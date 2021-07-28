NORCOR, July 16-22
Animal and wildlife violations:
July 19 — Judd Lee Frank, three counts misdemeanor wildlife offense; released.
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
July 16 — Jennifer Kay Miller, misdemeanor domestic assault IV, strangulation and failure to appear II.
July 17 — Ralph Aguilar, misdemeanor domestic assault IV, harassment and misdemeanor disorderly conduct I.
July 19 — Jerry Campbell Lamarr, telephonic harassment and misdemeanor domestic assault IV; released.
July 20 — James Houston Porritt II, domestic menacing.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
July 19 — Jason Garrett Gibson, disorderly conduct II; released.
July 19 — Daniel Lee Wood III, criminal trespass II, felony A attempt to commit a crime, carrying of concealed weapons (knife), misdemeanor felon in possession of a weapon, five probation violations, obliterating or changing ID marks on a firearm and felony felon in possession of a weapon.
July 20 — Jon Delonne Strickland, criminal trespass II, theft III and forgery I.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
July 16 — Sarah Emily Sharkey, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol and failure to perform the duties of a driver (property damage; hit and run); released.
July 22 — Curtshun Thomas, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol.
Motor vehicle crashes, incidents, offenses and impounds:
July 16 — Matthew Charles Corbett, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, assault IV and reckless driving; released.
July 19 — Sarah Jo Watson, reckless driving and failure to preform the duties of a driver (property damage; hit and run); released.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
July 16 — Juan Carlos Navarro, failure to appear I and a parole violation.
July 17 — George Orville Stratton, probation violation; released.
July 18 — Jason Alan Best, seven counts violation of a restraining order.
July 19 — Janel Marlene Ford, two failure to appear bench warrants, escape III, menacing and resisting arrest.
July 21 — Daryl Edward Doroski, probation violation.
July 21 — Jonathan Chance Erickson, failure to appear II, misdemeanor driving while suspended or revoked and two probation violations.
July 22 — Charles Thomas Hill, post-prison supervision sanction.
July 22 — Keith Boyd Austin, three counts failure to appear II
Theft, burglary or robbery:
July 19 — Juan P. Fermin Ceballos, theft I.
Bingen-White Salmon Police, July 12-18
Notable incidents
Officers assisted with two vehicle lockouts and a civil issue involving another vehicle.
Officers additionally provided agency assists by attempting to locate a stolen vehicle, a traffic crash, a traffic stop, assisting EMS and with a suspicious person.
One vehicle fire was reported in Bingen; the vehicle was towed.
One theft was reported in White Salmon.
Juveniles were contacted after a reported trespassing incident in Bingen and advised to stay off private property.
Hood River Police, July 11-17
During this time period, the Hood River Police Department recorded the following crimes, which resulted in arrests: Disorderly conduct (one), driving under the influence of intoxicants (four), driving while suspended (one), drug law violation (one), failure to register as a sex offender (one), providing false information (one), providing liquor to a minor (one), reckless driving (two), reckless endangering (one), theft (one), trespass (two) and warrant (two).
Notable incidents
Five thefts: A resident of Montana reported theft of packages delivered to her mother at a local assisted living facility; a vehicle was stolen from a driveway after the owner left it unattended and with the keys inside; a Hood River resident reported theft by deception; a boat and trailer were stolen; and a motorcycle was taken from outside an autobody shop.
Four driving under the influence arrests: In one incident, the subject was lodged at NORCOR for driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving, reckless endangering and refusing a breath test.
After causing damage to three parked vehicles, a local male was arrested for reckless driving. Two vehicles were totaled, including his personal vehicle.
A subject called to report that he had an argument with another kite boarder, which had turned violent and resulted in being struck across the arm with a kite bar.
Officers were advised of a juvenile who escaped custody while at Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital.
A transient male was arrested for providing alcohol to minors and failure to register as a sex offender.
Alongside fire personnel, officers responded to a report of a wildfire off Jaymar. A transient amp was found with a man-made fire, which got out of hand and burned trees, brush and a significant area of Jaymar near the railroad tracks. The subject in the camp could not be located.
Officers responded to a report of a male throwing fireworks. The suspect was located shooting out streetlights with a weapon. After losing sight of the subject, he was found on the Indian Creek Trail, deceased with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.
The Dalles Police, July 16-22
During this time period, The Dalles Police Department recorded the following crimes, which resulted in arrests: Burglary (one), criminal trespass (two), carrying a concealed weapon (one), driving under the influence of intoxicants (two), driving while suspended (one), driving uninsured (one), escape (one), felon in possession of a weapon (one), hit and run (one), menacing (two), no operator’s license (one), resisting arrest (one), speeding (one) and warrant (11).
Notable incidents
Five hit and runs: In one incident, the suspect vehicle was located and the female driver admitted to leaving the scene. She was cited for hit and run, no operator’s license and driving uninsured.
Three traffic crashes.
Twelve thefts: An exhaust system from a vehicle, a tablet, a chainsaw, coins from a coin collection, luggage from a vehicle, a catalytic converter, a bicycle, and a motor from a boat. Three car prowls were reported. In one incident, a male walked into a business, took items and left without paying; employees were able to retrieve the items.
Three burglaries: In one incident, a male was lodged for attempted burglary I, criminal trespass II, carrying a concealed weapon, felon in possession of a weapon and five parole violations after officers received a report of a male trespassing in a backyard and what sounded like a gunshot. A gun was seized and entered into evidence. In another incident, a subject reported that someone had broken into a garage through the back window, came through the ceiling, punched a hole in a wall and used the bathroom.
Two small pickups were reported to have been flooded with water (vandalism). In other incidents, a rock was thrown through a windshield (criminal mischief), and a vehicle was ransacked and keyed (criminal mischief).
Officers assisted with a fire at W. Chenowith Creek Road.
Officers received several reports of multiple shots fired. A male confronted another male and shot at him. Wasco County Sheriff assisted, and the male was detained on Wasco County warrants.
Wasco County Sheriff, July 16-23
During this time period, Wasco County Sheriff’s Office recorded the following crimes, which resulted in arrests: Driving while suspended (one), illegal display of plates (one) and warrant (nine).
Notable incidents
One traffic crash: The two-vehicle crash involved a piece of equipment; one driver was cited for driving while suspended and warned for careless driving.
Two hit and runs.
One burglary: A barn was broken into on private property.
A subject reported telephonic harassment; it was learned the subject was a victim of a scam.
Deputies assisted with a fire at W. Chenowith Creek Road, as well as another fire on W. Highway 30 involving an RV on fire.
Deputies assisted two subjects, who were located at the mouth of White River. Deputies utilized a rescue flotation line to guide the subjects back across the river and were transported back to their vehicle. In another incidents, deputies assisted with a search and rescue for a subject attempting to reach a campsite and got lost. The subject eventually was able to get GPS back online and find the way out. Deputies also assisted with a search and rescue call for a 19-year-old male who went out on a rope swing and hit a tree at Lower Twin Lakes; lower back or rib injury reported. His party was able to help him hike out.
