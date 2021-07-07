NORCOR
June 25 to July 2
Animal and wildlife violations:
June 25 — Raymie Mae Wilson, misdemeanor wildlife offense and false fish/game license; released.
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
June 25 — Douglas Bryon Smith, telephonic harassment and menacing; released.
June 28 — Jesus Garcia Bejarno, misdemeanor domestic assault IV.
June 29 — Paul Louis Arrington, four counts menacing, domestic menacing, two counts assault I, two counts assault II, assault IV, unlawful use of a weapon.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
June 25 — Jeremy James Fullenwider, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol; released.
June 25 — Jeffrey Dewayne Cannon, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol and misdemeanor driving while suspended or revoked; released.
June 25 — Kelsey Clarence Kalama, misdemeanor driving under the influence of a controlled substance and a parole violation.
June 26 — Daniel Luke Tingley, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol.
June 29 — Andres Ramirez-Dircio, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol and reckless driving; released.
June 30 — Abelino Evangelista, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol and failure to perform the duties of a driver (hit and run).
July 2 — Duston Edmundlee Sisson, misdemeanor driving under the influence of a controlled substance, failure to perform the duties of a driver (hit and run), reckless driving and recklessly endangering another person.
July 1 — Juan Gerardo Cruz Eudave, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol; released.
Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:
July 1 — Adrina Jolene McVay, criminal possession of a forged instrument I.
Motor vehicle crashes, incidents, offenses and impounds:
June 28 — Isabella Lynn Mills, failure to preform the duties of a driver (hit and run); released.
June 28 — Lawrence Fred Black, misdemeanor driving while suspended or revoked, reckless driving and attempt to elude a police officer (vehicle offense); released.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
June 26 — Teshina Winishut, failure to appear II.
June 26 — Kathy Jo Collins, felony fugitive from another state.
June 27 — Vern Sonny Heath, four counts failure to appear II.
June 28 — Allen Lee Nolan, bench warrant (failure to appear) and a parole violation.
June 28 — Daisy Galvin-Montanez, parole violation, resisting arrest, assault on a public safety officer and a probation violation.
June 30 — Douglas Byron Smith, five counts failure to appear on criminal citation; released.
June 30 — Brandon Charles Parsons, escape III, violation of a release agreement, three counts failure to appear II, probation violation and unlawful possession of methamphetamine.
June 30 — Kyle Edward Wisdom, parole violation.
July 1 — Clayton Roy Charles Lopez, probation violation.
Sex offenses:
July 1 — Timothy Isaac Mross, misdemeanor failure to register as a sex offender.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
June 29 — Gabriel Alejandro Jara, theft III; released.
June 30 — Bethany Lynn Austin, theft I; released.
Hood River Police
June 20-26
During this time period, the Hood River Police Department responded to the following crimes, which resulted in arrests: Carrying a concealed firearm (one), criminal mischief (two), domestic assault (two), driving under the influence of intoxicants (three), driving while suspended (two), drug law violation (one), felon in possession of a weapon (one), hit and run (two), menacing (two), telephonic harassment (one), theft (two) and warrant (seven).
Notable incidents
Eight thefts were reported. There were two separate reports of a vehicle stolen from a residence, as well as theft of cash from a vehicle, two bikes from outside a hotel, the outboard motor from a boat, a party of four who left Ixtapa without paying their bill, and two cases of shoplifting.
There were three driving under the influence of intoxicants arrests. One drier had a blood alcohol level more than twice the legal limit; two other drivers were charged with driving under the influence of a controlled substance.
There were two cases of domestic assault. In one incident, a father and son were in a physical altercation. The son was located in his room with self-inflicted wounds from destroying the house. The young male was highly intoxicated and taken into custody.
Officers responded to an incident in which a female threatened to harm herself and was reported to be “off her meds.” She was later arrested for menacing her parents with a knife, as well as outstanding warrants. She was cleared by medical and mental health workers and lodged at NORCOR.
A caller reported an unknown individual attempted to pull her partner out of her car. The suspect was later located in a stolen vehicle. The caller did not wish to pursue charges.
A caller reported someone had switched off the power to his business at the outdoor circuit breaker, nearly destroying $1,200 of food inventory.
Officers responded to a call regarding a 5-year-old fall victim along with Hood River Fire and EMS.
Officers assisted county deputies with a combative, unruly male at the hospital.
The Dalles Police
June 25 to July 2
During this time period, The Dalles Police Department responded to the following crimes, which resulted in arrests: Domestic assault (one), warrant (two).
Notable incidents
A weapons denial was reported after a female attempted to purchase two .22 caliber riffles. She had a felony conviction in California.
Eight thefts were reported. In one incident, an ATV was reported stolen; in another, a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle. Other thefts included a Traeger off of a front porch, a trailer hitch, and a garage that was entered and items were taken. A vehicle and wallet were reported as stolen in one incident, and a battery stolen from a vehicle in another.
Officers assisted with traffic control during a fire in the 700 block of W. Ninth; the residents of the home were evacuated. Officers assisted with a wildland fire on Valley View Drive.
A subject smashed a store window with a brick and stole an unknown amount of vaping products.
Wasco County Sheriff
June 25 to July 2
During this time period, Wasco County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following crimes, which resulted in arrests: Menacing (one).
Notable incidents
Deputies assisted with a fire near I-84 at the Rowena exit, as well as in the Dufur area, in the 6400 block of Wrentham Market Road. Level 3 evacuations (Go) were given for both. Deputies also assisted with a small fire beside the highway on I-84 at milepost 70. A backyard fire was reported in the 77000 block of Highway 216. Deputies also assisted with a brush fire in the 3100 block of Valley View Drive; Level 2 (Be Set) and Level 3 (Go) evacuations issued.
Shots fired reported in the 500 block of Grand Street, Maupin. A male shot another person.
Four thefts were reported. In one incident, a vehicle was reported stolen. In another, a forged check was reported. Siphoned fuel out of a vehicle was also reported.
Deputies assisted with a search and rescue operation; a male drown in the Deschutes River.
