Hood River Police, May 28 - June 3
The following are crimes which resulted in arrests: Assault (one), carrying a concealed firearm (one), criminal mischief (one), disorderly conduct (one), driving under the influence of intoxicants (six), driving while suspended (two), drug law violation (two), failure to carry/present operator’s license (three), felon in possession of a firearm (one), hit and run (one), misrepresentation of age by a minor (one), obstructing (one), reckless endangering (one), restraining order violation (one), theft (three), warrant (four).
Notable incidents
Nine theft reports. Shoplifting (three incidents), purse, wallet, cell phone, e-bike (two incidents), and a non-resident discarding trash unlawfully in an apartment dumpster. In one incident, a resident of Washington was arrested and lodged at NORCOR on charges of theft, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, felon in possession of a firearm, and outstanding warrants issued out of Multnomah County.
Seven DUII arrests. In one incident, a person was arrested and lodged at NORCOR on charges of driving under the influence of intoxicants, driving while suspended, and failure to carry and present a license.
One motor vehicle crash, non-injury. Collision involved two vehicles at the intersection of Button Bridge Road and I-84 eastbound.
A non-resident was cited and released on the charge of misrepresentation of age by a minor.
A business owner reported that their restaurant had been burglarized, with the suspect entering through the side door.
A local was arrested and lodged at NORCOR on charges of criminal mischief and restraining order violation.
The Dalles Police, June 2 - 9
The following are crimes which resulted in arrests: Assault (one), burglary (one), coercion (one), criminal mischief (three), disorderly conduct (two), DUII (two), harassment (one), theft (one), trespass (three), reckless driving (two), resisting arrest (one), restraining order violation (one), warrant (eight).
Notable incidents
On June 5, an individual was struck and killed by a train on W. Second and Cherry Heights. This was called in by UPPR. The person was dead when officers arrived.
Officers assisted with a fire on Wasco Drive. The fire, involving a house and deck, was put out with a garden hose. Some dogs were removed from the residence unharmed.
One hit and run was reported.
One motor vehicle crash. A motorcycle and rider were reported down on Ninth Street. Another person came and drove the bike away. The driver was located and arrested for DUII, reckless driving and a local warrant.
Six warrant arrests. In one incident, a person ran away upon being told they were under arrest. They were located using a police dog, and arrested without incident.
One burglary report. A shovel, broom and other items were taken from inside a structure.
Eleven theft reports. Vehicle (two incidents), safe full of money, archery equipment, shoplifting (three incidents), bondage kit worth $57.99, USPS collection box broken into, perfume and dog immunizations, fishing poles, a case of white claw. In one incident, a report of aggravated theft and forgery was taken regarding a fraudulent payroll operation by an employee at a business.
A report was taken for ID theft.
A local business received a fake $50 bill. A report was taken.
A report for unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle was taken. A window was broken from the vehicle and tools were missing.
A fentanyl overdose was called in. The reporting party administered narcan, and the overdosed person revived.
A report was taken for found drugs.
Forty-three mental health calls.
Thirty animal calls. Dogs at large, hot dog in vehicle, dogs fighting, dogs barking, animal abandonment, deer struck by car and dispatched by officers. Several dogs were lodged at Home At Last.
Wasco County Sheriff, June 2 - 9
The following are crimes which resulted in arrests: Trespass (one).
Notable incidents
One motor vehicle crash on Bakeoven and Market Road. Minor injuries were reported.
Deputies assisted on a horse-riding accident with injuries.
One theft report. Yellow dirt bike.
One mental health call.
Seven animal calls. Dogs at large, hot dog in car, trespassing dog, cows with ropes around their necks on McDonald Way. The cows escaped after an electric fence lost power.
Four to five calls were received regarding a low-flying blue helicopter near Highway 30, which hovered over several residences.
Oregon State Police, June 5 - 8
The following are crimes which resulted in arrests: DUII (two), reckless driving (two), warrant (two).
Notable incidents
One hit and run. An OSP trooper responded to a cold hit and run at a premises open to the public. A white cab semi was legally parked at a truck stop, and was sideswiped, causing significant damage. There were no eyewitnesses and no surveillance footage available.
Three motor vehicle crashes, one with injury. In one incident, an OSP trooper responded to a single vehicle roll over crash. It was reported there were two occupants with one entrapment. When the trooper arrived on scene, the juvenile passenger was already in the ambulance to be transported to Hood River Hospital due to their hand being pinned under the vehicle out of the sunroof. The juvenile driver advised they were attempting to make a lane change and he “jiggled” the steering wheel but lost control of the vehicle. From scene evidence it appeared the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed before it lost control, striking the concrete median, sliding across both lanes and rolling onto its roof.
One DUII arrest. In the incident, four callers reported a gold Toyota Corolla all over the I-84, eastbound from milepost 69. One of the complainants was an off duty officer. A Umatilla Tribal Police Department officer was traveling with an off duty Pendleton Police officer. They followed the Corolla as it took Exit 82 in The Dalles and ran the stop sign on Chenowith Loop Road at W. 10th Street, nearly causing a crash. They observed the driver, who was the only occupant, pull over on W. 10th Street near Irvine Street. A trooper contacted the driver and observed indicators of impairment. The driver consented to standardized field sobriety tests and was found to be impaired. The driver admitted to using hydrocodone, a controlled substance, and was arrested for DUII.
