NORCOR, Jan. 14-21
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
Jan. 14 — Tyler Theron Strong, 34, The Dalles, misdemeanor domestic assault IV.
Jan. 15 — Albert Earl Frelix, 34, The Dalles, misdemeanor domestic assault IV.
Jan. 15 — Claudio Grandara Munoz, 57, Hood River, misdemeanor stalking, three counts criminal trespassing II and contempt of court.
Jan. 18 — Anthony Jacob Heemsah, 33, Toppenish, felony domestic assault IV, two counts failure to appear II and strangulation.
Jan. 19 — Jason Allen McCollum, 46, no city listed, assault I, assault III, kidnapping I, robbery I, burglary I, aggravated theft I, theft I, unlawful use of a weapon and menacing.
Jan. 21 — Dennis Luna Gonzalez, 23, Gresham, felony domestic assault IV.
Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):
Jan. 20 — Harold Edgar Boyce, 66, Corvallis, unlawful possession of methamphetamine I.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
Jan. 19 — Jonathan Edward Hay, 33, Forest Grove, disorderly conduct II.
Jan. 20 — Michele Grace Black, 41, Corvallis, criminal trespass I.
Jan. 20 — Israel Lee Kahiwalani Leslie, 31, Corvallis, criminal mistreatment I.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
Jan. 14 —Luis Miguel Tolentino Casarrubias, 21, The Dalles, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol and reckless driving; released.
Jan. 17 — Antonio L. Ponce De Leon, 39, College Place, Wash., misdemeanor driving under the influence of a controlled substance.
Jan. 17 — Juan Rojas Ocampo, 26, Parkdale, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol; released.
Jan. 18 — Becci Rhee Sasser, 66, Lostline, Ore., misdemeanor driving under the influence of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of methamphetamine.
Jan. 18 — Omar Flores, 33, Hood River, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol; released.
Jan. 19 — Georgia Rose Dezurick, 23, The Dalles, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol; released.
Jan. 20 — Nicole Rhianne Carey, 35, Corvallis, misdemeanor driving under the influence of a controlled substance and misdemeanor driving while suspended or revoked.
Jan. 20 — Adrian Castellanos, 21, The Dalles, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol; released.
Motor vehicle crashes, incidents, offenses and impounds:
Jan. 14 — Cesar Zarate Mendoza, 26, Hood River, reckless driving; released.
Jan. 14 — James Newton Wortman, 57, Parkdale, failure to perform the duties of a driver with property damage (hit and run), reckless driving and two counts failure to appear I.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
Jan. 15 — Michael Joseph Sampson, 35, Hood River, failure to appear I, criminal trespass II and five counts failure to appear II.
Jan. 19 — Jeremy Patrick Jeppeson, 44, Salem, parole violation.
Jan. 19 — Tyler Jacob Foster, 26, Klickitat, failure to appear II and failure to appear I; released.
Jan. 20 — Joshua Michael Martin, 32, Condon, contempt of court (violation of a restraining order) and escape III.
Jan. 20 — Dustin Trevor Mackie, 41, Corvallis, post-prison supervision sanction.
Jan. 20 — Francisco Ramon Sisneroz, 25, The Dalles, contempt of court (violation of a restraining order).
Sex offenses:
Jan. 20 — Jeffrey David Lessel Young, 54, Hood River, commercial sexual solicitation; released.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
Jan. 18 — Kerry Daniel Hyde, 59, The Dalles, unlawful entry into a motor vehicle and theft III; released.
Jan. 19 — Brian N. Clement, 50, Milwaukie, burglary II, criminal mischief II, criminal trespass II and possession f burglar tools.
Jan. 19 — Pedro Ayala Solorio, 26, Odell, burglary II, criminal mischief I, theft I, attempt to elude police officer (vehicle offense), disorderly conduct II, resisting arrest and three post-prison supervision sanctions.
Bingen-White Salmon, Jan. 10-16
During this time period, the Bingen-White Salmon Police Department responded to the following crimes, which resulted in arrests: Driving while suspended (one).
Notable incidents
Three non-injury motor vehicle accidents reported; officers were unable to locate one of the incidents.
Officers assisted the fire department with an incident in White Salmon Jan. 11.
Officers assisted with replacing a manhole cover in White Salmon Jan. 16 (traffic hazard).
Hood River Police, Jan. 9-15
During this time period, Hood River Police Department responded to the following crimes, which resulted in arrests: Assault (one), driving under the influence of intoxicants (one), drug law violation (one), hit and run (one), trespass (one) and warrant (nine).
Notable incidents
Nine warrant arrests: In one incident, a traffic stop was initiated on a vehicle for operating with no plates or trip permit. The driver was identified and discovered to have a suspended license, two warrants out of Linn County, and one warrant out of Yamhill County. The subject received criminal citations for the warrants and a traffic violation citation for driving while suspended. In another incident, another male was arrested and lodged at NORCOR for six warrants and criminal trespass. He was also cited for possession of methamphetamine.
Four hit and runs: In one incident, a vehicle was struck in an intersection. When the other driver did not pull over, the victim was able to obtain the license plate of the suspect vehicle. A female driver was located by officers and arrested.
Three motor vehicle crashes: All were non-injury. In one incident, a collision between a pedestrian and vehicle occurred in the intersection of Oak and Second streets.
Two thefts: Shoplifting and a package stolen from the porch of a residence.
One driving under the influence arrest: A Portland resident was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants and also charged with possession of methamphetamine.
As officers responded to an alarm, it was discovered a gas station was burglarized. Further investigation is pending.
Hood River County Sheriff, Jan. 6-17
During this time period, Hood River County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following crimes, which resulted in arrests: Assault (one), failure to perform the duties of a driver (one), harassment (one), and warrant (two).
Notable incidents
Four thefts: Items from a residence, by deception, from a business, and from a building.
Three motor vehicle crashes: In one incident, deputies responded to a single vehicle crash on I-84; the driver was transported to a hospital in Portland, and Oregon State Police handled the crash investigation.
Two hit and runs.
A sexual assault was reported to have occurred in Cascade Locks.
Mt. Hood Meadows Professional Ski Patrol assisted an injured skier from the White River area (search and rescue).
The Dalles Police, Jan. 14-20
During this time period, The Dalles Police Department responded to the following crimes, which resulted in arrests: Assault (two), driving under the influence of controlled substance (one), driving under the influence of alcohol (one), driving while suspended (one), driving uninsured (one), hit and run (one), illegal parking (one), restraining order violation (one), theft (one), trespass (one), unlawful possession of methamphetamine (one) and warrant (five).
Notable incidents
Fifteen thefts: Four reports of tools taken from a truck, guns from a truck, stolen vehicle, three shoplifting (Sally Beauty, Grocery Outlet, PetCo), package from a porch, cash box and other items from a business, unauthorized use of a credit card, bike, heater, and a license plate.
Two burglaries: An apartment and the banquet room at Cousins Inn.
Nine motor vehicle crashes: In one incident, officers assisted a driver who hit a boulder on Brewery Grade. The vehicle was towed. In another, a juvenile pedestrian was hit by a vehicle; no injuries were reported. In a third, a female was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol following an accident; BAC registered .14%.
Six hit and runs: In one incident, a male was cited and released for hit and run. In another, a male was cited and released for hit and run, driving while suspended and driving uninsured.
A female was lodged at NORCOR for driving under the influence of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of methamphetamine.
Two aggressive dogs were reported to be running around Chenowith Elementary Jan. 18; they were taken to Home at Last.
Officers assisted with traffic control during a vehicle fire Jan. 20 at E. 12th and Shearer Street.
Wasco County Sheriff, Jan. 14-20
During this time period, Wasco County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following crimes, which resulted in arrests: Driving under the influence of intoxicants (one) and warrant (one).
Notable incidents
Deputies assisted in a pursuit after Oregon State Police transferred a caller stating they were following a vehicle eastbound on I-84 at milepost 74.
One hit and run.
One theft reported (mail).
One motor vehicle crash: Injuries were reported when a vehicle rolled over an embankment.
Both Wasco County Sheriff’s Department and The Dalles Police Department assisted with a downed tree on W. 13th Street that also took down a powerline.
Commented