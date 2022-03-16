NORCOR, March 4-10
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
March 8 — Kalen Ekiek, 22, no city given, assault IV.
March 10 — Jonathan Robert Nagel, 20, Hood River, felony domestic assault IV.
Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):
March 4 — Jacob Jeremiah Smith, 20, Sandy, escape III, unlawful possession of methamphetamine I and a parole violation.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
March 8 — Alexandra Sofia Roland, 19, The Dalles, criminal trespass I and II; released.
March 9 — Aracelly Medina Parker, 22, no city given, criminal trespass II.
March 10 — Wesley Lee Martens, 37, The Dalles, two counts criminal trespass II.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
March 4 — Brittany Zea Reed, 36, Hood River, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol; released.
March 5 — Brian Francis McGlynn, 51, Hillsboro, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol and reckless driving; released.
March 7 — Irving Piza Galan, 24, The Dalles, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol; released.
March 7 — Vernon James Lewis, 25, The Dalles, felony driving under the influence of alcohol and a probation violation.
March 9 — Wesley Brian Carr, 37, no city given, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol.
March 9 — Maisy Mae Majerczyk, 21, Hood River, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol and reckless driving; released.
March 10 — Charlotte Elaine Rice, 28, Clackamas, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol; released.
March 10 — Jerry Allen Isom, 39, White Salmon, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol; released.
Motor vehicle crashes, incidents, offenses and impounds:
March 4 — Brendan Ferrera, 32, Hood River, reckless driving and failure to perform the duties of a driver with property damage (hit and run); released.
March 4 — Ava Marie Smith, 43, Warm Springs, misdemeanor driving while suspended or revoked; released.
March 7 — Michael Willard Wang, 41, White Salmon, felony driving while suspended or revoked; released.
March 8 — Rafael Morles Neri, 26, The Dalles, misdemeanor driving while suspended or revoked; released.
March 8 — Sergio Robledo Sedano, 20, The Dalles, attempt to elude a police officer (vehicle offense) and misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol; released.
March 10 — Alyse Yevaghn Stafford, 26, The Dalles, misdemeanor driving while suspended or revoked.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
March 7 — Regina Marie Frier, 51, Corvallis, parole violation, five counts disorderly conduct II, three counts criminal trespass II, theft II and assault on a public safety officer.
March 7 — Matthew John Paul Lowe, 28, Hood River, probation violation.
March 8 — Joshua Omar Berry, 24, North Bonneville, misdemeanor fugitive from another state and false information to a police officer.
March 9 — Marion David Thompson, 73, Arlington, felony agency hold.
March 9 — David Jaafe Wentworth, 30, The Dalles, three counts failure to appear II and a post-prison supervision sanction.
March 10 — Kaleb Adam Schindler, 37, Corvallis, probation violation.
March 10 — Keonte Desmond Scott, 23, United States Marshal federal hold.
March 10 — Michael Jay Baker, 34, Corvallis, post-prison supervision sanction; released.
March 10 — Megan Lee Eans, 29, Corvallis, two counts failure to appear II.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
March 6 — Levi Deeds Bell, 26, Underwood, burglary II, criminal mischief I, possession of burglar tools, resisting arrest and theft II.
March 7 — Casey Charles Lanphear, 33, Corvallis, false information to a police officer, identity theft, parole violation and theft II.
March 7 — William Dalton Adams, 26, no city given, theft III; released.
Bingen-White Salmon, Feb. 28 to March 6
Notable incidents
Two non-injury motor vehicle crashes reported, both in White Salmon.
Theft of a bike reported.
One disorderly subject contacted in White Salmon, and one subject was trespassed from a property in Bingen. Damage to vending machines as additionally reported in Bingen.
Hood River Police, Feb. 27 to March 5
During this period, Hood River Police Department responded to the following crimes, which resulted in arrests: Child neglect (two), criminal mischief (one), driving under the influence of intoxicants (four), driving while suspended (one), reckless driving (one) and unlawful possession of a concealed firearm (one).
Notable incidents
Eight thefts: Three incidents of stolen vehicles, and three incidents of shoplifting. In addition, there were two incidents of unlawful entry into a motor vehicle; items stolen included a battery-operated chain saw, wallet and ski gear.
Four DUII arrests: In one incident, a Hood River County resident was arrested on the charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and unlawful possession of a concealed firearm.
Two criminal mischief reports: Incidents included graffiti on a business and a vehicle tire being slashed while parked outside a restaurant.
One motor vehicle crash: Officers responded to a non-injury crash near Point S Tire & Auto (county).
Officers responded to a crash involving two vehicles in the 3300 block of Cascade Avenue. The driver of one vehicle crossed over into the opposing lane, where it struck an oncoming vehicle. The driver was cited for reckless driving. Both vehicles were inoperable and required tows.
Officers attempted a traffic stop, but the suspect vehicle eluded at a high rate of speed. The vehicle had been reported stolen and was recovered a short time later.
A vehicle stolen out of Portland was recovered locally.
The Dalles Police, March 4-10
During this period, The Dalles Police Department responded to the following crimes, which resulted in arrests: Driving under the influence of intoxicants (two), driving while suspended (one), elude (one), hit and run (four), reckless driving (one), reckless endangerment (one), trespass (one) and warrant (seven).
Notable incidents
Eight thefts: Disability check, counterfeit bill, bike, three vehicles (one of which was later located), car prowl, and a trailer.
Two burglaries: Both occurred in residences.
Four motor vehicle crashes: All were non-injury. Five hit and runs were also reported.
City police began a vehicle pursuit with a stolen vehicle on I-84 westbound. The pursuit was terminated at exit 82 and Wasco County Sheriff continued into Mosier. The vehicle returned towards The Dalles on Sevenmile Road and Wasco County requested spikes at Sevenmile and Chenowith Road. The vehicle was spiked but continued on Chenowith and eventually crashed outside of the city limits in the Murray Addition area.
Officers received a notification on March 9 from Morrow County Sheriff’s Office of a possibly armed murders suspect (to consider armed and dangerous) who was involved in a shooting in Boardman. Direction of travel was unknown, and MCSO warned that, if located, to use caution, detain and notify MSCO dispatch.
City police were notified of a motor vehicle accident at W. Second and Cherry Heights Road; debris on the side of the road included a bumper, license plate and other vehicle parts. The vehicle appeared to drive south from the scene, as there was fluid and tire marks in the roadway. The vehicle then drove behind Big 5 Sporting Goods and damaged a parking barrier. The crashed vehicle was then found in front of Staples and had extensive damage to the front end of the vehicle, including the bumper and license plate. Eventually, the driver returned to the scene and was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants after admitting to driving into another vehicle and crashing. BAC registered .14%.
Wasco County Sheriff, March 4-10
During this period, Wasco County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following crimes, which resulted in arrests: Careless driving (one), driving under the influence of intoxicants (one), driving uninsured (one), no operator’s license (three), driving while suspended (one), trespass (one), violation of the basic rule (one) and warrant (one).
Notable incidents
Six motor vehicle crashes: Injuries were reported in a wreck on N. Circle Drive, Tygh Valley; a citation was issued for careless driving, no operator’s license and driving uninsured.
Four thefts: Tag from a license plate, fraud, and two car prowls with items taken in one incident.
A male was cited and released at NORCOR for driving under the influence of intoxicants, no operator’s license and violation of the basic rule; BAC registered .24%.
Deputies responded to a vehicle and then foot pursuit of a subject on I-84 (milepost 85 westbound). The vehicle was reported as stolen and the pursuit ended with the car crashing. A perimeter was set up and K9 units requested, but none were available. The stolen vehicle was recovered.
Deputies assisted with a vehicle fire on I-84 at exit 69. The driver of the vehicle was cited for no operator’s license.
It was reported that an unknown party dumped a large load of garbage on the way to the Tom McCall Nature Preserve viewpoint. Barbwire was cut to access the nature sanctuary property.
Oregon State Police
On March 5 at 6:35 p.m. on I-84 at milepost 105 (Sherman County), an OSP trooper was dispatched to a single vehicle crash westbound. There was significant damage to the center median and several bystanders on the scene directing traffic around the vehicle, now facing eastbound in the right lane. Witnesses reported the vehicle driving without lights on prior to the crash.
The driver was located on the right shoulder in the fetal position with a blanket over her. The driver exhibited signs of impairment, including being shaky and unable to hold still, rapid speech, erratic and exaggerated movements and reactions. The driver had no recollection of events leading to the crash, during or after. No visible injuries were noted, but the driver complained of pain.
The driver was arrested for driving under the influence of a controlled substance and reckless driving, and transported to MCMC for medical evaluation. While en route to the hospital, the driver attempted to kick out a side window of the OSP vehicle. A search warrant was applied for and granted. Two blood samples were collected from the driver without incident. The driver was issued violation citations for failure to drive within lane and failure to use lights, and criminally cited for driving under controlled substance and reckless driving.
She was released and left in the care of Center for Living ant MCMC. The vehicle was towed.
