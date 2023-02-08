Bingen-White Salmon Police, Jan 23 - 29
The following crimes were reported, which resulted in arrests: Violation of court order (one).
Notable incidents
An incident of criminal mischief was reported from White Salmon; investigation ongoing.
Three animal calls were recorded. One was regarding a sick animal reported from Bingen; investigation ongoing.
Some dogs were secured at a residence in White Salmon.
Hood River County Sheriff, Dec. 9 - Jan. 31
The following crimes were reported, which resulted in arrests: Attempted arson (one), assault (two), driving while suspended (six), DUII (four), harassment (one), menacing (one), parole violation (one), probation violation (one), reckless driving (one), resisting arrest (one), speeding (one), trespass (one), warrant (eighteen).
Notable incidents
Five hit and runs. One incident involved property damage on Country Club Road; someone from The Dalles was later located and cited.
Ten motor vehicle crashes, two with injury. In one incident, a vehicle struck a tree on Dee Highway. The crash was listed as injury. In another incident, a vehicle rolled over on SR 35.
On Jan. 6, a deputy sheriff responded to a fire involving several vehicles in Odell.
On Jan. 13, attempted first-degree arson was reported on Riordan Hill Drive. One adult male was arrested and lodged at NORCOR on charges of attempted arson and disorderly conduct.
Officers assisted OSP on a high risk traffic stop on I-84 with a male who menaced another with a firearm.
Two search and rescue missions were undertaken. One, on Dec. 31, for hikers lost near Indian Point Trail. Another, on Jan. 1, at Bennett Pass Snow Park Forest Service Road 3540.
Two reports of identity theft. In one incident on Dec. 9, a bank account was opened in the victim’s name.
One reported of online fraud was taken.
Twenty thefts reported. Power equipment, mail in Parkdale, mail in Odell, stolen mail found near Kingsley Road, unlawful use of a credit card, theft of ID and credit card from a car in Parkdale, bicycle, theft from vehicle at Tamanawas Falls, firearm from residence, cold theft of firearm, fraud in which the victim gave money over the phone.
Four burglaries were reported, two in Hood River, one in Odell and one at Cooper Spur Ski Area.
On Jan. 26, a robbery III, assault IV, and theft III report was taken from a male in Cascade Locks.
A trailer was stolen in Cascade Locks.
Two stolen vehicles were recovered. One was recovered from Portland. Another was found abandoned on I-84 near exit 56.
A complaint was received regarding unlawful entry into a motor vehicle at Bennett Pass Snow Park.
Another vehicle was unlawfully entered in Cascade Locks.
Two vehicles were broken into at a trailhead by Tamanawas Falls.
Two restraining order violations were reported in Cascade Locks and one in Hood River.
Eighteen warrant arrests. In one incident, a male was arrested for a misdemeanor warrant. He was also found to be in possession of fentanyl and methamphetamine. In another incident, an officer responded to a 911 hang-up call in Hood River. The male who had accidentally dialed 911 proved to have a misdemeanor warrant for their arrest, and was also cited and released for misdemeanor driving while suspended.
On Jan. 30, a deputy responded to a search and rescue call in the Powerdale area. An elderly female experiencing a medical issue was located in her vehicle on the railroad tracks. The female was given assistance and the vehicle was removed from the railroad tracks and towed.
On Jan. 23, a deputy took a dog bite report.
The Dalles Police, Jan. 30 - Feb. 3
The following crimes were reported, which resulted in arrests: Disorderly conduct (one), multiple misdemeanor crimes (one), trespass (three), warrant (five).
Notable incidents
One motor vehicle accident. In one incident, a vehicle hit the awning of the drive through at a business on West Sixth.
One stolen vehicle reported. A blue Ford was taken from the 82 overpass where it was parked on the shoulder.
Two incidents of ID theft. In one incident, Les Schwab account was opened using the victim’s social security number.
Eight thefts. License plates, shoplifting (two incidents), items from car (two incidents), air compressor. In one incident, a person took off with a bunch of merchandise on a bike, and was not located.
One burglary. A property on E. 14th Street was entered, causing minor damage to a door.
Five warrant arrests. In one incident, the reporting party called to request to press charges against the person who stole their vehicle. Officers noted that the vehicle was stolen while they were in jail and had since been recovered. The reporting party was then lodged at NORCOR on warrants.
Ten animal calls recorded. Incidents included dog running on freeway, dogs at large, deer in the road which was gone on officers’ arrival, dog pooping in yard, lost dog. In one incident, two German shepherds chased the reporting party down the road near W. 23rd and Mt. Hood streets. They were returned to the owner, who was let off with a warning.
Wasco County Sheriff, Jan 27 - 3
The following crimes were reported, which resulted in arrests: Restraining order violation (one).
Notable incidents
One hit and run. A silver Toyota went through a fence and into a racetrack on Wamic Market Road, whereupon an occupant yelled that no one was hurt and the vehicle continued on. The president of the racetrack agreed to handle it civilly.
Three motor vehicle crashes. In one incident, multiple calls were received regarding a head-on between a semi and a vehicle on Highway 26 at about milepost 71, which left one lane blocked. Warm Springs launched Lifeflight and AMR medical and OSP was notified and continued the investigation. Another crash occurred on Fairway / F A Morris roads.
One unattended death occurred.
Two thefts. Four tires from a backyard on Timber Lane, propane tank.
A white Ford F350 was stolen from Richmond Street.
A restraining order violation was reported.
On Feb. 1, officers assisted The Dalles police in the pursuit of a “freshly stolen” vehicle from The Dalles. The black Chevy Silverado went out Sevenmile in snowy conditions, and pursuit was slackened as the vehicle sped to more than 100 mph. It was still going 70 mph when the deputy terminated pursuit due to snow and ice. Hood River was requested to set up spikes at the first Hood River exit. OSP followed the vehicle to Bridge of the Gods, where it entered Washington, having lost tires. Skamania County followed it to milepost 50, where it lost the rear tire and the driver continued eastbound. Klickitat County Sheriff’s Office located the vehicle in the Stevenson - Rock Creek area, unoccupied, in an undriveable condition.
A person reported losing her engagement ring at the Wasco County Fairgrounds three years ago. The fairgrounds personnel informed her that people frequently go metal detecting there and promised to look out for it. On Jan. 27, the reporting party received a call from a man who said he’d found her ring, and requested $350 to hand it back. Officers explained that the situation was civil.
Three animal calls recorded. Incidents included two loose dogs getting in an altercation, lost puppy howling under the neighbor’s truck, stray dog.
Oregon State Police, Jan. 27 - Feb. 2
The following crimes were reported, which resulted in arrests: DUII (four), warrant (three).
Notable incidents
Twelve motor vehicle crashes, two injury. In one incident, troopers responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on I-84 near milepost 74. The driver of a vehicle stated she hit standing water and hydroplaned. The front of her vehicle hit another vehicle, then hit the center divider. One car was driveable; the other had to be towed from the scene. In another incident, a yellow BMW M3 was eastbound on I-84 near milepost 100 when it went onto the right gravel shoulder. The BMW continued through a barbed wire fence and came to rest on the earthen shoulder. The operator, who was the sole occupant, stated he lost control when his vehicle hydroplaned on standing water. In another incident, a black GMC Yukon was northbound on US 97 near milepost 58 when it left its lane of travel onto the right shoulder. The Yukon then tripped and rolled through a barbed wire fence and came to rest on its wheels. The operator stated he lost control on the icy road. The operator and seven other occupants were transported by an ambulance to an area hospital for minor injuries. In another incident, a white semi pulling an empty white trailer was southbound and lost control when it slipped on a patch of ice. The semi first struck a guardrail on the northbound side, and then went off the shoulder of the southbound side. It came to rest in a jack-knifed position and was leaking diesel fuel. ODOT responded and contacted the appropriate agency for the environmental hazard. In another incident, a gold Honda slid off of Highway 35 at Sunday Drive due to ice and excessive speed, damaging a stop sign/street sign at the intersection. In another incident, a 38-year-old man from Kennewick, Wash., operating a GMC Sierra pickup was eastbound on I-84, towing a TNT utility trailer, when the driver observed a large rock in his lane of travel. The driver attempted to straddle the rock, not realizing it was as large as it was. The rock struck the transfer case of the pickup then struck the axle of the trailer, destroying the axle, turning the tires sideways and causing the right tire to blow out. The driver managed to move both vehicles safely to the shoulder. ODOT responded and removed the rock. In another incident, a loaded semi-truck on US 97 left its lane of travel due to the driver reaching out for a water bottle. The vehicle tripped and rolled down the embankment, landing on its top. The tractor and trailer both sustained more than $2,500 in damage. The driver had minor injuries. In another incident, red Subaru Outback was southbound on SR 35 when it lost control negotiating a curve in the roadway. The Subaru went across the center line and struck a white Ford F450 ambulance transporting a patient northbound on SR 35. The driver of the Subaru was extracted from the vehicle by fire personnel and transported to the hospital via Life Flight. The ambulance patient was transferred to another ambulance to complete that transport. The ambulance personnel suffered minor injuries and left with a coworker.
On Jan. 31, soldiers with the Oregon National Guard were transporting a National Guard trailer on I-84 when a tire blew out, leaving it undriveable. The trailer contained approximately $100,000 worth of equipment. They requested assistance with securing the trailer while they retrieved a spare tire from Camp Withycombe. A trooper with the Oregon State Police responded and remained with the trailer until the soldiers returned and changed the tire.
Four DUII arrests. In one incident, a vehicle was stopped for traveling in the opposite lane of travel pulling out of a parking lot. It failed to maintain a lane of travel, failed to signal a turn and failed to stop at the stop sign. During the right hand turn the vehicle traveled wide into the left-turn-only lane. The driver exhibited signs of impairment and admitted consumption of alcohol; he consented to field sobriety tests. Multiple signs of impairment were observed and he was placed under arrest for DUII. The vehicle was secured at the scene. The driver was transported to NORCOR were he provided a breath sample of .23% BAC.
