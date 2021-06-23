NORCOR
June 11-17
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
June 11 — Michael Zeman, two counts harassment; released.
June 17 — Stephen Joseph Perkins, domestic assault IV.
June 17 — Justin James Cozzi, three counts menacing; released.
Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):
June 16 — Carlos Alberto Cruz, three counts unlawful possession of methamphetamine I and two counts unauthorized distribution of methamphetamine.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
June 13 — Adal Martinez, harassment, criminal mischief I and coercion.
June 14 — Jack Doyle Rakes, disorderly conduct and criminal mischief II.
June 17 — Bruce Norman Hinman, criminal trespass II, intimidation II and assault IV.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
June 11 — Cody Brett Wheat, misdemeanor driving under the influence of a controlled substance; reckless driving; recklessly endangering another person; released.
June 14 — Jarrett David Marable, misdemeanor driving under the influence of a controlled substance; released.
June 15 — William Lawrence Kopp, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol.
June 15 — Sung Chul Goodman, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol; released.
Motor vehicle crashes, incidents, offenses and impounds:
June 11 — JD Ewing, misdemeanor driving while suspended or revoked; released.
June 16 — Yordan Lugo, reckless driving; released.
June 16 — Brian Michael Edley, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, misdemeanor driving while suspended or revoked and criminal trespass II.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
June 11 — Shane Robert Harrell, parole violation.
June 13 — Cynthia Lee Ike, felony fugitive from another state.
June 15 — Alexander Andre Lamoreaux, parole violation.
June 15 — Kellie Griffin Ike, parole violation, giving false information to a police officer, unlawful entry into a motor vehicle, theft III and unlawful possession of methamphetamine I.
June 16 — Roger Louis Aubert, two counts failure to appear II.
June 16 — Jacob Daniel Will Murphy, parole violation.
June 16 — Terry Wayne Henderson, felony fugitive from another state.
June 16 — George Morton Saling, failure to appear II and two counts failure to appear I.
June 16 — Shamiqua Nicole Hilton Washington, two counts probation violation.
June 17 — Lee Emerson Gadberry, four counts violation of a restraining order.
June 17 — Jacob Robert Smith, post-prison supervision sanction.
June 17 — Lia Tamica Pope, failure to appear II.
June 17 — Dawn Elizabeth Barreras, probation violation.
June 17 — Michael Marquis, probation violation.
June 17 — Jason Alan Best, violation of a restraining order; released.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
June 13 — Brittany Leeann Charron, mail theft, theft I, criminal trespass II and 17 counts identity theft.
June 13 — Darcie Noel Wetzel Barnett, theft II, misdemeanor driving under the influence of a controlled substance, reckless driving, attempt to elude police officer (vehicle offense), 17 counts identity theft, theft I and criminal trespass II.
June 16 — Aber Zachary Howe, unlawful entry into a motor vehicle, assault IV, harassment, recklessly endangering another person, domestic menacing and a probation violation.
Bingen-White Salmon Police
June 7-13
Notable incidents
- A driver was contacted in White Salmon for failing to stop for construction.
- The owner of a vicious animal in White Salmon was warned.
- One vehicle prowl was reported in white Salmon. In Bingen, a vehicle was damaged.
Hood River Police
June 6-12
During this time period, the following crimes resulted in arrests: Assault (1), driving under the influence of intoxicants (two) driving while suspended (one), drug law (one), eluding (one), providing false information (one), reckless driving (one), theft (one) and trespass (two).
Notable incidents
- Five people were trespassed. One incident involved a male unlawfully entering a residence during the night.
- Two people were arrested for driving under the influence of a controlled substance. In addition, a passenger was arrested for providing false information and identity theft.
- Two motor vehicles crashed. A single vehicle injury crash occurred near the intersection of Button Bridge Road and Dock Road. In another incident, a travel trailer became detached from the truck towing it, rolling down 13th and crashing into another vehicle.
- Officers responded to a report of harassing text messages. While in contact with the suspect, he attempted to assault officers two separate times.
- An officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle, but the male pulled over and instantly eluded on foot, leaving his vehicle unattended. He was located hiding under a house more than a half a mile away from the original traffic stop. The male was lodged at NORCOR for elude on food and resisting arrest.
The Dalles Police
June 11-17
During this time period, The Dalles Police Department recorded the following crimes which resulted in arrests: Driving under the influence of drugs (one), driving while suspended (one), unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle (one), unauthorized use of a motor vehicle (one), violation of a restraining order (one) and warrants (two).
Notable incidents
- A homeless camp behind Ixtapa was scheduled for cleanup and all subjects offered resources to find a place to live. Another camp under the Mill Creek Bridge was also scheduled for cleanup.
- A catalytic converter was cut off of a delivery truck at E. First and Washington; another was stolen on Union Street.
- Six vehicles were reported as stolen.
- In the 2200 block of E. 13, a brick was thrown through the rear window of a vehicle; it was also reported that someone threw an object that broke a windshield in the 1200 block of W. Sixth.
- A gun was reported to have been stolen, new in its box, as well as four boxes of ammunition in the 3100 block of W. Seventh.
- Juveniles were reported to have slashed three tires with a knife before running off in the 2100 block of W. Sixth St.
Wasco County Sheriff
June 11-17
During this time period, Wasco County Sheriff’s Office recorded the following crimes which resulted in arrests: Restraining order violation (one), and warrants (one).
Notable incidents
- A stolen vehicle was recovered in the 6800 block of W. Chenowith Creek Road; another stolen vehicle was recovered in the 4000 block of Skyline Road.
- Deputies assisted with a fire June 12 on Postage Stamp Road.
- A vehicle was reported to have been vandalized — spray painted, a window was broken out, tires popped and lights broken — in the 3600 block of W. 13th St.
