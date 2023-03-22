Bingen-White Salmon Police, March 6 - 12
Notable incidents
One theft occurred. Some tires were stolen in Bingen.
Officers assisted EMS with an unconscious person.
Three incidents of disorderly conduct were logged, one with an ongoing investigation.
Hood River Police, March 5 - 11
The following crimes were reported, which resulted in arrests: Burglary (two), criminal possession of a forged instrument (one), DUII (nine), driving while suspended (two), drug law violation (two), fraudulent use of a credit card (two), hit and run (one), improper use of 911 (one), restraining order violation (one), theft (five), trespass (five), unauthorized use of motor vehicle (one), unlawful entry into motor vehicle (three), warrant (four).
Notable incidents
Nine DUII arrests. In one incident, officer stopped a pickup truck for a traffic infraction. During contact, several signs of impairment were observed. The driver refused sobriety and breath tests. A warrant was later approved, and evidence was seized. The driver was arrested on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol.
Five trespass arrests. In one incident, a transient was arrested for trespass at a local business where they had been trespassed in the past.
Four warrant arrests. In one incident, a resident of Woodburn, Ore., was arrested and lodged at NORCOR on two outstanding warrants issued out of Clackamas County and Gladstone Municipal Court, in addition to a restraining order violation.
Three theft reports. Shoplifting at Walmart, items stolen from a truck bed, and fraudulent $100 bills used for in-store purchases.
Officers contacted a male and female duo (from Portland and Redmond, respectively), who were arrested and lodged at NORCOR on charges of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, unlawful entry into a motor vehicle, and fraudulent use of a credit card.
A hit and run was reported with a suspect plate provided. The reporting party last observed the vehicle going east on I-84. The suspect was later interviewed and issued a criminal citation.
The Dalles Police, March 10 - 17
The following crimes were reported, which resulted in arrests: Assault (one), criminal mischief (one), disorderly conduct (two), DUII (two), harassment (0ne), probation violation (0ne), public indecency (one), theft (three), trespass (four), unauthorized use of a motor vehicle (one), warrant (four).
Notable incidents
Two motor vehicle accidents. No injuries. A black Lexus and a Ford F150 crashed on W. 12th and Mt. Hood after one driver failed to obey a traffic control device. A tow was requested.
Three hit and runs were reported. In one incident, a gold Nissan with front end damage hit a fence on W. Seventh and Hostetler.
Two DUII arrests. A driver was cited and released for driving under the influence of a controlled substance after hitting the light post at Third and Monroe with a gray Ford pickup.
Two unattended deaths occurred.
Three robberies were reported, one from a business on Walnut Street and another from Sixth Street. In a third incident, a person reported being struck on the head and robbed of wallet, check, cash and phone.
Thirteen thefts. Tools, cash from a safe, two bags of cans, bike (two incidents), dirt bike, keys, cigarettes, vehicle, Nike shoes, identity theft, purse. In one incident, an individual took multiple items from a location on Sixth Street and the reporting party chased them on foot while calling 911. The reporting party lost sight of the suspect. Officers were able to identify and arrest them.
Medication and a backpack with laptop were stolen from a Dodge Ram on Harris Street during the night.
One burglary reported. One of the entry doors was bashed in at a business on second street.
A person was lodged for criminal mischief after breaking a window.
A person was lodged for assault and criminal mischief after breaking into a basement and subsequently fighting another person with a baseball bat.
A vehicle’s tires were slashed on Third Street.
Forty-one mental health calls were recorded.
Nineteen animal calls recorded. Incidents included dogs at large, alleged animal abuse, barking dogs, meowing cat in cage. In one incident, a malinois attacked its owner’s 13-year-old child, who sustained bleeding injuries.
A violin was found and logged under found/lost property.
A container full of crystals and two syringes was left behind by a patient at an area hospital, which wanted it picked up by officers.
Wasco County Sheriff, March 10 - 17
The following crimes were reported, which resulted in arrests: Violation of no contact order (one).
Notable incidents
Two motor vehicle crashes. A vehicle went off the roadway near Harpham Flats, on the Deschutes River upper access road. One occupant was injured.
A deputy assisted with traffic control at an out-of-control controlled burn near 197 milepost 10. No structures were threatened.
One report of attempted burglary. A home was broken into on Chenowith Road.
One report of a phone scam. The scammer was able to get more than $400 dollars using the victim’s information.
One mental health call was recorded.
Ten animal calls recorded. Incidents included alleged mistreatment of dogs, lost dogs, missing dogs, barking dogs. In one incident, a dog was lodged at Home At Last for the second time.
A blue Chevy was stolen from Wamic Market Road.
Two thefts. Engagement rings, blue amethyst ring, cameras.
Locks on a shed were broken.
Oregon State Police, March 10 - 17
The following crimes were reported, which resulted in arrests: Assault (one), DUII (four), possession of a controlled substance (one), reckless driving (one), warrant (four).
Notable incidents
Two motor vehicle crashes, one injury. On March 10, a beige Buick Enclave was westbound on I-84, milepost 62 when the driver realized they missed their exit and attempted to turn around on the freeway. The Buick Enclave was stopped perpendicular to traffic, blocking both lanes, when it was struck by a blue Subaru Legacy Sedan. Both drivers sustained minor injuries. All occupants were transported by ambulance an area hospital. Probable cause was developed that the driver of the Buick Enclave was under the influence of intoxicants. In another incident on March 14, a gray Mini Cooper was eastbound on I-84 milepost 23 when the driver lost control of the vehicle, causing it to go sideways off the road and strike a rocky side slope, ripping the left rear tire and axle off. The driver stated they lost control due to the left rear tire blowing out. The driver stated the tire was low so they put tire sealant in it and continued driving. Evidence at the scene was not consistent with this as yaw marks indicated all four tires were intact prior to striking the side slope. The driver was cited for failing to drive within his lane and operating an unsafe vehicle.
On March 12, OSP fish and wildlife troopers responded to a residence in the Cascade Locks area where a bobcat was reportedly killing rabbits. Troopers located the bobcat still inside the rabbit pen with three dead rabbits, and were able to dispatch the bobcat safely within the city limits. The bobcat was retained by the landowner and arrangements were made with ODFW to legally possess the bobcat.
