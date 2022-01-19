NORCOR, Jan. 7-14
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
Jan. 8 — Izabelle Jamie Noyes, 23, Hood River, resisting arrest, misdemeanor domestic assault IV and six probation violations.
Jan. 8 — Daniel Curtis Myers, 55, Cascade Locks, two counts felony domestic assault IV, two probation violations and contempt of court.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
Jan. 7 — Marvin Allen Pohl, 72, The Dalles, criminal trespass I, violation of a release agreement and criminal trespass II.
Jan. 7 — Nicholas Michael Lowe, 40, The Dalles, criminal trespass II; released.
Jan. 11 — Lonnie Lee Wright, 41, The Dalles, unlawful use of a weapon, criminal mischief I, recklessly endangering another person and unlawful possession of methamphetamine I.
Jan. 13 — Edmund Joseph Haas, 64, Benton City, Wash., criminal trespass II; released.
Jan. 14 — Joseph Bert Edwards, 58, Bend, criminal mischief II.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
Jan. 7 — Easton Charles Atchley, 22, Goldendale, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol; released.
Jan. 7 — Jared Nathaniel Santoro, 42, Powell Butte, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol, reckless driving and recklessly endangering another person; released.
Jan. 9 — Rebecca L. Heater, 55, Vancouver, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol, reckless driving and giving false information to a police officer (vehicle offense); released.
Jan. 11 — Matt Allen Hughes, 54, Arlington, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol.
Jan. 11 — Barbara Jean Major, 48, The Dalles, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol and reckless driving.
Jan. 11 — Jerry Roger Kitchen, 63, White Salmon, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol; released.
Jan. 12 — Enrique Daniel Pacheco, 23, The Dalles, two counts misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol and misdemeanor driving while suspended or revoked; released.
Jan. 13 — Elaina Marie Courtier, 22, The Dalles, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol; released.
Jan. 13 — Daniel Jaime Cruz, 46, Yakima, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol; released.
Motor vehicle crashes, incidents, offenses and impounds:
Jan. 7 — Tyson Lee Allen Smith, 21, The Dalles, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Jan. 7 — Marc Allen Tullio, 39, Federal Way, two counts recklessly endangering another person; released.
Jan. 7 — Charles Allen Bartsma, 47, The Dalles, misdemeanor driving while suspended or revoked and reckless driving; released.
Jan. 10 — Mark Everett Duncan, 62, Medford, reckless driving and attempt to elude police officers (vehicle offense); released.
Jan. 11 — Tyler Lee Norris, 31, Tygh Valley, misdemeanor driving while suspended or revoked; released.
Jan. 14 — Corey Adam Monette, 31, The Dalles, misdemeanor driving while suspended or revoked.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
Jan. 11 — Mario A. Ortega Patino, 20, Hood River, felony fugitive from another state; released.
Jan. 12 — Aaron Christopher Alford, 35, Portland, two counts each failure to appear I and failure to appear II.
Jan. 12 — Sean Robert Marsalis, 46, Mosier, failure to appear (bench warrant).
Jan. 13 — Garrett Wayne Caspino, 29, Corvallis, failure to appear on criminal citation, misdemeanor disorderly conduct I, failure to appear (bench warrant) and a parole violation.
Jan. 13 — Michael Allen Turner, 32, three parole violations and failure to appear II.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
Jan. 10 — Joshua Daniel Aldrich, 43, The Dalles, theft I; released.
Jan. 12 — Donald William Midland, 40, Hood River, theft III, theft II and criminal mischief III; released.
Jan. 12 — Erik Justin Larson, 41, White Salmon, theft III; released.
Jan. 13 — Jennifer Michelle Ellery, 44, Condon, theft III; released.
Bingen-White Salmon, Jan. 3-9
During this time period, Bingen-White Salmon Police Department responded to the following crimes, which resulted in arrests: Driving while suspended (one).
Notable incidents
Burglary in White Salmon.
Two hit and runs with property damage reported in Bingen.
Two disorderly subjects reported; in one incident, a subject was advised to leave the property.
A female was cited for driving while suspended III in White Salmon.
Hood River Police, Dec. 26 to Jan. 8
During this time period, Hood River Police Department responded to the following crimes, which resulted in arrests: Assault (one), driving under the influence of intoxicants (two), driving while suspended (two), resisting arrest (one) and warrant (three).
Notable incidents
Seven non-injury motor vehicle crashes.
One hit and run.
Three thefts: Vehicle, shoplifting (Marina Shell) and tools from a vehicle.
One burglary was reported to have occurred at Walmart on Dec. 25.
Officers took a child neglect report of a 2-year-old walking alone outside on Belmont Ave.
Two driving under the influence arrests: In one incident, a Hood River resident was arrested for DUII alcohol; BAC registered more than twice the legal limit. In another, a Washington male was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol; BAC registered three times over the legal limit.
Hood River County Sheriff, Dec. 28 to Jan. 5
During this time period, Hood River County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following crimes, which resulted in arrests: Warrant (one).
Notable incidents
Six motor vehicle crashes: Injuries were reported in a two car traffic crash on Highway 35 at Highway 282 on Dec. 29.
Two Thefts: Reports included the possible fraudulent use of a credit card and mail theft in Cascade Locks.
Deputies responded to a search and rescue on a 19-year-old male who went hiking/snowshoeing on the Gumjuwac Trail and continued to High Prairie. The subject needed help getting out due to the time and where he was located.
The Dalles Police, Jan. 7-13
During this time period, The Dalles Police Department responded to the following crimes, which resulted in arrests: Burglary (one), criminal mischief (one), driving under the influence of intoxicants (two), hit and run (one), interfering with a police officer (one), trespass (three), violation of a conditional release (one) and warrant (four).
Notable incidents
Ten thefts: Items included a fanny pack, two reports of a stolen wallet, propane tank from a grill, tools from a truck, shoplifting (Fred Meyer), tires from a porch, firearm, and a vehicle.
One burglary: Items from a shed.
Seven motor vehicle crashes: Vehicles were towed in two of the incidents. In another, a semi-truck couldn’t make it around the corner at E. Third and Washington and had to be towed.
Four hit and runs.
Officers assisted Oregon State Police with a high-speed vehicle pursuit on I-84; OSP spiked the vehicle’s tires and the vehicle was stopped. The driver was taken into custody. Wasco County Sheriff and Hood River Police also responded.
Officers responded to a report of a possible drunk driver who hit a light post on 16th near the middle school and was stuck in the snow. A male was subsequently cited and released for hit and run, driving under the influence of alcohol and interfering with a police officer. The vehicle was towed.
Officers responded to The Dalles High School on a report that a student was possibly en route to the school with a gun. Lockdown procedures were initiated. (See story.)
Wasco County, Dec. 29 to Jan. 13
During this time period, Wasco County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following crimes, which resulted in arrests: Criminal mischief (one), probation violation (one), unauthorized use of a motor vehicle (one) and warrant (two).
Notable incidents
Four motor vehicle crashes: One of the vehicles was towed.
Four thefts: Pop cans, a lost or stolen gun, money scam, and a wallet.
Deputies assisted with a search and rescue Jan. 3 at Dutch Flat/Skyline Road for a lost male. The male later was reported to have made it home. On Jan. 11, deputies received a report of subjects stuck in the snow on Vensel Road/W. Chenowith Creek Road. The subjects eventually left the vehicle and said they would retrieve it in the morning.
A male reported being stuck on the side of Bakeoven Market Road/Highway 97 in the snow (search and rescue). OSP was advised.
A subject reported an account was opened under their name in New York with Charter Communication (identity theft).
A physical altercation was reported between two inmates at NORCOR. One went to the hospital for medical treatment.
A large branch was hanging off a powerline Jan. 6 on N. Sentosa Lake Road in Tygh Valley; small flames were seen, but seemed to be contained to the line. The fire department was advised, as was Wasco County Electric.
Oregon Department of Transportation reported I-84 was closed between Troutdale and Hood River due to landslides, both east and westbound, on Jan. 6.
Oregon State Police
On Jan. 4, a white Freightliner semi was southbound on US 97 in Wasco County when it started to jackknife on the icy roadway. The vehicle slid off the left side of the road, then went off the right side into a ditch. The fuel tank ruptured, spilling approximately 175 gallons of diesel. A hazmat crew was called in to clean it up. The vehicle was towed and the driver given a ride to Madras to secure lodging for the night.
On Jan. 5 on I-84 at milepost 87 westbound in Wasco County, an OSP trooper responded a crash involving two commercial motor vehicles. Both drivers appeared to have jackknifed due to icy conditions and collided with one another, a guardrail and the center median. Both drivers were transported to the hospital for injuries. Both trucks were completely blocking westbound traffic and were towed; traffic was diverted over the 87 off/on ramp for several hours until the roadway was cleared. Several hundred gallons of diesel spilled due to ruptured fuel tanks on both trucks, and a hazmat crew was called for cleanup.
A diesel spill was reported on Jan. 6 on I-84 at milepost 54 in Hood River County after a semi crashed on an icy roadway. U.S. Ecology was called by Oregon Department of Transportation for cleanup and the semi was towed.
Commented