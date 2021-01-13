Bingen-White Salmon Police
Dec. 27 to Jan. 3
Agency assists:
Dec. 27 — White Salmon — Officers assisted with a psychiatric call (agency assist).
Dec. 30 — White Salmon — Officers stood by with a disorderly patient (agency assist).
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
Dec. 28 — Bingen — Harassment reported.
Jan. 1 — White Salmon — Assault reported.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
Dec. 28 — White Salmon — Disorderly conduct reported. A subject was warned.
Dec. 31 — White Salmon — Criminal mischief reported.
Motor vehicle crashes, incidents, offenses and impounds:
Dec. 29 — Bingen — Hulk inspection reported; four vehicles were inspected.
Dec. 29 — White Salmon — Officers attempted to locate a hit and run subject.
Dec. 31 — White Salmon — Two vehicle, non-injury traffic crash reported.
Jan. 1 — White Salmon — Owner of a vehicle that had been abandoned advised to relocate the vehicle.
Jan. 1 — White Salmon — Male cited for driving while suspended III.
Jan. 2 — White Salmon — Officers assisted with a motor vehicle accident.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
Dec. 30 — White Salmon — Violation of a court order reported.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
Jan. 3 — Bingen — Car prowl reported. The vehicle was damaged.
Other:
Jan. 3 — Bingen — Suicidal subject transported for evaluation.
Hood River Police
Dec. 27 to Jan. 2
Agency assists:
Dec. 30 — 12th Street, 800 block — Officer assisted Wasco County in transporting a juvenile to the NORCOR juvenile department.
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
Dec. 28 — Cascade Avenue — Officers responded to a report of a fight in progress. Based on initial re-ports, it appeared that someone was being trespassed off a property and a fight occurred. Based on statements from both parties, it was determined a report should be generated and sent to the district attorney’s office for review (assault).
Jan. 1 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Assault reported.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
Jan. 2 — 12th Street, 1300 block — Criminal mischief reported.
Motor vehicle crashes, incidents, offenses and impounds:
Dec. 29 — Industrial Loop, 1200 block — A Portland resident’s box truck was towed and impounded (abandoned vehicle).
Dec. 29 — Lincoln Street, 1500 block — A Hood River resident’s abandoned/disabled vehicle was towed.
Dec. 29 — May and Rand streets — Officer responded to a non-injury motor vehicle crash.
Dec. 30 — I-84 at milepost 63 — Officer responded to a two-car, non-injury traffic crash.
Dec. 31 — Hood River — Hood River resident cited and released for hit and run and reckless driving.
Jan. 1 — E. Marina Drive, 1000 block — Male contacted by law enforcement, who appeared to be working on his vehicle in the parking lot of a closed business. He was detained due to the plates of his vehicle not matching the make and model of the car, and was later released without incident.
Jan. 2 — Cascade Avenue, 2800 block — Non-injury traffic crash reported.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
Dec. 27 — Hood River — Hood River resident criminally cited for an outstanding arrest warrant out of Hood River Circuit Court and felony possession of methamphetamine. During the same incident, the associated vehicle as towed due to the vehicle possessing no valid liability insurance and there being no licensed driver.
Jan. 1 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Husum female cited and released for a valid felony probation violation warrant.
Jan. 2 — Hood River — Officer took a report of a male contacting/harassing an ex. The male was contacted and admitted to contacting the ex. Per his probation officer, he was ordered to have no contact with the victim. The male was lodged at NORCOR.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
Dec. 27 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — A 37-year-old male was cited for attempt theft II and two Washington County warrants.
Dec. 27 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — A 30-year-old female out of Washington was cited for theft III. The items were returned to the store.
Dec. 28 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — A customer was reported to have switched price tags on a product to pay a lesser amount. The suspect was cited and released for theft III.
Dec. 30 — Wasco Street, 1800 block — Stolen vehicle reported.
Jan. 1 — 12th Street, 1300 block — Cold burglary reported.
Jan. 2 — Wasco Loop, 200 block — Theft of a bicycle reported.
Jan. 2 — 12th Street, 1700 block — Transient male arrested for shoplifting from a local pharmacy totaling $229.90.
Jan. 2 — Cascade Avenue, 3100 block — Carson resident arrested and lodged at NORCOR on the charges of unlawful use of a motor vehicle, reckless driving, criminal mischief II, attempt to elude on foot and possession of burglary/theft tools.
Hood River County Sheriff
Dec. 23 to Jan. 5
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
Dec. 25 — Odell Highway — Male arrested for assault IV and two counts of domestic harassment and lodged at NORCOR.
Dec. 27 — Red Hill Road, Parkdale — Male arrested for assault IV.
Dec. 31 — Bartlett Drive — Male arrested for felony domestic violence assault IV and domestic violence menacing and lodged at NORCOR.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
Dec. 31 — Highway 35, 14000 block, Parkdale — Male cited for disorderly conduct II.
Jan. 2 — Willow Flat Road, 4500 block — Criminal mischief reported.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
Dec. 31 — Highway 281 at milepost 10 — Male arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:
Dec. 24 — State Street, 300 block — Theft by deception reported. The suspect unlawfully represented themselves as a representative of an anti-virus software company, using this position to gain access to the victim’s computer remotely and fraudulently removing money from a bank account.
Dec. 28 — Tucker Road, 1200 block — Identity theft reported.
Dec. 31 — Dillon Road, 1400 block — Identity theft reported.
Motor vehicle crashes, incidents, offenses and impounds:
Dec. 24 — Westcliff Drive, 4200 block — Hit and run reported.
Dec. 24 — Tamarack Road, 3100 block — Hit and run reported.
Dec. 25 — I-84 at milepost 53, Cascade Locks — Officer responded to a single vehicle, non-injury crash.
Dec. 26 — Hood River — Hood River resident arrested for driving while revoked and a parole violation.
Dec. 26 — Dee Highway, 3600 block — Officer responded to a non-injury, single car crash. A second unrelated vehicle crashed in the same area and the driver fled into the woods for unknown reasons.
Dec. 28 — Highway 35 and Gilhouley Road — Male cited and released for misdemeanor driving while suspended.
Dec. 28 — Wine Country and Mt. Adams Road — Abandoned vehicle in the lane of travel towed.
Dec. 29 — Dee Highway, milepost 135, Parkdale — Single vehicle traffic crash with injury reported.
Dec. 30 — Highway 35, 13000 block, Parkdale — Non-injury traffic crash near Tea Cup Sno Park reported.
Jan. 2 — Highway 35, 14000 block, Parkdale — Hit and run reported to have occurred Dec. 31.
Jan. 3 — Highway 35 at milepost 64, Mt. Hood — Two vehicle, non-injury traffic crash reported.
Jan. 3 — Highway 35, 4700 block — Non-injury traffic crash reported.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
Jan. 1 — Cascade Locks — Unwanted subject reported (restraining order violation).
Search and rescue:
Dec. 28 — Highway 35, 14000 block — Mt. Hood Meadows Ski Team assisted a client out of Green Apple Creek. No injuries reported.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
Dec. 23 — Bartlett Drive, 4000 block — Theft from a motor vehicle reported.
Dec. 23 — Homestead Drive, 3600 block — unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle reported.
Dec. 23 — Methodist Road, 1200 block — Theft reported.
Dec. 23 — N.E. Riverview Drive, 0-100 block, Cascade Locks — Theft reported.
Other:
Dec. 24 — N.E. Forest Lane, Cascade Locks — Death reported.
Jan. 2 — Cascade Locks — Male placed on a peace officers hold after threatening to jump off a bridge.
The Dalles Police
Dec. 31 to Jan. 7
Agency assists:
Dec. 31 — W. Sixth, 1200 block — Hood River Police called about a theft of clothing from a business in The Dalles that had taken place on Dec. 18. An arrest had been made (agency assist).
Jan. 1 — I-84 at milepost 63 — Oregon State Police stopped a vehicle for speeding. OSP advised they had noticed a vacuumed sealed bag in the backseat with a large amount of a white powdery substance. The driver said he didn’t want to discuss anything in the vehicle because it wasn’t his. Officers waited at the overpass but did not see the vehicle (agency assist).
Jan. 3 — W. 16th and Liberty Way — Transformer explosion reported. PUD was notified.
Jan. 3 — The Dalles — Klickitat County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance looking for a motorcycle that had been taken for a test drive and not returned. Officers were unable to locate.
Jan. 5 — E. 19th and Dry Hollow Road — Officers assisted with a medical call.
Jan. 6 — Cherry Heights Road, 500 block — Damaged city property reported. A stop sign was down; public works arrived and placed a temporary sign.
Jan. 7 — The Dalles — Gilliam County Sheriff’s Office requested information on an unauthorized use of a motor vehicle arrest Jan. 6.
Animal calls:
Dec. 31 — The Dalles — Dog bite reported.
Dec. 31 — Honey Do Street — Dog bite, which occurred Dec. 24, reported.
Dec. 31 — Garrison Street — Aggressive dogs reported.
Dec. 31 — W. Second, 1400 block — Dog located inside a restaurant. No owner was in the area. The dog was lodged at the animal shelter.
Dec. 31 — E. 18th — Dog was reported to have escaped through a fence after being frightened by fireworks.
Jan. 1 — E. 14th — Large, friendly pig reported to be running around on a sidewalk. The owner was not at home. Officers were able to walk the pig home.
Jan. 2 — E. 12th — Officers received two calls regarding a loose dog going after other dogs in the area.
Jan. 2 — W. 20th — It was reported that a dog charged and attacked another dog.
Jan. 3 — E. 15th — A cat had gotten into a vacant house and was crying; the cat’s owner couldn’t get the cat out of the house. Law enforcement located the cat inside the empty residence. A locksmith was called and the cat removed. The open gap where the cat entered was closed.
Jan. 3 — W. Eighth and Walnut — Dog at large with no collar or microchip lodged at the animal shelter.
Jan. 4 — W. Cascade Street, 800 block — Dog at large lodged at the animal shelter.
Jan. 6 — W. Scenic Drive, 400 block — Dog at large lodged at the animal shelter.
Jan. 7 — W. Walnut Street — Female reported arriving at a house, exiting her vehicle and approaching the passenger side to remove a child when two dogs appeared, growling at her and chasing her to the driver’s seat. She was not able to leave the vehicle without the dogs barking and growling. Law enforcement arrived and assisted her and her child into the house. The dogs’ owners were contacted and the dogs were recovered and contained.
Jan. 7 — W. Eighth, 2100 block — Male cited for dog as a public nuisance.
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
Dec. 31 — E. 11th — Disturbance reported. A male was subsequently cited for minor in possession of alcohol and released to a parent.
Dec. 31 — E. 14th — Officers assisted with a domestic assault case.
Dec. 31 — Bret Clodfelter Way — People fighting in a room reported. A male and female were trespassed from the property.
Dec. 31 — Dry Hollow Road — Harassment reported.
Dec. 31 — E. 10th — Female arrested for domestic assault IV, strangulation and menacing and lodged at NORCOR.
Dec. 31 — W. 10th — Domestic dispute reported.
Jan. 1 — W. 11th — Male arrested for domestic harassment and interfering with making a police report, and lodged at NORCOR.
Jan. 1 — W. 10th — Domestic dispute reported.
Jan. 1 — E. Ninth — Disturbance reported.
Jan. 1 — Liberty Street — Harassment reported.
Jan. 1 — E. 13th — Domestic dispute reported. A male was transported to a hotel for the night.
Jan. 2 — Irvine and 10th — Fight between a male and a juvenile reported.
Jan. 3 — W. Second — Domestic dispute reported.
Jan. 3 — W. Fourth — Domestic dispute reported.
Jan. 3 — W. Seventh — Harassment reported.
Jan. 4 — Union Street — Disturbance reported.
Jan. 4 — W. Pomona Street — Harassment reported.
Jan. 4 — W. Sixth — Disturbance reported.
Jan. 4 — N. Old Dufur Road — Out of control juvenile reported.
Jan. 4 — E. 16th Place — Domestic dispute reported.
Jan. 4 — W. Sixth — Domestic dispute reported.
Jan. 5 — W. Sixth — Harassment reported.
Jan. 6 — E. Seventh — Harassment reported.
Jan. 6 — E. 11th — Domestic dispute reported. A male was cited and released for theft from a different incident.
Jan. 6 — Nevada Street — Harassment reported.
Jan. 6 — W. Floral Court — Domestic dispute reported. A male was trespassed.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
Jan. 1 — Garrison Street, 500 block — Trespass reported.
Jan. 1 — Mt. Hood Street, 500 block — Male returned to a business from which he had been previously trespassed. He was cited for trespass.
Jan. 1 — Union Street, 100 block — Criminal mischief reported. A male was later lodged at NORCOR for theft III, two counts of criminal trespass II, harassment, disorderly conduct II, and resisting arrest.
Jan. 1 — W. Sixth, 1200 block — Disorderly conduct reported. Loiterers outside a business were bothering customers.
Jan. 1 — Union Street, 1000 block — Trespass reported.
Jan. 2 — W. Second, 800 block — Criminal mischief reported. Front door glass was broken.
Jan. 2 — W. Sixth — Two males were reported to be physically fighting. They were warned for disorderly conduct II.
Jan. 2 — Liberty Street, 500 block — Male trespassed from a property.
Jan. 3 — W. Sixth, 300 block — Male trespassed from a property.
Jan. 3 — W. Second, 400 block — Female trespassed from a property.
Jan. 3 — E. 19th, 1700 block — Male trespassed from a property after disorderly conduct was reported.
Jan. 3 — Boat Basin Road — A male was reported to be lying naked in full view of passing vehicles. Law enforcement contacted the male, who said he was soaking up the sun (disorderly conduct).
Jan. 3 — E. 10th — Unwanted subject reported. He was trespassed from a property.
Jan. 3 — Chenowith Street, 800 block — Transient male cited and released for criminal mischief II.
Jan. 4 — E. 12th — Male cited for criminal mischief after creating a disturbance outside of a building.
Jan. 4 — E. Second, 300 block — Trespass reported.
Jan. 4 — Court Street, 700 block — Trespass reported.
Jan. 4 — Bret Clodfelter Way, 3200 block — Three individuals trespassed from a business.
Jan. 4 — Chenowith Street, 800 block — Trespass reported. Three subjects were asked to move along.
Jan. 4 — W. Sixth, 800 block — Vandalism reported. A chain for a parking lot was cut and the chain stolen, and wires for sensor lighting were cut. Garbage and a couch were also dumped, and it appeared a vehicle had crashed into the side of the building because a chunk was missing from the side.
Jan. 4 — Court Street, 300 block — Slashed vehicle tire reported (criminal mischief). Two other vehicles in the area also had slashed tires upon law enforcement inspection.
Jan. 4 — Mt. Hood Street, 500 block — Male arrested and lodged at NORCOR for public indecency and criminal trespass.
Jan. 5 — Court Street, 700 block — Trespass reported.
Jan. 5 — Court Street, 300 block — A vehicle was located with three of the four tires slashed.
Jan. 5 — W. Sixth, 1100 block — Two transient males were contacted by officers regarding an area covered in trash. One male was asked to leave and told he was trespassed. The second male was cited for trespass II and offensive littering.
Jan. 5 — W. Sixth, 1200 block — Graffiti reported.
Jan. 5 — Third and Union streets — Female arrested on several criminal mischief charges and lodged at NORCOR.
Jan. 5 — W. Sixth, 3600 block — Trespass reported.
Jan. 5 — W. Third, 300 block — Disorderly conduct reported.
Jan. 6 — W. Sixth, 1200 block — Male issued a criminal citation for trespass.
Jan. 6 — E. 12th — Harassment reported. Two parties were warned for disorderly conduct.
Jan. 6 — E. 13th, 1200 block — Male returned to a property from which he had been previously trespassed.
Jan. 7 — Lincoln Street, 300 block — Male cited for criminal trespass II.
Jan. 7 — W. Sixth, 1200 block — Transient with cardboard laid out in front of a business reported. The male refused to leave at an officer’s request and was cited and released for trespassing.
Jan. 7 — W. Sixth — Disturbance reported. A female was counseled regarding not yelling and threatening people. She was later reported to be having a mental crisis and damaged several items in a room where she was staying. She was trespassed from the property.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
Jan. 1 — E. 11th and Dry Hollow Road — Female arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants and lodged at NORCOR. Methamphetamine was found on her person at NORCOR and she was cited and released for driving under the influence of drugs and possession of methamphetamine.
Jan. 2 — W. Sixth, 1200 block — Male arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Jan. 3 — W. 10th, 900 block — Male arrested and lodged at NORCOR for driving under the influence of intoxicants. BAC registered .12 percent. He was cited and released to a sober driver at NORCOR.
Motor vehicle crashes, incidents, offenses and impounds:
Dec. 31 — W. Sixth, 3300 block — Vehicle in a ditch reported. The vehicle was towed.
Jan. 1 — W. Sixth, 1200 block — Traffic crash reported. A subject requested an officer to assist with information exchange. When law enforcement arrived, both vehicles were gone.
Jan. 1 — Cherry Heights Road, 600 block — Motor vehicle accident reported.
Jan. 3 — W. Sixth, 1400 block — A vehicle stalled and died in a business entryway. The vehicle owner approved an officer to call for a tow but said he did not have the money for the tow and that the tow company could keep the vehicle. While waiting for the tow driver, the vehicle owner left the scene. The tow company loaded the vehicle. The officer returned to explain what the owner had advised.
Jan. 4 — W. Sixth, 3300 block — Hit and run reported.
Jan. 4 — W. Sixth, 3900 block — Non-injury traffic crash reported.
Jan. 6 — W. Sixth, 1300 block — Officer requested a tow for a female locked out of a vehicle.
Jan. 7 — Sixth Street — Motor vehicle crash reported.
Jan. 7 — W. Second, 100 block — Hit and run reported. The subject was located and stated they were unaware they had hit anyone.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
Jan. 4 — Webber Street, 200 block — Male cited and released for a parole violation warrant (unlawful possession of marijuana and unlawfully importing/exporting marijuana items).
Jan. 5 — E. Seventh, 400 block — Male cited and released on a failure to appear warrant out of Wasco County.
Jan. 6 — W. Sixth — Female arrested on multiple Wasco County warrants and lodged at NORCOR.
Jan. 6 — Union Street, 400 block — Male cited and released on a probation violation warrant.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
Dec. 31 — W. Sixth, 1300 block — Theft of services reported. Someone filled a business dumpster with boxes.
Dec. 31 — Federal Street, 900 block — Theft of tools reported.
Dec. 31 — Mt. Hood Street, 500 block — Theft of grapes and juice reported. The suspect came back 10 minutes later and returned the items.
Jan. 1 — W. Sixth, 1200 block — Male reported to have stolen an ear-piercing kit and earrings.
Jan. 1 — W. Sixth, 3600 block — Theft of a generator reported.
Jan. 1 — E. 10th, 300 block — Theft of lightbulbs reported.
Jan. 2 — W. Fifth Place, 1100 block — Stolen vehicle reported.
Jan. 2 — W. Sixth, 300 block — Burglary reported.
Jan. 3 — E. Second, 3500 block — Stolen vehicle reported.
Jan. 3 — W. Seventh, 3100 block — Stolen vehicle reported.
Jan. 4 — W. Sixth, 1200 block — Shoplifting reported. A male was cited and released for theft III and advised he is no longer allowed on business property.
Jan. 5 — Cherry Heights Road, 500 block — A male was reported to be yelling and screaming outside a business, later laying on the ground after having a small scuffle with an employee who had asked him to leave. The male was reported to have been found in one of the employee’s vehicles. A report was taken for theft I.
Jan. 5 — W. sixth, 3500 block — Theft of services reported. Several marijuana plants were found in a recycling bin. A male was contacted regarding trash being disposed of in the recycling bin. He apologized and said it wouldn’t happen again. The male was advised he would either be moving along tomorrow or be trespassed.
Jan. 5 — E. Ninth. 1900 block — Vehicle reported stolen out of Clark County found and towed.
Jan. 5 — E. 10th, 300 block — Theft of a security system reported.
Jan. 5 — W. Verdant Street, 1000 block — Possible car prowl reported.
Jan. 6 — E. 10th, 1400 block — Stolen packages from a porch reported.
Jan. 6 — Taylor Lake — Stolen vehicle recovered.
Jan. 6 — W. Sixth — Stolen firearms reported.
Jan. 7 — W. Sixth, 3800 block — Gas was siphoned from a truck.
Other:
Dec. 31-Jan. 1 — The Dalles — Law enforcement took six calls regarding fireworks. Officers observed illegal fireworks and several subjects were contacted and counseled.
Dec. 31-Jan. 7 — The Dalles — Officers responded to 77 welfare and/or mental health calls.
Jan. 1 — E. 14th, 300 block — A citation was issued for minor in possession of alcohol.
Jan. 1 — The Dalles — Attempted suicide reported. The subject voluntarily went to the hospital.
Jan. 1 — W. Sixth — Male given a ride to the hospital at his request due to a manic episode.
Jan. 1 — W. Sixth — Unaccompanied minor reported. The minor was returned home.
Jan. 3 — W. Seventh — Male cited for endangering the welfare of a minor.
Jan. 3 — The Dalles — Possible suicidal subject reported.
Jan. 4 — W. 10th, 2700 block — Death reported.
Jan. 5 — Mt. Hood Street — Male cited for drinking in public.
Jan. 6 — W. Sixth, 1200 block — Male cited and released for drinking in public.
Jan. 6 — The Dalles — Officers assisted a female who requested a mental health evaluation at the hospital.
Wasco County Sheriff
Dec. 31 to Jan. 7
Agency assists:
Jan. 1 — E. Second, 800 block, Biggs-Rufus — Deputies assisted another agency with a customer causing a disturbance. A male was arrested and physical force used.
Jan. 1 — Warm Springs — Report of a vehicle stuck in three feet of snow/mud reported. The call was transferred to Warm Springs dispatch; the subjects were located (agency assist).
Jan. 3 — Sevenmile Hill Road — Klickitat County Sheriff’s Office requested an agency assist for a stolen motorcycle. The suspect was later found by KCSO and the motorcycle retrieved.
Jan. 3 — Wamic Grade — Oregon State Police attempted to pull over a vehicle without lights on. The vehicle passed at a high rate of speed with no lights. After eluding law enforcement, a subject was lodged at NORCOR.
Jan. 4 — Lane County — Springfield Area Command notified deputies regarding the warrant arrest of a male (attempt to elude, assault IV, possession of methamphetamine and theft II). The male was given a court date in Wasco County.
Animal calls:
Dec. 31 — Oak Hill Drive, 1300 block — Cows at large reported.
Jan. 5 — Celilo Village Road — A dog was reported to have been shot by a neighbor with a BB gun.
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
Dec. 31 — Wallace Street, Wasco — Domestic dispute reported.
Jan. 3 — Oak Park Lane, Tygh Valley — Disturbance reported. The parties were separated.
Jan. 3 — E. 14th — Male arrested and lodged at NORCOR for violation of a release agreement, domestic assault IV and strangulation.
Jan. 4 — W. Chenowith Creek Road — Domestic dispute reported.
Jan. 4 — W. McDonald Way — Harassment reported.
Jan. 5 — N.E. Aikin Street, Dufur — Disturbance reported.
Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):
Jan. 2 — Celilo Park — Male lodged at NORCOR on the charges of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, possession of heroin and theft III. In the same incident, a female was cited and released for possession of heroin and possession of methamphetamine, and was dropped off at the hospital for a medical condition.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
Dec. 31 — Fifteenmile Road, 4200 block — Twenty tires dumped on the side of the road reported. A second pile was located about five miles past the first pile (offensive littering).
Jan. 1 — W. Chenowith Loop Road, 800 block — Criminal mischief reported. A key was found in a vehicle’s ignition broken off.
Jan. 1 — Carroll Road and Digger Road, Mosier — Dumped garbage by the road reported. The garbage contained five syringes that were picked up and placed in a sharps container by law enforcement.
Jan. 1 — E. Highway 216, 82000 block — Disorderly conduct reported.
Jan. 2 — Highway 197, 1500 block — Trespass reported. A hole was cut in a fence and copper wire taken.
Jan. 3 — Oak Park Lane, 300 block, Tygh Valley — Disorderly conduct reported.
Jan. 6 — Dry Hollow Road, 2600 block — Criminal mischief reported. Someone drove through an orchard and caused damage, leaving behind beer bottles and a license plate.
Jan. 7 — Fifteenmile Road — Unwanted subjects reported. There were three different camps set up in the area.
Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:
Dec. 31 — W. Murray Drive, 1200 block — Theft of checks from a mailbox reported; the checks were altered and cashed (bank fraud).
Jan. 2 — Longview, Wash. — Possible identity theft by a Wasco County resident reported.
Jan. 5 — W. Highway 30 — Theft of social security and stimulus money reported.
Jan. 7 — Reservation Road, Maupin — Fraud reported.
Jan. 7 — Highway 216, 82000 block — Theft of checks and tools reported to have happened in October. A report was taken for forgery and theft.
Motor vehicle crashes, incidents, offenses and impounds:
Jan. 3 — W. Chenowith Creek Road, 4100 block — A vehicle went over an embankment and hit a tree. One occupant reported an injury. The vehicle was towed and a property owner advised of the damage to a fence.
Jan. 4 — W. Emerson Street, 1300 block — Male and female warned for improper equipment for two motor bikes.
Jan. 7 — Sixth Street — Two vehicle, non-injury traffic crash reported.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
Jan. 1 — W. Cherry Heights Road, 5600 block — Report taken for a probation violation.
Jan. 1 — Wasco County — Restraining order violation/domestic reported.
Jan. 2 — W. Cherry Heights Road — Male lodged at NORCOR for a parole violation.
Jan. 2 — Foley Lakes — Male issued a criminal citation for an outstanding warrant and released.
Jan. 4 — Wasco County — Male served with a restraining order.
Jan. 5 — Hood River — Male transported to NORCOR on a valid circuit court warrant for failure to appear (driving under the influence).
Jan. 7 — W. Highway 30, 5500 block — Male cited and released for a misdemeanor failure to appear warrant out of Clackamas County.
Search and rescue:
Jan. 2 — Bonney Meadows Road/Forest Service Road 4891 — Vehicle reported to be stuck in the snow. Hood River County Sheriff’s Office was also notified. The subjects left the vehicle and were walking on foot; all were accounted for and no search and rescue was needed. The vehicle was towed.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
Dec. 31 — Threemile Road, 2500 block — Theft of $200 worth of raw clay and damage to a kiln reported.
Dec. 31 — Washington Street, 500 block — Theft reported.
Dec. 31 — Carroll Road, Mosier — Stolen package from a mailbox reported.
Jan. 2 — Columbia View Drive, 3900 block — Theft of items reported.
Jan. 2 — Root Road, 900 block, Mosier — Prowler reported.
Jan. 3 — Boyd Loop Road, 66000 block, Dufur — Prowler reported.
Jan. 4 — Wasco County — Stolen license plate out of Portland recovered.
Jan. 4 — Boyd Loop Road, 66000 block, Dufur — Car prowl reported. A subject took off on foot.
Jan. 5 — Bakeoven Road, 90000 block, Maupin — Theft of fuel reported.
Jan. 6 — Old Dufur Road, 4600 block — Mail theft reported.
Jan. 6 — Highway 197, 1400 block — Pile of mail located in a ditch. A postal employee noticed the mail and picked it up. Deputies advised bringing the found mail to the sheriff’s office, and that deputies would return it to rightful owners.
Jan. 7 — E. Wapinitia Road, 82000 block, Maupin — Theft of pigs reported.
Jan. 7 — Highway 30, 5500 block — Report taken for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle (stolen vehicle).
Other:
Dec. 31-Jan. 7 — Wasco County — Deputies responded to four welfare and/or mental health calls.
Dec. 31 — W. Chenowith Creek Road, 4100 block — Death reported.
Dec. 31 — Tygh Valley — Deputies received five fireworks complaints.
Jan. 2 — Digger Road, Mosier — Four needles reported as found, as well as a credit card.
Jan. 4 — Dufur Valley Road — Death reported.
