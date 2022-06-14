Bingen-White Salmon Police, May 31 to June 5
Notable incidents
Two motor vehicle crashes, both non injury.
A lost child was located in White Salmon.
A case of illegal burning in Bingen was investigated.
A disorderly subject was trespassed in White Salmon; one other trespassing, also in White Salmon, was reported, as well as one report of criminal mischief (damaged tires).
Hood River Police, May 29 to June 4
The following crimes were reported, which resulted in arrests: Driving under the influence of intoxicants (four), driving while suspended (two), drug law violation (one), hit and run (one), trespass (one) and warrant (two).
Notable incidents
Twelve thefts reported: Mountain bike valued at $2,000, two incidents of shoplifting at Walmart, identity theft, bicycle from a middle school, cash from a recovered wallet and six incidents of car prowls.
Five warrant arrests: In one incident, an individual was arrested and lodged at NORCOR on the charges of driving while suspended and two warrants.
Two hit and run reports: In one incident, officers responded to a motor vehicle crash where a male was reported to have walked away from the vehicle. Upon arrival, one male was located and said the driver had fled. The driver was later found after a nearby resident called to report a suspicious person on neighboring property. The male was arrested for hit and run property damage.
A burglary was reported at Kobe Sushi.
Officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop near Rand Road and Zanna Lane. The vehicle failed to yield and continued traveling towards Belmont Avenue. Once at Avalon Drive, the driver exited the vehicle and fled on foot. The vehicle was towed from the scene.
Officers responded to a resident on Lincoln Avenue regarding a fentanyl overdose and CPR in progress. Leftover fentanyl was taken from the home and lodged for destruction.
Hood River County Sheriff, May 20 to June 8
The following crimes were reported, which resulted in arrests: Criminal mischief (one), driving under the influence of intoxicants (one), elude (one), reckless driving (two), theft (one), and warrant (six).
Notable incidents
Seven motor vehicle crashes: In one incident, a male was cited and released for driving under the influence of intoxicants after his vehicle was located in a ditch. Injuries were reported in a crash at Woodworth and Highway 281, and on Summitview Way; injuries were also reported in a vehicle vs. bicycle crash at Highway 35 and Highway 30.
Twelve thefts: Items included two vehicles, two fraud reports, three vehicle break-ins in two incidents and one shoplifting.
Deputies assisted with a search and rescue of a subject who fell 300-400 feet down the south side of Mount Hood and ended up near Devil’s Kitchen May 24.
Deputies assisted with two vehicles stuck in the snow on the 48 road; their insurance company said a tow would not respond unless the sheriff’s department was first called.
Deputies responded to a report that a male was lost on Mount Hood; his sister called the sheriff’s office to say he had texted her and couldn’t see anything due to snow and clouds.
While responding to a driving complaint, a deputy located a stolen vehicle. The vehicle attempted to elude the traffic stop and one male was arrested and lodged at NORCOR on the charges of possession of a stolen vehicle, attempt to elude and reckless driving.
The Dalles Police, June 3-9
The following crimes were reported, which resulted in arrests: Assault (two), driving under the influence of intoxicants (one), driving while suspended (one), elude (one), mischief (one), possession of controlled substance (two), theft (two), trespass (three), and warrant (13).
Notable incidents
Twenty-seven Thefts: Items included fuel drained from a tank, two catalytic converters, camp trailer, 10 bags of cans in one incident, two vehicles, employee theft of cash, nine shoplifting reports and three car prowls. In one incident, a female was caught by loss prevention leaving a store with unpaid food items and was cited and released for theft III. In another, a female was arrested for theft III for theft of cans and a warrant, and lodged at NORCOR.
Two motor vehicle crashes: In one incident, a male was found on the sidewalk next to his wrecked motorcycle. Officers rendered aid until EMS arrived; the male was transported to the hospital.
Oregon State Police and Oregon Department of Transportation assisted with camp cleanups in the 800 block of W. Second on June 7.
Officers responded to a report of an individual firing an air gun at middle school students in the south field; several students were struck with projectiles later determined to be spit balls or water-filled beads. The juvenile suspect was taken into custody a short distance from the school and was later cited and released to his mother.
Officers responded to a commercial burglar alarm at Center Market at 3:29 a.m. on June 5. Upon arrival, it was discovered that a rock had been thrown at the front doors. A male was later located and confessed to throwing the rock. He was arrested for criminal mischief III and criminal trespass II and lodged at NORCOR.
Following a welfare check, a male was arrested for possession of fentanyl and methamphetamine and lodged at NORCOR.
Wasco County Sheriff, June 3-9
The following crimes were reported, which resulted in arrests: Driving under the influence of intoxicants (one), speed (one) and warrant (four).
Notable incidents
Four motor vehicle crashes: One incident was a vehicle vs. deer with minor damage to the vehicle.
One burglary: Home.
Three thefts: Phone, fraud and identity.
