NORCOR
July 2-8
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
July 4 — Jason Charles Beaudoin, misdemeanor domestic assault IV; released.
July 5 — Victor L. Switzler, misdemeanor domestic assault IV and harassment.
July 6 — Noe Zargoza Martinez, assault IV, harassment, criminal mischief I, burglary I and disorderly conduct II.
July 7 — Albert Earl Frelix, assault IV, harassment and criminal mischief III; released.
July 7 — Brian Andrew Duff, domestic menacing, strangulation and kidnapping II.
Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):
July 2 — Obdulio Justo Castillo, unlawful delivery of methamphetamine (1,000 feet of a school) and unlawful possession of methamphetamine I.
July 2 — Bianca Denise Mendoza, unlawful possession of methamphetamine I and unlawful delivery of methamphetamine (1,000 feet of a school).
July 2 — Guadalupe Guzman, unlawful possession of methamphetamine I, unlawful delivery of methamphetamine (1,000 feet of a school) and misdemeanor driving under the influence of a controlled substance.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
July 3 — Noe Zaragoza Martinez, disorderly conduct II; released.
July 4 — Brain N. Clement, criminal mischief II, burglary II, possession of burglar tools and criminal trespass II.
July 5 — Shirley Marie Kimball, criminal trespass II; released.
July 5 — Jerry Louis Kimball, criminal trespass II; released.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
July 2 — Antonio Morales, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol; released.
July 3 — Elijah Clyde Nelson, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol; released.
July 4 — Paul Gerard Wiedlin, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol; released.
July 7 — Marcus Saint James, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol; released.
July 8 — Valentino Lewis McElroy, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol and a parole violation.
Motor vehicle crashes, incidents, offenses and impounds:
July 6 — Marco Hernandez Castillo, failure to perform the duties of a driver (hit and run); released.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
July 2 — Kenneth Darrell Ealy, parole violation and intimidation I.
July 4 — Douglas W. Huerta, parole violation.
July 6 — Maranda Rachelle DeHart Santiago, two counts contempt of court and felony domestic assault IV.
July 4 — Roger Jay Duchemin, two counts parole violation and unlawful possession of methamphetamine I.
July 5 — Melissa Ann Cornett, post-prison supervision sanction, two counts criminal trespass I, assault on a public safety officer, two counts assault IV, two counts resisting arrest and disorderly conduct II.
July 5 — Ciarra Morgan Fallon, three counts failure to appear II.
July 6 — David James Sendejas, parole violation.
July 6 — Daniel Thomas Gary, parole violation.
July 6 — Malia Ashley Burrows, failure to appear I, felony fugitive from another state and misdemeanor fugitive from another state.
July 8 — Tyson Michael Phillips, parole violation.
July 8 — Tilon Lee Adair, probation violation.
Sex offenses:
July 8 — Stanley Kunawa Pomaikai, misdemeanor failure to register as a sex offender, unlawful possession of methamphetamine and post-prison supervision sanction.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
July 3 — Brian Eugene Wilkey, aggravated theft I, unlawful entry into a motor vehicle, criminal trespass II, two counts false information to a police officer, felony felon in possession of a weapon, parole violation, failure to appear I, failure to appear II, false information to a police officer (vehicle offense) and identity theft.
July 6 — Stephen Daniel Parris, theft I and felony fraudulent use of a credit card; released.
July 7 — Rodney Chebon Pino, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
July 8 — Matthew Nicholas Kirby, two counts burglary I, two counts unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, unlawful entry into a motor vehicle, resisting arrest, improper use of 911 and criminal mischief II.
Bingen-White Salmon Police
June 14 to July 4
During this time period, the Bingen-White Salmon Police Department responded to the following crimes which resulted in arrests: Animal problem (one), assault (one), driving while suspended (one), theft (one), trespass (one) and warrant (two).
Notable incidents
A female was cited for theft III following a shoplifting incident.
Three different motor vehicle crashes were reported. All involved two vehicles and were reported as non-injury.
A male was cited for assault IV. In another incident, a female was ultimately arrested for assault IV following a report of trespassing.
Two animal problems were reported. A male was cited for dog at large. In another incident, an owner was warned.
Officers assisted the fire department with an illegal burn call.
Two traffic offenses: A female was cited for driving while suspended III; another female was also cited for driving while suspended III.
Officers twice notified the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife regarding a cougar sighting in White Salmon. A cougar citing (and WDFW notification) was also reported in Bingen.
Officers assisted with a structure fire in White Salmon.
Hood River Police
June 27 to July 3
During this time period, the Hood River Police Department responded to the following crimes which resulted in arrests: Driving under the influence of intoxicants (three), driving while suspended (one), drug law violation (six), hit and run (one), providing alcohol to a minor (one), theft (three) and warrant (four).
Notable incidents
Eight thefts were reported: Identity theft, two shoplifting, two wave runners, a theft at Walmart, a wallet after falling out of a pocket, and an Apple watch from a parking lot. One shoplifting report involved two individuals loading a cart filled with alcohol and leaving the store without paying. Multiple juveniles were cited for theft III and minor in possession alcohol; all parties were released to their parents.
Three driving under the influence of intoxicants arrests, two for alcohol and one for controlled substances. In one incident, a Washington resident was charged with driving under the influence of a controlled sub-stance, and unlawful possession and delivery of methamphetamine. All three of the vehicle’s occupants were lodged at NORCOR.
Three hit and run reports. In one incident, the victim was able to provide the license plate and vehicle description, leading to the suspect being cited for failure to perform the duties of a driver and driving uninsured. Another incident caused more than $2,500 in vehicle damage.
Two motor vehicle crashes; both were non-injury. In one incident, a driver was cited for improper left turn.
Reports of assault/harassment were received from roommates involved in a patient-caregiver relationship. Both women reported the other had assaulted them, leading to injury.
Alongside multiple agencies, officers responded to a report of a child missing in the water.
The Dalles Police
July 2-9
During this time period, the The Dalles Police Department responded to the following crimes which result-ed in arrests: Assault (one), burglary (one), criminal mischief (three), disorderly conduct (one), harassment (one), menacing (one), theft (three), vehicle offenses (three) and warrant (six).
Notable incidents
Nine motor vehicle crashes: In one incident, a vehicle struck a pedestrian on Washington Street; the pedestrian was transported to the hospital by medics for minor injuries. The driver was cited for failure to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk. In another, a male was bleeding on the sidewalk at W. Third Street; he was reported to have jumped from a moving motorhome. The male complained of leg pain; medics arrived and placed him on a board and, while strapping him down, he began to kick at the medics. He was thought to be intoxicated from drugs. He was transported to the emergency room.
Officers assisted with a subject who jumped out of a moving vehicle on I-84; the subject reported feeling suicidal. In another incident, officers arrived on the scene of an overdose; a subject was being given CPR by another subject. An officer began CPR and administered Narcan. Medics arrived and took over the care of the subject, who was transported to the hospital.
Weapons denial reported at Old Mill Bargain Center (misdemeanor driving under the influence of intoxicants probation).
Officers assisted with fire at Boat Basin Road. Officers also assisted with a brush fire between Fred Meyer and Super 8.
Sixteen thefts: In one incident, a female was reported to have stolen a flag at E. First and Federal streets. She told officers she had permission to take it. The flag was seized and returned to the Boy Scouts. In another, theft of money from a GoFundMe account was reported; the case was forwarded to the district attorney’s office. Three of the incidents involved shoplifting; in one, a female was cited and released for theft III after shoplifting at Bi-Mart. A companion bird was also reported as stolen.
Wasco County
July 2-9
During this time period, Wasco County Sheriff’s Department responded to the following crimes which resulted in arrests: Driving under the influence of intoxicants (three), theft (one), trespass (three) and vehicle offense (three).
Notable incidents
Eleven thefts: In one incident, a male was reported to be walking up and down the road taking mail out of boxes on W. Cherry Heights Road and Sandlin Road; mail theft was also reported on Pleasant Ridge Road. In another incident, an ice machine was stolen from Henry’s Deli in Maupin. Six ladders were additionally reported from a worksite.
Search and rescue: A female hiker fell and was too injured to make it off a trail by herself. A search and rescue was initiated and reported as successful; medics were called. In another incident, a male notified deputies that he was stuck on the beach in Oregon directly across from Doug’s Beach in Washington, and requested assistance in getting back across. The male had injured his knee and was unable to get back on his own. It was later reported the male abandoned his gear and paddled back to the Washington side without assistance.
A large dump site was located on Old Dufur Road about a quarter mile down from Highway 197. Deputies contacted the road department.
Along with multiple agencies, deputies assisted with a fire at the Boat Basin Road. Deputies also assisted with a brushfire at Rock Creek Reservoir.
A male was cited for driving under the influence of alcohol; BAC registered .19 percent. He was released to his mother.
A couple was asked to move along and cease romantic relations at the public viewpoint at Rowena.
A subject was cited for speed (110 mph) ad careless driving on Highway 197 at milepost 11.
A traffic accident was reported to have occurred in a yard, taking out a fence. It was reported that the steering wheel locked up. No injuries were reported; the vehicle was towed due to damage and the vehicle’s location on W. Highway 30.
