselor regarding a report of possible sexual assault by a student.
Officers received an anonymous report of a juvenile living in the same residence as a registered sex offender.
An abandoned vehicle was towed for expired registration and 10 unpaid parking tickets.
Hood River County Sheriff, March 5-16
Hood River County Sheriff’s Department responded to the following crimes, which resulted in arrests: Driving under the influence of intoxicants (four) and warrant (two).
Notable incidents
Three motor vehicle crashes: In one incident, officers responded to a crash at the intersection of Country Club Road and Sunset Road. A DUII investigation was conducted a male cited and released for driving under the influence of alcohol.
Seven thefts: Items included fraudulent use of a credit card, fraud, identity theft, generator, and two tent trailers in separate incidents.
One burglary reported at a residence.
Deputies responded to a report of reckless shooting in the Broken Tee Drive area.
Two dogs were impounded for attacking a neighboring dog in the Highway 35/Baldwin Creek area.
Officers assisted Clackamas County Search and Rescue on the Reid Head wall, west side of Mount Hood.
The Dalles Police, March 11-16
The Dalles Police Department responded to the following crimes, resulting in arrests: Criminal mischief (one), curfew (one), disorderly conduct (one), failure to display plates (one), false info to an officer (two), forgery (one), theft (one), trespass (one), unauthorized use of a motor vehicle (one) and warrant (22).
Notable incidents
Thirteen thefts: Box trailer, catalytic converter, two reports of shoplifting, items from a porch, car parts, bike, wallet, engine hoist, money, items from a house, propane tank, and a wallet from a vehicle.
Two burglaries: Home and broken window at a business with forced entry.
Nine non-injury motor vehicle crashes and one hit and run reported.
After a male was terminated from his employment, drugs and drug paraphernalia were found; officers seized the items for disposal.
A male with an active warrant was contacted by police. The male stated the police were looking for his twin, then gave a different date of birth. He was arrested for the warrant and false information to a police officer, and lodged at NORCOR.
Wasco County Sheriff, March 11-16
Wasco County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following crimes, resulting in arrests: Driving uninsured (one), driving while suspended (two), and warrant (one).
Notable incidents
Deputies assisted with locating two subjects in the Deschutes River; both were ejected into the water and one made it back to the boat. Both were located and helped out of the water.
One non-injury motor vehicle crash: A female reported hitting a deer on Highway 197/Boyd Loop Road.
Attempted fraud reported. An unknown subject posed as a bank and inquired about recent purchases that hadn’t been made; account information was part of that process. The account was later closed.
Oregon State Police
On March 15, an OSP trooper located a trash dump site on the Nature Conservancy Property near Rowena Crest in Mosier. The suspect(s) cut through a fence and drove onto property closed to motor vehicles, where they deposited a large amount of trash. The land manager was contacted.
On March 15 at 3:38 p.m., troopers received a driving complaint of a passenger in a Volkswagen waving a black and silver gun at another vehicle on I-84 at milepost 81 westbound (The Dalles). The driver of the other vehicle gave troopers a license plate number and described the passenger. The Volkswagen was located and a high risk stop performed. Both occupants were detained, Mirandized, and placed in the back of two patrol vehicles. The passenger admitted to making a “finger gun” and said, “I’ll shoot,” but said he never showed the real handgun and said the gun was located under the passenger seat. The gun was recovered and matched the description given by the driver of the other vehicle. Both occupants of the Volkswagen were convicted felons. The driver was cited for no driver’s license and the passenger was lodged at NORCOR for menacing, unlawful possession of a firearm and felon in possession of a firearm.
On March 16 at 9:49 a.m., a Ford Expedition was towing a red utility trailer and traveling in the right lane near milepost 75 on I-84 when a rockslide came down from the hill and the truck and trailer were struck by rocks. The driver was able to pull over to safety about a mile down the road. The driver arranged for the pickup to be towed and had a friend pick up the trailer. Some of the rocks went into the westbound lane, causing motorists to get flat tires.
On March 16 at 10:12 a.m., OSP responded to a motorcycle vs. deer crash on US 197 near milepost 14. The motorcycle had been traveling southbound when a deer ran out into the road. The motorcycle hit the deer and crashed into the southbound shoulder. The driver sustained injuries and was transported to the hospital. The motorcycle was towed.
