NORCOR, Jan. 21-27
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
Jan. 22 — Leonardo Campos, 29, The Dalles, strangulation and misdemeanor domestic assault IV.
Jan. 24 — Gerald Campbell Lemarr, 41, The Dalles, telephonic harassment and misdemeanor domestic assault IV.
Jan. 24 — James Daniel Perez Hammond, 27, The Dalles, strangulation and harassment.
Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):
Jan. 27 — Dustin Trevor Mackie, 41, Corvallis, unlawful possession of methamphetamine I.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
Jan. 25 — David John Daniels, 66, The Dalles, arson I, criminal mischief I, two counts reckless burning, three counts recklessly endangering another person, a parole violation and felony failure to register as a sex offender.
Jan. 26 — Adrian Lopez Ruelas, 21, Hood River, criminal trespass III; released.
Jan. 26 — David Jaafe Wentworth, criminal mischief II and menacing; released.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
Jan. 21 — Garrick William Gredvig, 30, The Dalles, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol; released.
Jan. 21 — Ryan Thomas Hoffman, 41, Redmond, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol; released.
Jan. 21 — Alecia Marchie Barnard, 23, Mercer Island, Wash., misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol; released.
Jan. 23 — Joshua Alan Schuler, 22, The Dalles, misdemeanor driving under the influence of a controlled substance, disorderly conduct II, resisting arrest, assault on a public safety officer, criminal mischief II, misdemeanor driving under the influence of intoxicants, and two counts harassment.
Jan. 24 — Michael Paul Partlow, 72, Portland, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol, reckless driving and misdemeanor driving while suspended or revoked; released.
Jan. 24 — Robert Wayne Brock, 48, Mosier, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol; released.
Motor vehicle crashes, incidents, offenses and impounds:
Jan. 23 — Camron Gene Sunday, 18, Eagle Creek, attempt to elude police officer (vehicle offense) and reckless driving.
Jan. 24 — Nathan McKay Weide, 44, The Dalles, misdemeanor driving while suspended or revoked; released.
Jan. 25 — Daniel Lee Wood III, 31, The Dalles, robbery I, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, two counts attempt to elude police officer (vehicle offense), reckless driving, assault I (attempted), criminal mischief I, strangulation, assault II, resisting arrest, unlawful use of a weapon, assault II (attempted), assault on a public safety officer (attempted), menacing and recklessly endangering another person.
Jan. 26 — Matthew Patrick Williams, 56, Portland, misdemeanor driving while suspended or revoked and reckless driving.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
Jan. 22 — Carlos Arias Garcia, 28, Hood River, three counts failure to appear II and violation of a restraining order.
Jan. 23 — Andrew William Glen Buckles, 33, The Dalles, two parole violations and theft II (by receiving).
Jan. 27 — Bryan Levi Bankston, 36, Corvallis, parole violation.
Jan. 27 — Willard John Madarus, 63, Corvallis, four counts failure to appear II.
Sex offenses:
Jan. 25 — Jakub Carl Carlson, 41, Vancouver, Wash., commercial sexual solicitation.
Jan. 26 — Ignacio Lara Vasquez, 64, Hood River, sex abuse I and two counts sex abuse III.
Jan. 26 — Eudocio Bejar Mendoza, The Dalles, 52, rape I, two counts rape III, and four counts sex abuse II.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
Jan. 31 — Breneesha Lee Blanchard, 27, Portland, burglary I and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Jan. 26 — Dylan Ray Ligocki, 21, The Dalles, theft III and robbery III.
Other:
Jan. 27 — Andrew Onstad Smith, 52, Hood River, furnishing alcohol to a minor/intoxicated person; released.
Hood River Police, Jan. 16-22
During this time period, Hood River Police Department responded to the following crimes, which resulted in arrests: Burglary (one), criminal mischief (one), disorderly conduct (one), driving under the influence of intoxicants (one), driving while suspended (one), eluding (one), minor in possession of alcohol (18), providing false information (one), reckless driving (one), restraining order violation (one), theft (two) and warrant (five).
Notable incidents
Eighteen minor in possession citations issued: Officers responded to complaints of loud music and cars driving fast down the street. After making contact at a residence, officers discovered multiple juveniles drinking at a party.
Five warrant arrests: In one incident, a Hood River resident was arrested and lodged at NORCOR on a restraining order violation and three outstanding warrants issued out of Wasco County. The resident was also found to be in possession of a small amount of methamphetamine.
Five thefts: Shoplifting at Walmart, boom lift, two incidents of catalytic converters, and an employee theft from O’Reilly Auto Parts.
Four hit and runs: All at business parking lots.
One burglary arrest: During the investigation of a burglary involving a large sum of stolen lottery tickets from Cascade Chevron, officers made contact with a suspect who then fled to his motel room and claimed to have a firearm. Officers set up a safety perimeter and the Northern Oregon Regional Tactical Response Team (NORTAC) was requested. After four and a half hours of verbal negotiation, tactical tools and OC spray use, the suspect was arrested by NORTAC and $2,000 worth of lottery tickets were recovered. Multiple agencies were involved in safely apprehending the suspect.
Officers charged a Washington man with disorderly conduct after 911 callers reported he was straddling the overpass and throwing items onto the interstate.
The Dalles Police, Jan. 21-27
During this time period, The Dalles Police Department responded to the following crimes, which resulted in arrests: Assault (one), criminal mischief (one), driving while suspended (one), driving without a license (one), strangulation (two), theft (one), trespass (one) and warrant (eight).
Notable incidents
Ten thefts: Items included packages, generator from a truck, two vehicles, services, catalytic converter, items from a school locker, fraudulent use of a bank card, personal documents, and a vape pen.
One burglary: Entry into a garage and items stolen.
One motor vehicle crash and two hit and runs.
A patient was reported to have left the hospital out of a back door with only pants on; the hospital requested help in locating the subject. Officers received another report a short time later that a subject had entered a house through a sliding glass door wearing only pants. Officers arrived on the scene.
Two callers reported shots fired in the area of W.11th and Garrison streets; three 9MM casings were found, with no signs of damage to vehicles or houses on either side of the street.
Wasco County Sheriff, Jan. 21-28
During this time period, Wasco County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following crimes, which resulted in arrests: Criminal mischief (three), driving under the influence of intoxicants (two), driving while suspended (one), unauthorized use of a motor vehicle (one) and warrant (four).
Notable incidents
Deputies assisted with a house fire on Jan. 24 in Tygh Valley. The fire was extinguished. Deputies also assisted with a house and vehicle fire in Mosier in the early morning hours of Jan. 25.
Seven motor vehicle crashes: In one incident, a vehicle was located in the ditch on I-84 at exit 82 eastbound. An injured male was extracted from the vehicle and a dog taken to Home at Last.
Three thefts: Two stolen vehicles (one motorcycle), and a package.
A subject was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants; BAC registered .16%.
Oregon State Police
On Jan. 22, OSP troopers were dispatched on a report of a wrong way driver on I-84 at milepost 94; the driver was traveling west in the left eastbound lane. A vehicle matching the description was located near milepost 89, still traveling west in the eastbound lane. The vehicle failed to stop for a trooper’s lights and sirens and continued traveling the wrong way on I-84.
Another trooper attempted to stop the vehicle near exit 87, but again the vehicle failed to stop. Spike strips were utilized in an attempt to disable the vehicle and were deployed successfully at milepost 87. However, the vehicle continued to travel west in the eastbound lane with two flat tires.
A trooper was able to get the vehicle to stop near milepost 86. A female, the lone occupant of the vehicle, exhibited indicators that she was impaired. The driver invoked her right to remain silent. She was arrested for driving under the influence and reckless driving. The vehicle was towed.
A search warrant was applied for and granted for the driver’s breath samples. She provided two without incident, with a final BAC registering .19%. The driver was issued criminal citations for driving under the influence of alcohol and reckless driving, then provided a courtesy ride to Biggs Junction and released to a sober family member.
Commented