Hood River Police, May 28 - June 3

The following are crimes which resulted in arrests: Assault (one), carrying a concealed firearm (one), criminal mischief (one), disorderly conduct (one), driving under the influence of intoxicants (six), driving while suspended (two), drug law violation (two), failure to carry/present operator’s license (three), felon in possession of a firearm (one), hit and run (one), misrepresentation of age by a minor (one), obstructing (one), reckless endangering (one), restraining order violation (one), theft (three), warrant (four).