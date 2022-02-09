NORCOR, Jan. 28 to Feb. 3
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
Jan. 30 — Charlotte Rose Meeks, 29, Redmond, harassment, disorderly conduct II and resisting arrest; released.
Jan. 31 — Aldolfo Sanchez Alvarez, 51, The Dalles, misdemeanor domestic assault IV.
Feb. 1 — Lupita Gutierrez Navarro, 19, Hood River, assault III.
Feb. 2 — Mario A. Ortega Patino, 20, White Salmon, assault III.
Feb. 2 — Alexander Charles Ely, 33, Portland, assault II, harassment and disorderly conduct II; released.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
Jan. 29 — Israel Martinez Ramirez, 56, The Dalles, reckless driving and misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol; released.
Jan. 31 — Travis Bradley Teague, 30, Corvallis, felony driving under the influence of alcohol and a probation violation.
Jan. 31 — Shaun Loren Burden, 43, Vancouver, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol, recklessly endangering another person, reckless driving and misdemeanor driving while suspended or revoked; released.
Feb. 1 — Victor Gonzalez Mondragon, 33, The Dalles, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol, two counts recklessly endangering another person, and reckless driving; released.
Motor vehicle crashes, incidents, offenses and impounds:
Jan. 31 — Alex Ivan Chavez, 24, Parkdale, misdemeanor driving while suspended or revoked; released.
Feb. 1 — Toan Van Tran, 45, Portland, attempt to elude police officer (vehicle offense) and reckless driving.
Feb. 1 — Raymond Zea, 33, Las Cruces, N.M., failure to perform the duties of a driver with property damage (hit and run), reckless endangerment of highway workers and reckless driving; released.
Feb. 2 — Ronald George Strle (sic), 57, The Dalles, reckless driving; released.
Feb. 3 — Brandon Triller, 32, Corvallis, misdemeanor driving while suspended or revoked.
Feb. 3 — Michael Merle Adams, 36, Roseburg, misdemeanor driving while suspended or revoked.
Feb. 3 — Andrew Keith Tremain, 29, Hermiston, attempt to elude police officer (vehicle offense), reckless driving and recklessly endangering another person.
Feb. 3 — Randy Scott Ross, 32, Corvallis, misdemeanor driving while suspended or revoked.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
Jan. 28 — Oscar Manuel Zamora, 53, Pasco, violation of a restraining order; released.
Jan. 31 — Charles Thomas Hill, 32, Corvallis, post-prison supervision sanction.
Jan. 31 — Megan Evans, 29, Corvallis, probation violation.
Jan. 31 — Joshua John McCaslin, 43, Corvallis, probation violation.
Feb. 1 — Dakota Lee Parmiter, 21, Hood River, two probation violations.
Feb. 1 — Edgar Contreras Garcia, 34, The Dalles, three counts failure to appear I, failure to appear II, burglary I, escape III, and three post-prison supervision sanctions.
Feb. 2 — Bobby Allen Neider, 36, Cornelius, violation of a restraining order.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
Jan. 28 — Kristin Amber Zander, 34, Dallas, theft II; released.
Jan. 29 — Stephan Ryan Watts, 40, The Dalles, burglary I.
Jan. 31 — Justin Leo Payne, 32, The Dalles, theft II; released.
Feb. 1 — Christopher Levi Cook, 24, The Dalles, theft I; released.
Other:
Feb. 1 — William Blake Rowan, 25, Wishram, unlawful dissemination of an intimate image; released.
Bingen-White Salmon, Jan. 17-30
During this time period, Bingen-White Salmon Police Department responded to the following crimes, which resulted in arrests: Driving without a license (one) and warrant (one).
Notable incidents
Three assaults were reported, two in Bingen and one in White Salmon.
Non-injury motor vehicle crash reported in White Salmon.
Two found wallets — one in White Salmon and one in Bingen — were reported.
Three trespassing reports: Subjects were gone on arrival.
Hood River Police, Jan. 23-29
During this time period, Hood River Police Department responded to the following crimes, which resulted in arrests: Driving under the influence of intoxicants (two), drug law violation (one), failure to register as a sex offender (one), felon in possession of a firearm (one), theft (four), trespass (one), unauthorized use of a motor vehicle (two) and warrant (five).
Notable incidents
Seven thefts reported: Three incidents of shoplifting, items from a sailboat, catalytic converter, cell phone with credit cards, and a vehicle.
Two driving under the influence arrests: Both were controlled substances. In one incident, a resident of The Dalles was arrested on the charges of driving under the influence of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of methamphetamine (more than 2 grams).
While following up on a burglary case, officers observed a car parked in front of Walmart with no one inside. Upon checking the status of the vehicle, it came back as stolen. The operator and the passenger of the car were taken into custody for outstanding warrants and car theft. The driver was also cited for possession of methamphetamine.
During a traffic stop, the driver exited the vehicle and was in possession of a handgun. The driver was charged with felon in possession of a weapon, driving while suspended, driving uninsured and failure to install an ignition interlock device. A tow was requested for the involved vehicle.
Officers received a report of a vehicle that was vandalized overnight at an apartment complex. The vehicle had paint poured on the hood, fender and tire.
Hood River County Sheriff, Jan. 18 to Feb. 1
During this time period, Hood River County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following crimes, which resulted in arrests: Assault (one) and warrant (two).
Notable incidents
Three burglaries reported: Residences in Parkdale and Cascade Locks, and an Odell business.
Three thefts: Items from a building, and a lost or stolen firearm. Additionally, an unlawful entry into a motor vehicle and theft III was reported.
Three motor vehicle crashes: Injuries were reported in a single vehicle accident on Highway 281 near milepost 13. One hit and run was also reported.
Deputies responded to Cascade Avenue on a call out for an armed, barricaded subject Jan. 19. Force was used to safely remove the subject, who was taken into custody, medically cleared and lodged at NORCOR.
Deputies took possession of possible drugs located at Marine Park in Cascade Locks.
Three incidents on Mount Hood: On Jan. 22, deputies received a search and rescue call from a subject reporting her son was climbing Mount Hood’s southern route and was now stranded on the peak. On Jan. 26, a search and rescue mission occurred on Mount Hood within the Devil Kitchen area. On Jan. 30, deputies responded to a report of an accidental death at Mt. Hood Meadows Ski Area.
The Dalles Police, Jan. 28 to Feb. 3
During this time period, The Dalles Police Department responded to the following crimes, which resulted in arrests: Burglary (two), driving under the influence of intoxicants (two), escape (one), harassment (two), hit and run (two), theft (one), unlawful entry into a motor vehicle (one) and warrant (seven).
Notable incidents
Three burglaries: Tools were stolen from a school district warehouse, attempted entry into a storage unit, and break in of a shed.
Eighteen thefts: Theft of services, catalytic converter, five vehicles, three reports of shoplifting (Safeway, with items later returned, Dollar Tree and Sasquatch Drive Thru), two reports of items from a vehicle, snowblower, cherry ladder, mountain bike, rear vehicle plate, four tires and rims, and packages/mail.
Seven motor vehicle crashes. No injuries were reported.
Three hit and runs.
Five vehicles were reported to have been egged (criminal mischief) on Jan. 30.
A male was lodged at NORCOR on the charges of escape III, burglary I, and three warrants out of Wasco County; he was additionally cited and released for a warrant out of Multnomah County.
A male was observed in a hit and run. An officer stopped the vehicle and arrested the subject for hit and run. The male was also arrested and cited for driving under the influence of intoxicants; BAC registered .23%. In another incident, an intoxicated driver hit a power pole; the male subject was seen walking away from the scene. He was cited for hit and run and driving under the influence of intoxicants and released.
A juvenile was assaulted at a bus stop; two suspects fired airsoft guns at the victim, striking them several times at close range. The two suspects were cited and released for harassment.
Wasco County Sheriff, Jan. 28 to Feb. 3
During this time period, Wasco County Sheriff’s Department responded to the following crimes, which resulted in arrests: Assault (one), driving under the influence of intoxicants (one) and warrant (one).
Notable incidents
One motor vehicle crash: A fatal accident was reported on Highway 26 at milepost 74; the information was given to Oregon State Police and Warm Springs, and the highway closed for four hours.
Two thefts: Perfume and a wallet from a vehicle, and fuel syphoned from a vehicle.
One burglary: Entry into a home.
Oregon State Police
On Feb. 3 at 9:49 p.m. on I-84 at milepost 88 westbound, Wasco County and OSP responded to a vehicle fire involving a UPS commercial motor vehicle. The driver of the commercial motor vehicle noticed smoke coming from the left rear tire/brake of the CMV cab and pulled over to investigate. The driver attempted to put out the fire, but was unable to extinguish it. Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue arrived and put out the fire. No damage to state property or the trailer; the trailer was recovered and the cab towed by UPS.
Commented