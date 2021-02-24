Bingen-White Salmon Police
Feb. 8-13
Animal calls:
Feb. 9 — White Salmon — Violation of no pet zone reported. The owner was asked to leave.
Feb. 11 — White Salmon — Stray dog returned to owner.
Feb. 13 — Bingen — Stray dog reported. The owner was notified.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
Feb. 12 — White Salmon — Damaged vehicle tire reported (criminal mischief).
Motor vehicle crashes, incidents, offenses and impounds:
Feb. 10 — White Salmon — Blocking vehicle cleared from the roadway.
Feb. 11 — White Salmon — Non-injury, one car traffic collision reported.
Feb. 12 — White Salmon — Driver cited for no valid operator’s license.
Feb. 13 — White Salmon — Two vehicle, non-injury collision reported.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
Feb. 10 — White Salmon — Officers assisted with a warrant arrest.
Sex offenses:
Feb. 10 — White Salmon — Pornography reported. Investigation is ongoing.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
Feb. 8 — White Salmon — Theft of catalytic converters reported by two different parties.
Feb. 8 — White Salmon — Theft reported.
Feb. 10 — White Salmon — Prowler reported. The subject was gone on arrival.
Feb. 11 — White Salmon — Possible theft reported.
The Dalles Police
Feb. 12-19
Agency assists:
Feb. 15 — W. Ninth and Walnut — Flames and sparks coming from a power pole reported. Officers located the flame coming from a transformer. Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue responded.
Feb. 15 — W. Eighth, 2300 block — Burst pipe reported. Water was flooding onto Eighth Street.
Feb. 15 — The Dalles — Suicidal subject reported. The subject was placed on a police officers hold. Center for Living responded and placed the subject on a director’s hold. The subject was taken to the hospital on their own free will.
Feb. 16 — Montana Street, 1600 block — Female reported to have fallen and broken a leg out-side of a residence. Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue transported the female to the hospital with a leg injury.
Feb. 16 — W. Sixth, 2500 block — Officers responded to a vehicle fire. Upon arrival, the vehicle was fully engulfed. The fire department arrived and extinguished the fire.
Feb. 18 — W. Sixth, 1200 block — Officers assisted with a medical call at a local store. The subject was transported to the hospital by medics.
Animal calls:
Feb. 13 — The Dalles — Welfare check on a dog requested after a subject saw a video of another subject regarding getting a dog high.
Feb. 13 — W. Sixth, 1200 block — Dog reported to have been barking inside a vehicle for an hour and a half. The owner was contacted and counseled.
Feb. 17 — Vey Way, 900 block — Three neighbor dogs were reported to have knocked down a child.
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
Feb. 12 — W. 13th and Liberty — Domestic dispute reported.
Feb. 15 — E. Seventh — Harassment reported.
Feb. 15 — E. Second — Harassment reported.
Feb. 15 — Oakwood Drive — Harassment reported.
Feb. 16 — W. Floral Court — Domestic dispute reported.
Feb. 16 — Bridge Street and W. 12th — Domestic dispute reported. A male was speeding down the road with a female on the hood of his car, hitting the window. Two males and one female were involved, hitting each other; one hit another with a tire iron. The female was arrested for domestic assault IV and five warrants. One male was arrested for reckless driving and a warrant. Both were lodged at NORCOR.
Feb. 16 — Mt. Hood Street — Harassment reported. A male threatened another subject with a beating.
Feb. 16 — Case Street — Fight reported. A report was taken for interfering with making a 911 report, assault IV and criminal mischief I.
Feb. 16 — W. Garden Court — Domestic dispute reported.
Feb. 17 — W. 10th — Domestic dispute reported.
Feb. 17 — W. 15th — Harassment reported.
Feb. 17 — W. Sixth, 2500 block — Homeless subject came onto a property and harassed an employee. The female was later trespassed.
Feb. 18 — W. 10th — Harassment reported.
Feb. 18 — W. Walnut Street — A male reported being punched in the face by another male.
Feb. 19 — W. Floral Court — Harassment reported.
Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):
Feb. 14 — Court Street, 400 block — Found property/drugs reported (marijuana).
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
Feb. 13 — W. Sixth, 900 block — Trespass reported. Two men were advised to leave a building. One was cited for trespassing.
Feb. 13 — W. Eighth, 2200 block — Subjects trespassed from a residence.
Feb. 13 — Washington Street, 500 block — Male arrested and lodged at NORCOR for criminal mischief after breaking a window and damaging a county vehicle.
Feb. 15 — W. Sixth, 1200 block — Disorderly conduct reported. A male was yelling obscenities at passersby.
Feb. 15 — Mt. Hood Street, 400 block — Disorderly conduct reported. Subjects were outside, being loud and drinking in public. A female was ultimately warned for open container.
Feb. 16 — W. Sixth, 3300 block — Disorderly conduct reported. A male was yelling curses and using vulgar language in a parking lot and warned for disorderly conduct by officers.
Feb. 17 — W. Sixth, 2100 block — An employee of a business reported that it appeared someone had been breaking into one of the rooms and sleeping there at night. It did not appear as if anything had been taken or anyone had slept in a bed (criminal mischief).
Feb. 18 — W. Sixth, 900 block — Trespass reported.
Feb. 18 — W. Floral Court — Male trespassed from a property.
Motor vehicle crashes, incidents, offenses and impounds:
Feb. 12 — E. 19th, 900 block — Motor vehicle accident reported. A vehicle slid off the road; the owner tried to get a tow but no one showed up. The owners of the property gave permission for the vehicle to be left on site overnight.
Feb. 12 — E. 12th and Dry Hollow — It was reported that the intersection was so icy that vehicles could not stop, even when driving slowly.
Feb. 12 — 18th and 19th — A truck was blocking the intersection. The owner showed up and advised the truck had broken down in the intersection and he had contacted another male to help move it.
Feb. 13 — W. 13th and Lincoln — Traffic crash reported. A vehicle slid into another vehicle.
Feb. 14 — Bridge Street, 2300 block — A vehicle was reported to have hit a row of four mail-boxes sometime overnight (hit and run).
Feb. 15 — W. 10th and Chenowith Loop Road — Juveniles reported to be throwing snowballs at passing cars. Officers advised the kids not to throw snowballs at passing cars.
Feb. 16 — Sixth and exit 82 — Officers assisted in pushing a broken-down vehicle off the roadway and into a parking lot.
Feb. 16 — W. Sixth, 2100 block — Vehicle in a ditch reported. The vehicle slid off the roadway after hitting ice. The vehicle was towed.
Feb. 16 — Union Street, 700 block — Male in a wheelchair counseled regarding staying on the sidewalk as much as possible and not getting in the way of vehicles (traffic hazard).
Feb. 16 — E. Scenic Drive, 300 block — Juveniles were reported to have thrown a snowball at a vehicle, causing the vehicle to swerve and hit a curb. The juveniles were counseled.
Feb. 17 — Federal Street, 300 block — Residents are reported to be parking in the area against the city ordinance. Officers spoke to one registered owner of a vehicle at a business and explained the downtown parking ordinance, as well as suggestions on where to park.
Feb. 17 — E. First and Jefferson — Abandoned vehicle towed.
Feb. 18 — W. Hostetler Street, 800 block — Hit and run reported. A vehicle hit another vehicle as it was coming out of a driveway, then left the scene.
Feb. 18 — W. 10th, 900 block — A vehicle was reported to have hit a tree, then sped off. Officers located the vehicle; both the driver and passenger denied being involved with the accident even after vehicle parts left at the scene matched the vehicle they were in. A male was cited and released for hit and run and driving while suspended.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
Feb. 12 — 12th and Quinton — Male cited for a warrant and released.
Feb. 16 — Kelly Avenue, 1200 block — Male issued an arrest citation.
Feb. 16 — 10th and Jefferson — Male arrested and lodged at NORCOR on four failure to appear warrants.
Feb. 17 — The Dalles — Violation of a no contact order out of Hood River Sheriff’s Office reported.
Feb. 18 — E. Seventh, 400 block — Male arrested on a warrant.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
Feb. 12 — W. Sixth, 2600 block — Theft reported.
Feb. 12 — W. Sixth, 900 block — Male cited and released for theft II after attempting to steal propane tanks from a tent.
Feb. 13 — E. 12th, 1600 block — Theft of tools and a battery out of a trailer reported.
Feb. 13 — Union Street, 700 block — Multiple vehicles (17) were reported to have been entered and damaged in a parking lot. Several agencies were contacted to come to the scene so they could secure items or the vehicles.
Feb. 16 — W. Sixth, 300 block — Theft of a catalytic converter reported.
Feb. 16 — Terminal Avenue, 200 block — Theft reported.
Feb. 17 — E. Second, 3500 block — Theft II reported. Two full propane tanks were stolen from a pickup.
Feb. 18 — W. Seventh, 3100 block — Theft of a battery from a pickup reported.
Feb. 18 — W. Sixth, 2400 block — Theft of license plates reported.
Feb. 18 — W. sixth, 3900 block — Theft of a purse reported.
Other:
Feb. 12-19 — The Dalles — Officers responded to 36 mental health calls and 14 welfare checks.
Feb. 12 — W. Seventh, 2700 block — Unattended death reported.
Feb. 14 — Mt. Hood Street, 2100 block — Subject reported to be lying in the snow at the bottom of a driveway. A male was ultimately cited for minor in possession and transferred to the hospital for hypothermia.
Feb. 16 — Summit Ridge Drive — A male and female were contacted inside a vehicle, where they were both asleep and in possession of a partial half gallon of vodka. Both were cited for minor in possession of alcohol and released; they were advised to walk to a residence, which they did.
Feb. 16 — W. Eric Court, 1100 block — Runaway juvenile reported. The juvenile was later located and returned home.
Feb. 16 — E. 16th, 1700 block — Runaway juvenile reported.
Feb. 18 — Mt. Hood Street, 400 block — Unsupervised child in a vehicle reported.
Feb. 18 — E. 19th, 1700 block — Officer assisted a subject with getting a room for the night.
Wasco County Sheriff
Feb. 12-18
Agency assists:
Feb. 13 — Washington, 500 block — Male witnessed breaking front windows to the sheriff’s office with a hammer. Deputies located the male outside. The Dalles Police handled the investigation and transported the male to NORCOR (agency assist).
Feb. 15 — Hood River — Hood River units were out with a subject with a Wasco County Circuit Court misdemeanor failure to appear warrant (criminal mischief II, criminal trespass I and II). The male was cited and released.
Animal calls:
Feb. 14 — Dufur Avenue, Dufur — Welfare check on a dog requested.
Feb. 17 — Walters Road, 78000 block, Maupin — Welfare check on animals requested.
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
Feb. 16 — Webber Street — Fight between two inmates reported. One had injuries and needed medical attention.
Feb. 18 — Mill Creek — Harassment reported to have occurred in the city.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
Feb. 14 — S. Lakewood Road, Tygh Valley — Female trespassed from a residence. The female agreed to leave on her own and go to Portland. Deputies assisted with loading some of her personal belongings.
Feb. 15 — W. Seventh, 3700 block — Unwanted subject reported.
Motor vehicle crashes, incidents, offenses and impounds:
Feb. 12 — Wamic Market Road, Tygh Valley — Motor vehicle crash reported.
Feb. 13 — Taylor Lake — A motorhome was reported to be stuck sideways on a corner, blocking traffic. A male and female were contacted and advised it had gotten stuck several hours prior, and he began drinking at that time. Both subjects were warned not to drive due to intoxication. A tow was arranged.
Feb. 14 — W. Cherry Heights Road and Sandlin — Vehicle reported to have been abandoned in the middle of the roadway. The owner was contacted and moved the vehicle.
Feb. 14 — Wamic Market Road, 82000 block, Tygh Valley — A car slid off the roadway.
Feb. 15 — Cherry Heights Lookout — A vehicle was located in a ditch. The driver was okay and had a tow on scene. There was no vehicle or property damage.
Feb. 16 — Mill Creek Road, 7300 block — A vehicle went off the road; it had not rolled over but the reporting party was concerned it might. Deputies located the vehicle off a steep embankment.
Feb. 17 — Timothy Lake — Male reported to be broken down and iced in, and requesting a jump.
Feb. 18 — N. Mariposa Drive, Tygh Valley — Hit and run reported.
Feb. 18 — Skyline Road, 7600 block — Motor vehicle crash involving the county road department reported.
Feb. 18 — W. Starlight Street and W. Lockwood Street — Traffic crash reported. A vehicle was towed for being a hazard.
Feb.18 — Highway 197 at milepost 30 — Single car, non-injury traffic crash reported. There was minor damage to a guardrail.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
Feb. 16 — Salem — A male was cited and released for a Wasco County Circuit Court failure to appear warrant (harassment).
Search and rescue:
Feb. 14 — Upper Fifteen Mile Road — Search and rescue requested. A male was unable to come down off of the side of the hill after going after his dogs. The male was later reported to have been able to get off of the hill and was safe in his vehicle, and that assistance was no longer required.
Feb. 16 — Billy Bob Sno Park — Search and rescue requested. A group of two adult males and one juvenile were snowmobiling and one of the snowmobiles got stuck in the snow. As it started to get dark, the party got separated. It was later reported that all parties had shown up at the meeting point and were safe.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
Feb. 12 — Highway 30 — Subject reported being in a traffic crash Feb. 11; when they returned to their vehicle, they found a male subject had entered it and was going through stuff inside. A vehicle registration, WIC card, human ashes, dog tags and jewelry were stolen.
Feb. 12 — Steele Road, 2200 block — Prowler reported. A male was looking in a window.
Feb. 14 — Carroll Road, 1400 block, Mosier — Subjects reported to be going through a private mailbox. When the homeowner turned a porch light on, the subjects drove off. No mail appeared to have been taken, and the mailbox was not damaged.
Feb. 16 — Highway 197, 1400 block — Stolen kids go-kart from a yard reported.
Feb. 16 — Ketchum Road, 8000 block — Someone went on a job site between Feb. 11-16 and stole multiple items from one of the work pickups.
Feb. 17 — Ketchum Road, 8000 block — Theft reported.
Other:
Feb. 12-18 — Wasco County — Deputies responded to one mental health call and nine welfare checks.
Feb. 16 — Boyd Loop Road, Dufur — Male requested to go with medics to the hospital.
Feb. 18 — N. Morrow Road — Unattended death reported.
Hood River Police
Feb. 7-13
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
Feb. 7 — Hood River Spit — Criminal mischief II reported.
Feb. 10 — Cascade Avenue — Portland female arrested after she threw rocks at cars, took mail out of mailboxes, stripped off her clothes and attempted to steal from a business. She was cleared by a mental health facility before being lodged at NORCOR (criminal mischief).
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
Feb. 10 — Hood River — Hood River resident arrested and lodged at NORCOR on the charges of driving under the influence of a controlled substance, resisting arrest, obstruction and tampering with physical evidence.
Feb. 11 — Hood River — Hood River resident arrested on the charge of driving under the influence of alcohol. BAC registered above the legal limit.
Feb. 13 — Hood River — Hood River male arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants. BAC registered above the legal limit.
Motor vehicle crashes, incidents, offenses and impounds:
Feb. 9 — Hood River — Oregon female stopped for driving while suspended and the vehicle towed.
Feb. 10 — June Street, 2400 block — Abandoned vehicle towed.
Feb. 13 — N. Second and Portway Avenue — Hit and run reported.
Feb. 13 — First and Cascade — Semi-truck reported to be stuck in the snow; city property had been damaged in the process. The semi was later towed.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
Feb. 7 — Hood River — Hood River resident arrested for a Hood River Municipal warrant for assault from 2008. The suspect was cited and released with a court date.
Feb. 8 — The Hook — Male contacted on port property regarding a suspicious activity call. The vehicle had license plates that did not belong on the vehicle in question. The male owner of the vehicle initially provided a false name. Officers were able to locate the male later and were notified he had five active arrest warrants. The male was ultimately cited and released for the war-rants. New charges included giving false information to a police officer and identity theft.
Feb. 12 — Button Bridge Road — Tigard resident arrested and lodged at NORCOR on the charges of failure to carry and present a driver’s license, giving false information to a peace officer, identity theft, felon in possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, menacing (domestic violence), escape III, resisting arrest and a nationwide felony arrest warrant out of Washington County. In the same incident, a female was arrested on five counts of identity theft, five counts of giving false information to a peace officer and a nationwide felony arrest warrant out of Washington County.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
Feb. 9 — Cascade Avenue, 2200 block — Male reported to have shoplifted beer from a business. He was located a short time later. Upon contact, it was discovered the male had multiple local warrants. He was arrested on the outstanding warrants and additionally charged with theft; he was later lodged at NORCOR.
Feb. 12 — W. Cascade and Mt. Adams — Vehicle reported to have been stolen from a parking lot located at the above address. The vehicle was recovered a couple of hours later in Klickitat County and was towed.
Sex offenses:
Feb. 10 — Hood River — Alleged child sex abuse reported.
