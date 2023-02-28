Bingen-White Salmon Police, Feb. 13 - 19
The following crimes were reported, which resulted in arrests: Domestic assault IV (one).
Notable incidents
Two motor vehicle crashes. In one incident, a driver was cited for failure to show proof of insurance. No injuries were reported.
Officers assisted EMS with an unconscious person.
A theft was reported in Bingen, with ongoing investigation.
Hood River Police, Feb. 12 - Feb 18
The following crimes were reported, which resulted in arrests: Assault (one), criminal mischief (one), driving under the influence of intoxicants (two), driving while suspended (two), drug law violation (one), harassment (two), resisting arrest (one), trespass (four), unauthorized use of a motor vehicle (one), warrant (two).
Notable incidents
Four harassment reports, with two arrests. In one incident, a local transient was arrested and lodged at NORCOR on charges of harassment, criminal mischief, trespass and resisting arrest.
Four trespass arrests. In one incident, a transient was arrested and lodged at NORCOR on charges of trespass and disorderly conduct.
Two DUII arrests. In one incident, a resident of Milton Freewater, Ore., was arrested on charges of driving under the influence of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine).
Two warrant arrests. In one incident, a local resident was arrested and lodged at NORCOR for a warrant, after being treated at the emergency room for self-inflicted injuries with a knife.
Two theft reports. Rental scam and unauthorized transaction from a bank account.
Two motor vehicle crashes, both non-injury. In one incident, a driver was cited for following too close after causing a two-car crash.
A resident found suspected fentanyl pills near her property. Officers seized the pills for destruction.
The Dalles Police, Feb. 17 - 24
The following crimes were reported, which resulted in arrests: DUII (one), harassment (one), possession of stolen property (one), probation violation (one), theft (one), warrant (three).
Notable incidents
Two hit and runs were reported. A sign on 10th and Kelly was bent halfway over. In another incident, a parked car was hit on 14th Street.
One motor vehicle crash. A Link bus allegedly backed into the awning of a business on 25th Street, causing about $500 to $700 in damage.
A small shop caught fire on Second Street. Officers assisted with containing the scene and traffic control.
Two unattended deaths occurred.
A taser was deployed multiple times during the arrest of a person for multiple out of state warrants, after they drew a knife.
Two stolen vehicles. On Feb. 17, a dark red or maroon Saturn Station Wagon was taken from Eighth Place. Later the same day, a call came in regarding a red Saturn occupied by a driver wearing a mask. The car was left in the alley between Pentland and Trevitt, and retrieved by the owner. In another incident, a red Nissan Altima was stolen.
Five thefts. Wheel and tire off vehicle, 2 2OV 3/8 Wrech impact kits, spare tire off a Nissan, bags of Redbull cans, bottle of wine.
A report was taken for ID theft.
A report was taken for theft by deception.
Two Dodge pickups, a red and a blue, were observed drag racing on Second. One driver was cited and released for DUII.
An unconscious person was revived by officers and administered two doses of naloxone. They regained consciousness and left.
Ten animal calls were recorded. Incidents included dog breaking through the fence, missing dog, ongoing issue with bulldogs getting into the yard, three calls regarding two friendly white bulldogs at large, welfare check on dog.
On Feb. 19, an officer was engaged in moving a dresser out of the roadway on Chenowith Loop and West Ninth when a dagger fell out of it. The officer seized the dagger as found property.
On Feb. 23, the reporting party found a pistol in their dumpster on Court Street. A report was taken for found property.
A mattress and box springs were dumped in West Ninth and Jordan. Public works was notified and removed them.
Wasco County Sheriff, Feb. 17 - 24
The following crimes were reported, which resulted in arrests: Assault (two), DUII (one), warrant (two).
Notable incidents
One motor vehicle crash. On Feb. 21, deputies assisted OSP with a head on collision at the intersection of Highway 97 and Highway 197. The airbags deployed. Both drivers made it out of their vehicles, while a 70-year-old passenger was rendered unconscious during the accident. Jefferson County EMS were dispatched to the scene.
Officers assisted with traffic control regarding a brush fire at the top of Wamic Grade.
On Feb. 18, a deputy observed two Dodge pickups, one red and one blue, drag racing on Second and Court. The blue pickup was stopped and the driver cited for speed racing.
One burglary. A building on Fifteenmile Road was broken into and a wood router and welder were taken, and possibly other items. The lock on the door was broken. There was no surveillance footage and no suspects.
Six thefts. License plate and registration sticker, tools and gas from vehicle, tools and keys from vehicle, a few bags of cans, items from two vehicles on Cherry Heights Road; some stolen property was also located there and returned to owner. On Feb. 19, a green farm trailer was stolen from Brown’s Creek Road. The owners relocated it by a rock pit on Sevenmile Road, with the addition of a wrench, some clothes and a shoe.
Two reports of fraud/ID theft. An attempt was made to use the reporting party’s information for a purchase in Maryland.
One incident of vandalism. A dump site was located near the 5200 block of Highway 30, with a piece of mail, four tires, a bag of clothes, and what appeared to be a sign. A deputy attempted to trace the mail but the addressee had moved out.
A brick was thrown through a car window on Chenowith Creek Road.
One animal calls recorded. In one incident, a cow was reported stuck in a ditch on E. Obrist.
On Feb. 19, a call was received regarding bones found in Macks Canyon, with socks nearby and some red fleece or flannel under the remains. The reporting party believed them human. The state anthropologist was able to declare them non-human from the reporting party’s photos, and requested Sherman County have someone remove the bones so that others could refrain from calling them in.
Oregon State Police, Feb. 17 - 20
The following crimes were reported, which resulted in arrests: Driving while suspended (one), DUII (one), throwing burning material (one).
Notable incidents
On Feb. 17, a trooper responded to a back-up request at Festival Park in The Dalles regarding a disorderly subject yelling at children, throwing trash, and kicking a car. The person was interviewed and claimed they had amnesia and did not remember what happened. Report to be forwarded to the district attorney for their review.
On Feb 17, a trooper observed the driver of a silver Dodge Avenger throw a lit cigarette out their window near milepost 57 on I-84 westbound. The driver, who was smoking a cigarette at contact, stated they threw the cigarette out the window because they did not have an ash tray. The driver was cited and released for throwing away a lighted cigarette.
