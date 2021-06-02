NORCOR
May 21-27
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
May 21 — Olivia Gabriella Quintana, aggravated harassment, assault on a public safety officer and felony driving under the influence of a controlled substance; released.
May 23 — Jamie Lynn Ball, two counts misdemeanor domestic assault IV, child neglect II, criminal mistreatment II and harassment.
May 26 — Shag Troy Northstar Tyler Spino, harassment, criminal mischief II, assault IV and criminal mischief II.
May 26 — Benjamin James Slusher, strangulation, misdemeanor domestic assault IV, harassment, criminal mischief III, unlawful distribution of heroin and unlawful possession of heroin II.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
May 21 — Michael Joseph Sanino, disorderly conduct II; released.
May 25 — Mark Jacque Lafaive, harassment and criminal mischief III; released.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
May 21 — Troy Michael Weidle, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol; released.
May 21 — Harry Ray Adams Jr., misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol; released.
May 22 — Becky Marie Cox, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol; released.
May 24 — Joseph William Whittle, felony driving under the influence of alcohol, misdemeanor driving while suspended or revoked, and four probation violations.
May 24 — Shawn Michael Patterson, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol; released.
May 24 — Joseph Thomas Canady, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol, three counts reckless endangering another person, disorderly conduct II, unlawful use of a weapon, felon in possession of a weapon, unlawful use of a weapon, failure to perform the duties of a driver (hit and run), reckless driving, menacing and harassment.
May 25 — Rebecca Rose Rubinstein, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol; released.
May 25 — Don Gary Lainhart, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol.
May 26 — Allison Lorrayne France, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol; released.
May 26 — Stephen Romero Valentino, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol and attempt to elude police officers (vehicle offense); released.
Motor vehicle crashes, incidents, offenses and impounds:
May 21 — Teresa Anne Walchli, failure to perform the duties of a driver (property damage, hit and run); released.
May 24 — Scott C. Smith, reckless driving; released.
May 24 — Everett Dean Carpenter, misdemeanor driving while suspended or revoked.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
May 23 — Russel Boyd McCormack, five counts failure to appear II.
May 23 — Barry Walter Anderson, violation of a restraining order; released.
May 23 — Kristina Marion Andrews, failure to appear II; released.
May 24 — Melissa Ann Cornett, nine counts failure to appear II and a probation violation.
May 24 — Jose Luis Carbantes Leal, three probation violations.
May 24 — Jennifer Ranae Sproule, failure to appear II.
May 27 — Michael Marquis, misdemeanor agency hold.
May 27 — Cody McMillen Sims, parole violation.
May 27 — Joshua Allen Gilmore, misdemeanor agency hold.
Other:
May 23 — Pedro Ayala Solorio, menacing, felony felon in possession of a weapon, and two post prison supervision sanctions.
Bingen-White Salmon Police
May 17-23
During the week of May 17, Bingen-White Salmon Police Department responded to the following crimes that resulted in arrests: Domestic assault (one).
Notable incidents:
Officers responded to two non-injury traffic crashes, both in Bingen, and assisted with a non-injury traffic crash in White Salmon.
Officers assisted Skyline Hospital with locating a patient.
Hood River Police
May 16-22
During the week of May 16, the Hood River Police Department responded to the following crimes that resulted in arrests: Assault (one), driving under the influence of intoxicants (two), eluding (one), reckless driving (two) and trespass (two).
Notable incidents:
Four thefts were reported — a vehicle from Freedom Loop, a jacket from a vehicle, money taken from a physician’s office bank account, and camera footage revealed a wallet dropped in a parking lot being picked up by a female, who then left the scene.
Two burglaries were reported at local businesses.
Two non-injury motor vehicle crashes; a vehicle was towed from one incident after striking a semi-truck while merging onto I-84.
A report of criminal mischief involved property damage to a vehicle, with likely forced entry.
A male transient was cited for trespass after entering a residential property without permission.
Officers responded to a report of a dog bite. The victim was bit in the right thigh after the dog had gotten loose from its yard.
A resident received fake $100 bills during a Western Union transaction at a local store.
The Dalles Police
May 21-27
During this time period, The Dalles Police responded to the following crimes that resulted in arrests: Assault (one), harassment (one), menacing (one), driving under the influence of intoxicants (one), and warrants (three).
Notable incidents:
Five car prowls were reported. In one incident, subjects were detained by the reporting party and a power tool, drugs and money were seized. In another, a homeless male was found sitting in a vehicle and was thought to have slept there during the night.
A tree fell onto the road at E. 11th and Lewis, blocking both lanes and damaging a vehicle.
Officers attempted to stop a vehicle with the driver’s side headlight out. Officers pursued the vehicle after it failed to yield, but terminated the pursuit as the vehicle continued on. In another incident, officers pursued a motorcycle with a defective license plate light; officers terminated the pursuit due to high rate of speeds.
Three catalytic converters were reported as stolen.
A two vehicle traffic crash was injury sent a male to the emergency room. The female driver was cited for careless driving (crash) and failure to obey a traffic control device. Both vehicles were towed.
A two vehicle traffic crash at W. Eighth and Cherry Heights Road saw one driver taken to the hospital by medics; the other driver was not injured. One vehicle was towed.
Criminal mischief I was reported to have occurred at Heritage Heights Apartments, W. 10th Street, after a female discovered two of her vehicle’s tires had been slashed and windows smashed. Blood was located on the windshield that was collected by officers.
Wasco County Sheriff
May 21-27
During this time period, The Dalles Police responded to the following crimes that resulted in arrests: Driving under the influence of intoxicants (one) and warrants (three).
Notable incidents:
A resident of Bend reported losing a firearm on Endersby Road on the morning of May 22.
Two vehicles were reported as stolen, as well as a popup camper. Additionally, two car prowls were reported, as was the theft of an electric timer for an irrigation system.
An injury traffic crash occurred northbound on Highway 197 at milepost 63. A trailer tire came off of a passing vehicle, which struck the victim vehicle and caused the driver to crash. The victim was transported to a hospital in Madras via ambulance and the vehicle was towed.
Deputies engaged in the pursuit of a vehicle traveling at high speeds on W. Chenowith Creek Road. The vehicle crashed and the female suspect was thought to be in a canyon; she was later located and admitted to being the driver. The vehicle was ultimately towed and discovered it had been stolen. The female was cited for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, reckless driving, and cited for a statewide felony warrant for possession of methamphetamine. Multiple agencies assisted.
