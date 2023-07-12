Bingen-White Salmon Police, June 25 - July 1
Notable incidents
Two vehicle crashes in Bingen and White Salmon. No injuries.
One DUII investigation.
Two thefts reported in Bingen, with ongoing investigations.
A criminal mischief report of slashed tires, Bingen.
One illegal fire extinguished in Bingen.
Hood River Police, June 25 - July 1
The following are crimes which resulted in arrests: Assault (one), criminal mischief (two), disorderly conduct (two), DUII (six), hit and run (two), theft (one), warrant (four).
Notable incidents
Six DUII arrests. In one incident, a resident of Trout Lake was arrested on the charge of driving under the influence of a controlled substance.
Four warrant arrests. Of the four arrested, three are local residents.
Three hit and run reports. In one incident, officers arrested and lodged a non-resident person at NORCOR on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and criminal mischief.
Two disorderly conduct arrests. In one incident, a resident was arrested on charges of criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.
Two burglary reports. Locations include Napa Auto Parts and Szeremi’s 76.
Two theft reports. Shoplifting at Walmart and a stolen mountain bike.
Two fraud reports, both involving fraudulent use of a credit card.
One non-injury vehicle crash involving two vehicles at Second and State streets.
The Dalles Police, June 28 - July 7
The following are crimes which resulted in arrests: Burglary (one), criminal mischief (one), harassment (two), hit and run (one), menacing (two), probation violation (two), strangulation (one), theft (one), trespass (six), unauthorized use of motor vehicle (one), warrant (four).
Notable incidents
Two hit-and-run reports. In one incident, a pedestrian stated a car struck them on W. Sixth, then took off without exchanging information.
Two vehicle crashes, no injuries. In one incident, a Dodge and a Chevy crashed on Second Street.
A report was taken for a scooter crash, possibly involving a car hitting the scooter. A medic was requested.
A fire was reported on I-84 at milepost 87 eastbound. It turned out to be a new flare-up from an old fire, about 50 feet away.
A person the entered a house on Twelfth Street, took a red guitar, and allegedly menaced and harassed the reporting party. The suspected was located and arrested on charges of burglary, criminal mischief, hit and run, menacing, and harassment. Two parties reported the same individual had driven a vehicle into other vehicles in a lot on Second Street, and put them into the associated building through the bay door on that same day, causing about $15,000 of damage.
Officers deployed a tazer and beanbag on a person who was allegedly “yelling and upsetting” contractors on The Dalles Bridge and wielding a steel pipe in a threatening manner.
Officer assisted OSP with a pursuit. The suspect fled from OSP in a vehicle, then was located by an officer from The Dalles on Chenowith Loop. The officer attempted a traffic stop, whereupon the suspect fled on foot from the vehicle and was caught several blocks later. They were arrested and transported by OSP.
Forty mental health calls were recorded.
A case number was taken for robbery at a business on Kelly Avenue. The reporting party stated the burglar struck the owner of the store, who caught them trying to steal objects.
Two burglary reports. In one incident, a shed was pried open on East Tenth. The lock was damaged but nothing taken.
Nine theft reports. Medications, identity theft, shoplifting, debit card, glass bong. In one incident, an e-bike was reported stolen from Crates Way. The bike was recovered and released to the owner, and the possessor arrested for theft and multiple warrants from Hood River and Lincoln counties. In another incident, a report was taken for the theft of a hamster from Petco. Purchase of the hamster was denied the suspect, as he planned to feed it to his snake and Petco does not sell hamsters for that purpose.
A fraud report was taken for the theft of $875 from a bank account.
OSP dealt with statewide radio and phone outages on June 28.
A report was taken for a found wallet, which proved to contain both legitimate and counterfeit bills. In two other incidents, counterfeit $20 bills were received by local businesses.
A stolen boat and trailer were located and recovered. In another incident, an officer observed a blue Honda with just one Washington license plate. The pate returned stolen out of Moses Lake. The driver was arrested for unauthorized use of motor vehicle and the car recovered.
Two criminal mischief reports. A slashed tire on Sixth Street, and broken car windows on Mt Hood Street.
A purse containing heroin was left behind at a business on West Sixth.
A person was cited for urinating in public.
Twenty-three animal calls. Dogs at large, missing dogs, baby rabbit reportedly running about in F Street, welfare checks on hot dogs in cars, dead animal.
Wasco County Sheriff, June 30 - July 6
The following are crimes which resulted in arrests: driving while suspended (one), warrant (one).
Notable incidents
Two boating incidents. A jetski and a boat collided near Mariposa Drive. There were no injuries and no reportable damage. In another incident, a disabled pontoon boat was reported at Memaloose State Park with two people and a dog on board. Klickitat County and Intertribe handled.
One vehicle crash. A motorist was pushed off Hwy 197 near milepost 4 by a white Tundra pulling a trailer.
Two fires. A brush fire was reported near Mosier and passed to OSP. A fire was reported on the Deschutes River, along the railroad tracks. The fire slowly spread along the riverbank. BLM dispatch was advised.
One mental health call recorded.
Fentanyl and a small amount of methamphetamine were found on a person.
One person was warned for gardening while nude.
Two animal calls. A white cow in the middle of Hwy 197, at about milepost 22; dogs at large.
Some bones discovered near the White River proved to be non-human.
Oregon State Police, June 30 - July 6
The following are crimes which resulted in arrests: driving while suspended or revoked (one), DUII (five), failure to perform duties of a driver (one), reckless driving (three), recklessly endangering another person (one).
Notable incidents
On June 30, a trooper responded to a reported motor vehicle crash on Hwy 197, milepost 5. The trooper found the vehicle in question off the road in a wheat field. Due to very dry conditions, the vehicle had started a fire that quickly speared across the field along the highway. Multiple fire resources responded to the area to assist with controlling and extinguishing the blaze. The operator of the vehicle reported another motorist had cut them off and they had to make an evasive maneuver to avoid a collision, resulting in driving off the highway into the field. No injuries were reported. There was no damage to the vehicle from traveling off the roadway. However, the vehicle was significantly damaged from the fire. The second vehicle in question was never located.
US 197 was closed for about an hour while fire crews worked the fire scene.
Four vehicle crashes, one injury. In one incident, a red Ford Mustang with Washington license plates was westbound on US 30 near The Discovery Center Road, when it crossed over into the eastbound lane and hit the embankment, causing it to roll over and come to rest on its top, blocking the eastbound lane. The driver was treated for a head injury. In another incident, a silver Subaru Outback was westbound in I-84 near milepost 102, when the driver’s front tire went off the roadway and into the soft shoulder, causing the driver to lose control. The Subaru swerved back onto the roadway and then into the center median cable guard, causing damage to four posts. The vehicle was towed. In a third incident, a black Ford Mustang was westbound on State Road at a high rate of speed when it left the roadway, crashing through a fence and into a field. The driver received three citations.
Five DUII arrests. In one incident, a trooper responded to a commercial motor vehicle crash. It appeared the CMV hit a guardrail, bridge wall, and another guardrail. The driver showed signs of impairment and performed poorly on the tests. They were arrested for DUII, reckless driving, and failure to perform duties of a driver, and transported to NORCOR where they consented to a breath test. The driver’s blood alcohol content was 0.21 percent more than three hours after the crash. The CMV and trailer were towed.
A vehicle was stopped for expired registration. During the traffic stop, multiple drug paraphernalia items were observed. The driver admitted possession of methamphetamine and consented to hand over a bag of methamphetamine; it weighed 2.5 grams. A probable cause search revealed a pill container of approximately 10 Alprazolam pills. The driver and passenger were cited and released.
Commented