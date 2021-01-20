Bingen-White Salmon Police
Jan. 4-10
Agency assists:
Jan. 4 — White Salmon — Juvenile runaway located (agency assist).
Jan. 6 — Bingen — Officers attempted to locate a domestic violence subject (agency assist).
Animal calls:
Jan. 4 — White Salmon — Dog located and returned to its owner.
Jan. 8 — White Salmon — Dog lodged at the animal shelter.
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
Jan. 6 — Bingen — Domestic violence reported.
Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):
Jan. 7 — White Salmon — Female cited for possession of a controlled substance / under 21.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
Jan. 7 — White Salmon — Subject trespassed from a property.
Motor vehicle crashes, incidents, offenses and impounds:
Jan. 4 — White Salmon — Abandoned vehicle reported.
Jan. 4 — White Salmon — Officers assisted with a vehicle lockout.
Jan. 4 — White Salmon — Officers assisted with a disabled vehicle.
Jan. 7 — White Salmon — Vehicle owner advised to relocate.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
Jan. 4 — White Salmon — Theft of a license plate reported.
Jan. 6 — White Salmon — Shoplifting reported.
Jan. 8 — White Salmon — Attempted theft of a vehicle reported.
Jan. 9 — Bingen — Shoplifting reported.
Other:
Jan. 6 — White Salmon — A found wallet was returned to its owner.
Jan. 6 — White Salmon — Officers gave a courtesy ride to a subject.
Jan. 7 — White Salmon — Suicidal subject given a ride to the hospital for evaluation.
Jan. 10 — White Salmon — Found debit cards reported.
Hood River Police
Jan. 3-9
Agency assists:
Jan. 3 — Hood River — Officers contacted by a medic regarding a possible child abuse case occurring in Clackamas County to a Hood River resident. Officers spoke with the mother of the child and gathered some information regarding the incident. The mother was informed a detective would be in contact with her to arrange a forensic interview.
Jan. 7 — Hood River — Officers conducted an investigation of alleged sexual assault and unlawful delivery of a controlled substance (agency assist).
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
Jan. 6 — Dana Lane — Male arrested for domestic assault, possession of methamphetamine, criminal trespass and interfering with making a report after assaulting his girlfriend. He was lodged at NORCOR.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
Jan. 6 — Cascade Avenue, 2200 block — Female cited for disorderly conduct II.
Jan. 7 — Cascade Avenue, 2500 block — Female cited and released for criminal trespass II.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
Jan. 6 — Cascade Avenue — Hood River resident arrested on the charge of driving under the influence of alcohol. BAC registered more than twice the legal limit.
Jan. 7 — Cascade Avenue — Mosier resident arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol. BAC registered more than twice the legal limit.
Jan. 8 — Hood River — Hood River resident arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and reckless driving after a traffic collision. BAC registered above the legal limit.
Motor vehicle crashes, incidents, offenses and impounds:
Jan. 4 — State Street, 400 block — Non-injury traffic crash reported.
Jan. 4 — Hood River Toll Bridge — Three car collision reported. One driver was injured and transported to the hospital in an ambulance.
Jan. 6 — Hood River — Oregon male cited and released for driving while criminally suspended.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
Jan. 4 — Hood River — Violation of a no contact order/release agreement reported.
Jan. 5 — Second Street, 200 block — Male taken into custody for an outstanding warrant and lodged at NORCOR.
Jan. 7 — Cascade Avenue, 2600 block — Hood River male cited for two failure to appear warrants and a parole violation warrant.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
Jan. 3 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Theft of a $30 flashlight reported.
Jan. 4 — Wasco Loop, 200 block — Possible burglary/criminal mischief at a local business reported.
Jan. 5 — Cascade Avenue, 3100 block — Stolen catalytic converter off of a parked vehicle reported.
Jan. 6 — Ninth Court, 1600 block — Hood River female reported the theft of her vehicle. The female let a friend borrow the car and when she asked for it back, the friend refused. The female also reported the theft of money from a bank account by the same friend. The vehicle was signed and entered as stolen. The suspect and the vehicle were located in Washington.
Jan. 6 — London Drive, 4300 block, Parkdale — Residential burglary reported.
Jan. 9 — E. Marina Drive, 1000 block — A stolen vehicle was recovered and the occupant of the vehicle arrested. The male was cited and released and the vehicle was placed into the city impound.
Hood River County Sheriff
Jan. 6-11
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
Jan. 7 — Neal Creek Road — Juvenile cited for harassment.
Motor vehicle crashes, incidents, offenses and impounds:
Jan. 7 — Eagle Loop, Odell Highway — Motor vehicle crash investigated by law enforcement.
Jan. 9 — Odell — Male cited for misdemeanor driving while revoked following a traffic stop.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
Jan. 7 — Cascade Locks In Lieu Site — Female arrested for probation violations.
Search and rescue:
Jan. 9 — Eagle Creek Trailhead — Deputies responded to a report of an overdue hiker.
Sex offenses:
Jan. 7 — Cascade Locks — Cascade Locks resident arrested for sex abuse III and a parole violation detainer.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
Jan. 11 — Tucker Road, 1300 block — Theft II reported.
Jan. 11 — Eastside Road, 1100 block — Mail theft reported.
The Dalles police
Jan. 8-14
Agency assists:
Jan. 8 — W. Seventh, 3200 block — Officer assisted with a juvenile issue.
Jan. 11 — N. Old Dufur Road — Officers assisted with a medical call.
Jan. 12 — Cherry Heights Road — Disturbance reported. A male refused to exit a vehicle. Officers contacted Center for Living for assistance.
Jan. 13 — The Dalles — Suicidal subject reported. When officers arrived, medics had the subject in an ambulance. The subject was transported to the hospital.
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
Jan. 9 — W. Walnut Street — Harassment reported.
Jan. 9 — Bret Clodfelter Way — Dispute reported.
Jan. 9 — E. Second — Harassment reported.
Jan. 10 — E. 13th — Harassment reported.
Jan. 10 — I-84 at milepost 104 — Domestic dispute reported.
Jan. 11 — W. Sixth — Harassment reported.
Jan. 12 — W. Fifth Place — Disturbance reported. A male was reported to have pulled a knife on another male.
Jan. 12 — W. Seventh — Group of males waved down an officer. The males were separated (harassment).
Jan. 12 — Hostetler Street — Disturbance reported.
Jan. 14 — W. Fifth Place — Disturbance reported. A male was counseled regarding his behavior.
Jan. 14 — E. 10th — Domestic dispute reported.
Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):
Jan. 10 — W. Sixth, 2100 block — Large jar of marijuana found in a hotel room.
Jan. 11 — W. Third, 300 block — Vial of clear liquid handed over to officers. The reporting party believed it contained a toxic version of drugs. Officers tested the liquid for all known illegal drugs and got negative results.
Jan. 14 — W. Sixth, 2500 block — Officers contacted a male who stated he had used methamphetamine three days ago and wanted to talk to someone. Officers told the male to call if he had an emergency.
Jan. 14 — E. Morton Street — Officers contacted a male who was having a reaction to methamphetamine. He was given a ride to Columbia Center for Living but declined further help.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
Jan. 8 — E. Columbia View Drive — Agitated female reported to be hitting staff. She had calmed down upon arrival.
Jan. 9 — E. Second, 900 block — Trespass reported.
Jan. 9 — W. Sixth and Webber — Male destroying a street sign reported.
Jan. 9 — W. Seventh — Male trespassed from a property.
Jan. 9 — W. Seventh, 400 block — Noise complaint reported. A subject was told to keep the noise down by law enforcement.
Jan. 10 — W. Sixth, 1200 block — Officers made contact with a male who was camping on public property. The male was warned for littering. In the same incident, another male was cited and released for drinking in public.
Jan. 10 — E. Eighth, 900 block — Disorderly conduct reported.
Jan. 10 — W. Seventh, 2700 block — Noise complaint reported. A resident was contacted by law enforcement and told to keep the noise down.
Jan. 10 — Mt. Hood Street, 500 block — Male returned to a property from which he had been previously trespassed. He was issued an arrest citation.
Jan. 10 — Mt. Hood Street, 500 block — Two transient males were reported to be fighting. Officers contacted two subjects; one had been issued an arrest citation for criminal trespass at the mentioned location and he was lodged at NORCOR.
Jan. 10 — W. Sixth, 1400 block — Female trespassed from a property.
Jan. 11 — W. Cherry Heights Road, 1100 block — Trespass reported. A shopping cart filled with tarps, sleeping bags and a sign saying “homeless and ugly” were found and mold was reported to be growing on the sleeping bag.
Jan. 11 — W. Seventh, 3100 block — Criminal mischief reported.
Jan. 11 — E. First and Madison — Disturbance reported. A male admitted to being behind a business, advising he was lost. He was warned to stay clear of businesses after hours.
Jan. 12 — Court Street, 300 block — Criminal trespass reported.
Jan. 12 — E. 11th — Male trespassed from a property.
Jan. 12 — E. 10th — Male returned to a property from which he had been previously trespassed.
Jan. 13 — W. Sixth, 1200 block — Transient male reported to be defecating behind the above location. Officers observed the male behind a bush and walked up to the male, who was defecating and had his pants down. He was cited and released for disorderly conduct II.
Jan. 13 — E. 12th, 700 block — Noise complaint logged. Officers asked a homeowner to turn down the music and they complied.
Jan. 14 — W. Eighth Place, 1000 block — Transient male sleeping on the sidewalk surrounded by beer cans reported. The male was contacted by police and given a bag for his cans (offensive littering).
Jan. 14 — E. 10th — Male reminded he had been trespassed from a property. He had two large kitchen knives on his person and his hands were bloody.
Jan. 14 — Cherry Heights Road, 1100 block — Trespass reported. Motorized dirt bikes were on the property the previous day and caused damage.
Jan. 14 — W. Third, 300 block — Trespass reported.
Jan. 14 — W. Fourth, 100 block — Unwanted subject reported. A male was trespassed from a property.
Jan. 14 — E. Fourth, 600 block — Trespass reported.
Motor vehicle crashes, incidents, offenses and impounds:
Jan. 8 — Cherry Heights Road — Road rage incident reported.
Jan. 9 — 12th Street — Male cited for reckless driving.
Jan. 9 — W. Seventh, 200 block — Hit and run reported.
Jan. 10 — E. Ninth. 1000 block — Non-injury traffic crash reported.
Jan. 10 — E. 10th — Traffic complaint reported.
Jan. 12 — Mt. Hood and W. Sixth — Two vehicle traffic crash reported. A vehicle sideswiped another vehicle. One driver was taken to the hospital for back pain.
Jan. 13 — Mt. Hood Street, 500 block — Hit and run reported.
Jan. 14 — Sixth and Hostetler — Traffic crash reported. A vehicle was towed.
Jan. 14 — W. Second, 1100 block — Non-injury traffic crash reported. A female was cited and released for misdemeanor driving while suspended and for driving uninsured.
