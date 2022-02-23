NORCOR, Feb. 11-17
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
Feb. 11 — Colten Lee Mulvaney, 26, The Dalles, domestic menacing; released.
Feb. 12 — Piper Dell Frakes, 64, The Dalles, domestic menacing; released.
Feb. 12 — Robert William Rule, 30, Rufus, menacing, two counts domestic menacing, disorderly conduct II and telephonic harassment; released.
Feb. 15 — Frederick Manuel Harty, 44, White Salmon, menacing and disorderly conduct II.
Feb. 16 — Kyle Brian Long, 34, no city listed, kidnapping I, burglary I, robbery I and domestic menacing.
Feb. 17 — Victor Cervantes, 42, The Dalles, harassment; released.
Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):
Feb. 16 — Kyle Ryle Frizzell McIntyre, 29, The Dalles, unlawful possession of methamphetamine I, unlawful distribution of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of a controlled substance (schedule I) and unlawful distribution of a controlled substance (schedule I).
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
Feb. 16 — Dalton Jack Wolf, 21, Arlington, criminal trespass II and a parole violation.
Feb. 17 — Ryan Shawn Sherwood, 23, Mosier, criminal mischief II; released.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
Feb. 11 — Joseph Mattew (sic) Falon, 47, Vancouver, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol.
Feb. 11 — Daniel Ernest Hernandez, 22, Salem, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol; released.
Feb. 11 — Blanca Estella Alvarez Noble, 23, The Dalles, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol and criminal mischief II; released.
Feb. 14 — Jack W. Reardon, 23, Hood River, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol; released.
Feb. 14 — Gilberto Acevedo Salgado, 28, Hood River, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol, two counts misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol (misdemeanor released revoked), reckless driving (release revoked) and misdemeanor driving while suspended or revoked (misdemeanor release revoked).
Feb. 14 — Francis Atlas Suppah, 31, Dallesport, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol, two counts recklessly endangering another person and reckless driving; released.
Feb. 15 — Gerardo Torres-Ramos, 31, The Dalles, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol.
Feb. 15 — James Douglas Randle, 70, Glenwood, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol; released.
Feb. 15 — Ruben Flores Huila, 30, Hood River, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol; released.
Feb. 16 — Lance Raymond Fletcher, 32, Wishram, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol and unlawful possession of methamphetamine 1; released.
Feb. 16 — Matthew Jarod Potter, 31, The Dalles, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol, failure to perform the duties of a driver property damage (hit and run) and reckless driving; released.
Feb. 17 — Theron Howard Jones, 40, Battle Ground, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol.
Feb. 17 — Yulya Kuznetsova, 26, Corvallis, misdemeanor driving under the influence of a controlled substance.
Feb. 17 — Ronald Roy Beliel Jr., 32, Parkdale, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol and recklessly endangering another person.
Feb. 17 — Cherie Marie Maas-Anderson, 60, Gresham, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol; released.
Feb. 17 — Jalen Christopher Randall, 29, The Dalles, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol and reckless driving; released.
Motor vehicle crashes, incidents, offenses and impounds:
Feb. 12 — Randy Sherman Cumiford, 47, The Dalles, two counts attempt to elude police officer (vehicle offense), reckless driving, misdemeanor driving while suspended or revoked.
Feb. 14 — Kevin J. Bergquist, 37, Eagle Creek, attempt to elude police officer (vehicle offense) and reckless driving; released.
Feb. 16 — Vicente Enrique Palomera Williams Jr., 28, Hood River, misdemeanor driving while suspended or revoked; released.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
Feb. 12 — Matthew David Edley, 40, The Dalles, three probation violations.
Feb. 14 — Allen Lee Nolan, 25, Corvallis, probation violation.
Feb. 14 — Michael Marquis, 44, Corvallis, probation violation.
Feb. 14 — Gunner Lawson Crapser, 54, The Dalles, two counts failure to appear II, theft II, unlawful possession of methamphetamine I, felony felon in possession of a weapon, obliterating or changing ID marks on firearm, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and a parole violation.
Feb. 15 — Casey John Campbell, 37, Junction City, failure to appear II.
Feb. 15 — Bret Wyatt Neal, 62, Cascade Locks, four counts failure to appear I.
Feb. 16 — Brendon Levi Mackey, 28, The Dalles, probation violation.
Feb. 17 — Jonathan Lynn Heath, 45, Corvallis, post-prison supervision sanction.
Feb. 17 — Robert William Rule, 30, Rufus, two counts violation of a release agreement and two counts contempt of court.
Sex offenses:
Feb. 14 — Jason Allan Phillips, 50, Valley City, N.D., commercial sexual solicitation.
Feb. 17 — Nicholas Alford Pearce, 28, The Dalles, six counts encouraging child sex abuse I and six counts encouraging child sex abuse II.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
Feb. 11 — Sergio Brambila Ramos, 30, Gresham, misdemeanor driving while suspended or revoked; released.
Feb. 11 — William Paul Mims, 31, The Dalles, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, failure to appear II and unlawful entry into a motor vehicle.
Bingen-White Salmon, Feb. 7-13
During this period, Bingen-White Salmon Police Department responded to the following crime, which resulted in an arrest: Driving while suspended (one).
Notable incidents
Officers assisted with a medical call (overdose) in Bingen on Feb. 9.
One theft: Wheels, tires and a chainsaw in White Salmon.
One traffic crash in White Salmon.
A female was cited for driving while suspended III in Bingen after a traffic offense.
Hood River Police, Feb. 6-12
During this period, Hood River Police Department responded to the following crimes, which resulted in arrests: Carrying a concealed weapon (one), criminal mischief (one), driving under the influence of intoxicants (three), driving while suspended (two), drug law violation (two), felon in possession of a weapon (one), minor in possession of alcohol (one), providing false information (one), reckless driving (one), tampering with evidence (two) and warrant (six).
Notable incidents
Six thefts: Electric bike from a carport, teen’s bicycle, motorized shopping cart, counterfeit bill at a store and two incidents of shoplifting.
Six warrant arrests: In one incident, a Hood River male was cited and released for driving while criminally suspended, failure to appear warrant (DUII), driving uninsured and failure to register a vehicle.
Three DUII arrests: In one incident, a vehicle spun out and took off recklessly. After officers made contact, the driver was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and reckless driving. BAC registered .17%.
Two drug law violations: In one incident, a male was lodged at NORCOR on the charges of possession and distribution of a controlled substance (fentanyl), driving under the influence of a controlled substance, providing false information to a peace officer, tampering with physical evidence and a fugitive warrant out of Idaho. In the same incident, another male was lodged at NORCOR on the charges of possession and distribution of a controlled substance (fentanyl) and tampering with physical evidence.
Contact was made with two vehicles parked near a local homeless camp. A known individual had been stopped and observed to be operating the vehicles. The plates were currently on one vehicle, and it was discovered the plates had been used on both vehicles. Upon further review, it was determined one vehicle had been stolen locally. The other vehicle had parts on it from the stolen vehicle. Both vehicles were towed. The individuals associated with the vehicles explained they had purchased them locally.
A female was cited for minor in possession of alcohol. Due to her intoxication level and suicidal intention, she was transported to the hospital, where she was housed for observation.
Hood River County Sheriff, Feb. 11-17
During this period, Hood River County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following crime, which resulted in an arrest: Warrant (one).
The Dalles Police, Feb. 11-17
During this period, The Dalles Police Department responded to the following crimes, which resulted in arrests: Criminal mischief (one), disorderly conduct (one), domestic harassment (one), domestic menacing (one), driving while suspended (one), theft (two), trespass (four) and warrant (four).
Notable incidents
Fourteen thefts: Credit card funds, license plate, two reports of shoplifting, four reports of car prowls, two vehicles, catalytic converter, purse, and two reports of theft of services.
Four burglaries: Maintenance area, and three separate business areas.
Four motor vehicle crashes and four hit and runs.
Wasco County Sheriff, Feb. 11-17
During this period, Wasco County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following crimes, which resulted in arrests: Careless driving (one), driving under the influence of intoxicants (two), harassment (one) and warrant (one).
Notable incidents
Six motor vehicle crashes: A fatal motorcycle crash was reported on Bakeoven Market Road on Feb. 14.
Five thefts: Three car prowls, a dog, and a phone.
Oregon State Police
On Feb. 15 at 10:37 a.m., The Dalles City Police asked OSP to attempt to locate the driver of a 2006 For Escape with a Washington license plate. The driver of the Escape had caused a disturbance inside a cannabis store in The Dalles. The driver left the store, then fired several pellet-style rounds from a pellet gun while he was slowly traveling westbound on I-84 past the store. At approximately 10:47 a.m., a trooper spotted the vehicle. The vehicle was traveling at 84 mph in a 65 mph zone. The trooper confirmed this was the vehicle The Dalles Police had asked OSP to locate. The trooper stopped the vehicle at exit 64. The trooper believed the driver was armed and conducted a felony stop by taking the driver out of the vehicle at gunpoint. The driver was detained without incident. The trooper gave the reason for the high risk stop and the driver said he wanted to plead the fifth. The driver was secured in the patrol car while the trooper confirmed there were no passengers in the vehicle. The Dalles Police asked the trooper to transport the driver to NORCOR on the charges of menacing and disorderly conduct II. The vehicle was towed. The driver was later additionally charged with reckless driving after it was reported the vehicle had almost caused two crashes on the highway in separate incidents.
