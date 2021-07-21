NORCOR
July 9-16
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
July 9 — Brian James Center, misdemeanor domestic assault IV, harassment and criminal trespass II; released.
July 9 — Esteban Delgado Bucio, harassment; released.
July 14 — Daisy Galvan-Montanez, felony domestic assault IV, assault II, criminal mischief II, domestic menacing and four probation violations.
July 15 — Jim Nelson Aleck, assault IV; released.
Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):
July 9 — Abby Jacob Ford, unlawful possession of methamphetamine I and giving false information to a police officer; released.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
July 10 — Dalton Jack Wolf, criminal mischief III, disorderly conduct II and a parole violation.
July 12 — Alan Jay Miller, disorderly conduct II; released.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
July 9 — Colin Michael Kelly, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol; released.
July 11 — B Chaz Ybarra, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol, reckless driving and recklessly endangering another person; released.
July 11 — Ray Loren Rockafellor, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol.
July 12 — Lane Garrett Hewett, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol; released.
July 12 — Christopher E. Axe, misdemeanor driving under the influence of a controlled substance and domestic menacing.
July 12 — Ivan Coles, misdemeanor driving under the influence of a controlled substance.
July 13 — Brian Christopher Greene, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol; released.
July 13 — Dustin Don Harper, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol and reckless driving; released.
July 13 — Jonathan Andrew Giese, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol, assault IV, recklessly endangering another person and reckless driving; released.
July 14 — Joseph Scott Studier, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol.
Motor vehicle crashes, incidents, offenses and impounds:
July 12 — Oscar Deyler Calderon Valazquez, attempt to elude a police officer (vehicle offense), reckless driving and misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol.
July 14 — Mary Lynne Butler, misdemeanor driving while suspended or revoked; released.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
July 9 — Carlos Viveros Cruz, failure to appear II.
July 10 — Brian Scott Austin, failure to appear I and a parole violation.
July 12 — Marion Hokland, parole violation.
July 12 — Anthony James Overholster, parole violation.
July 12 — Joanna Lynn Walton, five failure to appear bench warrants.
July 12 — Shad Ryan Brookshier, failure to appear II and a parole violation.
July 13 — Leon Ryan Aleck, probation violation and giving false information to a police officer.
July 13 — Julia Anne Yahtin Cloud, failure to appear bench warrant, child neglect II, recklessly endangering another person and custodial interference II.
July 14 — Dakota Michael Landi, post-prison supervision sanction.
July 14 — Jason Abraham Jones, failure to appear II and two counts failure to appear I.
July 14 — Mark David Borghese, four probation violations.
July 16 — Joshua Michael Martin, failure to appear II.
Sex offenses:
July 14 — Arnulfo Chavelas Martinez, four counts sex abuse I, sodomy III and sexual penetration with a foreign object II.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
July 11 — Ann-Dee Walker, burglary I.
July 11 — Charmaine Irene Coon, two counts theft III, criminal trespass I, and burglary II.
July 12 — Jacob Kenneth Bailey, burglary I, criminal mischief II and aggravated theft I.
July 15 — Jalyn L. Brow, forgery I, kidnapping II, attempt to elude police officers (vehicle offense) and reckless driving.
July 15 — Sincere Nasir Demarja Mullins, forgery I and kidnapping II.
Bingen-White Salmon Police
July 5-11
During this time period, the Bingen-White Salmon Police Department recorded the following crimes, which resulted in arrests: Traffic offense (one).
Notable incidents
A non-injury hit and run was reported in Bingen.
Officers assisted the fire department with a fire in White Salmon.
A vehicle was reported damaged (criminal mischief) in Bingen.
A male was cited for driving without a license III in Bingen.
Hood River Police
July 4-10
During this time period, the Hood River Police Department recorded the following crimes, which resulted in arrests: Assault (three), disorderly conduct (one), driving under the influence of intoxicants (one), theft (one) and warrant (six).
Notable incidents
There were six warrant arrests. A resident of Richland, Ore., was lodged at NORCOR on three outstanding warrants.
There were three reports of criminal mischief. Passenger side windows were broken out of a Subaru, windows were broken at an office building, and a bench was damaged outside of a downtown business.
Three thefts were reported. Tow cases involved shoplifting, and another involved stolen motor vehicle parts.
Three assaults were reported. One incident involved a disturbance at a local hotel. The primary aggressor was identified, arrested and lodged at NORCOR. In another incident, two males were cited and released for assault IV.
One burglary was reported. An item was stolen from a garage, and cash from a vehicle.
A transient woman was arrested for causing a disturbance in a local store and running into traffic.
Officers followed up on a DHS/CPS report, with assistance of Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
While responding to a hit and run, officers recovered a stolen vehicle.
Officers took a report of narcotics being sent via mail.
The Dalles Police
July 9-15
During this time period, The Dalles Police Department recorded the following crimes, which resulted in arrests: Burglary (one), driving under the influence of intoxicants (two), kidnap (two), trespass (two), and warrant (nine).
Notable incidents
Officers arrived in the 3000 block of W. Seventh to pick up found drug paraphernalia. Officers were also called to Steelhead Way to pick up two baggies of what appeared to be methamphetamine that had been found in an employee bathroom. In another incident, officers were called to W. Third Place to pick up needles and drug paraphernalia found along the creek and on private property.
Three traffic crashes and four hit and runs were reported.
Officers logged 11 theft reports: Four vehicles, an ATV ramp valued at $300, a leaf blower and weed eater, a bicycle and passport, a backpack, and a phone SIM card and memory card were all reported as stolen in separate incidents. A broken windshield on a vehicle and jewelry box stolen from a locked safe inside the home was also logged. In another incident, a motorcycle trailer was not returned to a rental facility; the subject who rented the trailer said they had returned it, and the business owner thought it could have been stolen after it was returned; in another, a subject didn’t pay for the rental of a U Haul trailer but hooked it up to a personal vehicle — the two subjects believed it had been paid.
One burglary into a storage unit was reported.
A welfare check turned into an unattended death investigation. A vehicle and trailer were reported to have been parked behind Safeway for several days and an odor coming from the trailer. A funeral home was notified; the vehicle and trailer were towed and next of kin notified.
Officers helped with a bicyclist whose legs were giving out. Medics were called; the bicycle was picked up by a friend.
An intoxicated male was reported to have beaten a hotel guest. Medics and police were called. One male was trespassed from the property.
Officers assisted with an engulfed vehicle at Cash & Carry.
There was property damage to a seesaw at City Park estimated at $500. A case number was taken for criminal mischief II.
A male came into a bank and attempted to cash a fraudulent check; he wrote a note stating he had been kidnapped by two subjects. Hood River and Skamania departments responded; Skamania Sheriff’s Office reported possibly locating the vehicle in Carson. The vehicle unoccupied and a dog was dispatched to track the suspects. The suspects were eventually detained and the vehicle impounded for evidence.
Wasco County Sheriff
July 9-15
During this time period, Wasco County Sheriff’s Office recorded the following crimes, which resulted in arrests: Animal neglect (two), speeding (one), and warrant (two).
Notable incidents
Six traffic crashes were reported, one of which was a hit and run. In one crash, a vehicle swerved to miss a herd of deer crossing the Wamic Market Road and was in a ditch. The vehicle was drivable. In another, a vehicle was located over an embankment and on fire; the occupants of the vehicle were able to get out. A male was also reported to have been run over by a vehicle at the Deschutes River Access Road.
Four thefts: Batteries stolen out of robo-flaggers (valued at $150 each) and lights off of a snowplow at the ODOT Maupin location, theft of services at the landfill, theft of package and the fraudulent charges to a credit card.
One burglary: An unknown subject entered a home and fled when the homeowner came into the room.
Deputies assisted with a deceased male who had gotten caught in a whirlpool area with his daughter at the lower falls in Tygh Valley. The daughter was kicked loose from the falls but the male went under. A by-stander witnessed the event and was able to bring the male to shore. Park rangers performed CPR for 30 minutes before medics arrived; medics continued with CPR until a doctor was contacted and a time of death was called. The deceased’s two daughters were taken to The Dalles, where Oregon State Police trans-ported them to meet with another trooper to take them home in Aloha. The subject’s car was secured and the keys sent with the girls.
