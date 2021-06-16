NORCOR
June 4-11
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
June 4 — Jason Alan Best, misdemeanor domestic assault IV and violation of a release agreement.
June 5 — Cristobal Castrol Guzman, menacing, unlawful use of a weapon, pointing a firearm at another, kidnapping I and reckless burning.
June 10 — Jesse Wayne Vaughn Silva, assault II criminal mischief II and contempt of court.
June 10 — Elvis William George, menacing.
Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):
June 10 — Epica Preuitt, unlawful possession of methamphetamine I.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
June 10 — Tabor James Taylor, disorderly conduct II.
June 10 — Vin Thomas Sorenson, disorderly conduct II.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
June 4 — Jeannie Lynn Parker, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol; released.
June 4 — Jose Flores Zapien, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol; released.
June 4 — Antonio Thomas Wagner, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol; released.
June 5 — Reid Douglas Rodgers, misdemeanor driving under the influence of a controlled substance.
June 6 — David Charles McHale, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol.
June 6 — Steven Christopher Hendricks, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol; released.
June 9 — Sandra Stella Martinez, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol, reckless driving and two counts recklessly endangering another person; released.
June 9 — Bailey Teryn Wilde, misdemeanor driving under the influence of a controlled substance, reckless driving and two counts recklessly endangering another person.
June 10 — Bree Marie Gresham, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol.
Motor vehicle crashes, incidents, offenses and impounds:
June 5 — Jimmy Jason Tohet, child neglect II, reckless driving and misdemeanor driving while suspended or revoked.
June 9 — Gilberto Silva Bautista, felony driving while suspended.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
June 5 — Levi Jim, failure to appear (bench warrant) and obstructing government/judicial administration.
June 7 — Angelica Elaine Hart, probation violation.
June 10 — Carson Andrew Stec, post-prison supervision sanction.
Sex offenses:
June 11 — John David Warkentin, three counts sex abuse III, strangulation, misdemeanor domestic assault IV, interfering with making a police report.
Bingen-White Salmon Police
May 31 to June 6
During this time period, Bingen-White Salmon Police Department recorded the following crime which resulted in an arrest: Driving while suspended III (one).
Notable incidents
Officers assisted in locating runaway juveniles in the White Salmon area, as well as assisted with a psychiatric patient.
A motor vehicle crash with injury occurred in Bingen.
A White Salmon residence was egged.
Hood River Police
May 30 to June 5
During this time period, Hood River Police Department recorded the following crimes which resulted in arrests: Forgery (one); warrants (eight); reckless endangering (one).
Notable incidents:
An officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for multiple moving violations at Westcliff Lodge. The female driver and passenger were both supervised parole/probation. Ultimately, the female driver was charged with four counts of forgery I, 25 counts of mail theft, five counts criminal in possession of a forged instrument, three counts of theft, failure to carry and present a driver’s license and possession of methamphetamine. She was lodged at NORCOR.
An officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle for moving violations. The vehicle appeared to attempt to lose the officer after the officer activated patrol car lights. The officer came around a corner and saw the vehicle had crashed into some bushes, and a male and female were attempting to run from the scene. Both were apprehended and both had outstanding warrants. The male was lodged at NORCOR for attempt to elude vehicle/foot, reckless driving, reckless endangering of another person, hit and run with property damage and outstanding warrants.
A gunshot was reported in the 1600 block of Oak Street. Officers responded; it was alleged a homeowner accidentally discharged his firearm and the bullet exited his home and entered another resident’s home. There were people in the room where the bullet entered, but no one was injured. The male who discharged the firearm was arrested for reckless endangering and criminal mischief.
A cyclist collided with an unattended vehicle at the Hood River Event Site, causing more than $2,500 in damages to the vehicle and injuring the cyclist.
The Dalles Police
June 4-10
During this time period, The Dalles Police Department recorded the following crimes which resulted in arrests or citations: Warrant arrests (five); driving under the influence of intoxicants (two); driving under the influence of a controlled substance (one); animal neglect II (one); driving without insurance (one); theft II (one); dog as a public nuisance (one); and hit and run with property damage cited (one).
Notable incidents:
A pistol was reported as stolen in the 400 block of Court Street
In a car prowl incident in the 2400 block of W. 10th Street, the inside dash was damaged, and a DVD screen removed, as well as several other items stolen.
A subject was reported to be trapped in a vehicle as a result of three vehicle crash at E. Ninth and Union; one vehicle rolled over as a result of the crash and was towed from the scene. One driver was arrested and lodged at NORCOR for driving under the influence of drugs, reckless driving and two counts of reckless endangering.
A three-car traffic crash was reported at W. Sixth and W. Cherry Heights. Public works was notified of glass in the roadway. At least one vehicle was towed.
The back window was shot out of a vehicle with a firearm in the 600 block of W. 14th, and in the 2300 block of W. 13th, a back window was broken out of a vehicle.
A fawn was reunited with its mother after getting stuck behind a fence in the are of W. 10th at the Bonneville Substation. Officers handed the fawn over the fence so it could reunite with its mother. Officers wore gloves as a precaution of scent. It appeared the mother deer jumped the fence and the baby couldn’t make the jump.
A powerline fell on June 5 and started a brush fire in the 3000 block of River Road. Officers assisted with closing down W. Second until the fire was under control.
Two dogs were reported to be scaring guests at a motel located on W. Seventh. A subject was cited for two counts of dog as a public nuisance.
Wasco County Sheriff
June 4-10
During this time period, Wasco County Sheriff’s Office recorded the following crimes which resulted in arrests: Assault IV (two); no operator’s license (one); disorderly conduct (one).
Notable incidents:
Eighteen head of buffalo were reported missing on Reservation Road, Maupin. The reporting party was unable to locate after five days of searching. A case number was taken for possible theft.
A female struck an elk on Highway 197 at milepost 5, causing vehicle damage. Oregon State Police assisted in removing the elk from the roadway.
A firearm was reported as lost at Frog Lake Campground.
A motorhome fire was reported at Celilo Park. A deceased person was found inside. The vehicle was towed; multiple agencies reported to the scene and an arson investigator requested from Oregon State Police.
Commented