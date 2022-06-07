Bingen-White Salmon Police, May 23-30
The following crimes were reported, which resulted in arrests: Theft (one) and warrant (one).
Notable incidents
Two non-injury motor vehicle crashes: One was a hit and run.
Three reports of disorderly subjects: One was issued a warming.
A subject reported as “threatening” was removed from a site and a courtesy ride provided.
Four animal reports: In one incident, a sick animal was removed from a home; in another, fish and wildlife was contacted.
Hood River Police, May 22-28
The following crimes were reported, which resulted in arrests: Assault (two), driving under the influence of intoxicants (five), driving while suspended (one), drug law violation (one), harassment (two), providing false information (one), theft (one), trespass (one) and warrant (five).
Notable incidents
Five DUII arrests: In one incident, a Portland resident was arrested and lodged at NORCOR on the charges of driving under the influence of a controlled substance and three outstanding warrants issued out of Hood River and Wasco counties.
Five warrant arrests: In one incident, officers arrested a male and female for non-local warrants. The male was also charged with providing false information.
Four thefts: Gas from a vehicle, fraudulent charges on a Les Schwab account, fraudulent activity on a credit report and shoplifting at Walmart.
Three motor vehicle crashes: All were non-injury. In one incident, a driver was cited for following too closely and driving while using a cellphone.
Officers conducted a traffic stop and subsequently issued a citation for minor in possession of alcohol.
A Hood River man was arrested and lodged at NORCOR for domestic violence against his mother, sister and a minor brother.
Officers responded to five mental health calls for service, averaging 29 minutes per incident.
The Dalles Police, May 27 to June 2
The following crimes were reported, which resulted in arrests: Assault (two), disorderly conduct (two), driving under the influence of intoxicants (one), driving while suspended (one), harassment (one), interfering with a police report (one), robbery (one), trespass (one), violation of a restraining order (one) and warrant (13).
Notable incidents
Four motor vehicle crashes: All non-injury.
Ten thefts: Items included catalytic converters and one stolen vehicle, as well as four shoplifting reports.
Officers received more than four calls reporting booming noises in the area of E. 12th Street; a vehicle was on fire. Officers also received a report of a large fire on W. Second near a transient camp. The fire was extinguished.
Officers administered naloxone due to a suspected fentanyl overdose.
Wasco County Sheriff, May 27 to June 2
The following crimes were reported, which resulted in arrests: Speeding (three), theft (one) and warrant (one).
Notable incidents
Eight thefts: Reports included unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and money from a bank account.
In one incident, a subject was located with stolen cans at the Fred Meyer can return and arrested for theft III and a Hood River warrant, and lodged at NORCOR.
One robbery: A subject reported being robbed at gunpoint on Rowena River Road; money, a tablet and tools were stolen.
Credit card fraud was additionally reported.
A structure fire was reported in Mosier May 29; it was contained and mopped up. The building had reportedly been burned to its foundation.
