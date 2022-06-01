NORCOR, May 20-27
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
May 20 — Dalton Jack Wolf, 22, Arlington, burglary I, menacing, post prison supervision sanction and criminal mischief II.
May 21 — Josiah Spino, 19, Warm Springs, misdemeanor domestic assault IV, harassment and recklessly endangering another person; released.
May 22 — David Hamllik, 24, Goldendale, felony domestic assault IV, domestic menacing, misdemeanor disorderly conduct I and false information to a police officer; released.
May 22 — Jarod Mark Drummond, 41, Welches, two counts harassment; released
May 25 — Ismael Alvarado Garibay, 35, Hood River, felony assault IV, misdemeanor domestic assault IV and three counts harassment.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
May 23 — Tracy Anne Wixman, 52, Lyle, criminal trespass II; released.
May 26 — Jordan Charles Bay, 40, The Dalles, false information to a police officer, criminal trespass II, burglary I and II, criminal mischief I and post-prison supervision sanction.
May 25 — Paleena Spino, 32, Warm Springs, criminal mischief III, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol, misdemeanor disorderly conduct I, reckless driving and resisting arrest.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
May 20 — Jorge Carlos, 48, The Dalles, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol; released.
May 20 — Andrew Lee Culpepper, 34, Hood River, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol; released.
May 20 — Ashley OD Pantoja, 29, McMinnville, misdemeanor driving under the influence of a controlled substance; released.
May 20 — Ean Keali’I Draper, 23, Dallas, Ore., misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol; released.
May 20 — Rhett L. Braggs, 25, The Dalles, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol; released.
May 22 — James Vernon Coulter, 67, Boise, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol.
May 23 — B. Chaz Ybarra, 22, Hood River, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol.
May 23 — Floyd Eugene Spinney, 43, Corvallis, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol.
May 25 — Laura Perez, 40, The Dalles, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol; released.
May 25 — Jennifer Ibarra, 27, Kennewick, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol and reckless driving; released.
May 25 — Moriah Noelle Enriquez, 34, The Dalles, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol; released.
Motor vehicle crashes, incidents, offenses and impounds:
May 20 — Jonathan Chamonica Baeza, 22, Hood River, misdemeanor driving while suspended or revoked, identity theft and two counts unlawful possession of a personal ID device; released.
May 22 — Randy Sherman Cumiford, 48, The Dalles, attempt to elude police officers (vehicle offense), misdemeanor driving while suspended and criminal trespass II; released.
May 23 — Joshua Ames Cartrette, 43, Milwaukie, two counts misdemeanor driving while suspended or revoked; released.
May 23 — Jeremy James Otten, 34, Parkdale, recklessly endangering another person and reckless driving; released.
May 26 — Roxanne Mae Begay, 60, Hood River, misdemeanor driving while suspended or revoked; released.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
May 21 — Danielle Nadine Maddux, 34, The Dalles, failure to appear I and II; released.
May 21 — Richard Frank Carstens 40, Stevenson, two counts failure to appear I.
May 21 — Aspen Ray Hunter Dawson, 22, Hood River, two probation violations.
May 21 — Davis Keoki-Lui Iaulualo, 37, The Dalles, parole violation.
May 22 — James Ryan Wortman, 32, Hood River, two counts failure to appear I and four counts failure to appear II; released.
May 23 — Carson Andrew Stec, 38, Corvallis, post-prison supervision sanction.
May 23 — West Allen Trontvet, 32, Corvallis, three post-prison supervision sanctions.
May 23 — Michael Gregory Jorgensen Walters, 28, Portland, four probation violations, failure to appear II and misdemeanor driving under the influence of a controlled substance; released.
May 25 — Shandel Abrams, 32, The Dalles, two counts failure to appear II; released.
May 25 — Wesley Lee Martens, 37, The Dalles, 17 counts failure to appear II.
May 25 — Matthew Blaine Camargo, 33, Fossil, contempt of court (violation of a restraining order); released.
May 26 — Travis Bradley Teague, 31, Corvallis, post-prison supervision sanction.
May 26 — Skyler Scott, 24, White Salmon, felony fugitive from another state, carrying of concealed weapons (knife) and misdemeanor felon in possession of a weapon.
May 27 — Walter Boyd McIlwain, 41, Toppenish, two post-prison supervision sanctions.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
May 20 — Brigid Anne Louise DePriest, 23, Hood River, theft I; released.
May 26 — Gracie Bickford, 22, Corvallis, theft II.
Other:
May 20 — Jose Irineo Herrera-Liverato, 25, Moses Lake, Wash., false information to a police officer; released.
Bingen-White Salmon Police, May 16-22
Notable incidents
Three motor vehicle accidents: All located in White Salmon; in one incident, injuries were reported.
Officers assisted with a wildlife call in White Salmon, but the animal was not located.
Officers also assisted the fire department on two calls, one in Bingen and one in White Salmon.
Hood River Police, May 15-21
The following crimes were reported, which resulted in arrests: Burglary (one), criminal mischief (two), driving under the influence of intoxicants (four), driving while suspended (one), drug law violation (one), harassment (one), restraining order violation (one), theft (one), unlawful possession of a personal identification device (one) and warrant (four).
Notable incidents
Four DUII arrests: In one incident, officers stopped a vehicle for a minor traffic violation. After contacting the driver, several signs of impairment were observed. The driver consented to field sobriety tests and was arrested. The driver also failed a breath test, which revealed a blood alcohol level almost three times the legal limit.
Four warrant arrests: In one incident, an adult male was lodged at NORCOR on three outstanding Wasco County Circuit Court arrest warrants and unlawful possession of fentanyl.
Four thefts: Identity theft, $500 from a purse, a bike valued at $4,000 and a shoplifting at Walmart.
Officers took a report of criminal mischief and attempted burglary at Sailworks. Criminal mischief was also reported at Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital.
The Dalles Police, May 20-26
The following crimes were reported, which resulted in arrests: Animal neglect (one), assault (one), carrying of concealed weapon (one), disorderly conduct (one), drinking in public (two), driving outside restrictions (one), driving while suspended (one), failure to obey a traffic control device (one), felon in possession of a restricted weapon (one), harassment (one), minor in possession of alcohol (one), no operator’s license (one), reckless driving (one), theft (two), trespass (one), unlawful possession of oxycodone (one) and warrant (26).
Notable incidents
Sixteen thefts: Four vehicles, four shoplifting, services, utility trailer, car prowl, items from a trailer, bike, laptop, bags of cans, and tires and rims from a backyard.
Three burglaries: A garage and two business, where several catalytic converters were taken from vehicles.
Ten motor vehicle accidents: In one incident, a male was cited into the juvenile department for reckless driving and issued traffic citations for driving outside restrictions and failure to obey a traffic control device after running through a stop sign and hitting another vehicle.
Wasco County Sheriff, May 20-26
The following crime was reported, which resulted in arrests: Dog as a public nuisance (one).
Notable incidents
A single vehicle rollover crash was reported o Highway 197/Endersby Road. Nine people — nine juveniles and two adults — were in the vehicle, with no obvious signs of injury; all were wearing seatbelts.
A cold vehicle prowl was reported to have occurred at the Tom McCall Nature Preserve; a work computer, cell phone and two monitors were stolen.
Deputies received a report of lost persons on Forest Road 4800 near Rock Creek Reservoir. They were re-ported to be in good health and dressed for the weather, with no adverse conditions at that time. They were later located by campers familiar with the area and driven to their vehicle.
