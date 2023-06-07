Bingen-White Salmon Police, May 14 - 20
The following are crimes which resulted in arrests: None.
Notable incidents
Three motor vehicle crashes, all non-injury. One incident in White Salmon involved hit and run unattended property.
Two animal calls were recorded. In one incident, an animal bite was recorded in White Salmon and reported to the Department of Public Health.
Hood River Sheriff, May 1 - 31
The following are crimes which resulted in arrests: DUII (one), harassment (one), interfere with making a 911 call (one), probation violation (one), theft (one), warrant (four).
Notable incidents
On May 12, a deputy responded to a drowning in progress at Hood River Marina. In a separate incident on May 17, a deputy responded to the Columbia River in the area of Cascade Locks regarding a swimmer who had been swept out by the current.
Two hit and runs. Locations included Tucker Road, Dethman Ridge Road and Highway 282.
Four motor vehicle crashes, one with an injury. Locations included Highway 35, and Wasco Street.
Three unattended deaths occurred.
One incident of identity theft.
Three theft reports. Incidents included items from Wyeth campground and a bicycle.
Deputies received two firearms for safekeeping.
A car prowl was reported in Cascade Locks.
A resident of Hood River received a fraudulent check in their mail.
Hood River Police, May 21 - 27
The following are crimes which resulted in arrests: Criminal mischief (one), disorderly conduct (one), driving under the influence of intoxicants (eight), driving while suspended (two), interfering with public transit (one), resisting arrest (one), reckless endangering (one), theft (two), trespass (two), unlawful possession of firearms (one), warrant (five).
Notable incidents
Eight DUII arrests. In one incident, officers arrested a non-resident person on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and unlawful possession of a firearm. A subsequent breath test revealed a blood alcohol level of more four times the legal limit.
Six theft reports. Shoplifting (four incidents), bicycle, and identity theft.
Five warrant arrests. In one incident, a non-resident person was arrested and lodged at NORCOR for a felony warrant issued by Wasco County Community Corrections.
Two hit and run reports. Locations include the intersections of B and 12th Street and a hotel parking lot.
Two motor vehicle crashes, both non-injury. Locations include Industrial and Wasco streets, in addition to the intersection near Les Schwab on Cascade Avenue.
Officers took a report a burglary in which the suspect was later apprehended on other charges. The report was forwarded to the Hood River County District Attorney’s Office and a warrant requested.
Officers initiated a traffic stop on Highway 35 and Dock Road. The driver accelerated, failed to yield, and eluded on I-84 eastbound. Officers recognized the driver as a local person. The report was forward the to the Hood River County District Attorney’s Office and a warrant requested.
The Dalles Police, May 26 - June 2
The following are crimes which resulted in arrests: Assault (one), criminal mischief (three), disorderly conduct (one), probation violation (one), unauthorized entry into motor vehicle (two), trespass (one), warrant (six).
Notable incidents
Two motor vehicle crashes, no reported injuries.
A report was taken for assault. In a separate incident, a report was taken for assault and strangulation.
An unattended death occurred.
A vehicle was reported stolen.
Three thefts recorded. Mini-bike, purse, backpack.
Fifty-three mental health call recorded.
A person found a holstered semi-auto pistol in their car. The reporting party did not know where it came from or whose it was, and turned it in to police, where it came back not stolen or wanted.
Seventeen animal calls recorded. Dogs at large, barking dogs, dog with eyeball hanging out of head, dog bite which inflicted puncture wounds, dog injured by car.
Wasco County Sheriff, May 26 - June 2
The following are crimes which resulted in arrests: Assault (one), disorderly conduct (two), driving while suspended or revoked (one), DUII (one), possession of stolen vehicle (one), theft (one), trespass (one), harassment (one), unauthorized use of a motor vehicle (one), warrant (one).
Notable incidents
A vehicle pursuit occurred on I-84. The speeding vehicle reached speeds of 125 mph. Multiple spikes were deployed. The first one missed. A later one got two wheels. The vehicle ended up at the side of the road and three people were detained, the driver arrested, and the vehicle towed. The Dalles Police and OSP assisted.
One theft reported. Door hardware, screws, self-adhere membrane and caulk worth about $1,000 were taken from a property.
Six mental health calls.
Ten animal calls recorded. Dogs at large, dog bite, missing Jack Russell, steer at large on Eightmile, loose horse on Browns Creek, cow at large on Cemetery Road.
A sailboard was located in the Columbia River and retrieved by an OSP boat. There was no evidence of a missing person at the time.
Oregon State Police, May 25 - June 2
The following are crimes which resulted in arrests: DUII (two), warrant (one).
Notable incidents
Two DUII arrests. In one incident, a black motorcycle operated by an individual with a Cookie Monster helmet was observed speeding while a trooper was assisting a disabled motorist. RADAR speed reading of the bike was 81 mph in a 65 mph zone on I-84. The driver was not contacted until later, while stopped with a disabled Saturn sedan. During the contact the motorcycle rider admitted to speeding and consumption of alcohol; signs of impairment were observed and they consented to field sobriety tests. Further signs of impairment were observed and the driver was placed under arrest for DUII. The motorcycle was towed from the scene; the Saturn remained for the driver to make arrangements. The driver was transported to the Hood River Sheriff’s Office where he provided a breath sample of 0.29% blood alcohol content.
