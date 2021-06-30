NORCOR
June 18-24
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
June 18 — Caleb Andrew Massengale, harassment and disorderly conduct II.
June 19 — Alejandro Marquez Lopez, misdemeanor domestic assault IV, harassment and two counts probation violation.
June 19 — Samuel Tad Benson, misdemeanor domestic assault IV and resisting arrest.
June 20 — Ulises Arroyo Valle, misdemeanor domestic assault IV, resisting arrest and criminal mischief I.
June 21 — Christopher Ray Davidson, harassment and interfering with a police officer.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
June 18 — Taylor Leian Wilson, disorderly conduct II; released.
June 22 — Brian James Manion, disorderly conduct II.
June 23 — Joshua Erin Farris, disorderly conduct II and criminal trespass II; released.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
June 18 — Erika Lynn Aspenson, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol; released.
June 18 — Mindy Ann Taylor, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol and reckless driving; re-leased.
June 18 — James Walter Combs II, three parole violations.
June 18 — Justino DeJesus Contreras, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol; released.
June 20 — Manuel D. Heriquez, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol.
June 21 — Aaron Wong, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol; released.
June 21 — Kathleen Brooke Catlett, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol; released.
June 21 — Colin Michael McGuire, misdemeanor driving under the influence of a controlled substance; released.
June 22 — Ricky Bos Vanden, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol; released.
Motor vehicle crashes, incidents, offenses and impounds:
June 18 — Aaron Edward Henry, reckless driving and failure to perform the duties of a driver (hit and run with property damage); released.
June 22 — Vincente E. Leon, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, failure to appear I and felony driving while suspended or revoked.
June 23 — James Dean White, two counts felony driving while suspended or revoked; released.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
June 19 — Inez Mae Jackson, felony fugitive from another state and two counts failure to appear I.
June 19 — Clarence Kenney Tahkeal, misdemeanor fugitive from another state.
June 20 — Joseph Leonard Jones, two counts violation of a restraining order.
June 21 — Jeffrey Clay Johnson, contempt of court.
June 22 — Donald Lloyd Norris, felon in possession of a weapon, criminal mischief I, two counts recklessly endangering another person, unlawful use of a weapon and menacing.
June 23 — Jason Alan Best, 71 counts contempt of court/violation of a restraining order, burglary I, theft II, and felony stalking.
June 23 — Lisa Marie Bauer, felony fugitive from another state; released.
June 23 — Gerardo Alvarez, five counts probation violation.
June 24 — Garrett Wayne Caspino, parole violation.
June 24 — Jasmine Jeanevalle Sabourn, felony fugitive from another state.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
June 21 — Kristin Amber Zander, theft II; released.
Hood River Police
June 13-19
During this time period, the Hood River Police Department responded to the following crimes which resulted in arrests: Coercion (one), criminal mischief (two), disorderly conduct (one), driving under the influence of intoxicants (two), eluding (one), harassment (one), intimidation (one), menacing (one), reckless driving (two), theft (six), trespass (three) and warrants (six).
Notable incidents
Six thefts, including four shoplifting cases — the remaining thefts involved CenturyLink: Items were reported as missing from a vehicle and later the truck was reported as stolen.
Three non-injury motor vehicle crashes were reported. Officers assisted OSP in responding to a single car crash involving a semi-truck that left the roadway and went over an embankment. In another incident, a car died at a stop sign, rolled up onto a sidewalk and got stuck on a pole.
Two driving under the influence of intoxicants arrests — in one incident, a driver was arrested and lodge at NORCOR for driving under the influence of a controlled substance, reckless driving, eluding, 17 counts of identity theft, theft, criminal trespass and a warrant. The passenger was arrested and lodged at NORCOR on the charges of theft, mail theft, 17 counts identity theft and criminal trespass.
Officers responded to a domestic situation in which the homeowner advised his son had destroyed the house — broken glass, holes in the wall and items thrown all over the floor. The male was located and lodged at NORCOR after being cleared by Mid-Columbia Center for Living and the hospital.
Officers responded to a victim reporting an unknown male approached him using racial epithets before spitting in his face.
The Dalles Police
June 18-24
During this time period, The Dalles Police Department responded to the following crimes which resulted in arrests: Disorderly conduct (two), harassment (one), restraining order violation (one), and warrant (two).
Notable incidents
Six traffic crashes were reported: Minor damage was reported to both vehicles at W. Fourth and Liberty Street; W. Pomona Street; Oregon Avenue and E. 10th, with both vehicles towed from the scene; in the 1600 block of E. 13th Place, with the driver cited for careless driving; a rolled truck on I-84 at milepost 81; and a non-injury crash near Sunshine Mill.
Three weapon denials were reported at Old Mill Bargain Center.
One theft of a catalytic converter reported.
Two vehicles were reported as stolen.
A small fire was reported on Brewery Grade (about 10-inches in diameter). Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue responded.
A methamphetamine pipe was found in one of the booths at a downtown restaurant and turned over to police for disposal.
Officers were called to W. 10th and W. Verdant Street to retrieve a found gun.
Wasco County Sheriff
June 18-24
During this time period, the Wasco County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following crimes which resulted in arrests: Warrant (one).
Notable incidents
An intruder was reported to be inside a home in the 700 block of Sunset Valley Drive.
A driver reported hitting a deer on Highway 197 near milepost 17.
Deputies assisted with a fire in the 3900 block of Chenowith Road caused by a transformer blow. Wires were also down.
Several bags of groceries were found stacked and organized at the edge of a parking area in the 1000 block of First Avenue, Mosier.
Commented