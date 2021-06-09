NORCOR
May 27 to June 3
Assaults, harassment, and domestic violence:
May 27 — Heriberto Flores Delgado, misdemeanor domestic assault IV and strangulation; released.
May 27 — Thomas Paul Shelton, assault II and misdemeanor domestic assault IV.
May 28 — Otis Patrick Barr, felony domestic assault IV; released.
May 28 — Douglas Bryon Smith, harassment and menacing.
June 1 — Chance Michael Sendejas, two counts harassment, intimidation II, two counts aggravated harassment and a probation violation.
June 2 — Dallas William Lawson, misdemeanor domestic assault IV; released.
Disorderly conduct and criminal trespass:
June 2 — Michael Joseph Sanino, criminal trespass II, two counts disorderly conduct II, interference with a police officer and misdemeanor domestic assault IV; released.
June 2 — Thomas R. Vallier, three counts recklessly endangering another person and criminal mischief II.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
May 27 — Charles Joseph Newell, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol.
May 27 — James Dean Kimble, misdemeanor driving under the influence of a controlled substance.
May 27 — Ariel Minne, misdemeanor driving under the influence of a controlled substance.
May 28 — Benjamen Joe Pitcthall, misdemeanor driving under the influence of a controlled substance, two counts failure to perform the duties of a driver (hit and run with property damage), interfering with a police officer, reckless driving, six counts recklessly endangering another person and three counts assault IV; released.
May 29 — Alexander Jacob Yankee, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol; released.
May 30 — Eric Michael Schmidt, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol, reckless driving and two counts recklessly endangering another person; released.
May 30 — Jenna Marie Shane, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol, reckless driving and recklessly endangering another person; released.
June 2 — Christopher Kuske, two counts misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol and failure to perform the duties of a driver (hit and run with property damage).
Motor vehicle incidents:
June 3 — Brenda Jean Barry, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Outstanding warrants, or terms violations:
May 27 — Tabatha N. Winslow, probation violation.
May 28 — Aumontae Smith, United States Marshall federal hold.
May 30 — Nathan Louis Lorengel, parole violation.
May 30 — Joseph Leonard Jones, violation of a restraining order.
May 31 — McKayla Rose Moser, probation violation, unlawful possession of methamphetamine I, four counts forgery I, 24 counts mail theft, five counts criminal possession of a forged instrument I, failure to carry and present operator’s license and three counts identity theft.
May 31 — Dylan Michael Grant, failure to appear I, three counts failure to appear II, reckless driving, recklessly endangering another person, attempt to elude police officer (vehicle offense), attempt to elude police officer (foot), failure to perform the duties of a driver (hit and run with property damage)
June 1 — Michael James Minson, parole violation.
June 1 — Kristy Lee Millan, violation of a release agreement.
June 2 — William Joseph Baker, three counts post-prison supervision sanction.
June 2 — Duane Edward Christianson, six counts failure to appear II and two counts failure to appear I.
June 2 — Zachary William Callan, three counts probation violation.
June 2 — Camila Deanne Halverson, probation violation.
June 2 — Cody McMillen Sims, parole violation, criminal mischief II, theft II, criminal trespass II and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
June 2 — Donny Lee Smith, post-prison supervision sanction.
June 2 — Epica Preuitt, probation violation.
June 2 — Casey Charles Lanphear, post-prison supervision sanction.
June 2 — Travis Stephen Burington, parole violation and failure to appear II.
Sex offenses:
June 1 — Jonathan Leigh Johnson, two counts sex abuse I.
Theft or robbery:
June 2 — Christian Dahn Dlouhy, three counts robbery I, three counts burglary I, two counts aggravated theft I and robbery I.
Other:
June 2 — Ronald Conklin, agency hold.
Bingen-White Salmon Police
May 24-30
During the week of May 24, Bingen-White Salmon Police Department responded to the following crimes, which resulted in arrests: Assault (one), warrants (one).
Notable incidents
Officers assisted with a fleeing theft suspect in White Salmon.
The theft of a helmet and earpiece was reported in White Salmon.
Hood River Police
May 23-29
During the week of May 23, Hood River Police officers responded to the following crimes, which resulted in arrests: Driving under the influence of alcohol (two), driving while suspended (one), and weapons violation (one).
Notable incidents
An officer conducted a traffic stop on I-84 near Hood River on a vehicle with multiple occupants not wearing seatbelts. One of the occupants had multiple arrest warrants. Cash and multiple individually wrapped bags of methamphetamine were found. The female was cited and released for the warrants and possession and delivery of methamphetamine.
Vandalism was reported to a wooden structure at Jackson Park.
The Dalles Police
May 28 to June 3
During this time period, The Dalles Police responded to the following crimes, which resulted in arrests: Warrants (five), driving under the influence of intoxicants (two), criminal trespass (one), driving while suspended (two), restraining order violation (one), theft (two), unauthorized use of a motor vehicle (one), hit and run (one).
Notable incidents
While traveling west on 10th Street near Hostetler, an officer observed a black motorcycle passing another vehicle eastbound on the right and out of any traveling lane. The motorcycle exited the lane of travel, entered the off-road area, passed the vehicle and then re-entered the lane of travel and sped up. The officer activated the emergency lights and attempted to stop the motorcycle. It sped away, committing multiple violations, including failure to obey a traffic control device and speeding. The officer terminated the pursuit at 10th and Cherry Heights.
Officers assisted Klickitat County Sheriff’s Office with a vehicle pursuit. Spike strips were set up by Oregon State Police at exit 97.
Possible methamphetamine was found in the 300 block of E. Fifth and turned over to police for destruction.
A wildfire was reported in the 4400 block of W. Highway 30 on June 2. Oregon State Police troopers shut down I-84 and Highway 30; Oregon Department of Transportation and Oregon Department of Forestry also responded, and Union Pacific closed the railroad tracks. The fire was reported to have trapped several people at Taylor Lake, who were advised to shelter in place by the water or walk out via the River Front Trail. One fire engine from Dallesport was involved in a traffic crash (non-injury). The animal shelter was advised to evacuate, as was the Columbia Gorge Discovery Center and Pinewood Mobile Manor, and, later, Precision Lumber — an evacuation order Level 3 was issued “all the way to NORCOR,” according to press logs. Multiple agencies responded from Wasco, Hood River and Klickitat counties. Evacuation levels were later dropped to Level 1.
Wasco County Sheriff
May 28 to June 3
During this time period, Wasco County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following crime, which resulted in an arrest: Driving while suspended (one).
Notable incidents
A fire was reported at the 300 block of N.E. Third Street, Dufur, on the back patio of a residence was on fire.
A small baggie of what appeared to be methamphetamine was found by a tow company inside a vehicle that had been impounded in another case. The baggie was turned in to deputies and placed into evidence.
A male with visible injuries was found in a ditch on Reservation Road. The male reported to have been attacked and thrown from a vehicle. Lifeflight was called.
