Bingen-White Salmon Police, Jan 9 - 15
Notable incidents
One motor vehicle crash, non-injury, reported from White Salmon.
A weapon offense was reported in White Salmon.
An incident of property damage was reported in Bingen.
An incident of online banking fraud was reported in White Salmon.
One animal call, White Salmon.
The Dalles Police, Jan 13 - 20
The following crimes were reported, which resulted in arrests: Disorderly conduct (one), escape (one), felon in possession of a weapon (one), menacing (one), restraining order violation (one), theft (two), trespass (two), unlawful use of a weapon (one), warrant (seven).
Notable incidents
Three hit and runs.
One motor vehicle crashes.
Three unattended deaths occurred.
One vehicle was stolen and relocated.
Ten thefts reported. Money deposited to someone else’s account, key to a lottery machine, wallet, items from vehicle, phone, license plates, items from a house, lingerie, sign.
A person wearing a mask attempted to break into a change machine, drilling the padlocks, but did not gain entry.
A person was found conscious and breathing on the floor of a bathroom at a business on West Sixth, next to a blue pill and burnt foil. They denied knowledge of the pill and foil and walked out when medics arrived; pill and foil were taken for destruction.
Thirteen animal calls were recorded. Incidents included chickens in backyard, dogs returned to owner, dog chasing people around and such, barking dogs, dogs at large (some lodged at Home At Last).
A toilet was stuffed full of cardboard and seat covers at a business on Mt Hood Street.
A person was arrested for unlawful use of a firearm and menacing after pulling a gun on the reporting party.
A person was given a verbal warning for installing blue headlights on their vehicle, and will change them to orange.
Wasco County Sheriff, Jan 13 - 20
The following crimes were reported, which resulted in arrests: Trespass (one), warrant (two).
Notable incidents
One hit and run reported. A vehicle left the road in the 3700 block of Fifteenmile and hit a pumphouse, causing a little bit of property damage.
Four burglaries reported. In one incident, someone forced entry to the back side of a detached garage on State Road.
One vehicle was stolen and recovered. About 50 shots were heard in near Pleasant Ridge / Japanese Hollow roads. About 50 rounds of .223 ammunition casings and about 30 9mm casings were found in the road, near a road sign full of holes.
Eight animal calls recorded. Incidents included a jet black cow in the middle of Skyline Road / Olney Road which almost got hit, aggressive dogs, missing dogs, dogs at large, two “sweet” pitbulls on the front porch, dogs chasing game. In one incident, a resident on Highway 216 was cited for dog is a public nuisance.
Oregon State Police, Jan 13 - 19
The following crimes were reported, which resulted in arrests: DUII (two), reckless driving (one), resisting arrest (one), fail to return a suspended operator’s license (one).
Notable incidents
Three motor vehicle crashes, two non-injury, one fatal. In one in incident, a male subject ran into the westbound roadway on I-84 near milepost 48 westbound and was struck by a commercial motor vehicle. The person was pronounced deceased on scene. An OSP crash recon responded to the scene. The commercial motor vehicle was escorted to the Cascade locks POE. In another incident, a trooper responded to a call for service regarding two dogs running on I-84. The trooper found one deceased dog, and then came upon a dark gray Mazda utility vehicle that had struck the second dog. There was greater than $2,500 of damage to the Mazda, but it was driveable. No owner-identifying information could be located on either deceased dog. In another incident, a 38-year-old Wamic resident was operating a Chevy Tahoe towing a utility trailer, both purchased a few days before. They were northbound on US 197, traveling too fast for the frosty/icy roadway. The trailer, which had a nearly bald tire with uneven tread wear and a broken suspension, began fishtailing on the slick roads. The driver was unable to gain control and the trailer went into the left northbound lane before going off the right shoulder and taking out a reflector. The SUV and trailer then went across both lanes to the southbound shoulder. The trailer tipped over and came to rest blocking the southbound lane, but the SUV remained upright. The safety chains kept the vehicles connected.
A trooper stopped a vehicle for fail to drive within lane. On contact the trooper saw a CZ Scorpion 9mm pistol on the rear passenger area floorboards. The trooper saw the firearm had what looked like a suppressor attached to the end of the barrel. The driver claimed it was not a suppressor but just makes the noise a “higher pitch.” The driver said he had purchased the device on the internet and did not have it registered through the ATF. The driver consented to allowing the trooper to seize the firearm to continue the investigation.
A landowner called and reported someone had shot and killed their dog. The dog was located within their property and appeared it was shot from the county road. Investigation is ongoing.
Three hunters were contacted near the Columbia River at Rufus Landing Road. They were not aware they were hunting inside Rufus city limits. One of the hunters had harvested a duck from that area. The duck was seized and all three hunters were warned for hunting in a prohibited area.
