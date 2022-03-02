NORCOR, Feb 18-24
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
Feb. 20 — Revonne Rachelle Johnson, 25, Warm Springs, misdemeanor domestic assault IV, harassment and child neglect I.
Feb. 20 — Cristin Lee Burleson, 32, The Dalles, misdemeanor domestic assault IV; released.
Feb. 22 — Chasidy Brumfield, 21, The Dalles, harassment, menacing, assault IV and intimidation II; released.
Feb. 24 — Carlo Ross Wallulatum, 31, Warm Springs, assault IV, two counts attempt to elude a police officer (vehicle offense), two counts reckless driving, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol, and resisting arrest.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
Feb. 18 — Joseph Michael Smith, 44, The Dalles, criminal mischief II and theft II; released.
Feb. 19 — John Doe, 22, no city listed, criminal trespass II, harassment, assault on a public safety officer, menacing, disorderly conduct II and resisting arrest.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
Feb. 18 — Matthew Todd McCoy, 47, Duncan, S.C., misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol and reckless driving; released.
Feb. 19 — Colton Levi Gibbs, 24, Beaverton, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol; released.
Feb. 20 — Michael Robert Chan, 52, Portland, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol; released.
Feb. 21 — Michael B. Holyan, 40, Warm Springs, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol, reckless driving and recklessly endangering another person.
Feb. 22 — Carlos Ambriz Domínguez, 23, Rufus, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol and reckless driving; released.
Feb. 23 — Gerald Burdette Mahon, 51, Arlington, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol and reckless driving; released.
Feb. 24 — Collie Ray Russell, 55, Hood River, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol.
Feb. 24 — Jessica Amberdawn Perales, 38, The Dalles, felony driving under the influence of alcohol, two counts assault IV and reckless driving.
Feb. 24 — Kristen Lea Edgell, 30, Vancouver, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol; released.
Motor vehicle crashes, incidents, offenses and impounds:
Feb. 18 — Jose Murillo Chavez, 32, Pasco, reckless driving and two counts recklessly endangering another person; released.
Feb. 21 — Manuel Fidel Mateos, 30, Hood River, misdemeanor driving while suspended or revoked.
Feb. 22 — Ivan David Chavez, 39, Lyle, failure to perform the duties of a driver with property damage (hit and run); released.
Feb. 24 — Basargin Nikifer, 21, Homer, Alaska, reckless driving; released.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
Feb. 19 — Corbett Isaac Tom, 49, Warm Springs, two counts failure to appear II.
Feb. 21 — Steven Lance Thompson, 42, Corvallis, post-prison supervision sanction.
Feb. 23 — Colin Jesse Nacoste, 28, no city listed, probation violation.
Feb. 23 — Jeffrey Michael Johnson, 33, Portland, two counts failure to appear II.
Feb. 24 — Robin Holly Rindfusz, 39, Corvallis, probation violation.
Feb. 24 — Grahm (sic) F. Harter, 25, Hood River, failure to appear II; released.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
Feb. 22 — Julian Fonseca Roque, 59, The Dalles, theft I and a probation violation.
Other:
Feb. 22 — Joni Lea Capps, 61, Hood River, child neglect II; released.
Bingen-White Salmon Police, Feb. 14-20
Notable incidents
Three motor vehicle crashes: All were non-injury; two occurred in White Salmon and one in Bingen.
One report of a fraudulent advertisement.
Two disorderly conduct reports in White Salmon.
Officers assisted in the arrest of a wanted person.
Hood River Police, Feb. 13-19
During this time, Hood River Police Department responded to the following crimes, resulting in arrests: Assault (one), disorderly conduct (one), driving under the influence of intoxicants (three), driving while suspended (one), harassment (one), menacing (one), resisting arrest (one), theft (two), unauthorized use of a motor vehicle (one), trespass (one) and warrant (one).
Notable incidents
Four thefts reported: Two incidents of shoplifting at Walmart, identity theft, and a Washington man deceived by a gift card scam. In one incident, a female discovered a fraudulent charge on her credit report; it appears someone had opened an account with a cell phone service provider using her name.
Four incidents of unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle: Belongings were rummaged through and misplaced, in addition to items being stolen.
Three DUII arrests: Two of the drivers reside in Hood River and the other in White Salmon. In one incident, dispatch was notified of a possible intoxicated driver; after making contact, officers arrested the driver on charges of DUII (controlled substance).
Two burglaries: Both incidents occurred at the Hood River Marina and included damage to boathouses in addition to items being stolen.
Two reports of criminal mischief: Both involved damaged vehicles. In one incident, officers took a report of a vehicle’s taillights broken overnight; the victim believes it was intentional but did not know of a suspect.
One motor vehicle crash with injuries: A female and a dog were struck in a crosswalk by a moving vehicle.
Hood River County Sheriff, Feb. 18-14
During this time, Hood River County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following crimes, resulting in arrests: Attempt to elude (one), driving under the influence of intoxicants (one), reckless driving (one), speed (one) and warrant (three).
Notable incidents
A deputy attempted to make a traffic stop in Cascade Locks, but the vehicle eluded. The vehicle was eventually stopped in Hood River and the driver cited and released for attempt to elude, reckless driving and speed.
One theft from an apartment building reported.
Deputies responded to a report of a motor vehicle theft in Cascade Locks. It was discovered the vehicle was not stolen but returned. One of the involved parties had warrants, for which she was cited and released.
Multiple vehicles were reported to have been broken into at an Odell business.
The Dalles Police, Feb. 18-24
During this time, The Dalles Police Department responded to the following crimes, resulting in arrests: Assault (one), driving under the influence of alcohol (one), driving uninsured (one), driving while suspended (two), driving without a license (one), escape (one), hit and run (two), mischief (one), parole violation (one), theft (four), trespass (one), unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle (one), and warrant (six).
Notable incidents
Twenty-six thefts: Eight car prowls, services, personal items, two bikes, keys, two catalytic converters, three vehicles, two reports shoplifting, mail, tools, fraud, tip jar, tools, and money from a savings account.
Two burglaries: Items from a garage and sheet metal from a business.
Six motor vehicle crashes: In one incident, a two vehicle crash resulted in both parties transported to the hospital; one passenger was thrown from the vehicle.
Three hit and runs.
A medic was hit in the face by an intoxicated female during a call.
Wasco County Sheriff, Feb. 18-24
During this time, Wasco County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following crimes, resulting in arrests: Driving under the influence of intoxicants (one), harassment (one), and warrant (three).
Notable incidents
Six thefts: Car prowl, catalytic converter, approximately $400 worth of cans from a business, mountain bike, binoculars, and fraud.
Seven motor vehicle crashes: In one incident, it was reported a vehicle was found off a cliff in the Dry Creek/State Road area of Mosier. No plate was observed on the vehicle. In another, a semi-truck was reported to be on its side on Bakeoven Market Road. A tow company was called and the driver taken to a hospital.
A hiker reported finding dumped garbage on Fivemile Road/FS 4431.
Three small fires were reported on the right hand of Highway 197/E. Fremont after a truck was shooting sparks as it drove down the road. Bystanders extinguished the fires.
